Muere a los 80 años el ex secretario general de la ONU Kofi Annan

El diplomático ghanés enfermó cuando regresaba de Sudáfrica tras acudir a la conmemoración del aniversario de Mandela

EUROPA PRESS

El ex secretario general de Naciones Unidas Kofi Annan ha fallecido a los 80 años de edad, han confirmado fuentes familiares al portal de noticias ghanés CNR.

El diplomático ghanés, ha confirmado la familia, enfermó cuando regresaba de Sudáfrica tras acudir a la conmemoración del aniversario del nacimiento del líder sudafricano Nelson Mandela.

