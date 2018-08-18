Muere a los 80 años el ex secretario general de la ONU Kofi Annan

El ex secretario general de Naciones Unidas Kofi Annan ha fallecido a los 80 años de edad, han confirmado fuentes familiares al portal de noticias ghanés CNR.
El diplomático ghanés, ha confirmado la familia, enfermó cuando regresaba de Sudáfrica tras acudir a la conmemoración del aniversario del nacimiento del líder sudafricano Nelson Mandela.
It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ— Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) 18 de agosto de 2018