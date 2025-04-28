Etapas

Etapa
27 de mayo
Marano Lagunare - Santuario di Castelmonte
0 Km 178Km

Km -1
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Koen Bouwman 18 Puntos
2 Mauro Schmid 8 Puntos
3 Alessandro Tonelli 6 Puntos
4 Attila Valter 4 Puntos
5 Andrea Vendrame 2 Puntos
6 Tobias Bayer 1 Puntos
Muchas gracias por habernos acompañado en la retransmisión de esta emocionante jornada. Ha sido un placer. Les esperamos mañana. No nos fallen !!! Hasta entonces, reciban un cordial saludo. Mañana se disputará la 20ª etapa del Giro de Italia. Decisiva. Será una etapa de alta montaña, con dos puertos de primera categoría y la Cima Coppi de este año, el Passo Pordoi. Ciclistas neerlandeses han conseguido tres victorias de etapa este año en el Giro de Italia (Koen Bouwman, -dos- y Mathieu van der Poel), una cifra que nos se veía desde 2017 (también tres). Koen Bouwman ha logrado su segunda victoria de etapa en la presente edición del Giro de Italia. Esto tras no haber logrado ningún triunfo en sus siete participaciones anteriores en las tres Grandes Vueltas por etapas. General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Richard Carapaz 81:18:12
2 Jai Hindley +00:03
3 Mikel Landa +01:05
4 Vincenzo Nibali +05:53
5 Peio Bilbao +06:22
6 Jan Hirt +07:15
7 Emanuel Buchmann +08:21
8 Domenico Pozzovivo +12:55
9 Juan Pedro López +15:29
10 Hugh Carthy +17:10
Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Koen Bouwman 04:32:55
2 Mauro Schmid m.t.
3 Alessandro Tonelli +00:03
4 Attila Valter +00:06
5 Andrea Vendrame +00:10
6 Tobias Bayer +02:45
7 Guillaume Martin +03:49
8 Richard Carapaz +03:56
9 Jai Hindley +03:56
10 Mikel Landa +03:56
Km 178 No habrá cambios en la clasificación general. Richard Carapaz mantiene la Maglia Rosa, con tres segundos de diferencia con respecto a Jai Hindley y 1' 05'' con respecto a Mikel Landa. Km 178 Acelera de nuevo Richard Carapaz. El ecuatoriano está intentando forzar la máquina tratando de arañar algún segundo, aunque al final entran los tres de la mano. Km 178 Carapaz, Landa y Hindley siguen mano a mano. Nadie suelta a nadie a pesar de las escaramuzas que hemos visto en la ascensión a este último puerto del día. Km 178 VICTORIA DE KOEN BOUWMAN !!! El neerlandés ha sido el gran protagonista de la etapa, consiguiendo su segunda victoria en este Giro de Italia y logrando ganar ya de forma matemática el Gran Premio de la Montaña. Km 177 Sprint final de los escapados. Se ha ido largo en la curva Andrea Vendrame y va a ganar Koen Bouwman. Km 177 ATACA MIKEL LANDA !!! Pero parece reaccionar bien Carapaz... Km 177 Carapaz se lleva a rueda a Hindley y Landa. Los tres ciclistas más fuertes de la carrera se marchan en solitario. Km 177 Pavel Sivakov, de INEOS Grenadiers, ha endurecido mucho la carrera y ataca el líder, ataca Richard Carapaz. Km 177 Se paran en cabeza de carrera y esto propicia que enlace de nuevo Andrea Vendrame y ojo porque el italiano es muy rápido y puede ser mala compañía para el resto. Km 177 Se mueven algo en el grupo de los favoritos. Juan Pedro López, Alejandro Valverde y Domenico Pozzovivo comienzan a sufrir. Km 177 Se está quedando ligeramente descolgado Andrea Vendrame, incapaz de momento de seguir el ritmo de sus compañeros de fuga. Km 177 Lo intenta ahora Alessandro Tonelli !!! Se suceden los ataques. Último kilómetro !!! Km 176 Arranca Koen Bouwman !!! Tremendo el demarraje de la Maglia Azzurra, aunque no ha terminado de descolgar a nadie. Km 174 Los cinco ciclistas que pelearán por la victoria en esta 19ª etapa de la Corsa Rosa comienzan a vigilarse. Son conscientes de que tienen una ventaja enorme y cada uno empezará ya a jugar sus cartas. Km 173 No hay movimientos de momento en el grupo de los favoritos. Carapaz, Hindley y Landa marchan bien escudados por sus respectivos equipos y da la sensación de que no se van a producir diferencias significativas en la etapa de hoy. Km 171 Comienza ya la ascensión a Santuario di Castelmonte !!! Los escapados cuentan con casi nueve minutos de diferencia con respecto al grupo de los favoritos. Km 168
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Alessandro Tonelli 3 Puntos
2 Andrea Vendrame 2 Puntos
3 Koen Bouwman 1 Puntos
Km 169 El puerto del Santuario di Castelmonte está catalogado de segunda categoría. Se trata de 7,3 kilómetros de ascensión con un desnivel medio del 5,9% Km 168 DIEZ KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los ciclistas que marcan la cabeza de carrera cruzan en estos momentos la pancarta del segundo Sprint Intermedio y afrontan ya la ascensión final a Santuario di Castelmonte. Km 163 Recordemos que los cinco corredores que marchan destacados son Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) y Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). Km 161 Parece que se ha parado el pelotón y esto provoca que la diferencia de los cinco escapados aumenta de nuevo por encima de los siete minutos. La fuga va a llegar y el ganador de esta etapa es alguno de los cinco ciclistas que marchan por delante. Km 156 La ventaja de los cinco escapados ha caído considereablemente en los últimos killómetros, aún así administran algo más de seis minutos y parece una renta más que suficiente para que consigan llegar en solitario hasta la recta de meta. Km 152 El grupo de los escapados se acerca a Cividale del Friuli, escenario en el que se encuentra el segundo Sprint Intermedio. Instantes después, comenzará la ascensión final a Santuario di Castelmonte. Km 145 Andrea Vendrame ha aprovechado el terreno de descenso para enlazar otra vez con el grupo de cabeza de carrera, por lo que son ahora cinco los ciclistas que marchan destacados. Km 143 DATO. Koen Bouwman ha coronado diez puertos puntuables en primera posición en la presente edición del Giro de Italia, cinco de ellos de primera categoría, más que ningún otro. Un ciclista no coronaba tantos puertos en una misma edición de la carrera italiana desde Giulio Ciccone (15). Km 134
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Koen Bouwman 40 Puntos
Km 137 Largo tramo de descenso para los fugados. Parece claro ya que la escapada va a triunfar un día más y una vez concluya el terreno descendente comenzará la ascensión final a Santuario di Castelmonte, de segunda categoría. Km 135 Koen Bouwman corona en primera posición la cima del Kolovrat y deja sentenciada la clasificación de la montña. El ciclista de Jumbo Visma suma 276 puntos tras los 58 puntos que ha logrado en la etapa de hoy, 173 más que Giulio Ciccone. Km 131 El cuarteto de corredores que marchan en cabeza de carrera se encuentran muy cerca de coronar ya Kolovrat. No se están produciendo ataques y los favoritos parece que lo dejan todo a para la ascensión final al Santuario di Castelmonte. Km 128 50 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! A los escapados les falta ya poco para coronar el Kolovrat. Estamos ya en territorio de Eslovenia. Después de coronar este puerto de primera categoría, se regresará de nuevo a territorio italiano. Km 122 En el grupo de los favoritos, sigue siendo Bora el equipo que marca la pauta en la zona delantera del pelotón, aunque sigue sin haber ataques en plena ascensión ya a Kolovrat. Km 117 Está sufriendo mucho Alessandro Tonelli para aguantar el ritmo de la fuga en cabeza de carrera. Km 94
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Koen Bouwman 9 Puntos
2 Edward Theuns 4 Puntos
3 Davide Ballerini 2 Puntos
4 Edoardo Affini 1 Puntos
Km 113 Se ha confirmado que Richie Porte abandona la carrera. Lo veníamos diciendo. El ciclista de INEOS Grenadiers marchaba descolgado con problemas estomacales y no ha podido continuar finalmente en la competición. Km 111 Se produce ya la selección en el grupo de los escapados. Por delante solo ya cuatro ciclistas: Alessandro Tonelli, Attila Valter, Koen Bouwman y Mauro Schmid. Km 108 Los escapados están muy cerca ya de comenzar la ascensión a Kolovrat, de primera categoría. Se trata de una ascensión de 10,3 kilómetros con un desnivel medio del 9,2% y rampas máximas del 12,4% Km 98 Una vez coronado Passo di Tanamea, los ciclistas acometerán la ascensión a Kolovrat, la ascensión más exigente de la jornada, de primera categoría. Km 95 Koen Bouwman corona también en primera posición el Passo di Tanamea. El neerlandés sigue incrementando su diferencia al frente de la clasificación de la montaña. Km 92 Parece que en el tramo de descenso se han producido algunos cortes en el pelotón principal. De momento, Bora sigue tirando y endureciendo la carrera, preparando un más que previsible ataque de Jai Hindle. También está obligado a actuar Mikel Landa, pero de momento Bahrein está asumiendo un papel mucho más secundario. Km 90 No pinta muy bien la carrera para Richie Porte. Va sufriendo mucho el ciclista australiano, descolgado del pelotón y parece que está sufriendo una gastroenteritis según confirman desde el equipo INEOS Grenadiers. Km 88 Continúa el Bora Hansgrohe tirando del pelotón y la ventaja de los 12 escapados continúa cayendo ligeramente, pero a ritmo sostenido desde que la formación de Jai Hindley asumienta los mandos de la carrera en el grupo principal. Km 82 Rápido descenso a Villanova Grotte y se subirá sin solución de continuidad el Passo di Tanamea, la segunda dificultad montañosa de la etapa. Es una ascensión de tercera categoría, 8,9 kilómetros con un desnivel medio del 5,5% Km 78 DATO. Koen Bouwman ha coronado ocho puertos puntuables en primera posición en la presente edición del Giro de Italia, cuatro de ellos de primera categoría, más que ningún otro ciclista. Km 74
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Koen Bouwman 9 Puntos
Km 75 Koen Bouwman cruza en primera posición en la cima de Villanova Grotte y refuerza su posición como líder de la clasificación de la montaña en este Giro de Italia 2022. Km 76 Vemos a Richie Porte descolgado del pelotón en las primeras rampas de Villanova Grotte. El australiano marcha en el 24º puesto de la clasificación general, pero es pieza clave a la hora de escudar a Richard Carapaz en estas etapas de montaña. Km 74 La subida a la priemra cota montañosa del día está siendo tendida, sin excesivos sobresaltos, y aguantan todos los ciclistas en la fuga, incluyendo Fernando Gaviria. Km 73 En el grupo de cabeza de carrera tira ahora de forma permanente Edoardo Affini, trabajando para que Koen Bouwman, su compañero en el Jumbo Visma, intente dejar hoy vista para sentencia la clasificación de la montaña. Km 71 El grupo de los escapados comienza ya la ascensión a Villanova Grotte. La ventaja ha caído por debajo de los diez minutos y es que comienza a notarse ya el trabajo que está realizando el Bora Hansgrohe en la zona delantera del pelotón. Km 65 Con los 12 puntos que ha sumado Fernando Gaviria en el Sprint Intermedio, supera a Mark Cavendish en la clasificación de la regularidad. El colombiano es segundo con 136 puntos, aunque a 122 todavía de Arnaud Démare (254). Km 55
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Fernando Gaviria 12 Puntos
2 Edward Theuns 8 Puntos
3 Davide Ballerini 6 Puntos
4 Koen Bouwman 5 Puntos
5 Attila Valter 4 Puntos
6 Edoardo Affini 3 Puntos
7 Alessandro Tonelli 2 Puntos
8 Andrea Vendrame 1 Puntos
Km 60 Una vez superado el Sprint Intermedio de Buja, los escapados se acercan ya al primer puerta de la etapa. Se trata de Villanova Grotte, catalogado de tercera categoría por la organización. Son 3,7 kilómetros de ascensión con un desnivel medio del 8,4% Km 56 Fernando Gaviria logra cruzar en primera posición por el Sprint Intermedio de Buja y se hace con los 12 puntos que se entregan al primero en este punto. Km 50 Está tirando ahora el equipo Bora Hansgrohe en la zona delantera del pelotón. La formación de Jai Hindley quiere poner algo de orden en la carrera y puede ser el preludio que anuncie un ataque posterior del australiano que, recordemos, se encuentra a solo tres segundos en la clasificación general. Km 47 Los escapados se acercan ya a Buja, localidad en la que está ubicado el primero de los dos Sprints Intermedios. En principio, Fernando Gaviria tiene la opción de recortar la desventaja que mantiene con respecto a Arnaud Démare en el ranking de la regularidad, aunque aún así, la distancia seguiría siendo enorme teniendo en cuenta que solo restan tres etapas para el final de la carrera. Km 43 De los ciclistas que marchan en cabeza de carrera, solo Koen Bouwman saben lo que es ganar una etapa en la presente edición de la Corsa Rosa. Tanto Fernando Gaviria como Edoardo Affini han firmando sendos segundos puestos hasta el momento. Km 34 Tremenda la ventaja de los escapados, camino de los nueve minutos y es que el pelotón se lo está tomando con bastante calma en este tramo inicial del recorrido. Km 31 Ninguno de los 12 corredores que marchan destacados preocupa especialmente de cara a la clasificación general. El mejor situado es Koen Bouwman, el líder de la clasificación general, a 1h 02' 01'' de la Maglia Rosa. Km 22 La diferencia de los escapados está creciendo rápidamente en este primer tramo del recorrido y ya cuentan con algo más de cuatro minutos. Esto les asegura prácticamente alcanzar en solitario el Sprint Intermedio de Buja y la ascensión a Villanova Grotte, el primer puerto de la jornada. Km 17 Parece que se consolida definitivamente esta primera escapada de la etapa. Son 12 los ciclistas que marchan por delante y cuentan ya con algo más de un minuto con respecto al grupo en el que viajan Richard Carapaz y el resto de los favoritos. Km 14 En la escapada también figura Koen Bouwman, el líder de la montaña. El neerlandés podría dejar hoy totalmente sentenciado este ranking. Km 10 Se están sumando algunos ciclistas más al grupo de los escapados, entre ellos Fernando Gaviria. El ciclista del UAE Team Emirates podría buscar los puntos del primer Sprint Intermedio, aunque lo cierto es que en una etapa de montaña, en principio no se le ve demasiado sentido a este movimiento por parte de uno de los mejores sprinters del pelotón. Km 8 Hay un grupo de nueve ciclistas que han conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja y habrá que ver si se termina por consolidar esta primera escapada del día. Km 5 El primer tramo de la etapa es bastante cómodo para los ciclistas. La carretera no comenzará a picar decididamente hacia arriba hasta que se inicio la primera ascensión de la jornada, a Villanova Grotte, cuya cima está situada en el kilómetro 74. Km 3 Se están produciendo ya los primeros ataques. Primero lo ha intentado Pascal Eenkhoorn y trata de darle continuidad Mathieu Van Der Poel, aunque no ha fructificado ninguno de ellos. Km 2 Tenemos constancia de un nuevo abandono en carrera. Jefferson Alexander Cepeda no ha tomado la salida. Km 1 COMIENZA LA ETAPA !!! Km 0 Comentar que en la etapa de hoy se recorreran unos 40 kilómetros en Eslovenia, por lo que con el inicio en Hungría, la carrera transitará por tres países en la presente edición de la ronda italiana. Km 0 Además de los cuartos puertos puntuables, están previstos los dos habituales Sprints Intermedios, el primero de ellos, situado en Buja en el kilómetro 55, es en el que se reparten los puntos valederos para la clasificación de la regularidad. Km 0 Y tanto en la etapa de hoy como en la de mañana se terminará de resolver la clasificación de la montaña. El neerlandés Koen Bouwman parte con una importante ventaja de 115 puntos sobre Giulio Ciccone y 124 en relación con Diego Rosa. Km 0 La clasificación de la regularidad se encuentra prácticamente sentenciada a falta de las tres últimas etapas. Arnaud Démare cuenta con 254 puntos, 122 más que Mark Cavendish y 130 con respecto a Fernando Gaviria. Km 0 Lo cierto es que estamos ante uno de los Giros de Italia más ajustados de la historia con solo tres segundos de diferencia entre Richard Carapaz, la Maglia Rosa, y Jai Hindley, el segundo clasificado. También opciones a la victoria final Mikel Landa. El español ocupa la tercera posición de la general a 1' 05'' del líder. Km 0 Nos acercamos ya al final de este Giro de Italia 2022 y quedan tres etapas decisivas para conocer al ganador. Hoy es la primera, vuelve la montaña después de la jornada de transición de ayer, con cuatro puertos puntuables: dos de tercera categoría, otro de primera y la ascensión final de segunda categoría. Km 0 Buenos días !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la 18ª etapa del Giro de Italia con recorrido de 178 kilómetros entre Marano Lagunare y Santuario di Castelmonte. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

Clasificación - Giro de Italia

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
244:06:06
2 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:02:36
3 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+01:08:09
4 INEOS GRENADIERS
+01:09:16
5 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+02:06:48
6 LIDL - TREK
+02:14:21
7 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+02:32:45
8 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+03:06:21
9 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+03:08:56
10 MOVISTAR TEAM
+03:21:06
11 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+04:04:57
12 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+04:46:26
13 BARDIANI CSF
+05:11:44
14 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+05:19:58
15 EOK
+05:24:37
16 COFIDIS
+05:26:01
17 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+07:40:15
18 DRONE HOPPER - ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI
+08:08:47
19 ALPECIN - FENIX
+09:25:56
20 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+09:46:37
21 LOTTO DSTNY
+10:16:22
22 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+12:28:21
1 Richard Carapaz
81:18:12
2 Jai Hindley
+00:00:03
3 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:01:05
4 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:05:53
5 Peio Bilbao
+00:06:22
6 Jan Hirt
+00:07:15
7 Emanuel Buchmann
+00:08:21
8 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:12:55
9 Juan Pedro López
+00:15:29
10 Hugh Carthy
+00:17:10
11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:18:11
12 Santiago Buitrago
+00:20:40
13 Lucas Hamilton
+00:25:26
14 Guillaume Martin
+00:25:45
15 Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:30:29
16 Pavel Sivakov
+00:34:01
17 Wilko Kelderman
+00:36:46
18 Lennard Kämna
+00:42:52
19 Thymen Arensman
+00:44:24
20 Koen Bouwman
+00:57:48
21 Sam Oomen
+01:01:09
22 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+01:06:23
23 Mikaël Cherel
+01:08:11
24 Luca Covili
+01:18:06
25 Bauke Mollema
+01:23:44
26 Giulio Ciccone
+01:33:13
27 Mauri Vansevenant
+01:46:29
28 Antonio Pedrero
+01:49:19
29 Vadim Pronskiy
+01:55:26
30 Wout Poels
+01:57:04
31 Lorenzo Rota
+01:57:31
32 Diego Ulissi
+01:58:44
33 Gijs Leemreize
+01:58:52
34 Attila Valter
+02:00:23
35 Damien Howson
+02:06:23
36 Chris Hamilton
+02:09:46
37 Domen Novak
+02:09:47
38 Jhonatan Narváez
+02:13:32
39 Davide Formolo
+02:18:19
40 Ben Tulett
+02:20:13
41 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+02:21:00
42 Rein Taaramae
+02:22:22
43 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+02:24:13
44 Iván Ramiro Sosa
+02:25:39
45 Fabio Felline
+02:27:02
46 Martijn Tusveld
+02:27:37
47 Sylvain Moniquet
+02:40:34
48 Felix Gall
+02:41:35
49 Tobías Foss
+02:42:07
50 Ben Zwiehoff
+02:42:54
51 Alessandro Tonelli
+02:43:05
52 Filippo Zana
+02:45:10
53 Harold Tejada
+02:45:16
54 Davide Gabburo
+02:49:37
55 Alessandro Covi
+02:50:23
56 Jorge Arcas
+02:56:06
57 Andrea Vendrame
+02:56:17
58 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+02:58:34
59 Nans Peters
+02:59:30
60 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+02:59:31
61 William Barta
+03:01:14
62 Pascal Eenkhoorn
+03:03:39
63 Francesco Gavazzi
+03:06:51
64 José Joaquín Rojas
+03:08:10
65 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+03:09:27
66 Mauro Schmid
+03:12:33
67 Vincenzo Albanese
+03:13:09
68 Ben Swift
+03:16:32
69 Davide Villella
+03:17:01
70 Nicolas Prodhomme
+03:19:22
71 Matteo Sobrero
+03:19:58
72 Giovanni Aleotti
+03:20:42
73 Thomas de Gendt
+03:23:27
74 Dario Cataldo
+03:25:42
75 Rémy Rochas
+03:26:33
76 Diego Rosa
+03:31:21
77 Mattia Bais
+03:35:53
78 Callum Scotson
+03:38:12
79 Erik Fetter
+03:40:44
80 Eduardo Sepúlveda
+03:41:14
81 Lilian Calmejane
+03:41:14
82 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+03:41:44
83 Stefano Oldani
+03:45:29
84 Anthony Perez
+03:48:56
85 Edoardo Zardini
+03:50:24
86 Salvatore Puccio
+03:51:10
87 Jasha Sütterlin
+03:55:31
88 Jaakko Hanninen
+03:56:07
89 Simone Ravanelli
+03:56:57
90 James Knox
+03:58:18
91 Alessandro De Marchi
+03:58:26
92 Diego Andres Camargo
+03:59:47
93 Jos van Emden
+04:04:21
94 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+04:04:55
95 Magnus Cort
+04:06:22
96 Edoardo Affini
+04:09:45
97 Mirco Maestri
+04:10:20
98 Tobias Bayer
+04:18:15
99 Alexander Cataford
+04:20:13
100 Jacopo Mosca
+04:22:13
101 Tobias Ludvigsson
+04:24:07
102 Christopher Juul Jensen
+04:24:20
103 Romain Combaud
+04:27:45
104 Patrick Gamper
+04:32:40
105 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+04:33:55
106 Oier Lazkano
+04:34:00
107 Dries De Bondt
+04:37:18
108 Aime De Gendt
+04:43:14
109 Barnabás Peák
+04:44:31
110 Davide Ballerini
+04:45:40
111 Sacha Modolo
+04:46:21
112 Michael Hepburn
+04:48:37
113 Ignatas Konovalovas
+04:48:55
114 Luca Rastelli
+04:51:09
115 Andrii Ponomar
+04:53:06
116 Nico Denz
+04:56:37
117 Senne Leysen
+04:59:21
118 Oscar Riesebeek
+05:00:03
119 Cesare Benedetti
+05:00:45
120 Simone Consonni
+05:01:29
121 Alberto Dainese
+05:01:37
122 Matthew Holmes
+05:04:40
123 Lawrence Naesen
+05:05:30
124 Davide Bais
+05:07:09
125 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+05:08:14
126 Miles Scotson
+05:08:45
127 Arnaud Démare
+05:14:08
128 Jenthe Biermans
+05:14:34
129 Otto Vergaerde
+05:15:11
130 Edward Theuns
+05:16:35
131 Ramon Sinkeldam
+05:19:05
132 Samuele Rivi
+05:19:52
133 Reto Hollenstein
+05:23:45
134 Michael Schwarzmann
+05:27:18
135 Alex Dowsett
+05:29:12
136 Jacopo Guarnieri
+05:35:01
137 Davide Cimolai
+05:35:25
138 Phil Bauhaus
+05:39:43
139 Wesley Kreder
+05:40:52
140 Rick Zabel
+05:42:12
141 Rui Oliveira
+05:43:59
142 Julius Van Den Berg
+05:44:50
143 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
+05:45:22
144 Filippo Tagliani
+05:47:54
145 Clément Davy
+05:54:27
146 Mark Cavendish
+06:02:58
147 Bert Van Lerberghe
+06:05:44
148 Matthias Brändle
+06:10:52
149 Pieter Serry
+06:15:58
150 Roger Kluge
+06:31:05
151 Pieter Serry
+05:44:17
152 Roger Kluge
+05:59:21
1 Koen Bouwman
294
2 Giulio Ciccone
103
3 Diego Rosa
94
4 Jai Hindley
74
5 Lennard Kämna
74
6 Santiago Buitrago
71
7 Richard Carapaz
65
8 Jan Hirt
57
9 Gijs Leemreize
47
10 Wilko Kelderman
42
11 Bauke Mollema
40
12 Thymen Arensman
39
13 Hugh Carthy
33
14 Wout Poels
31
15 Davide Formolo
27
16 Felix Gall
26
17 Mauro Schmid
26
18 Juan Pedro López
22
19 Alessandro Tonelli
22
20 Mathieu Van Der Poel
21
21 Mirco Maestri
20
22 Mikel Landa Meana
20
23 Eduardo Sepúlveda
19
24 Lorenzo Rota
18
25 Pascal Eenkhoorn
18
26 Antonio Pedrero
18
27 Emanuel Buchmann
17
28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
17
29 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
17
30 Vincenzo Nibali
13
31 Nans Peters
13
32 Attila Valter
13
33 Mattia Bais
12
34 Rein Taaramae
12
35 Nico Denz
12
36 Davide Ballerini
10
37 Matthew Holmes
9
38 Domenico Pozzovivo
9
39 Peio Bilbao
9
40 Andrea Vendrame
9
41 Sylvain Moniquet
9
42 Stefano Oldani
8
43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
8
44 Dries De Bondt
6
45 Alessandro De Marchi
6
46 Jaakko Hanninen
6
47 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
6
48 Mauri Vansevenant
6
49 Martijn Tusveld
6
50 Rick Zabel
5
51 Tobias Bayer
5
52 Filippo Zana
5
53 Guillaume Martin
5
54 Davide Villella
5
55 Edoardo Affini
5
56 Thomas de Gendt
4
57 Nicolas Prodhomme
4
58 Harold Tejada
4
59 Diego Andres Camargo
4
60 Ignatas Konovalovas
4
61 Edward Theuns
4
62 Luca Covili
3
63 Davide Gabburo
3
64 Magnus Cort
3
65 Lawrence Naesen
2
66 Anthony Perez
2
67 Filippo Tagliani
2
68 Julius Van Den Berg
1
69 Clément Davy
1
70 Jorge Arcas
1
71 Gregory Lawson Craddock
1
72 Chris Hamilton
1
1 Arnaud Démare
254
2 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
136
3 Mark Cavendish
132
4 Mathieu Van Der Poel
96
5 Alberto Dainese
95
6 Dries De Bondt
83
7 Simone Consonni
73
8 Phil Bauhaus
72
9 Koen Bouwman
71
10 Filippo Tagliani
70
11 Davide Gabburo
68
12 Richard Carapaz
58
13 Thomas de Gendt
53
14 Edoardo Affini
52
15 Magnus Cort
51
16 Jai Hindley
43
17 Edward Theuns
43
18 Vincenzo Albanese
42
19 Bauke Mollema
42
20 Andrea Vendrame
41
21 Stefano Oldani
38
22 Lennard Kämna
34
23 Santiago Buitrago
33
24 Peio Bilbao
33
25 Gijs Leemreize
33
26 Mauro Schmid
33
27 Mattia Bais
32
28 Wilko Kelderman
31
29 Davide Ballerini
27
30 Guillaume Martin
26
31 Diego Rosa
25
32 Jorge Arcas
25
33 Jan Hirt
24
34 Lorenzo Rota
20
35 Thymen Arensman
19
36 Eduardo Sepúlveda
18
37 Mikel Landa Meana
18
38 Juan Pedro López
18
39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
18
40 Lawrence Naesen
18
41 Wout Poels
17
42 Diego Ulissi
17
43 Giulio Ciccone
16
44 Felix Gall
16
45 Alessandro Tonelli
16
46 Julius Van Den Berg
16
47 Hugh Carthy
15
48 Davide Formolo
15
49 Lilian Calmejane
14
50 Tobias Bayer
14
51 Sacha Modolo
14
52 Davide Villella
14
53 Rein Taaramae
14
54 Mirco Maestri
13
55 Oscar Riesebeek
12
56 Vincenzo Nibali
12
57 Domenico Pozzovivo
11
58 Nicolas Prodhomme
11
59 Simone Ravanelli
11
60 Attila Valter
11
61 Pascal Eenkhoorn
11
62 Antonio Pedrero
11
63 Davide Cimolai
10
64 Sylvain Moniquet
10
65 Mauri Vansevenant
10
66 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
9
67 Samuele Rivi
9
68 Matteo Sobrero
9
69 Jaakko Hanninen
8
70 Luca Rastelli
8
71 Edoardo Zardini
8
72 James Knox
8
73 Martijn Tusveld
8
74 Alessandro Covi
8
75 Ben Tulett
7
76 Filippo Zana
7
77 Rick Zabel
7
78 Emanuel Buchmann
6
79 Fabio Felline
6
80 Rémy Rochas
6
81 Alessandro De Marchi
6
82 Bert Van Lerberghe
6
83 Chris Hamilton
6
84 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
6
85 Jhonatan Narváez
5
86 Luca Covili
5
87 Tobías Foss
5
88 José Joaquín Rojas
5
89 Iván Ramiro Sosa
5
90 Sam Oomen
4
91 Michael Schwarzmann
4
92 Lucas Hamilton
4
93 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
3
94 Harold Tejada
3
95 Diego Andres Camargo
3
96 Barnabás Peák
3
97 Ben Swift
2
98 Nans Peters
2
99 Pieter Serry
2
100 Dario Cataldo
2
101 Erik Fetter
1
102 Clément Davy
1
103 Jacopo Guarnieri
1
104 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
1
1 Koen Bouwman
04:32:55
2 Mauro Schmid
+00:00:00
3 Alessandro Tonelli
+00:00:03
4 Attila Valter
+00:00:06
5 Andrea Vendrame
+00:00:10
6 Tobias Bayer
+00:02:45
7 Guillaume Martin
+00:03:49
8 Richard Carapaz
+00:03:56
9 Jai Hindley
+00:03:56
10 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:03:56
11 Peio Bilbao
+00:03:59
12 Jan Hirt
+00:03:59
13 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:04:01
14 Hugh Carthy
+00:04:03
15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:04:21
16 Juan Pedro López
+00:04:21
17 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:04:21
18 Santiago Buitrago
+00:04:21
19 Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:05:02
20 Emanuel Buchmann
+00:05:04
21 Gijs Leemreize
+00:05:21
22 Lucas Hamilton
+00:05:25
23 Wilko Kelderman
+00:05:38
24 Pavel Sivakov
+00:07:05
25 Domen Novak
+00:08:19
26 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:08:28
27 Mikaël Cherel
+00:09:14
28 Vadim Pronskiy
+00:09:45
29 Luca Covili
+00:09:51
30 Edoardo Zardini
+00:09:51
31 Sam Oomen
+00:10:06
32 Wout Poels
+00:10:22
33 Ben Tulett
+00:10:22
34 Lennard Kämna
+00:10:22
35 Felix Gall
+00:10:22
36 Damien Howson
+00:10:40
37 Sylvain Moniquet
+00:10:50
38 Dario Cataldo
+00:14:29
39 Edward Theuns
+00:14:29
40 Davide Ballerini
+00:15:21
41 Jhonatan Narváez
+00:17:16
42 Antonio Pedrero
+00:17:22
43 Magnus Cort
+00:17:56
44 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:17:56
45 William Barta
+00:19:27
46 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+00:19:27
47 Ben Zwiehoff
+00:19:27
48 Lorenzo Rota
+00:19:27
49 Bauke Mollema
+00:19:27
50 Diego Ulissi
+00:19:47
51 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+00:19:47
52 Rémy Rochas
+00:19:47
53 Nans Peters
+00:19:47
54 Jaakko Hanninen
+00:19:47
55 Lilian Calmejane
+00:19:47
56 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+00:19:47
57 Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:19:47
58 Rein Taaramae
+00:19:47
59 Clément Davy
+00:23:31
60 Francesco Gavazzi
+00:24:20
61 Giulio Ciccone
+00:24:20
62 Mirco Maestri
+00:24:20
63 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+00:24:20
64 Edoardo Affini
+00:24:20
65 Chris Hamilton
+00:24:20
66 Diego Andres Camargo
+00:24:20
67 Martijn Tusveld
+00:24:20
68 José Joaquín Rojas
+00:24:20
69 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+00:24:20
70 Aime De Gendt
+00:24:20
71 Mauri Vansevenant
+00:24:20
72 Otto Vergaerde
+00:24:20
73 Thomas de Gendt
+00:24:20
74 Jorge Arcas
+00:24:20
75 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:24:20
76 Harold Tejada
+00:24:20
77 Davide Gabburo
+00:24:20
78 Vincenzo Albanese
+00:24:20
79 Callum Scotson
+00:26:04
80 Thymen Arensman
+00:26:30
81 Pascal Eenkhoorn
+00:26:30
82 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:26:30
83 Filippo Zana
+00:26:30
84 Davide Formolo
+00:26:30
85 Oier Lazkano
+00:26:30
86 Jos van Emden
+00:27:40
87 Lawrence Naesen
+00:27:40
88 Erik Fetter
+00:27:40
89 Matthew Holmes
+00:27:40
90 Barnabás Peák
+00:27:40
91 Reto Hollenstein
+00:27:40
92 Alexander Cataford
+00:27:40
93 Matteo Sobrero
+00:27:40
94 Salvatore Puccio
+00:27:40
95 Fabio Felline
+00:27:40
96 Giovanni Aleotti
+00:27:40
97 Jacopo Mosca
+00:27:40
98 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:27:40
99 Mattia Bais
+00:27:40
100 Simone Ravanelli
+00:27:40
101 Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:27:40
102 James Knox
+00:28:19
103 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+00:28:27
104 Tobías Foss
+00:28:30
105 Anthony Perez
+00:28:30
106 Ben Swift
+00:28:47
107 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:30:06
108 Alberto Dainese
+00:30:34
109 Dries De Bondt
+00:30:34
110 Stefano Oldani
+00:30:34
111 Oscar Riesebeek
+00:30:34
112 Sacha Modolo
+00:30:34
113 Samuele Rivi
+00:30:39
114 Phil Bauhaus
+00:31:52
115 Rui Oliveira
+00:33:41
116 Luca Rastelli
+00:35:29
117 Filippo Tagliani
+00:35:29
118 Michael Hepburn
+00:35:29
119 Tobias Ludvigsson
+00:35:29
120 Romain Combaud
+00:35:32
121 Jenthe Biermans
+00:35:36
122 Bert Van Lerberghe
+00:35:36
123 Senne Leysen
+00:35:36
124 Ramon Sinkeldam
+00:35:36
125 Rick Zabel
+00:35:36
126 Wesley Kreder
+00:35:36
127 Cesare Benedetti
+00:35:36
128 Davide Bais
+00:35:36
129 Diego Rosa
+00:35:36
130 Patrick Gamper
+00:35:36
131 Miles Scotson
+00:35:36
132 Iván Ramiro Sosa
+00:35:36
133 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+00:35:36
134 Andrii Ponomar
+00:35:36
135 Nico Denz
+00:35:36
136 Davide Villella
+00:35:36
137 Pieter Serry
+00:35:43
138 Mark Cavendish
+00:35:43
139 Alessandro Covi
+00:35:46
140 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze
+00:35:46
141 Matthias Brändle
+00:35:46
142 Roger Kluge
+00:35:46
143 Alex Dowsett
+00:35:46
144 Michael Schwarzmann
+00:35:46
145 Julius Van Den Berg
+00:35:46
146 Davide Cimolai
+00:35:46
147 Simone Consonni
+00:35:46
148 Jacopo Guarnieri
+00:35:57
149 Arnaud Démare
+00:35:57
150 Ignatas Konovalovas
+00:35:57