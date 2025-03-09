Etapas

No hubo más historia en una etapa que no tuvo cambios en la general y que ha servido de introducción a Galicia, donde proseguirá su incursión mañana en la etapa llena de toboganes, y tres puertos de tercera categoría, con salida y llegada en Padrón tras superar 166 kilómetros. Esperemos que hayan difrutado porque nosotros nos despedimos. Reciban un fuerte abrazo. Sería en el sprint intermedio, a pier del puerto de primera del Alto de Mougas, cuando el maillot verde lanzó un ataque que tan solo pudo aguantar un Quentin Parcher, que lo más que pudo hacer fue colaborar con el gigante belga en la ascensión. Lanzó un tímido ataque a 2 kilómetros del final, pero agua de borrajas para un Wout Van Aert que es el primer cicilista belga que debuta en LaVuelta en el S. XXI con tres victorias Wout Van Aert lo intentó hasta tres veces y fue, al coronar el puerto de segunda, cuando con ayuda de Marc Soler y de William Lecerf cogió abrir un hueco de ventaja que no terminó de ser sólido hasta bien avanzado el llano tras el descenso, y con ayuda también de Quentin Pacher y Jiri Hollmann que llegaron por detrás. Lo intento también Alessandro de Marchi pero se quedó en zona de nadie. En el Alto de Fonfría se ha desatado multitud de ataques para conformar la escapada de la jornada, pero AG2R trabajó de forma extraordinaria, al igual que BORA que ha tenido a un Florian Lipowitz muy activo en todo momento, usándolo como segunda baza en caso de haber un corte peligroso. Ha finalizado por tanto la primera etapa de la segunda parte de LaVuelta. Y lo ha hecho con mucho respeto por parte del pelotón a abrir una batalla sin cuartel por la general. A pesar del gran movimiento en la primera parte de la carrera, una vez que se ha conformado la fuga, la paz se ha instaurado en el seno de los ciclistas que se han tomado la jornada como día de contacto. General
 Meta
 Km 159 Marc Soler ha dado tiempo al grupo perseguidor que ha llegado a Baiona a 02'01'', mientras que Narváez ha hecho lo propio para el pelotón a 05'31'', justo por detrás de Txomi Juaristi que se había escapado en los últimos kilómetros. Km 159 Quentin Pacher ni siquiera ha contestado al cambio de ritmo a falta de 200 metros de Wout Van Aert..... ¡¡¡¡¡ que vence su tercera etapa en la Vuelta Ciclista a España !!!!! Km 158 ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO PARA EL DUO DE CABEZA. Quentin Pacher, en bajada, ha intentando sorprender a un Wout Van Aert que, sin despeinarse, se ha colocado a su rueda en la entrada de la localidad gallega. Km 157 Txomin Juaristi ataca en el pelotón buscando su cuota de protagonismo y pantalla para Euskaltel, que esperemos que haya avisado a su corredor que hay cinco hombres por delante de él para evitar celebraciones sonrojantes. Km 155 Jiri Hollmann ha llegado a la altura de William Lecerf y Marc Soler y se jugarán el intrascendente tercer puesto de la etapa. El duo perseguidor se había dejado llevar. Tanto es así que en la curva del faro de Baiona han estado a punto de salirse por su mala trazada. Km 153 El descenso ha terminado hace unos kilómetros. En este último tramo ya estamos bordeando el litoral atlántico de las Rías Baixas en una carretera muy estrecha e irregular en su firme. En los pequeños repechos duros, Quentin Pacher, más escalador que Wout Van Aert, no ha querido aprovecharse de esta condición para sorprender al favorito por la victoria. Km 151 Primera etapa completamente sentenciada tanto en la cabeza de carrera como en el pelotón por la general. Sería una sorpresa absoluta que Quentin Pacher (que solo ha ganado una etapa en toda su carrera deportiva) venza a una bestia como Wout Van Aert (que ya acumula 11 triunfos en grandes vueltas). Km 139
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Wout van Aert10 Puntos
2Quentin Pacher6 Puntos
3William Lecerf4 Puntos
4Marc Soler2 Puntos
5Juri Hollmann1 Puntos
 Km 146 EL ALTO DE MOUGAS YA ES HISTORIA. Todos en vertiginoso y ancho descenso hacia la localidad de Baiona. Marc Soler ha enlazado con William Lecerf, pero cuesta abajo la diferencia se ha disparado en favor de un Wout Van Aert, que lo tiene todo de cara para ganar su tercera etapa en esta Vuelta Ciclista a España. Km 128
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Wout van Aert20 Puntos
2Quentin Pacher17 Puntos
3William Lecerf15 Puntos
4Juri Hollmann13 Puntos
5Marc Soler10 Puntos
 Km 138 QUENTIN PACHER Y WOUT VAN AERT ENTRAN EN EL ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO DE UN ALTO DE MOUGAS QUE RONDA EL 6% DE DESNIVEL. A 27 segundos tienen a William Lecerf que mucho tiene que arriesgar en el descenso. Por detrás, en el grupo de los favoritos se masca la tensión, pero parece que no habrá guerra por la general. Km 136 MARC SOLER NO PUEDE SEGUIR EL RITMO DE WILLIAM LECERF. El belga se queda como único perseguidor de un duo que, en su parte más fácil, a buen seguro coronanán unidos. Pocas opciones para los perseguidores. Km 135 TERMINA LA PARTE MÁS DURA EN LA CABEZA DE CARRERA. Mientras tanto, en el pelotón, Education First ha cambiado el ritmo y está haciendo una verdadera escabechina en un pelotón donde apenas resisten una treintena de corredores. Richard Carapaz se está frotando las manos.... Km 132 Pendiente muy constante de este Alto de Mougas, donde en ocasiones parece que es Quentin Pacher el que tortura a Wout Van Aert y en otra s ocasiones al revés. En el grupo perseguidor se ha quedado el jovencísimo Juri Hollman; y por detrás asume la responsabilidad Valentín Paret-Peintre, compañero de Ben O´Connor. Km 130 ¡¡¡ DURÍSIMA RAMPA A LA SALIDA DE A BARROCA !!! ¡¡¡ SE HAN MARCHADO WOUT VAN AERT Y UN QUENTIN PACHER QUE HOY QUIERE SU DÍA DE GLORIA AGARRÁNDOSE A LA RUEDA Y DÁNDOLE RELEVO DE UNO DE LOS MEJORES CICLISTAS DEL MUNDO !!! Y por detrás el pelotón vuelve a estirarse haciendo trabajo de aproximación. Km 128 ¡¡¡ ATAQUE DURÍSIMO DE WOUT VAN AERT PARA PASAR EN PRIMERA POSICIÓN POR EL SPRINT INTERMEDIO !!! Solo ha reaccionado Quentin Pacher, al que le ha costado un mundo recortar esa diferencia entre escapados y la nueva cabeza de carrera. Km 126 En el Alto de Mougas de primera categoría a los ciclistas les esperan 10 kilómetros donde el primer kilómetro es durísimo con una pendiente media del 10% y una rampa máxima del 15%. Después viajaremos en torno al 7,8% hasta los últimos 4 kilómetros donde suaviza. En el último kilómetro la carretera volverá a empinarse hasta llegar al 6% de desnivel. Km 124 Ya nos encontramos en pleno descenso del Mabia en el que, en la escapada, Marc Soler continua despegado en la última posición. Nos encaminamos hacia A Barroca, donde está situado el sprint intermedio, y 1 kilómetro después comenzaremos a ascender el Alto de Mougás, el coloso de la jornada. Km 121 Vamos a por la tercera hora de carrera, Giulio Ciccone ha abandonado LaVuelta, baja sin duda sensible. Y mientras en cola de pelotón se han venido al suelo el ex líder la montaña, Sylvain Moniquet y el italiano Simone Petilli. Km 119
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Marc Soler3 Puntos
2Wout van Aert2 Puntos
 Km 118 A un kilómetro para la conclusión de este puerto, Wout Van Aert y William Lecerf están tensando el ritmo en este Alto de Mabia, que está ya cruzando la parte más suave. Marc Soler ha sufrido pero ha sabido agarrarse a la cola de la fuga. Km 116 BORA había iniciado la marcha del pelotón al pelotón del Alto de Mabia recortando la distancia con respecto a los escapados hasta los cinco minutos; pero de nuevo el gran grupo se ha parado y andan vigilándose unos a otros, mientras que por detrás ceden corredores como Nairo Quintana, Robert Gesink o Lennert van Eetvelt, que tanto nos sorprendió en Pico Villuercas. Km 113 COMIENZA EN LOUREZA EL ALTO DE MABIA Y LO HACE CON WOUT VAN AERT PONIENDO CONTRA LAS CUERDAS A SUS COMPAÑEROS DE FUGA. A Marc Soler le cuesta dejando algún metro por detrás. 15 kilómetros tendidos al 4,2% de desnivel medio. Estamos hablando de un segunda categoría. Km 111 Nos queda por presentar a la representación española en esta escapada del día. Estamos hablando del siempre activo Marc Soler, de 30 años de edad, disputa su 14ª grande, su sexta Vuelta a España (en la que fue Top Ten en 2019). Ganador de la París-Niza en 2018, cuenta con dos etapas en LaVuelta, una en 2020 (en Lecumberri) y otra en 2022 (en Bilbao), edición en la que fue el más combativo. Km 110 No ha habido apenas descenso en Vilachán, la escapada ha adquirido una máxima de seis minutos y medio; porque el pelotón ha vuelto a relanzar la carrera gracias a los corredores del Education First, estrechamente vigilados por los ciclistas de Movistar. A Enric Mas le ha salido en Richard Carapaz un enemigo por el podio. Km 108 Estamos hablando de un ciclista que, además, ha ganado 9 etapas en el Tour de Francia, 9 clásicas, plata en la ruta de Tokyo 2021 y cuatro veces subcampeón del mundo (ruta y contrarreloj). Un reto que tiene el próximo mes y es por eso por lo que ha venido a la Vuelta a España a prepararla, y de qué manera se está luciendo. Km 107 Wout Van Aert desde luego no necesita presentación. Cuenta con 29 años ya, a punto de cumplir 30. Es el vigente maillot verde de LaVuelta, ganador de dos etapas en esta edición. En 2024 ha ganado el bronce en la contrarreloj de los Juegos, la Kuurne-Bruselas-Kuurne, y una etapa en la Vuelta al Algarve. Km 105 CORONADO EL ALTO DEL VILACHÁN SIN MAYOR TRASCENDENCIA QUE UNA PEQUEÑA ACELERACIÓN POR PARTE DEL PELOTÓN. William Lecerf ha sido el único interesado por puntuar en primer lugar en una cota que, en su última parte, ha sido liderado por Wout Van Aert. Km 104
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1William Lecerf3 Puntos
2Wout van Aert2 Puntos
3Juri Hollmann1 Puntos
 Km 101 Se ha metido en la fuga también el belga William Lecerf, compañero de Mikel Landa en Quick Step, jovencísimo ciclista de 21 años de edad proveniente del ciclo-cross. Tiene como resultados más destacados ser el cuarto en el Giro de Italia junior de 2022, venció el Giro de Lombaría junior; y ha protagonizado grandes carreras en el Tour del Porvenir, la Lieja-Bastogne-Lieja, aparte de ser el vigente subcampeón del Tour de Alula. Km 100 ADIÓS A LA TRANQUILIDAD. Hemos cruzado Tebra y ha comenzado la segunda dificultad montañosa del día que es el Alto de Vilachán (6 kilómetros al 5,5% de desnivel medio). A partir de aquí no habrá más llano quitando los kilómetros finales. Se ascenderán y se descenderán tres puertos. Este de tercera, el siguiente de segunda y el último de primera. Km 97 Ha enlazado con la cabeza de carrera junto a Juri Hollmann, alemán que dentro de tres días cumplirá 25 años de edad. Es su primera temporada en Alpecin tras pasar por dos años en Movistar (por lo que nuestro país se lo conoce bastante bien). Se trata de su primera gran vuelta. El más joven de los escapados. Km 94 Quentin Pacher, francés de 32 años de edad, tan solo cuenta con una victoria de etapa como profesional (Tour de Saboya en 2018). Cumple su segunda Vuelta a España, en la primera abandonó; siendo ya un clásico del Tour de Francia. Fue segundo en el Monasterio de Tentudia en LaVuelta 2022 donde fue batido al sprint por Rigoberto Urán en una etapa donde también fue protagonista Marc Soler. Km 91 ALESSANDRO DE MARCHI ES NEUTRALIZADO POR EL PELOTÓN. El quinteto ya alcanza los cinco minutos de distancia. El mejor clasificado en la general es Quentin Pacher, del Groupama, a más de 34 minutos. Es decir, los "gallos" y su equipo se centrarán en eso Alto de Mougas para librar la batalla final en esta etapa. Km 84 El parón en el pelotón es un hecho ya, tan verdad como que Alessandro De Marchi va a arrojar la toalla de un momento a otro. Ha costado pero los cinco de delante ya viajan tranquilos. De hecho, ya tienen los coches detrás suyo a su disposición. Km 80 Hasta en tres ocasiones lo ha intentado Wout Van Aert; y, a la tercera y junto con la ayuda de Marc Soler y William Lecerf, ha podido en el descenso sacar tierra de por medio y conformar la escapada del día. Una aventura que ha sido completada por Juri Hollmann y Quentin Pacher. Y no por un Alessandro de Marchi que se ha quedado en tierra de nadie y que mucho nos tememos que acabará neutralizado. Km 79 ¡¡¡ CRUZAMOS EL ECUADOR DE UNA DÉCIMA ETAPA QUE HA SIDO MUY EXPLOSIVA EN ESTA PRIMERA PARTE !!! El puerto de segunda categoría ha dado mucho juego. Ha controlado AG2R e, incluso, Bora a ofensivas muy peligrosas, y no han dejado a hacer a hombres que podrían ser peligrosos en la general. Km 71 AVITUALLAMIENTO. El pelotón está controlado por tres hombres del Decathlon AG2R, tres compañeros de un Ben O´Connor que está charlando tranquilamente tras ellos. Se ha quedado en tierra de nadie Alessandro de Marchi. A la desesperada, el tricampeón de etapa en LaVuelta que, a sus 38 años, cumple su 19ª gran vuelta. Km 64 Parecía prometedor el ataque de Michael Woods pero el movimiento sigue en el pelotón. Se sigue rodando muy rápido con un Steven Kruijswijk muy activo para secar todo tipo de tentativa. La última de ella por parte de un Alessandro De Marchi que, hasta hace unos días, era el último en la clasificación general. Km 58 ¡¡¡ EN UNA PEQUEÑA SUBIDA ATACA MICHAEL WOODS !!!! Parece que es un ataque tan duro que no obtiene respuesta. AG2R sigue muy atenta y deseosa de que se termine tanto movimiento, y con Ben O'Connor en la cola del pelotón. Km 57 Momento para Lorenzo Fortunato, que, desde que se ha coronado el puerto no ha parado de percutir, y es ya de los pocos que se está moviendo en un pelotón donde tanto Visma como UAE vigilan para ralentizar la marcha y forzar el parón. Muy bien el líder de los jóvenes, Florian Lipowitz, saltando a ruedas de muchos ataques. Km 55 Tebra llegará en el kilómetro 98. Y a partir de entonces, nos esperarán 60 kilómetros hasta la meta de auténtico espectáculo con los terceras Vilachán y Mabia; el coloso del dia, el Alto de Maugás, de primera categoría; y el vertiginoso descenso de 20 kilómetros a Baiona. Km 53 Hemos concluido el descenso al paso por la localidad Arbo. Es verdad que hay subidas y bajadas constantes de poco desnivel, pero rodamos practicamente a nivel del mar y el perfil no será tan exigente hasta que lleguemos a Tebra, donde comenzará la segunda dificultad del día. Km 45 HORA DE CARRERA. 45 kilómetros en estos instantes. Han saltado Quentin Pacher y Juli Hollman, del Alpecin, y están intentando contactar con un trío de cabeza que, en ningún momento, ha superado la ventaja del medio minuto de distancia. Inicio de etapa alocado. Km 33 El arreón por el sprint de los puntos por la montaña han provocado que, por fin, Wout Van Aert, a la tercera fue la vencida, logre un interesante rédito con respecto al pelotón. Se ha aliado con otro guerrillero como Marc Soler y con el corredor belga del Quick Step, Willian Lecerf, subcampeón del Alula Tour. Km 35 A pesar de que este trío formado por hombres de muchísima calidad tiene esa veintena de segundos que le permite soñar con la aventura del día, en la cabeza del pelotón no paran, y así es muy difícila hacer camino. Y eso que Visma está muy atento, bien para adherirse a cualquier rueda bien para ralentizar al gran grupo. Estamos en pleno descenso. Km 27
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Wout van Aert5 Puntos
2William Lecerf3 Puntos
5Marc Soler1 Puntos
 Km 23 ¡¡¡ Nuevo intento de escapada neutralizado !!!! Otra vez Daniel Felipe Martínez como protagonista, con Cristian Rodríguez como mejor clasificado, con el ex líder de la montaña Sylvain Moniquet inmiscuido, con el compañero de Enric Mas, Einer Rubio, como integrante de una fuga que tenía muchos kilates. Km 19 ¡¡¡ Y Bruno Armirail, en protección de Ben O'Connor, el que se ha puesto manos a la obra para neutralizar un nuevo ataque de Wout Van Aert !!! Acto seguido, ha contraatacado Eddie Dunbar y ha originado un pequeño corte. Km 22 Y el alto ritmo al que se está rodando está provocando que muchas unidades se descuelguen a cola de pelotón. Ahí el panorama es dominado sin duda por los corredores de Alpecin, especificamente seleccionados para trabajar para Kaden Groves. Km 17 El ajetreo y el stress es constante en la punta de lanza de pelotón. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Oscar Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)... Pero AG2R, Education First, entre otros, no quieren de momento ninguna escapada que puede ser peligrosa. Km 15 Pelotón compacto en las primeras rampas del puerto pero con mucho nerviosismo e inquietud en las primeras posiciones para formar un corte interesante para la etapa y peligroso para la general. Brandon McNulty, Sepp Kuss,...., muchos hombres importantes con ganas de aventura. Km 12 Con unos metros de ventaja para Wout Van Aert, Harold Tejada y Mathis Le Berre..... COMIENZA EL ALTO DE FONFRÍA. Puerto de segunda categoría, de 15 kilómetros de longitud. Muy tendido con una pendiente media del 4%, y que servirá hoy, tanto en el ascenso como en el descenso, para fraguar la fuga de la jornada. Km 8 Entraremos, de hecho, activamente, en la lucha por la montaña donde Adam Yates, gracias a su etapón de Granada, se ha vestido con el maillot blanco con lunares azules, y en el que, de momento, tiene como enemigos más cercanos a Primoz Roglic y a David Gaudu. Km 6 Como ya saben Wout Van Aert gobierna la regularidad en dura pugna con Kaden Groves, que tendrá pocas oportunidades ya para desquitarse y competirle al belga. Desde ahora, nos esperan perfiles montañosos, revirados o con finales tramposos donde una volata masiva se antoja quimérica. Km 4 Situación caótica al pie del Alto de Fonfría que se empezará a ascender a partir del kilómetro 12. A Brandon McNulty le han seguido múltiples ataques como los de Mauro Schmid, Rein Taaramae y, por supuesto, no podía faltar Wout Van Aert, espectacular el maillot verde en esta primera parte de LaVuelta. Km 1 ¡¡¡¡ HA COMENZADO LA DÉCIMA ETAPA DE LAVUELTA !!!!! ¡¡¡¡ Y DESDE EL SEGUNDO 1 YA TENEMOS EL PRIMER ATAQUE, Y EL PRIMER PROTAGONISTA DEL DÍA !!!! ¡¡¡¡ EL UAE QUIERE MÁS Y HA MANDADO POR DELANTE, Y EN SOLITARIO, AL PRIMER MAILLOT ROJO DE LA VUELTA, EL AUSTRALIANO BRANDON MCNULTY !!! Km 0 Una etapa de Granada que sirvió para que potentes rivales como Richard Carapaz o Adam Yates, con su increíble victoria, se metieran de lleno en la lucha, por lo menos, del podio. Y también para ver como hay corredores con el vigente ganador Sepp Kuss o Joao Almeida, que terminó por el abandono por COVID, se descartaron para la victoria final. Km 0 Como saben, Ben O'Connor gobierna la general después de dar unas sensaciones tremendas en el Alto de Hazallanas. Hoy de nuevo él y su equipo AG2R tendrán otra prueba de fuego, y evitar que sus rivales, en concreto, Primoz Roglic (a 3'53'') se le acerque en la clasificación. Km 0 Nos encontramos en la salida neutralizada de Ponteareas donde hace unos agradables 21 grados de clima. Una temperatura que se irá suavizando según nos aproximemos al mar. No hay riesgo de lluvia. Y el viento será favorable en el inicio de la jornada, y en contra en la parte final antes de llegar al Alto de Mougás. Km 0 Hoy, en la provincia de Pontevedra, nos esperan 159,5 kilómetros de recorrido entre Ponteareas y Baiona con un puerto de segunda como presentación (Alto de Fonfría) y como plato fuerte del día el primera que es el Alto de Mougás, a 20 kilómetros de la conclusión. Y dos de tercera entre medias, los altos de Vilachán y Mabia. Km 0 Hola, muy buenas tardes y sean bienvenidos a la segunda semana de LaVuelta. Sean bienvenidos a la segunda parte de la competición. Desde hoy y hasta practicamente el final de la ronda española, los ciclistas transitarán por el Norte de nuestro país.

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
120:37:24
2DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:08:44
3RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:09:40
4GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:28:03
5ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+00:46:19
6VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:46:51
7INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:49:38
8MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:52:51
9SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:58:37
10LIDL - TREK
+01:01:31
11EKP
+01:14:37
12XDS ASTANA TEAM
+01:16:53
13EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+01:30:17
14EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+01:37:36
15COFIDIS
+01:38:40
16BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+01:39:25
17TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+01:46:13
18INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+01:55:45
19TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+02:03:28
20LOTTO DSTNY
+02:08:01
21TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+02:29:57
22ALPECIN - FENIX
+02:58:25
1Ben O'Connor
40:05:54
2Primoz Roglic
+00:03:53
3Richard Carapaz
+00:04:32
4Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:04:35
5Mikel Landa Meana
+00:05:17
6Florian Lipowitz
+00:05:29
7Adam Yates
+00:05:30
8Felix Gall
+00:05:30
9Carlos Rodríguez
+00:06:00
10David Gaudu
+00:06:32
11Pavel Sivakov
+00:07:11
12Cristian Rodríguez
+00:07:13
13Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:07:18
14Sepp Kuss
+00:08:16
15Lennert van Eetvelt
+00:08:55
16George Bennett
+00:09:50
17Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:10:46
18Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:11:12
19Guillaume Martin
+00:12:23
20Jack Haig
+00:12:29
21Harold Tejada
+00:15:40
22Edward Dunbar
+00:15:55
23Rémy Rochas
+00:18:56
24Michael Woods
+00:22:27
25Clément Berthet
+00:23:31
26José Félix Parra
+00:26:37
27Quentin Pacher
+00:28:24
28Louis Meintjes
+00:29:26
29Óscar Rodríguez
+00:29:55
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:32:08
31Stefan Küng
+00:34:06
32Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:34:21
33Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:34:52
34Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:37:33
35Steven Kruijswijk
+00:38:04
36Isaac del Toro
+00:38:46
37Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:39:10
38Rein Taaramae
+00:39:42
39Attila Valter
+00:40:50
40Matthew Riccitello
+00:41:59
41Mattia Cattaneo
+00:42:01
42Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:42:48
43Urko Berrade
+00:48:19
44Giovanni Aleotti
+00:48:52
45Mauri Vansevenant
+00:49:50
46Patrick Konrad
+00:50:38
47Xandro Meurisse
+00:50:48
48Max Poole
+00:51:17
49Jhonatan Narváez
+00:51:55
50Mikel Bizkarra
+00:52:51
51Louis Vervaeke
+00:54:15
52Joan Bou
+00:56:14
53William Junior Lecerf
+00:56:57
54Wout Van Aert
+00:57:10
55Sam Oomen
+00:57:27
56Torstein Træen
+00:57:58
57Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:58:08
58Marc Soler
+01:00:00
59Robert Gesink
+01:00:03
60Michel Ries
+01:01:16
61Martijn Tusveld
+01:01:48
62Carlos Verona
+01:01:54
63Cian Uijtdebroeks
+01:03:08
64Pau Miquel Delgado
+01:04:19
65Mathias Vacek
+01:05:08
66Marco Frigo
+01:08:13
67Chris Harper
+01:09:14
68Nelson Oliveira
+01:09:43
69Rubén Fernández Andújar
+01:09:53
70Jay Vine
+01:11:25
71Simon Guglielmi
+01:11:39
72Thymen Arensman
+01:12:05
73Carlos Canal
+01:12:12
74Tao Geoghegan Hart
+01:13:03
75Luis Angel Mate
+01:14:30
76Brandon Mcnulty
+01:15:42
77Jonathan Lastra
+01:15:51
78Pablo Castrillo
+01:16:36
79Quinten Hermans
+01:16:40
80Chris Hamilton
+01:16:44
81Lorenzo Rota
+01:17:32
82Gijs Leemreize
+01:17:48
83Filippo Zana
+01:18:40
84Gianmarco Garofoli
+01:21:39
85Filippo Baroncini
+01:22:58
86Geoffrey Bouchard
+01:23:10
87Darren Rafferty
+01:23:13
88Mathis le Berre
+01:24:13
89Bruno Armirail
+01:24:17
90James Knox
+01:24:31
91Corbin Strong
+01:24:50
92Eduardo Sepúlveda
+01:26:08
93Dylan Teuns
+01:26:43
94James Shaw
+01:27:23
95Jonas Gregaard
+01:28:10
96Vito Braet
+01:28:15
97Lukasz Owsian
+01:28:45
98Oier Lazkano
+01:29:40
99Callum Scotson
+01:31:16
100Simone Petilli
+01:31:59
101Victor Campenaerts
+01:32:41
102Juri Hollmann
+01:33:06
103Mauro Schmid
+01:33:55
104Roger Adrià
+01:34:49
105Unai Iribar Jauregi
+01:35:10
106Laurens Huys
+01:35:11
107Jesús Herrada López
+01:35:27
108Txomin Juaristi
+01:35:30
109Otto Vergaerde
+01:36:47
110Thomas de Gendt
+01:36:48
111Thomas Champion
+01:37:01
112Victor Lafay
+01:37:47
113Felix Engelhardt
+01:38:09
114Xabier Berasategi
+01:38:19
115Fran Miholjevic
+01:38:22
116Luca Vergallito
+01:41:19
117Arjen Livyns
+01:42:12
118Harry Sweeny
+01:43:04
119Brandon Smith Rivera
+01:43:41
120Jorge Arcas
+01:43:45
121Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+01:43:49
122Kim Alexander Heiduk
+01:43:54
123Lorenzo Germani
+01:44:34
124Nadav Raisberg
+01:44:57
125Kaden Groves
+01:45:14
126Jorge Gutiérrez
+01:46:19
127Patrick Gamper
+01:46:24
128Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
+01:46:33
129Kasper Asgreen
+01:49:10
130Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+01:49:40
131Kevin Geniets
+01:49:56
132Sven Erik Bystrom
+01:50:17
133Xabier Isasa
+01:50:28
134Sander de Pestel
+01:50:46
135Pavel Bittner
+01:50:53
136Antonio Jesús Soto
+01:50:57
137Sylvain Moniquet
+01:52:08
138Edoardo Affini
+01:52:15
139Reuben Thompson
+01:52:58
140Welay Hagos Berhe
+01:53:13
141Riley Sheehan
+01:53:17
142Edward Planckaert
+01:54:04
143Ide Schelling
+01:54:34
144Arne Marit
+01:54:47
145Nicolas Vinokurov
+01:55:33
146Nico Denz
+01:56:21
147Casper Phillip Pedersen
+01:58:22
148Julius Van Den Berg
+01:58:57
149Maurice Ballerstedt
+02:00:21
150Tom Paquot
+02:00:33
151Thibault Guernalec
+02:02:47
152Owain Doull
+02:03:17
153Gleb Brussenskiy
+02:07:02
154Kamil Gradek
+02:07:52
155Enzo Leijnse
+02:10:16
156Jasha Sütterlin
+02:10:32
157Alessandro De Marchi
+02:11:26
158Oscar Riesebeek
+02:14:09
159Tim Naberman
+02:19:56
1Adam Yates
22
2Wout Van Aert
22
3Primoz Roglic
18
4David Gaudu
18
5Jay Vine
17
6Sylvain Moniquet
16
7Marc Soler
12
8Filippo Zana
11
9Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
10
10William Junior Lecerf
10
11Luis Angel Mate
9
12Ben O'Connor
9
13Richard Carapaz
9
14Bruno Armirail
7
15Enric Mas Nicolau
6
16Lennert van Eetvelt
6
17Quentin Pacher
6
18Mauro Schmid
5
19Marco Frigo
5
20Carlos Rodríguez
4
21Gijs Leemreize
4
22Sepp Kuss
3
23Mikel Bizkarra
3
24Pablo Castrillo
3
25Mathis le Berre
3
26Juri Hollmann
3
27Ibon Ruiz Sedano
3
28Xabier Isasa
3
29Stefan Küng
2
30Mauri Vansevenant
2
31Mikel Landa Meana
1
32Florian Lipowitz
1
33Felix Gall
1
34Roger Adrià
1
35Luca Vergallito
1
1Wout Van Aert
243
2Kaden Groves
162
3Pavel Bittner
81
4Primoz Roglic
66
5Ben O'Connor
65
6Stefan Küng
59
7Mathias Vacek
57
8Harold Tejada
52
9Quentin Pacher
49
10Corbin Strong
49
11Lennert van Eetvelt
48
12Pau Miquel Delgado
48
13Enric Mas Nicolau
44
14Mikel Landa Meana
44
15Florian Lipowitz
41
16Adam Yates
40
17Xabier Isasa
40
18Richard Carapaz
39
19Carlos Rodríguez
36
20Luis Angel Mate
35
21Clément Berthet
34
22Bruno Armirail
34
23Ibon Ruiz Sedano
34
24Pablo Castrillo
33
25David Gaudu
32
26Arne Marit
29
27William Junior Lecerf
28
28Nico Denz
26
29Marc Soler
25
30Marco Frigo
25
31Felix Gall
24
32Carlos Rodríguez
24
33Juri Hollmann
24
34Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
22
35Mauro Schmid
22
36Antonio Jesús Soto
22
37George Bennett
21
38Jhonatan Narváez
21
39Brandon Mcnulty
20
40Aleksandr Vlasov
19
41Jay Vine
19
42Lorenzo Rota
19
43Roger Adrià
19
44Jon Izaguirre Inausti
17
45Quinten Hermans
17
46Pavel Sivakov
16
47Gijs Leemreize
15
48Mathis le Berre
15
49Luca Vergallito
15
50Edward Dunbar
14
51Mauri Vansevenant
13
52Unai Iribar Jauregi
13
53Arjen Livyns
13
54Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
13
55Urko Berrade
11
56Carlos Canal
11
57Edoardo Affini
11
58Matthew Riccitello
10
59Chris Harper
10
60Simon Guglielmi
10
61Txomin Juaristi
10
62Jorge Arcas
10
63Edward Planckaert
10
64Sepp Kuss
9
65Isaac del Toro
9
66Max Poole
9
67Gianmarco Garofoli
8
68Brandon Smith Rivera
8
69Jack Haig
7
70Filippo Baroncini
7
71Joan Bou
6
72Vito Braet
6
73Nelson Oliveira
5
74Nadav Raisberg
5
75Rémy Rochas
4
76Gotzon Martin Sanz
4
77Lorenzo Fortunato
3
78Guillaume Martin
3
79Michael Woods
2
80Kim Alexander Heiduk
2
81José Félix Parra
1
82Kasper Asgreen
1
1Wout Van Aert
03:50:47
2Quentin Pacher
+00:00:03
3Marc Soler
+00:02:01
4William Junior Lecerf
+00:02:01
5Juri Hollmann
+00:02:01
6Txomin Juaristi
+00:05:13
7Jhonatan Narváez
+00:05:31
8Stefan Küng
+00:05:31
9George Bennett
+00:05:31
10Harold Tejada
+00:05:31
11Simon Guglielmi
+00:05:31
12Roger Adrià
+00:05:31
13Guillaume Martin
+00:05:31
14Felix Gall
+00:05:31
15José Félix Parra
+00:05:31
16Attila Valter
+00:05:31
17Jack Haig
+00:05:31
18Urko Berrade
+00:05:31
19Michel Ries
+00:05:31
20Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:05:31
21Cristian Rodríguez
+00:05:31
22Ben O'Connor
+00:05:31
23Florian Lipowitz
+00:05:31
24Matthew Riccitello
+00:05:31
25Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:05:31
26Edward Dunbar
+00:05:31
27Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:05:31
28Brandon Mcnulty
+00:05:31
29Rein Taaramae
+00:05:31
30David Gaudu
+00:05:31
31Louis Meintjes
+00:05:31
32Primoz Roglic
+00:05:31
33Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:05:31
34Pavel Sivakov
+00:05:31
35Carlos Rodríguez
+00:05:31
36Óscar Rodríguez
+00:05:31
37Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:05:31
38Mikel Landa Meana
+00:05:31
39Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:05:31
40Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:05:31
41Richard Carapaz
+00:05:31
42Mattia Cattaneo
+00:05:31
43Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:05:31
44Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:05:31
45Carlos Verona
+00:05:31
46Mikel Bizkarra
+00:05:31
47Sam Oomen
+00:05:31
48Isaac del Toro
+00:05:31
49Sepp Kuss
+00:05:31
50Lennert van Eetvelt
+00:05:31
51Adam Yates
+00:05:31
52Steven Kruijswijk
+00:05:31
53Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:05:31
54Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:05:42
55Mathis le Berre
+00:05:45
56Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:05:45
57Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:05:45
58Martijn Tusveld
+00:05:45
59Louis Vervaeke
+00:05:45
60Rémy Rochas
+00:05:45
61Dylan Teuns
+00:05:45
62Laurens Huys
+00:08:34
63James Knox
+00:09:06
64Mauri Vansevenant
+00:09:06
65Thomas de Gendt
+00:10:47
66Kevin Geniets
+00:11:07
67Gianmarco Garofoli
+00:11:07
68Michael Woods
+00:11:07
69Xandro Meurisse
+00:11:07
70Robert Gesink
+00:11:07
71Giovanni Aleotti
+00:11:07
72Thomas Champion
+00:11:07
73Kim Alexander Heiduk
+00:14:44
74Darren Rafferty
+00:14:44
75Carlos Canal
+00:14:44
76Brandon Smith Rivera
+00:14:44
77Mathias Vacek
+00:14:44
78Marco Frigo
+00:14:44
79Clément Berthet
+00:14:44
80Jonathan Lastra
+00:17:16
81Harry Sweeny
+00:17:16
82Lukasz Owsian
+00:17:16
83Nelson Oliveira
+00:17:16
84Jesús Herrada López
+00:17:16
85Luis Angel Mate
+00:17:16
86Xabier Isasa
+00:17:16
87Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:17:16
88Oier Lazkano
+00:17:16
89Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:17:16
90Filippo Zana
+00:17:16
91Quinten Hermans
+00:17:16
92Otto Vergaerde
+00:17:16
93Kasper Asgreen
+00:19:15
94Jay Vine
+00:19:15
95Patrick Gamper
+00:19:52
96Reuben Thompson
+00:19:52
97Sander de Pestel
+00:19:52
98Max Poole
+00:19:52
99Jorge Arcas
+00:19:52
100Nico Denz
+00:19:52
101Arjen Livyns
+00:19:54
102Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:20:01
103Victor Lafay
+00:20:40
104Bruno Armirail
+00:20:40
105Gleb Brussenskiy
+00:20:40
106Arne Marit
+00:20:40
107Simone Petilli
+00:20:40
108Victor Campenaerts
+00:20:40
109Sylvain Moniquet
+00:20:40
110Nicolas Vinokurov
+00:20:40
111Felix Engelhardt
+00:20:40
112Owain Doull
+00:20:40
113Julius Van Den Berg
+00:20:40
114Thibault Guernalec
+00:20:40
115Unai Iribar Jauregi
+00:20:40
116Pablo Castrillo
+00:20:40
117Filippo Baroncini
+00:20:40
118Patrick Konrad
+00:20:40
119Callum Scotson
+00:20:40
120Vito Braet
+00:20:40
121Nadav Raisberg
+00:20:40
122Maurice Ballerstedt
+00:20:40
123Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+00:20:40
124Enzo Leijnse
+00:20:40
125Gijs Leemreize
+00:20:40
126Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+00:20:40
127Jorge Gutiérrez
+00:20:40
128Jonas Gregaard
+00:20:40
129Corbin Strong
+00:20:40
130Alessandro De Marchi
+00:20:40
131Riley Sheehan
+00:20:40
132Lorenzo Germani
+00:20:40
133Chris Harper
+00:20:40
134Jasha Sütterlin
+00:20:40
135Edoardo Affini
+00:20:40
136Chris Hamilton
+00:20:40
137Tom Paquot
+00:20:40
138Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:20:40
139Luca Vergallito
+00:20:40
140Torstein Træen
+00:20:40
141Fran Miholjevic
+00:20:40
142Casper Phillip Pedersen
+00:20:40
143Ide Schelling
+00:20:40
144Lorenzo Rota
+00:20:40
145James Shaw
+00:20:40
146Mauro Schmid
+00:20:40
147Welay Hagos Berhe
+00:20:40
148Thymen Arensman
+00:20:40
149Oscar Riesebeek
+00:20:40
150Kaden Groves
+00:20:40
151Edward Planckaert
+00:20:40
152Pavel Bittner
+00:24:15
153Tim Naberman
+00:24:15
154Joan Bou
+00:24:15
155Antonio Jesús Soto
+00:24:15
156Xabier Berasategi
+00:24:15
157Kamil Gradek
+00:24:15
158Cian Uijtdebroeks
+00:24:15
159Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
+00:24:15