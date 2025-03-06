Etapas

Etapa
24 de agosto
Úbeda - Cazorla
0 Km159Km

Nosotros ponemos punto y final por hoy, regresaremos mañana para contarles todo lo que suceda en la novena etapa. Gracias por habernos acompañado, hasta mañana. Una interesante etapa la de este domingo con tres puertos de primera categoría, Puerto de El Purche y los subidas al Alto de Hazallanas, buena oportunidad para Roglic para darle un zarpazo al liderato. Mañana los corredores afrontarán la última etapa antes de la jornada de descanso, un recorrido de 178.5 kilómetros entre Motril y Granada, con la vuelta de la alta montaña. En la general, como ya comentábamos, Joao Almeida pierde la tercera posición en beneficio de Enric Mas. El portugués ha bajado hasta la 26ª posición tras la etapa de hoy. Km -1
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Primoz Roglic3 Puntos
2Enric Mas2 Puntos
3Mikel Landa1 Puntos
 General
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Ben O' Connor31:23:27
2Primoz Roglic+03:49
3Enric Mas+04:31
4Antonio Tiberi+05:00
5Mikel Landa+05:13
6Lennert van Eetvelt+05:15
7Cristian Rodríguez+05:19
8Mattias Skjelmose+05:24
9Florian Lipowitz+05:25
10Felix Gall+05:26
 Km 159 Pendientes de la llegada de Joao Almeida que puede perder la tercera plaza en la general. Km 159 El tercero en cruzar la meta ha sido Mikel Landa y ahora lo hace Ben O'Connor al que Roglic le va a recortar más o menos un minuto en la general. Km 159 VICTORIA DE PRIMOZ ROGLIC. El esloveno se impone a Enric Mas en los últimos metros y se lleva el triunfo en Sierra de Cazorla. Km 158 Parece que Enric Mas y Primoz Roglic se la van a jugar en el sprint. Km 158 Aprietan también Landa y Vergallito que se ponen a la altura de Tejada. Km 158 A 900 metros de la meta, Primoz Roglic y Enric Mas se sitúan en cabeza de carrera aunque trata de alcanzarles Tejada. Km 158 Harold Tejada se destaca ahora en cabeza de carrera, quiere la victoria de etapa. Km 158 Como está apretando Roglic que puede ser el gran beneficiado ya que ni el líder, Ben O'Connor, ni el tercero en la general, Joao Almeida, están aguantando el ritmo. Km 158 Problemas para Almeida y también para el líder de la general, Ben O'Connor. Km 157 Luca Vergallito recupera el contacto con Tejada y Lazcano. Km 157 Primoz Roglic tira y el grupo de favoritos se va seleccionando. Km 156 Harold Tejada y Oier Lazkano se quedan solos en cabeza de carrera, por detrás de ellos Vergallito. Los otros corredores que estaban en la fuga ya han sido neutralizados. Km 156 Aleksandr Vlasov es uno de los corredores que se han ido al suelo. Km 155 ¡Caída nada más entrar a Cazorla! Veremos qué corredores se han visto implicados. Km 154 Ataca Harold Tejada y Lazkano y Vergallito le siguen, el terreno es muy exigente. Km 151 Todavía queda por delante la última subida del día, la de Sierra de Cazorla, un puerto de 3ª categoría con algunas rampas que alcanzan el 20% y un kilómetro final muy exigente al 13.5%. Km 149 Oier Lazkano, Harold Tejada y Luca Vergallito se sitúan en solitario en cabeza de carrera con 30 segundos sobre los que eran sus compañeros en la fuga. Km 145 Los ciclistas están afrontando un repecho previo a la subida final en Cazorla. Km 144 Pues un tercer hombre también se ha ido al suelo junto con Txomin Juaristi y Giulio Ciccone, ha sido Santiago Umba, del Astana. Km 143 ¡Caída con Txomin Juaristi y Ciccone implicados! Parece que se levantan sin problema. Km 142 Se va recortando la ventaja de los siete escapados, ahora algo superior a los dos minutos. Km 139
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Harold Tejada20 Puntos
2Ion Izagirre17 Puntos
3Mathis le Berre15 Puntos
4Mauro Schmid13 Puntos
5Luca Vergallito10 Puntos
 Km 136 Tras tres horas de carrera, la velocidad media es de 44.6 km/h. Km 138 El Israel-Premier Tech sigue tirando del pelotón, la llegada tiene buen perfil para Michael Woods. Km 130 El grupo en cabeza camino del sprint intermedio por el que pasarán a 19.2 kilometros de meta y en el que se repartirán seis, cuatro y dos segundo de bonificación. Km 124 No hay cambios en el guión, a falta de 35 kilómetros la fuga tiene tres minutos y medio sobre el pelotón. Km 120 Tensión en el grupo de fugados, Oier Lazkano aumenta el ritmo para intentar marcharse en solitario aunque los otros seis reaccionan de inmediato. Km 116 Vuelven a unirse los siete en cabeza de carrera mientras Israel-PremierTech sigue trabajando para acercarse a ellos. Km 109 Harold Tejada llega a la altura de Mauro Schimd en el descenso y son ahora cabeza de carrera con algo más de tres minutos con respecto al grupo principal. Km 107 En la bajada, Mauro Schmid intenta marcharse en solitario en cabeza de carrera. Km 107 ¡Caída de Wout van Aert! Se ha ido al suelo en el descenso pero se levanta y trata de recuperar el contacto con el grupo. Km 106 Mauro Schimd corona en primera posición y suma cinco puntos, dos para Mathis Le Berre y uno para Luca Vergallito. Km 105
 Km 104 Se mantienen siete corredores en la escapada, con tres minutos y medio sobre el grupo. Km 102 Problemas para Gijs Leemreize en la subida al Puerto Mirador de las Palomas. Km 100 Lorenzo Rota ha sufrido una caída aunque parece que sin consecuencias. Se han completado ya 100 kilómetros de esta octava etapa. Km 99 A 60 kilómetros de meta los escapados comienza ya la subida al primer puerto del día, con cuatro minutos y medio sobre el grupo. Km 91 Se han cumplido ya las dos horas de carrera y la velocidad media es de 46.5 km/h. Km 81 Cinco minutos ya para la fuga cuando aprieta el Israel-Premier Tech que no ha conseguido meter a ningún hombre en la fuga. Km 79 Completan la fuga Sam Oomen, que corre su cuarta Vuelta a España, Mathis Le Berre, ganador del Tour de Normandia en 2022 para quien es su segunda Vuelta, y Luca Vergallito, que participa por primera vez en la ronda española. Km 77 Junto a ellos el colombiano Harold Tejada, un veterano en la carretera que está disputando La Vuelta por segunda vez, y el vitoriano Oier Lazkano, Campeón de España en Ruta en 2023 y subcampeón este año en el que ha ganado la Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior. Km 75 En la fuga está Mauro Schmid, campeón este año del Campeonato de Suiza en Ruta que está disputando su primera Vuelta a España. También está Gijs Leemreize que también debuta en la ronda española. Km 74 Restan 85 kilómetros para meta pero aún tienen que subir los dos puertos puntuables del día. La única vez anteriormente que una etapa de La Vuelta concluyo en la Sierra de Cazorla fue en 2015, en la sexta etapa que ganó Johan Esteban Chaves. Km 69 La fuga se estabiliza en torno a los cuatro minutos y tras un arraque intenso de etapa parece que vuelve la calma. Km 66 Todavía quedan casi 30 kilómetros para que comience la subida al primer puerto puntuable del día, Puerto Mirador de las Palomas, de 2ª categoría 7.3 kilómetros y un desnivel medio del 5.7%. Km 64 El líder de la general por equipos, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, tira del grupo principal. Km 62 Parece que finalmente se forma la fuga del día tras algo más de 60 kilómetros, la forman ocho corredores que ya tienen unos tres minutos sobre el grupo. Km 59 Últimos 100 kilómetros de etapa y parece que hay una pequeña tregua del pelotón. Km 61 Cinco corredores están ahora en el grupo perseguidor, Ion Izagirre y Oier Lazkano se le unen Luca Vergallito, Sam Oomen y Mathis Le Berre. Km 56 Se lanzan ahora Schmid, Leemreize y Tejada, les siguen de cerca otros corredores como Ion Izagirre y Oier Lazkano. Km 52 El inicio de etapa se ha desarrollado a un ritmo frenético y la velocidad media de la primera hora de carrera ha sido de 51 km/h. Km 50 Completados ya los primeros 50 kilómetros de la etapa de hoy, seguimos sin fuga. Km 47 Con 47 kilómetros recorridos seguimos sin escapada pero ahora hay una nueva intentona, la de Quentin Pacher. Km 40 Vuelve a la carga Mauro Schmid pero el grupo principal no da tregua. Km 33 Va ahora Xandro Meurisse pero tampoco lo consigue. Km 31 Múltiples ataques enel pelotón, prueban suerte Jhonatan Narváez, Quinten Hermans, Rémi Rochas, Mauro Schmid y Max Poole pero son rápidamente anulados. Km 27 Seis kilómetros para pasar por Villanueva del Arzobispo, después tendrán por delante un repecho y el primer descenso algo más pronunciado en la etapa de hoy. Km 23 El grupo sigue rodando compacto y de momento se ha empleado para neutralizar todos los intentos en los primeros kilómetros. Km 17 Un grupo de unos 30 corredores, incluido Wout van Aert, intenta adelantarse ahora pero el Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe se pone a trabajar a pleno rendimiento para evitar que se monte la fuga. Km 15 El movimiento de Pau Miquel también ha sido neutralizado. Todos ruedan unidos tras 15 kilómetros. Km 13 Ataque de Pau Miquel que abre un hueco de unos 10 segundos sobre el pelotón. Km 8 Siguen los intentos para montar una escapada, un grupo de unos 10 corredores han probado suerte pero sin éxito. Km 5 Intento de fuga neutralizado, el grupo sigue rodando unido. Km 2 Ahora mismo la temperatura se sitúa en torno a los 33 grados cuando se producen ya los primeros ataques. Km 3 Lo intentan Marc Soler y Txomin Juaristi que se adelantan unos metros del pelotón. Km 1 Comienza la octava etapa de La Vuelta a España 2024. Km 0 Hoy tomarán la salida 168 corredores ya que la organización ha informado de que Elie Gesbert no saldrá. Km 0 Un día más Van Aert tomará la salida con el maillot erde como líder de la regularidad, Moniquet portará el de la montaña y Antonio Tiberi el de los jóvenes. Km 0 Ayer nos dejó la victoria de etapa de Wout van Aert en la llegada a Córdoba y un día más como líder de Ben O'Connor con cuatro minutos y 45 segundos sobre Primoz Roglic que tratará de recortar diferencias tanto en la etapa de hoy como en la de mañana. Km 0 De nuevo una etapa marcada por las altas temperaturas como en días anteriores. Km 0 En el kilómetro 140 estará situado el sprint del dia de hoy, El desnivel no es demasiado grande, 2.600 metros, la fuga podría tener opciones pero también es un perfil para los favoritos. Km 0 Un día más los corredores circularán por territorio andaluz en una etapa de media montaña que presenta un puerto de segunda categoria en el kilómetro 105, Puerto Mirador de las Palomas, y otro de tercera en la llegada a meta, Sierra de Cazorla. Km 0 Buenas tardes y bienvenidos a esta octava etapa de La Vuelta a España 2024, un reocrrido de 159 kilómetros entre Úbeda y Cazorla.

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
94:23:09
2RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:04:02
3UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+00:05:13
4ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+00:08:02
5MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:09:33
6BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+00:12:01
7GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:13:15
8INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:13:56
9VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:22:15
10INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+00:23:18
11SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:25:57
12EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+00:26:13
13LIDL - TREK
+00:30:09
14XDS ASTANA TEAM
+00:30:38
15EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:36:39
16TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:38:16
17EKP
+00:46:51
18TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+00:52:39
19TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+00:53:06
20COFIDIS
+00:55:06
21LOTTO DSTNY
+00:57:50
22ALPECIN - FENIX
+01:34:12
1Ben O'Connor
31:23:27
2Primoz Roglic
+00:03:49
3Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:04:31
4Antonio Tiberi
+00:05:00
5Mikel Landa Meana
+00:05:13
6Lennert van Eetvelt
+00:05:15
7Cristian Rodríguez
+00:05:19
8Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:05:24
9Florian Lipowitz
+00:05:25
10Felix Gall
+00:05:26
11Jack Haig
+00:05:54
12Carlos Rodríguez
+00:05:56
13George Bennett
+00:06:10
14Sepp Kuss
+00:06:22
15Harold Tejada
+00:06:29
16David Gaudu
+00:06:30
17Isaac del Toro
+00:06:32
18Richard Carapaz
+00:06:44
19Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:07:06
20Pavel Sivakov
+00:07:07
21Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:07:32
22Clément Berthet
+00:07:43
23Edward Dunbar
+00:08:05
24Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:08:23
25Guillaume Martin
+00:08:43
26João Almeida
+00:09:06
27Adam Yates
+00:09:27
28Rémy Rochas
+00:09:31
29Louis Meintjes
+00:09:38
30Michael Woods
+00:10:16
31Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:10:32
32Max Poole
+00:10:58
33Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:10:59
34Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:11:35
35Joan Bou
+00:11:46
36Quentin Pacher
+00:12:26
37Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:13:02
38Matthew Riccitello
+00:16:01
39Urko Berrade
+00:16:05
40Rein Taaramae
+00:16:16
41Laurens de Plus
+00:16:29
42Kobe Goossens
+00:18:27
43José Félix Parra
+00:18:49
44Mauri Vansevenant
+00:20:17
45Attila Valter
+00:20:59
46Óscar Rodríguez
+00:22:05
47Cian Uijtdebroeks
+00:22:48
48Thymen Arensman
+00:22:59
49Giovanni Aleotti
+00:23:25
50Sam Oomen
+00:23:30
51Stefan Küng
+00:24:55
52Jhonatan Narváez
+00:25:57
53Torstein Træen
+00:26:22
54Patrick Konrad
+00:27:39
55William Junior Lecerf
+00:28:15
56Xandro Meurisse
+00:28:42
57Martijn Tusveld
+00:29:20
58Mattia Cattaneo
+00:29:21
59Mathias Vacek
+00:29:57
60Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:30:08
61Lorenzo Rota
+00:30:09
62Harold Martín Lopez Granizo
+00:30:22
63Carlos Canal
+00:30:45
64Steven Kruijswijk
+00:31:29
65Louis Vervaeke
+00:32:25
66Marco Frigo
+00:33:02
67Chris Hamilton
+00:33:24
68Mikel Bizkarra
+00:33:45
69Robert Gesink
+00:34:39
70Filippo Zana
+00:34:41
71Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:36:32
72Gijs Leemreize
+00:36:41
73Corbin Strong
+00:37:27
74Filippo Baroncini
+00:37:47
75Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:38:09
76Nelson Oliveira
+00:38:10
77Bruno Armirail
+00:39:06
78Vito Braet
+00:40:52
79Luis Angel Mate
+00:41:09
80Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:41:23
81Michel Ries
+00:41:28
82Simon Guglielmi
+00:41:37
83Carlos Verona
+00:42:06
84Wout Van Aert
+00:43:09
85Giulio Ciccone
+00:43:12
86Callum Scotson
+00:43:53
87James Shaw
+00:44:03
88Jonathan Lastra
+00:44:18
89Marc Soler
+00:44:28
90Simone Petilli
+00:44:36
91Lukasz Owsian
+00:44:46
92Mauro Schmid
+00:44:49
93Quinten Hermans
+00:45:07
94Victor Campenaerts
+00:45:18
95Chris Harper
+00:46:15
96Dylan Teuns
+00:46:27
97Oier Lazkano
+00:46:28
98Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:47:05
99Xabier Berasategi
+00:47:21
100Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:47:35
101Unai Iribar Jauregi
+00:47:47
102Darren Rafferty
+00:48:02
103James Knox
+00:48:42
104Jonas Gregaard
+00:49:35
105Brandon Mcnulty
+00:49:44
106Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:50:02
107Gianmarco Garofoli
+00:50:05
108Victor Lafay
+00:50:24
109Fran Miholjevic
+00:50:59
110Mathis le Berre
+00:51:45
111Luca Vergallito
+00:52:13
112Otto Vergaerde
+00:52:48
113Brandon Smith Rivera
+00:54:26
114Arjen Livyns
+00:55:35
115Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
+00:55:35
116Kaden Groves
+00:56:08
117Felix Engelhardt
+00:57:02
118Lorenzo Germani
+00:57:11
119Nadav Raisberg
+00:57:34
120Jay Vine
+00:57:37
121Welay Hagos Berhe
+00:58:02
122Pavel Bittner
+00:58:12
123Antonio Jesús Soto
+00:58:16
124Jorge Gutiérrez
+00:58:56
125Thomas Champion
+00:59:11
126Thomas de Gendt
+00:59:18
127Jorge Arcas
+00:59:22
128Patrick Gamper
+00:59:49
129Laurens Huys
+00:59:54
130Pablo Castrillo
+01:00:03
131Jesús Herrada López
+01:02:06
132Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+01:02:17
133Kim Alexander Heiduk
+01:02:27
134Sander de Pestel
+01:02:28
135Sven Erik Bystrom
+01:02:54
136Harry Sweeny
+01:03:08
137Kasper Asgreen
+01:03:12
138Txomin Juaristi
+01:03:34
139Juri Hollmann
+01:04:22
140Xabier Isasa
+01:04:46
141Edoardo Affini
+01:04:52
142Edward Planckaert
+01:04:58
143Rainer Kepplinger
+01:05:27
144Arne Marit
+01:05:41
145Riley Sheehan
+01:05:54
146Reuben Thompson
+01:06:23
147Nicolas Vinokurov
+01:06:27
148Roger Adrià
+01:06:38
149Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+01:07:04
150Ide Schelling
+01:07:11
151Nico Denz
+01:09:46
152Julius Van Den Berg
+01:09:51
153Casper Phillip Pedersen
+01:10:59
154Sylvain Moniquet
+01:11:01
155Maurice Ballerstedt
+01:11:15
156Kevin Geniets
+01:12:06
157Tom Paquot
+01:13:10
158Thibault Guernalec
+01:13:41
159Joshua Tarling
+01:14:54
160Kamil Gradek
+01:15:11
161Owain Doull
+01:15:54
162Gleb Brussenskiy
+01:19:39
163Enzo Leijnse
+01:21:10
164Jasha Sütterlin
+01:21:26
165Alessandro De Marchi
+01:24:03
166Oscar Riesebeek
+01:25:03
167Tim Naberman
+01:27:15
1Primoz Roglic
18
2Sylvain Moniquet
16
3Filippo Zana
11
4Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
10
5Luis Angel Mate
9
6Ben O'Connor
9
7Bruno Armirail
7
8Lennert van Eetvelt
6
9Jay Vine
6
10Mauro Schmid
5
11Marco Frigo
5
12Enric Mas Nicolau
4
13Cristian Rodríguez
4
14João Almeida
4
15Gijs Leemreize
4
16Sepp Kuss
3
17Mikel Bizkarra
3
18Mathis le Berre
3
19Xabier Isasa
3
20Ibon Ruiz Sedano
3
21Stefan Küng
2
22Mauri Vansevenant
2
23Mikel Landa Meana
1
24Florian Lipowitz
1
25Felix Gall
1
26Richard Carapaz
1
27Luca Vergallito
1
28Pablo Castrillo
1
29Roger Adrià
1
1Wout Van Aert
203
2Kaden Groves
162
3Pavel Bittner
81
4Primoz Roglic
58
5Mathias Vacek
57
6Stefan Küng
51
7Ben O'Connor
50
8Corbin Strong
49
9Lennert van Eetvelt
48
10Pau Miquel Delgado
48
11Harold Tejada
46
12Xabier Isasa
40
13Enric Mas Nicolau
38
14Cristian Rodríguez
36
15Luis Angel Mate
35
16Clément Berthet
34
17Bruno Armirail
34
18Ibon Ruiz Sedano
34
19Antonio Tiberi
32
20Mikel Landa Meana
31
21Florian Lipowitz
30
22Arne Marit
29
23Nico Denz
26
24Marco Frigo
25
25Mauro Schmid
22
26Antonio Jesús Soto
22
27João Almeida
21
28Brandon Mcnulty
20
29Pablo Castrillo
20
30Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
20
31Aleksandr Vlasov
19
32Lorenzo Rota
19
33Felix Gall
17
34Jon Izaguirre Inausti
17
35Quinten Hermans
17
36Carlos Rodríguez
15
37Quentin Pacher
15
38Gijs Leemreize
15
39Mathis le Berre
15
40Luca Vergallito
15
41Roger Adrià
15
42George Bennett
14
43Edward Dunbar
14
44Mauri Vansevenant
13
45Unai Iribar Jauregi
13
46Arjen Livyns
13
47Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
13
48Jhonatan Narváez
12
49Urko Berrade
11
50Carlos Canal
11
51Edoardo Affini
11
52Matthew Riccitello
10
53Chris Harper
10
54Jorge Arcas
10
55Edward Planckaert
10
56Joshua Tarling
10
57Isaac del Toro
9
58Max Poole
9
59Sepp Kuss
8
60David Gaudu
8
61Gianmarco Garofoli
8
62Brandon Smith Rivera
8
63Jack Haig
7
64Richard Carapaz
7
65Filippo Baroncini
7
66Pavel Sivakov
6
67Joan Bou
6
68Vito Braet
6
69Nelson Oliveira
5
70Simon Guglielmi
5
71Nadav Raisberg
5
72Rémy Rochas
4
73Gotzon Martin Sanz
4
74Lorenzo Fortunato
3
75Michael Woods
2
76Jay Vine
2
77Kim Alexander Heiduk
2
78Kasper Asgreen
1
1Primoz Roglic
03:38:34
2Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:00
3Mikel Landa Meana
+00:00:14
4Antonio Tiberi
+00:00:17
5Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:00:21
6Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:21
7Harold Tejada
+00:00:24
8Edward Dunbar
+00:00:26
9Lennert van Eetvelt
+00:00:29
10Jack Haig
+00:00:29
11Felix Gall
+00:00:34
12Luca Vergallito
+00:00:36
13Florian Lipowitz
+00:00:36
14Richard Carapaz
+00:00:39
15Cristian Rodríguez
+00:00:39
16George Bennett
+00:00:39
17Ben O'Connor
+00:00:46
18David Gaudu
+00:01:01
19Isaac del Toro
+00:01:01
20Adam Yates
+00:01:03
21Sepp Kuss
+00:01:07
22Michael Woods
+00:01:16
23Guillaume Martin
+00:01:16
24José Félix Parra
+00:01:16
25Rémy Rochas
+00:01:27
26Urko Berrade
+00:01:33
27Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:01:34
28Mikel Bizkarra
+00:01:36
29Louis Meintjes
+00:01:48
30Rein Taaramae
+00:01:55
31Quentin Pacher
+00:01:57
32Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:01:59
33Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:02:01
34Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:02:01
35Pavel Sivakov
+00:02:01
36Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:02:04
37Matthew Riccitello
+00:02:04
38Óscar Rodríguez
+00:02:14
39Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:02:23
40Joan Bou
+00:02:23
41Attila Valter
+00:02:40
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:02:40
43Max Poole
+00:02:40
44Clément Berthet
+00:02:40
45Patrick Konrad
+00:02:51
46Chris Hamilton
+00:02:52
47Mauro Schmid
+00:03:16
48Kobe Goossens
+00:03:22
49Torstein Træen
+00:03:46
50Gijs Leemreize
+00:03:51
51Oier Lazkano
+00:04:00
52Jhonatan Narváez
+00:04:02
53Xabier Isasa
+00:04:08
54Giovanni Aleotti
+00:04:14
55Louis Vervaeke
+00:04:45
56Vito Braet
+00:04:45
57Brandon Smith Rivera
+00:04:52
58Stefan Küng
+00:04:53
59Sam Oomen
+00:04:53
60João Almeida
+00:04:53
61Callum Scotson
+00:05:15
62Xandro Meurisse
+00:05:21
63Harold Martín Lopez Granizo
+00:05:35
64Filippo Zana
+00:05:45
65Kevin Geniets
+00:05:45
66Brandon Mcnulty
+00:05:47
67Michel Ries
+00:06:23
68Lukasz Owsian
+00:06:28
69Robert Gesink
+00:06:33
70Carlos Canal
+00:06:33
71Steven Kruijswijk
+00:06:33
72Nelson Oliveira
+00:06:33
73Filippo Baroncini
+00:06:33
74Martijn Tusveld
+00:06:33
75Quinten Hermans
+00:06:33
76Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:06:33
77Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:07:03
78Fran Miholjevic
+00:07:08
79Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:07:32
80James Knox
+00:07:53
81Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:07:53
82Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+00:07:53
83Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:07:53
84Carlos Verona
+00:07:53
85Lorenzo Germani
+00:07:53
86Jorge Arcas
+00:07:53
87Bruno Armirail
+00:07:53
88Harry Sweeny
+00:07:53
89Darren Rafferty
+00:07:53
90Laurens de Plus
+00:07:53
91Corbin Strong
+00:07:53
92Cian Uijtdebroeks
+00:08:16
93William Junior Lecerf
+00:08:41
94Mauri Vansevenant
+00:08:49
95Kasper Asgreen
+00:08:59
96Wout Van Aert
+00:08:59
97Edoardo Affini
+00:09:01
98Chris Harper
+00:09:01
99Jonas Gregaard
+00:09:15
100Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:09:15
101Otto Vergaerde
+00:09:19
102Mathias Vacek
+00:09:21
103Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:09:21
104Mattia Cattaneo
+00:09:30
105Marco Frigo
+00:09:40
106Alessandro De Marchi
+00:09:40
107Nicolas Vinokurov
+00:09:46
108Mathis le Berre
+00:09:56
109Kim Alexander Heiduk
+00:10:03
110Patrick Gamper
+00:10:23
111Pavel Bittner
+00:10:27
112Jonathan Lastra
+00:10:30
113Simone Petilli
+00:10:30
114Sander de Pestel
+00:11:14
115Thomas de Gendt
+00:11:57
116Owain Doull
+00:12:19
117Joshua Tarling
+00:12:19
118Victor Lafay
+00:12:25
119Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:12:31
120Victor Campenaerts
+00:13:16
121Arjen Livyns
+00:13:28
122Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
+00:13:36
123Tom Paquot
+00:14:22
124Sylvain Moniquet
+00:14:22
125Gianmarco Garofoli
+00:14:22
126Arne Marit
+00:14:22
127Thomas Champion
+00:14:22
128Dylan Teuns
+00:14:22
129Laurens Huys
+00:14:22
130Nico Denz
+00:14:22
131Gleb Brussenskiy
+00:14:22
132Pablo Castrillo
+00:14:22
133Antonio Jesús Soto
+00:14:22
134Luis Angel Mate
+00:14:22
135Xabier Berasategi
+00:14:22
136Jesús Herrada López
+00:14:22
137James Shaw
+00:14:22
138Jasha Sütterlin
+00:14:22
139Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+00:14:22
140Kamil Gradek
+00:14:22
141Thymen Arensman
+00:14:40
142Felix Engelhardt
+00:14:54
143Nadav Raisberg
+00:14:54
144Riley Sheehan
+00:15:00
145Giulio Ciccone
+00:15:10
146Ide Schelling
+00:15:36
147Casper Phillip Pedersen
+00:16:00
148Welay Hagos Berhe
+00:16:22
149Marc Soler
+00:16:45
150Lorenzo Rota
+00:16:53
151Oscar Riesebeek
+00:17:25
152Edward Planckaert
+00:17:25
153Kaden Groves
+00:17:25
154Txomin Juaristi
+00:17:25
155Jorge Gutiérrez
+00:17:35
156Maurice Ballerstedt
+00:17:50
157Thibault Guernalec
+00:17:50
158Juri Hollmann
+00:17:50
159Reuben Thompson
+00:17:50
160Tim Naberman
+00:17:50
161Enzo Leijnse
+00:17:50
162Julius Van Den Berg
+00:17:50
163Unai Iribar Jauregi
+00:17:50
164Rainer Kepplinger
+00:17:57
165Simon Guglielmi
+00:17:57
166Jay Vine
+00:17:57
167Roger Adrià
+00:19:12