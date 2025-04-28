|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Koen Bouwman
|18 Puntos
|2
|Mauro Schmid
|8 Puntos
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli
|6 Puntos
|4
|Attila Valter
|4 Puntos
|5
|Andrea Vendrame
|2 Puntos
|6
|Tobias Bayer
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Richard Carapaz
|81:18:12
|2
|Jai Hindley
|+00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa
|+01:05
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali
|+05:53
|5
|Peio Bilbao
|+06:22
|6
|Jan Hirt
|+07:15
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+08:21
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo
|+12:55
|9
|Juan Pedro López
|+15:29
|10
|Hugh Carthy
|+17:10
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Koen Bouwman
|04:32:55
|2
|Mauro Schmid
|m.t.
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli
|+00:03
|4
|Attila Valter
|+00:06
|5
|Andrea Vendrame
|+00:10
|6
|Tobias Bayer
|+02:45
|7
|Guillaume Martin
|+03:49
|8
|Richard Carapaz
|+03:56
|9
|Jai Hindley
|+03:56
|10
|Mikel Landa
|+03:56
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli
|3 Puntos
|2
|Andrea Vendrame
|2 Puntos
|3
|Koen Bouwman
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Koen Bouwman
|40 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Koen Bouwman
|9 Puntos
|2
|Edward Theuns
|4 Puntos
|3
|Davide Ballerini
|2 Puntos
|4
|Edoardo Affini
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Koen Bouwman
|9 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Fernando Gaviria
|12 Puntos
|2
|Edward Theuns
|8 Puntos
|3
|Davide Ballerini
|6 Puntos
|4
|Koen Bouwman
|5 Puntos
|5
|Attila Valter
|4 Puntos
|6
|Edoardo Affini
|3 Puntos
|7
|Alessandro Tonelli
|2 Puntos
|8
|Andrea Vendrame
|1 Puntos