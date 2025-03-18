Etapas

Muchas gracias por habernos acompañado en la retransmisión en directo de esta emocionante jornada de ciclismo. Ha sido un placer. Les esperamos mañana. No nos fallen !!! Hasta entonces, reciban un cordial saludo. Mañana se disputa la antepenúltima etapa en esta Vuelta a España 2024. Serán 173 kilómetros de recorrido entre Logroño y el Alto de Moncalvillo, con final en un puerto de primera categoría. No hay cambios sustanciales en la clasificación general. Mantiene el liderato Ben O' Connor, conco cinco segundos de ventaja con respecto a Primoz Roglic y 1' 25'' de ventaja con sobre Enric Mas. Mikel Landa ha sido el gran perjudicado, perdiendo 3' 20'' en meta en relación al grupo de los favoritos y cayendo hasta el 10º puesto de la clasificación general. General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Ben O' Connor 72:48:46
2 Primoz Roglic +00:05
3 Enric Mas +01:25
4 Richard Carapaz +01:46
5 David Gaudu +03:48
6 Carlos Rodríguez +03:53
7 Mattias Skjelmose +04:00
8 Florian Lipowitz +04:27
9 Pavel Sivakov +05:19
10 Mikel Landa +05:38
Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Urko Berrade 04:00:52
2 Mauro Schmid +00:04
3 Pau Miquel +00:04
4 Max Poole +00:04
5 Aleksandr Vlasov +00:04
6 Oier Lazkano +00:04
7 Ion Izagirre +00:04
8 Mathias Vacek +00:04
9 Pablo Castrillo +00:04
10 Steven Kruijswijk +00:11
Km 179 Ingresa ya en la recta de meta el grupo de Mikel Landa y lo hace con una pérdida de casi tres minutos y medio con respecto al resto de los favoritos. Km 179 Esperamos ya la llegada de los favoritos a la recta de meta. Ben O´Connor va a mantener una jornada más el jersey rojo que le acredita como líder de la clasificación general y Mikel Landa será el gran damnificado de esta etapa, perdiendo más de tres minutos y saliendo del Top10. Km 179 Ciclistas españoles han conseguido cuatro victorias de etapa en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España (x2 Pablo Castrillo, x1 Marc Soler, x1 Urko Berrade), la cifra más alta desde en una misma edición en esta carrera desde 2019 (cuatro victorias de Ángel Madrazo, Jesús Herrada, Aejandro Valverde y Mikel Iturria). Km 179 Urko Berrade ha conseguido su primera victoria de etapa en la que es su primera participación en la Vuelta a España. Km 179 VICTORIA DE URKO BERRADE !!! Logra el triplete de victorias de etapa del equipo Kern Pharma en una Vuelta a España sencillamente espectacular de la formación española. Km 178 ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO !!! Mantiene la ventaja Urko Berrade y todo indica a que lo va a conseguir !!! Terreno muy favorable ya, terreno prácticamente de descenso hasta alcanzar la recta de meta. Km 177 Sigue Urko Berrade manteniendo apenas diez segundos de ventaja. Faltan solo dos kilómetros para el final !!! Km 176 Urko Berrade marcha con unos 10 segundos de ventaja, pero no es ni mucho menos definitivo. Está Pablo Castrillo moviéndose por detrás y esa podría ser la baza ganadora del Kern Pharma. Veremos... Km 175 Urko Berrade persigue la cuarta victoria española en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España (dos de Pablo Castrillo, una de Marc Soler) y sería la cifra más alta desde 2019 (cuatro victorias de Ángel Madrazo, Jesús Herrada, Aejandro Valverde y Mikel Iturria). Km 174 ATAQUE MONUMENTAL DE URKO BERRADE !!! Está consiguiendo dejar a Steven Kruijswijk. Km 174 Se marchan Steven Kruijswijk y Urko Berrade en solitario !!! Km 173 Los ciclistas de cabeza de carrera se la empiezan a jugar, a trazar sus estrategias. El primero en probarlo es Steven Kruijswijk !!! Km 169 DIEZ KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Permanecen 12 ciclistas en cabeza de carrera después de que Mattia Cattaneo se haya parado para esperar y ayudar a Mikel Landa. Km 167 El coche de dirección del T-Rex Quick-Step ordena a Mattia Cattaneo que se pare para ayudar a Landa. Surrealista porque el italiano aspiraba a la victoria de etapa. Esta orden llega tardísimo porque el daño ya está hecho y el italiano se ha cogido un rebote monumental. Km 157
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Urko Berrade 20 Puntos
2 Mathias Vacek 17 Puntos
3 Oier Lazkano 15 Puntos
4 Pablo Castrillo 13 Puntos
5 Marc Soler 10 Puntos
Km 164 Mientras tanto, 13 ciclistas marchan por delante y, si no ocurre nada extraño, se jugarán la victoria en esta 18ª etapa de la ronda española. Recordemos que ahí se encuentran Marc Soler y Pablo Castrillo, que ya saben lo que es ganar en la presente edición de LaVuelta. Km 162 Se agrava la pérdida para el grupo de Mikel Landa, muy cerca de franquear ya la barrera de los dos minutos con respecto al resto de los favoritos. Km 161 Una vez superados los dos puertos puntuables en la etapa de hoy, solo queda pro delante ya el Sprint Intermedio en Villafría, aunque serán los ciclistas de la escapada los que se repartan los puntos valederos para la clasificación de la regularidad. Km 155 El grupo de Mikel Landa pierde aproximadamente un minuto y medio y el gran beneficiando es, de momento, un Richard Carapaz que estaría prácticamente asegurándose al menos la cuarta posición en la clasificación general. Km 151 Extaño lo que ha sucedido en el T-Rex Quick-Step, pero Mikel Landa se ha encontrado completamente solo en un momento tremendamente delicado y ahora se encuentra sin asistencia de sus compañeros para tratar de perder el menor tiempo posible. Km 148 Ben O' Connor ha conseguido enlazar ya con el grupo de los favoritos. Finalmente el que se ha visto más perjudicado ha sido Mikel Landa, que rueda con algo más de un minuto de retraso en compañía de ciclistas como Óscar Rodríguez o Sepp Kuss. Km 143 Atención porque Ben O' Connor ha perdido contacto con el resto de favoritos justo cuando se coronaba ya el Puerto Herrera. Habrá que ver si el jersey rojo en la presente edición de la ronda española logra recuperarse y salvar el liderato una jornada más. Km 141 Ataca Richard Carapaz !!! El ecuatoriano le da una vuelta de tuerca al ritmo y está haciendo durísima la subida al Puerto Herrera. Mikel Landa está siendo el gran damnificado y pierde en estos momentos unos 40 segundos con respecto al resto de los favoritos. Km 134
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Marc Soler 10 Puntos
2 Aleksandr Vlasov 6 Puntos
3 Mauro Schmid 4 Puntos
4 Urko Berrade 2 Puntos
5 Oier Lazkano 1 Puntos
Km 138 El grupo de los favoritos escala el Puerto de Herrera. Marca el ritmo Richard Carapaz y hay ciclistas importantes que están sufriendo para mantener el ritmo, caso de Mikel Landa. De momento resiste bien Ben O' Connor, el líder de la clasificación general. Km 137 DATO. Marc Soler ha coronado en primera posición en tres puertos puntuables en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España, logrando su mejor registro personal en cualquiera de sus 14 participaciones en las tres Grandes Vueltas. Km 135 Marc Soler ha conseguido coronar en primera posición en el Puerto de Herrera y logrará terminar la etapa de hoy como líder de la clasificación de la montaña, superando a Jay Vine por un solo punto. Km 134 ATACA MARC SOLER !!! Busca el liderato en la clasificación de la montaña y si logra pasar en primer lugar podrá superar a Jay Vine en este ranking. Km 136 Espetacular un día más el desempeño del equipo Kern Pharma. Ha logrado situar a tres de sus ciclistas en el grupo de cabeza de carrera. Km 134 A poco más de un kilómetro para coronar se han ido uniendo ciclistas a la cabeza de carrera. Marchan por delante Mattia Cattaneo, Mauro Schmid, Aleksandr Vlasov, Stefan Küng, Mathias Vacek, Pablo Castrillo, Urko Berrade, Steven Kruijswijk, Marc Soler, Ion Izagirre, Oier Lazkano, Max Poole y Pau Miquel. Km 133 Reacciona finalmente Marc Soler. También se encuentra en el grupo de cabeza de carrera Pablo Castrillo, además de Ion Izagirre. Km 132 No hay ataques. Mattia Cattaneo está poniendo encima de la mesa un ritmo infernal y lo cierto es que está consiguiendo separar el grano de la paja. Se quedan muchos ciclistas descolgados, entre ellos un Marc Soler que intenta no perder demasiado terreno. Km 131 Los perseguidores cazan finalmente a Mathias Vacek, Stefan Küng y Mauro Schmid ojo porque se van a desencadenar los ataques para hacer una selección en el numeroso grupo de cabeza de carrera. Km 130 El trío de ciclistas escapados cruzan por Laguardia y comienza ya la ascensión al Puerto Herrera !!! No se preven ataques hoy entre los grandes candidados de cara a la victoria final, pero si alguno se decide por intentarlo debe hacerlo en este puerto. Km 126 Vemos como en el grupo de los perseguidores se están poniendo las pilas y no dan ni mucho menos la etapa por perdida. Se sitúan ahora a 45 segundos de los escapados, con opciones de poder darles caza en el puerto de primera categoría. Km 129 50 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los tres escapads están a punto de comenzar la ascensión al Puerto de Herrera. Se trata, recordemos, de un puerto de primera categoría, con 5,6 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 8,4% Km 123 Muy complicado lo tienen ya los ciclistas que marchaban intercalados, enttre ellos Mikel Bizkarra. No consiguieron enlazar con la cabeza de carrera y han ido perdiendo tiempo paulatinamente y, de hecho, están muy cerca de ser neutralizados por el pelotón. Km 117 Cada vez parece más claro que la fuga va a triunfar en la etapa de hoy, un día más, y los tres ciclistas que marchan en cabeza lo tendrán muy bien si es que consiguen superar en solitario el puerto que tienen por delante. Km 113 El trío de ciclistas que marchan en cabeza de carrera continúan aumentando la renta y ya cuentan con casi un minuto de ventaja con respecto a sus perseguidores y más de siete en relación con el grupo de los favoritos. Km 110 Faltan menos de 20 kilómetros ya para que los escapados comiencen a subir el Puerto de Herrera. Se trata de la ascensión más exigente de la jornada, un puerto de primera categoría, con 5,6 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 8,4% Km 106 El Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, el equipo del líder, Ben O' Connor, marca el ritmo en el grupo de los favoritos, aunque lo cierto es que el ritmo que pone no está siendo demasiado exigente. Km 103 DATO. Marc Soler ha coronado en primera posición en dos puertos puntuables en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España, igualando su mejor registro personal en cualquiera de sus 14 participaciones en las tres Grandes Vueltas (también dos puertos en la Vuelta a España de 2019 y 2023). Km 93 Stefan Küng, Mauro Schmid y Mathias Vacek han aprovechado el tramo de descenso para tomar unos metros de ventaja y cuentan en estos momentos con algo más de 30 segundos con respecto a sus compañeros de fuga. Km 89 Continúa creciendo de forma consistente la ventaja del grupo de los escapados y ya cuentan con algo más de cinco minutos de renta con respecto a un pelotón que transita estirado, pero en el que no se atisba de momento demasiada reacción para tratar de neutralizar esta fuga. Km 81
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Marc Soler 5 Puntos
2 Mauro Schmid 3 Puntos
3 Harold Tejada 1 Puntos
Km 82 Marc Soler ha sido el primer ciclista en coronar el Alto de Rivas de Tereso. El ciclista español suma cinco puntos y se sitúa a solo nueve del actual líder de la clasificación de la montaña, el australiano Jay Vine. Km 72 Los escapados comienzan ya la ascensión al Alto de Rivas de Teresa. Recordemos, se trata de una cota puntuable de segunda categoría, con 11 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 3,4% Km 70 Hay ciclistas que han saltado por detrás y tratarán de enlazar con el grupo de los escapados. Entre ellos, dos ciclistas del Euskaltel Euskadi, concretamente Mikel Bizkarra y Gotzon Martín. Km 62 El grupo de los escapados se encuentra en disposición de comenzar la ascensión al Alto de Rivas de Teresa con más de tres minutos de diferencia con respecto al grupo de los favoritos. Km 52 Del grupo de los escapados, el que mejor ubicado está en la clasificación general es Aleksandr Vlasov, a 23' 52'' del líder. Km 49 Parece que hay corte y ojo porque este tiene visos de prosperar. Un total de 41 ciclistas han conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja y cuentan ya con más de 30 segundos con respecto al pelotón de los favoritos. Km 48 Se vuelve a dividir el pelotón en varios grupos. Faltan menos de 30 kilómetros ya para que los ciclistas comiencen la ascensión del Alto de Rivas de Tereso. Se trata de una cima de segunda categoría, con 11 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 3,4% Km 44 Hay un grupo ahora de 25 cicluistas que ha cosneguido destacarse en cabeza de carrera. Transitan por un terreno de salgo llano antes de afrontar dentro de unos minutos la ascensión a la primera cota del día: el Alto de Rivas de Tereso. Km 40 Comentar que hay dos puertos puntuables en la etapa de hoy. El primero es el Alto de Rivas de Tereso, de segunda categoría. Posteriormente se escalará el Puerto Herrera, de primera, cuya cima se sitúa a 45 kilómetros de la recta de meta. Km 37 Vamos camino de la primera hora de etapa y el ritmo está siendo altísimo, rozando los 50 km/h. Esto explica el hecho de que no se estén produciendo fugas y es que, dado el perfil del recorrido de hoy, una escapada bien estructurada tiene muchas opciones de llegar en solitario hasta la recta de meta. Km 30 Rein Taaramae ha abandonado en cuatro de sus seis últimas participaciones en la Vuelta a España, incluyendo las tres últimas de forma consecutiva (2022, 2023 y 2024). Km 25 Otro abandono !!! En esta ocasión ha sido Rein Taaramae el que se baja de la bicicleta y pone punto y final a su participación en esta carrera. Km 21 Nada. No hay forma de momento. Ha habido un grupo de 12 ciclistas que ha intentado tomar unos metros de ventaja, pero han corrido la misma suerte que los anteriores intentos y han sido neutralizados. Km 14 Se unen de nuevo los dos grupos tras unos instates de cierta tensión en el seno del pelotón. Los 140 ciclistas que permanecen en carrera vuelven a rodar juntos. Km 9 Atención porque el grupo principal se ha cortado y hay un grupo de ciclistas que se ha quedado ligeramente descolgado. Entre ellos, se encuentra Kaden Groves, ganador de la etapa de ayer y actual líder de la clasificación de la regularidad. Km 7 Saltó un grupo de cinco ciclistas, pero poco ha durado la intentona y ya han sido neutralizados. El ritmo es muy alto y está siendo dificultoso para los corredores poder formar de momento la fuga. Km 5 Se han producido los primeros movimientos en la zona delantera del pelotón, pero no ha fructificado ninguno de ellos, por lo que el pelotón sigue rodando en conjunto. Km 4 Tenemos constancia de un abandono. Corbin Strong, del equipo Israel-Premier Tech, no ha tomado la salida, por lo que son ya 36 las bajas que ha sufrido la carrera desde el comienzo de la competición. Km 2 Se trata de una jornada propicia para ver escapadas, por lo que es probable que veamos ataques desde el comienzo. Km 1 ARRANCA LA ETAPA !!! Km 0 En lo que al ranking de la montaña respecta, Jay Vine comienza la etapa como líder con 56 puntos, 14 más que Marc Soler y 19 con respecto a Pablo Castrillo. Km 0 En cuanto a la clasificación de la regularidad, Kaden Groves tiene la victoria prácticamente asegurada, máxime después de su victoria en la etapa de ayer, la tercera ya en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España. El australiano cuenta con 222 puntos, 116 más que Pavel Bittner. Km 0 Ben O' Connor cuenta con cinco segundos de ventaja con respecto a Primoz Roglic y 1’25” sobre Enric Mas. También mantienen opciones de cara a la victoria final Richard Carapaz y Mikel Landa, a 1' 46'' y 2' 18'' del jersey rojo respectivamente. Km 0 Aún así, Primoz Roglic, segundo en la general, continúa siendo el gran favorito para adjudicarse la presente edición de la ronda española y es probable que asalte el liderato probablemente en las etapas de mañana o pasado mañana, con final en alto en ambas, o en la contrarreloj del domingo. Km 0 Y es que el el australiano Ben O' Connor sigue resistiendo al frente de la clasificación general y se ha plantado en la última semana de competición manteniendo el jersey rojo y salvando su condición de líder en etapas de alta montaña, como la que concluyó el pasado martes en Los Lagos de Covadonga. Km 0 Nos acercamos a las etapas decisivas en una Vuelta a España que está que arde con solo cinco segundos de diferencia entre los dos primeros clasificados en la general. Km 0 Buenas tardes !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la 18ª etapa de la Vuelta a España, con recorrido de 179 kilómetros entre Vitoria-Gasteiz y el Parque Natural de Izki. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

