|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Ben O' Connor
|72:48:46
|2
|Primoz Roglic
|+00:05
|3
|Enric Mas
|+01:25
|4
|Richard Carapaz
|+01:46
|5
|David Gaudu
|+03:48
|6
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+03:53
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+04:00
|8
|Florian Lipowitz
|+04:27
|9
|Pavel Sivakov
|+05:19
|10
|Mikel Landa
|+05:38
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Urko Berrade
|04:00:52
|2
|Mauro Schmid
|+00:04
|3
|Pau Miquel
|+00:04
|4
|Max Poole
|+00:04
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|+00:04
|6
|Oier Lazkano
|+00:04
|7
|Ion Izagirre
|+00:04
|8
|Mathias Vacek
|+00:04
|9
|Pablo Castrillo
|+00:04
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk
|+00:11
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Urko Berrade
|20 Puntos
|2
|Mathias Vacek
|17 Puntos
|3
|Oier Lazkano
|15 Puntos
|4
|Pablo Castrillo
|13 Puntos
|5
|Marc Soler
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Marc Soler
|10 Puntos
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|6 Puntos
|3
|Mauro Schmid
|4 Puntos
|4
|Urko Berrade
|2 Puntos
|5
|Oier Lazkano
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Marc Soler
|5 Puntos
|2
|Mauro Schmid
|3 Puntos
|3
|Harold Tejada
|1 Puntos