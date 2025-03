Los rebeldes se aprestan a cercar Damasco para derrocar a Al Assad

If you still believe what's happening in Syria is merely a fight between Islamists vs a government, you've never been more wrong. Today, Daraa, Suwayda, Homs, Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, Hama, Idlib, & Aleppo are all rebelling against Assad. His forces are being ousted across the country! pic.twitter.com/Rq3PO3ZeCC