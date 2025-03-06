|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Primoz Roglic
|3 Puntos
|2
|Enric Mas
|2 Puntos
|3
|Mikel Landa
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Ben O' Connor
|31:23:27
|2
|Primoz Roglic
|+03:49
|3
|Enric Mas
|+04:31
|4
|Antonio Tiberi
|+05:00
|5
|Mikel Landa
|+05:13
|6
|Lennert van Eetvelt
|+05:15
|7
|Cristian Rodríguez
|+05:19
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+05:24
|9
|Florian Lipowitz
|+05:25
|10
|Felix Gall
|+05:26
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Primoz Roglic
|03:38:34
|2
|Enric Mas
|m.t.
|3
|Mikel Landa
|+00:14
|4
|Antonio Tiberi
|+00:17
|5
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+00:21
|6
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+00:21
|7
|Harold Tejada
|+00:24
|8
|Edward Dunbar
|+00:26
|9
|Lennert van Eetvelt
|+00:29
|10
|Jack Haig
|+00:29
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Harold Tejada
|20 Puntos
|2
|Ion Izagirre
|17 Puntos
|3
|Mathis le Berre
|15 Puntos
|4
|Mauro Schmid
|13 Puntos
|5
|Luca Vergallito
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mauro Schmid
|5 Puntos
|2
|Mathis le Berre
|2 Puntos
|3
|Luca Vergallito
|1 Puntos