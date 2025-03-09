|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Ben O' Connor
|40:05:54
|2
|Primoz Roglic
|+03:53
|3
|Richard Carapaz
|+04:32
|4
|Enric Mas
|+04:35
|5
|Mikel Landa
|+05:17
|6
|Florian Lipowitz
|+05:29
|7
|Adam Yates
|+05:30
|8
|Felix Gall
|+05:30
|9
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+06:00
|10
|David Gaudu
|+06:32
|62
|Wout van Aert
|+57:16
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Wout van Aert
|03:50:47
|2
|Quentin Pacher
|+00:03
|3
|Marc Soler
|+02:01
|4
|William Lecerf
|+02:01
|5
|Juri Hollmann
|+02:01
|6
|Txomin Juaristi
|+05:13
|7
|Jhonatan Narváez
|+05:31
|22
|Ben O' Connor
|+05:31
|23
|Florian Lipowitz
|+05:31
|51
|Adam Yates
|+05:31
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Wout van Aert
|10 Puntos
|2
|Quentin Pacher
|6 Puntos
|3
|William Lecerf
|4 Puntos
|4
|Marc Soler
|2 Puntos
|5
|Juri Hollmann
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Wout van Aert
|20 Puntos
|2
|Quentin Pacher
|17 Puntos
|3
|William Lecerf
|15 Puntos
|4
|Juri Hollmann
|13 Puntos
|5
|Marc Soler
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Marc Soler
|3 Puntos
|2
|Wout van Aert
|2 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|William Lecerf
|3 Puntos
|2
|Wout van Aert
|2 Puntos
|3
|Juri Hollmann
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Wout van Aert
|5 Puntos
|2
|William Lecerf
|3 Puntos
|5
|Marc Soler
|1 Puntos