HOY - Diario con noticias y última hora de Extremadura

Secciones

Servicios

Destacamos

Borrar
Directo Jueves Santo en Extremadura | La Virgen de la Soledad baja la calle Francisco Pizarro
Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz y Alberto Iglesias RC
Lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Entre los nominados figuran Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem y Alberto Iglesias

I. Cortés

Martes, 8 de febrero 2022, 16:13

El próximo 27 de marzo se escuchará la famosa frase 'The Oscar goes to'. Será ese día en el que se conozca el nombre de los ganadores de los Oscar 2022. Pero de momento se saben todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

Entre los nominados figuran varios nombres españoles. Penélope Cruz opta a la estatuilla como Mejor Actriz Protagonista por 'Madres paralelas', mientras que Javier Bardem está nominado como Mejor Actor Protagonista por 'Being The Ricardos'. Por otra parte, Alberto Iglesias es candidato por la banda sonora de 'Madres paralelas'.

Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Mejor película

  • 'Belfast'

  • 'Coda'

  • 'Don't Look Up'

  • 'Drive My Car'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'King Richards'

  • 'Licorice Pizza'

  • 'Nightmare Alley'

  • The Power of the Dog

  • 'West Side Story'

Más información

  • Kenneth Branagh, por 'Belfast'

  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, por 'Drive My Car

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'Licorine Pizza''

  • Jane Campion, por 'The Power of the Dog'

  • Steven Spielberg, por 'West Side Story'

  • Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

  • Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

  • Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick… Boom!')

  • Will Smith ('King Richards')

  • Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of McBeth')

Will Smith, protagonista de 'King Richard'.

  • Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

  • Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

  • Penélope Cruz ('Madres paralelas')

  • Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

  • Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')

  • Ciarán Hinds ('Belfast')

  • Troy Kotsur ('Coda')

  • Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog')

  • J. K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

  • Jessie Buckely ('The Lost Daughter')

  • Ariana deBose ('West Side Story')

  • Judi Dench ('Belfast')

  • Kristen Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

  • Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richards')

  • 'Drive My Car'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'The Lost Daughter'

  • 'The Power of the Dog'

  • 'Coda'

Un fotograma de 'Belfast'.

  • 'Belfast'

  • 'Don't Look Up'

  • 'King Richard'

  • 'Licorice Pizza'

  • 'The Worst Person in the World'

  • 'Cruella'

  • 'Cryriano'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'Nightmare Alley'

  • 'West Side Story'

  • 'Encanto'

  • 'Madres Pararelas'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'Don't Look Up'

  • 'The Power of the Dog'

  • 'Drive My Car' (Japón)

  • 'Flee' (Dinamarca)

  • 'La mano de dios' (Italia)

  • 'Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom' (Bután)

  • 'The Worst Person in the World' ('La peor persona del mundo') (Noruega)

  • 'Encanto'

  • 'Flee'

  • 'Luca'

  • 'The Michells vs The Machines'

  • 'Raya y el último dragón'

Una imagen de la película 'Encanto'.

  • 'Dune'

  • 'Nightmare Alley'

  • 'The Power of the Dog'

  • 'The Tragedy of McBeth'

  • 'West Side Story'

  • 'Ascension'

  • 'Attica'

  • 'Flee'

  • 'Summer of Soul (…or, when the Revolution Could not be Televised)'

  • 'Writing with Fire'

  • 'Audible'

  • 'Lead Me Home'

  • 'The Queen of basketball'

  • 'Three Songs for Benazir'

  • 'When we wear bullies'

  • 'Don't look up'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'King Richards'

  • 'The Power of the Dog'

  • 'Tick, Tick… Boom!'

  • 'Coming 2 America'

  • 'Cruella'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

  • 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga, en 'House of Gucci'.

  • 'Be Alive', de 'Being the Richards'

  • 'Dos Oruguitas', de 'Encanto'

  • 'Down to Joy', de 'Belfast'

  • 'No Time to Die', de 'No Time to Die'

  • 'Somehow you Do', de 'Four Good Days'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'Free Guy'

  • 'No Time to Die'

  • 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

  • 'Belfast'

  • 'Dune'

  • 'No Time to Die'

  • 'The Power of the Dog'

  • 'West side story'

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Horario de Mercadona en Semana Santa 2025: apertura Jueves y Viernes Santo
  2. 2

    Azúcar Moreno, en Urgencias
  3. 3 Investigados diez participantes de una montería por falsedad documental y pertenencia a grupo criminal
  4. 4 Así fue el rescate de tres cachorros de lince ibérico tras el atropello mortal de su madre en Extremadura
  5. 5 Cuánto dinero puedes sacar del cajero sin que tu banco avise a Hacienda
  6. 6 Un accidente en la A-5 provoca retenciones en Castilla-La Mancha, dirección Extremadura
  7. 7 María Guardiola se pasa por la Peluquería Juan Leal
  8. 8 Estos son los municipios extremeños que obtienen ayudas para obras en sus consultorios en 2025
  9. 9 La Diputación de Badajoz ofreció en 2022 ceder el pinar de la casa cuna y aún espera respuesta
  10. 10 La nueva plaza de Santa Eulalia de Mérida integra los restos y se extiende al Hornito

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Recomendaciones de HOY

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

hoy Lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022