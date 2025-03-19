Etapas

Etapa
6 de septiembre
Logroño - Alto de Moncalvillo
0 Km 173Km

General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Primoz Roglic 76:43:36
2 Ben O' Connor +01:54
3 Enric Mas +02:20
4 Richard Carapaz +02:54
5 David Gaudu +04:33
6 Mattias Skjelmose +04:47
7 Carlos Rodríguez +04:55
8 Florian Lipowitz +05:55
9 Mikel Landa +06:40
10 Pavel Sivakov +07:39
Km -1
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Primoz Roglic 10 Puntos
2 David Gaudu 6 Puntos
3 Mattias Skjelmose 4 Puntos
4 Enric Mas 2 Puntos
5 Mikel Landa 1 Puntos
Mañana se disputa la penúltima etapa en la presente edición de la ronda española. Será una jornada de alta montaña, con siete puertos puntuables incluyendo la ascensión final a PIcón Blanco, de primera categoría.
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Primoz Roglic 03:54:55
2 David Gaudu +00:46
3 Mattias Skjelmose +00:46
4 Enric Mas +00:50
Desde 2019, solo Tadej Pogacar (60) ha sido más días líder de la clasificación general en el marco de las tres Grandes Vueltas que Primoz Roglic (58). Primoz Roglic ha conseguido el jersey rojo y ya cumple 40 etapas como líder de la clasificación general en la Vuelta a España. Solo Alex Zülle (48) le supera en la historia de la carrera. Primoz Roglic se hace con el liderato en la Vuelta a España, logra una ventaja de 1' 54'' con respecto a Ben O' Connor y 2' 20'' sobre Enric Mas. Km 173 VICTORIA DE PRIMOZ ROGLIC !!! Logra la tercera victoria en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España y la 15ª en su trayectoria. Km 172 Ben O' Connor se está quedando descolgado en el tramo final de la etapa y podría perder también un puesto en el podio final de esta Vuelta a España. Km 172 ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO !!! Primoz Roglic se lleva el premio gordo, se va llevar la victoria de etapa y se va a hacer con el liderato de la clasificación general. Km 171 Mantiene la ventaja Primoz Roglic y, si no hay sorpresas, se va a terminar llevando la victoria de etapa. Km 170 Solo 20 segundos entre Roglic y Mas y el español puede terminar por atraparle Ben O' Connor está resistiendo bastante bien, aunque todo indica a que terminará perdiendo el s¡jersey de líder. Km 170 ATACA ENRIC MAS !!! Llega su turno y Primoz Roglic no está tan lejos. Km 168 Se aparta ya Aleksandr Vlasov y se marcha Primoz Roglic en solitario. Km 168 Tanto a Enric Mas como a Richard Carapaz les está costando reaccionar. Km 167 ARRANCA PRIMOZ ROLIC !!! Escudado por Aleksandr Vlasov. El esloveno está sentando las bases para vestirse de rojo después de esta etapa. Km 165 Los ciclistas fugados ya han sido neutrazalidos por el pelotón, justo cuando comienza la ascensiópn al Alto de Moncalvillo !!! Km 163 Miholjevic ataca en el grupo de los escapados !! Km 161 Ya decíamos que por atrás se estaba acelerando mucho y los escapados tienen solo 30 segundos de ventaja en estos momentos. Km 158 Menos de un minuto y medio ya para los fugados y se comienza a acelerar mucho ya en el grupo de los favoritos. Km 152 Poco más de diez kilómetros para que el grupo de los escapados comience la ascensión final al Alto de Moncalvillo. Recordemos que solo cinco segundos separan al líder de la general, Ben O' Connor, con respecto a Primoz Roglic. Km 148 Ritmo muy rápido en esta 19ª etapa de la Vuelta a España. Tras tres horas de carrera, la velocidad media ha sido de 44 km/h, algo superior al mejor de los vaticinios de la organización. Km 144 Isaac del Toro, Edward Planckaert, Fran Miholjevic y Simone Petilli cuentan con algo más de un minuto y medio de ventaja con respecto al pelotón. Km 140 Primoz Roglic aspira a conseguir el jersey rojo y, de conseguirlo, cumpliría mañana 40 etapas como líder de la clasificación general en la Vuelta a España. Solo Alex Zülle (48) le supera en la historia de la carrera. Km 137 Buen momento para repasar las principales características del Alto del Moncalvillo. Se trata de una cota de primera categoría, con 8,6 kilómetros de ascensión con un desnivel medio del 8,9% Km 125 Vito Braet se queda descolgado del grupo de los escapados y son solo cuatro los ciclistas que marchan por delante. Km 127 Tampoco les interesa a los equipos punteros neutralizar la fuga demasiado pronto para evitar que se descontrole la carrera y es probable que veamos este mismo escenario hasta el comienzo de la ascensión al Alto de Moncalvillo. Km 123 50 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los ciclistas del Bora Hansgrohe, también los del Movistar, toman cada vez más protagonismo en la zona delantera del pelotón. Hoy es un día de primeros espadas y tanto Primoz Roglic como Enric Mas intentarán el asalto al liderato en la ascensión final al Alto de Moncalvillo. Km 120 Los escapados tienen cada vez menos opciones de poder llegar en solitario ni siquiera al inicio de la ascensión final al Alto de Moncalvillo. Menos de dos minutos de ventaja para el quinteto de cabeza de carrera. Km 112 En principio, solo Sepp Kuss, el ganador de la la Vuelta a España el año pasado, se ha visto afectado por el corte y es uno de los ciclistas de maor relevancia que marcha descolgado. Km 111 Parece que el pelotón se ha vuelto a reunificar tras unos instantes de cierta tensión debido a un corte. Km 109 Jasha Sütterlin, del equipo Bahrain Victorious, se ha ido al suelo. Afortunadamente, parece que sin demasiadas consecuencias y parece que puede continuar en carrera. Km 106 Atención porque ha habido un corte en el pelotón y no sabemos si se ha podido ver afectado alguno de los ciclistas aspirantes a la victoria final. Km 104 DATO. Fran Miholjevic ha sido el primer ciclista croata capaz de coronar en primera posición un puerto puntuable en una de las tres Grandes Vueltas por etapas desde al menos 2008. Km 94
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Fran Miholjevic 3 Puntos
2 Isaac del Toro 2 Puntos
3 Edward Planckaert 1 Puntos
Km 95 Fran Miholjevic ha coronado en primera posición el Puerto de Pradilla. Hay que comentar que ninguno de los aspirantes a ganar la clasificación de la montaña marcha en el grupo de los escapados. Km 98 Largo tramo de decenso ahora, una vez superado el Puerto de Pradilla. El recorrido no será demasiado duro hasta la llegada a la ascensión final al Alto de Moncalvillo. Km 91 No hay ataques de momento en el grupo de los escapados y lo cierto es que comienza a ser indispensable un giro de timón porque llevan ya bastantes kilómetros viendo como se ventaja decrece y menos de tres minutos se antoja como un botín demasiado escaso viendo el recorrido que aún tienen por delante. Km 88 Ha comenzado ya la ascensión al Puerto de Pradilla. El grupo de los escapados defiende una ventaja ligeramente superior a los tres minutos. Km 84 Falta ya muy poco para que el grupo de cinco ciclistas que marchan en cabeza afronten la ascensión al primer puerto de la jornada. Se trata del Puerto de Pradilla, de tercera categoría. Son 5,3 kilómetros de ascensión con un desnivel medio del 5% Km 67 Eduardo Sepúlvena se rinde y decide parar para esperar al pelotón. El argentino lo intento, pero en solitario era muy complicado poder enlazar con el quinteto que marcha en cabeza de carrera. Km 73 100 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Da la sensación de que el pelotón está comenzando ya a controlar la escapada y no está dejando que la diferencia vaya mucho más allá de los cuatro minutos. Km 66 Jay Vine ha conseguido volver a la estructura del grupo principal y pide ahora la asistencia del coche médico. Habrá que ver si puede continuar en la carrera, recordemos que marcha en la segunda posición de la clasificación de la montaña a un solo punto de Marc Soler. Km 60 Caída de Jay Vine !!! El ciclista del UAE Team Emirates ha vuelto a la bicicleta e intentará dar caza de al pelotón. Km 53 El pelotón desiste y ya parece dar por buena la fuga. Los cinco escapados cuentan ya con más de tres minutos de ventaja, mientras que Eduardo Sepúlveda marcha a algo más de un minuto y medio de la cabeza de carrera. Km 51 Contraataque de Eduardo Sepúlveda !!! El argentino ha abandonado la estructura del pelotón y se lanza a por los cinco ciclistas que ruedan en cabeza de carrera. Km 49 La ventaja de los cinco escapados va cogiendo poco a poco consistencia, pero no parece que esta vaya a ser la fuga definitiva y a buen seguro que habrá más movimientos cuando comience la ascensión al Puerto de Pradilla, la primera de las dos dificultades montañosas de la etapa de hoy. Km 44 Los cinco ciclistas que marchan en cabeza de carrera son Isaac Del Toro, Edward Planckaert, Fran Miholjevic, Simone Petilli y Vito Braet. Km 41 Parece que va tomando forma esta primera escapada del día. Isaac Del Toro y Simone Petilli han conseguido contactar con el grupo de tres que iba en cabeza y cuentan en estos momentos con algo más de 30 segundos con respecto al pelotón. Km 39 Saltan ahora del pelotón Isaac Del Toro y Simone Petill y ambos intentarán enlazar con los tres ciclistas que ruedan en estos momentos en cabeza de carrera. Km 37 Hay tres ciclistas que han conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja. Son Edward Planckaert, Fran Miholjevic y Vito Braet, aunque parecen pocos efectivos si quieren tener opciones de poder conseguir una amplia ventaja sobre el grupo de los favoritos. Km 27 Movimiento ahora de Nadav Raisberg, Sylvain Moniquet y Thibault Guernale, pero no parece que se lo vayan a permitir. Vamos camino ya de cumplir los 30 primeros kilómetros de la etapa y seguimos sin fuga. Km 22 Lo ha vuelto a intentar Marc Soler. Enorme su actuación en la presente edición de la Vuelta a España, el actual líder de la montaña se está mostrando muy combativo en todas las etapas, buscando siempre formar parte de las fugas. Km 17 Los primeros kilómetros de la etapa están siendo bastante similares a los de ayer. Ritmo alto, mucha lucha y cuesta enormemente que se pueda formar la escapada del día. Km 9 Nada, no ha prosperado tampoco este movimiento y los ciclistas vuelven a rodar juntos. Km 6 Thomas De Gendt y Eduardo Sepúlveda están consiguiendo abrir algo de hueco y ahora se van incorporando más ciclistas a este primer intento. Son Riley Sheehan, Gijs Leemreize y Enzo Leijns. Km 4 Se están produciendo ya los primeros ataques. Lo intentan ahora Thomas De Gendt y Eduardo Sepúlveda. Km 1 El inicio se ha retrasado algunos minutos porque ha habido que esperar a la reincorporación de dos ciclistas que habían sufrido una avería mecánica en el recorrido neutralizado. Km 1 COMIENZA LA ETAPA !!! Km 0 DATO. La última vez que el Alto de Moncalvillo sirvió como final en una etapa de la Vuelta a España fue en 2020 y en esa ocasión fue Primoz Roglic el que se llevó la victoria. Km 0 Además de la subida final al Alto de Moncalvillo, de primera categoría, hay otro puerto puntuable en esta 19ª etapa de la ronda española. Se trata del Puerto de Pradilla, de tercera categoría, cuya cima se sitúa en el kilómetro 93 del recorrido. Km 0 Kaden Groves, por su parte, tiene prácticamente asegurada la victoria en la clasificación de la regularidad con 226 puntos, 111 más que el español Pablo Castrillo, el segundo clasificado. Km 0 Esto en lo que respecta a la clasificación general. En el ranking de la montaña Marc Soler coronó en primera posición los dos puertos puntuables en la jornada de ayer y se hizo con el liderato, aunque solo cuenta con un punto de diferencia con respecto a Jay Vine, su compañero en el UAE Team Emirates. Km 0 Además de Ben O' Connor y Primor Roglic, también tienen opciones de luchar por la victoria final tanto Enric Mas, a 1' 25'' del jersey rojo, como Richard Carapaz, a 1' 46''. Km 0 La etapa de hoy, junto con las de mañana y el domingo, son realmente decisivas. Para dar comienzo a la trilogía, el final de esta 19ª etapa, el Alto de Moncalvillo, es realmente exigente y podría ser el escenario en el que Primoz Roglic pudiera asaltar el liderato. Km 0 Solo quedan ya tres etapas por delante para la conclusión de la presente edición de la ronda española y la situación no puede estar más ajustada entre los dos primeros ciclistas de la clasificación general, con solo cinco segundos de diferencia entre el actual líder, Ben O' Connor, y Primoz Roglic. Km 0 Buenas tardes !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la 19ª etapa de la Vuelta a España con recorrido de 173 kilómetros entre Logroño y el Alto de Moncalvillo. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
229:44:30
2 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:37:44
3 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+01:25:43
4 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+01:36:43
5 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+02:07:05
6 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+02:18:21
7 LIDL - TREK
+02:24:34
8 INEOS GRENADIERS
+02:34:59
9 MOVISTAR TEAM
+02:45:02
10 EKP
+02:45:59
11 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+03:14:56
12 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+03:31:34
13 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+03:50:14
14 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+03:53:23
15 COFIDIS
+03:55:11
16 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+04:23:05
17 EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+04:41:59
18 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+05:07:02
19 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+05:17:49
20 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+05:36:41
21 LOTTO DSTNY
+06:12:38
22 ALPECIN - FENIX
+07:38:43
1 Primoz Roglic
76:43:36
2 Ben O'Connor
+00:01:54
3 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:02:20
4 Richard Carapaz
+00:02:54
5 David Gaudu
+00:04:33
6 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:04:47
7 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:04:55
8 Florian Lipowitz
+00:05:55
9 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:06:40
10 Pavel Sivakov
+00:07:39
11 Sepp Kuss
+00:10:51
12 Adam Yates
+00:11:44
13 Edward Dunbar
+00:13:31
14 Cristian Rodríguez
+00:15:56
15 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:19:06
16 Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:23:35
17 Guillaume Martin
+00:24:40
18 José Félix Parra
+00:41:33
19 Jack Haig
+00:42:43
20 Steven Kruijswijk
+00:51:15
21 Clément Berthet
+00:57:12
22 Óscar Rodríguez
+00:57:16
23 Quentin Pacher
+01:01:23
24 Mattia Cattaneo
+01:03:01
25 Attila Valter
+01:11:52
26 Louis Meintjes
+01:12:02
27 Matthew Riccitello
+01:12:54
28 Mikel Bizkarra
+01:16:47
29 Sam Oomen
+01:24:02
30 Max Poole
+01:25:11
31 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+01:31:27
32 George Bennett
+01:32:05
33 Einer Augusto Rubio
+01:34:00
34 Stefan Küng
+01:34:17
35 Harold Tejada
+01:37:13
36 Felix Gall
+01:37:40
37 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+01:38:20
38 Valentin Paret Peintre
+01:38:39
39 Marc Soler
+01:40:57
40 Carlos Verona
+01:41:48
41 Giovanni Aleotti
+01:47:16
42 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+01:49:17
43 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+01:50:51
44 Isaac del Toro
+01:51:10
45 Simon Guglielmi
+01:53:40
46 Mauri Vansevenant
+01:55:38
47 Jhonatan Narváez
+01:56:54
48 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+01:59:14
49 Brandon Mcnulty
+02:00:09
50 William Junior Lecerf
+02:04:55
51 Roger Adrià
+02:06:26
52 Gianmarco Garofoli
+02:06:28
53 Xandro Meurisse
+02:08:30
54 Urko Berrade
+02:09:16
55 Louis Vervaeke
+02:09:40
56 Filippo Zana
+02:13:25
57 Robert Gesink
+02:13:51
58 Martijn Tusveld
+02:15:42
59 Marco Frigo
+02:16:19
60 Torstein Træen
+02:21:57
61 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+02:22:49
62 Mathias Vacek
+02:23:25
63 Pablo Castrillo
+02:31:08
64 Filippo Baroncini
+02:31:52
65 Pau Miquel Delgado
+02:33:54
66 Jay Vine
+02:34:41
67 Luis Angel Mate
+02:35:48
68 Mauro Schmid
+02:35:54
69 James Knox
+02:36:16
70 Bruno Armirail
+02:38:37
71 Chris Hamilton
+02:40:07
72 Dylan Teuns
+02:42:49
73 Carlos Canal
+02:43:36
74 Mathis le Berre
+02:45:47
75 Darren Rafferty
+02:48:24
76 Nelson Oliveira
+02:51:42
77 Joan Bou
+02:56:06
78 Laurens Huys
+02:56:11
79 Jonas Gregaard
+02:56:48
80 Quinten Hermans
+02:57:08
81 Gijs Leemreize
+02:59:50
82 Vito Braet
+03:05:51
83 Harry Sweeny
+03:08:10
84 Unai Iribar Jauregi
+03:08:51
85 Thomas Champion
+03:10:34
86 Jesús Herrada López
+03:10:44
87 Lukasz Owsian
+03:11:30
88 Fran Miholjevic
+03:12:45
89 Simone Petilli
+03:13:31
90 Arjen Livyns
+03:13:41
91 Eduardo Sepúlveda
+03:15:35
92 Otto Vergaerde
+03:16:33
93 Brandon Smith Rivera
+03:21:43
94 Oier Lazkano
+03:22:24
95 Thomas de Gendt
+03:23:16
96 Juri Hollmann
+03:28:41
97 Lorenzo Germani
+03:29:18
98 Felix Engelhardt
+03:31:13
99 Xabier Isasa
+03:32:21
100 James Shaw
+03:32:46
101 Kaden Groves
+03:35:37
102 Nico Denz
+03:35:44
103 Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+03:36:23
104 Kim Alexander Heiduk
+03:37:34
105 Jorge Gutiérrez
+03:37:53
106 Luca Vergallito
+03:39:06
107 Reuben Thompson
+03:39:08
108 Xabier Berasategi
+03:40:23
109 Victor Campenaerts
+03:40:59
110 Victor Lafay
+03:41:01
111 Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+03:46:53
112 Geoffrey Bouchard
+03:49:55
113 Sylvain Moniquet
+03:52:07
114 Pavel Bittner
+03:52:44
115 Jorge Arcas
+03:53:22
116 Nadav Raisberg
+03:55:21
117 Antonio Jesús Soto
+04:00:45
118 Edward Planckaert
+04:00:55
119 Jasha Sütterlin
+04:01:13
120 Kasper Asgreen
+04:01:29
121 Edoardo Affini
+04:02:02
122 Owain Doull
+04:05:15
123 Sven Erik Bystrom
+04:06:51
124 Arne Marit
+04:07:13
125 Txomin Juaristi
+04:11:33
126 Patrick Gamper
+04:13:20
127 Riley Sheehan
+04:14:26
128 Alessandro De Marchi
+04:17:50
129 Gleb Brussenskiy
+04:18:10
130 Maurice Ballerstedt
+04:19:24
131 Casper Phillip Pedersen
+04:21:25
132 Nicolas Vinokurov
+04:23:39
133 Julius Van Den Berg
+04:25:40
134 Oscar Riesebeek
+04:26:21
135 Enzo Leijnse
+04:31:19
136 Thibault Guernalec
+04:33:45
137 Kamil Gradek
+04:38:25
138 Ide Schelling
+04:39:18
139 Tim Naberman
+04:41:45
1 Marc Soler
57
2 Jay Vine
56
3 Pablo Castrillo
37
4 Primoz Roglic
28
5 Filippo Zana
27
6 Marco Frigo
26
7 Aleksandr Vlasov
25
8 David Gaudu
24
9 Adam Yates
22
10 Mauro Schmid
20
11 Max Poole
19
12 Sylvain Moniquet
17
13 Enric Mas Nicolau
16
14 Pavel Sivakov
16
15 Xandro Meurisse
13
16 Jonas Gregaard
10
17 William Junior Lecerf
10
18 Richard Carapaz
10
19 Luis Angel Mate
9
20 Ben O'Connor
9
21 Bruno Armirail
8
22 Isaac del Toro
7
23 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
6
24 Mikel Landa Meana
6
25 Quentin Pacher
6
26 Mattia Cattaneo
6
27 Urko Berrade
6
28 Thibault Guernalec
6
29 Fran Miholjevic
4
30 Cristian Rodríguez
4
31 Gijs Leemreize
4
32 Carlos Verona
3
33 Sepp Kuss
3
34 Mikel Bizkarra
3
35 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
3
36 Mathis le Berre
3
37 Juri Hollmann
3
38 Xabier Isasa
3
39 Ibon Ruiz Sedano
3
40 Stefan Küng
2
41 Guillaume Martin
2
42 Sam Oomen
2
43 Mauri Vansevenant
2
44 Thomas Champion
2
45 Florian Lipowitz
1
46 Harold Tejada
1
47 Felix Gall
1
48 Jhonatan Narváez
1
49 Oier Lazkano
1
50 Felix Engelhardt
1
51 Luca Vergallito
1
52 Victor Campenaerts
1
53 Edward Planckaert
1
54 Victor Lafay
-1
55 Julius Van Den Berg
-2
56 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
-3
57 Roger Adrià
-3
58 Nico Denz
-3
1 Kaden Groves
226
2 Max Poole
118
3 Pablo Castrillo
117
4 Primoz Roglic
108
5 Pavel Bittner
106
6 Mathias Vacek
100
7 Marc Soler
98
8 Harold Tejada
95
9 Mauro Schmid
89
10 Enric Mas Nicolau
85
11 Stefan Küng
79
12 Pau Miquel Delgado
79
13 Ben O'Connor
78
14 Urko Berrade
78
15 Aleksandr Vlasov
76
16 Marco Frigo
72
17 Jhonatan Narváez
71
18 Mikel Landa Meana
68
19 David Gaudu
66
20 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
64
21 Richard Carapaz
63
22 Edward Dunbar
59
23 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
56
24 Pavel Sivakov
55
25 Xabier Isasa
53
26 Florian Lipowitz
52
27 Quentin Pacher
51
28 Ibon Ruiz Sedano
51
29 Isaac del Toro
49
30 Jay Vine
49
31 Mauri Vansevenant
48
32 Filippo Zana
45
33 Bruno Armirail
44
34 Adam Yates
43
35 Edward Planckaert
43
36 Quinten Hermans
42
37 Carlos Rodríguez
41
38 Xandro Meurisse
40
39 George Bennett
39
40 Carlos Verona
39
41 Cristian Rodríguez
38
42 Nico Denz
37
43 Luis Angel Mate
35
44 Gijs Leemreize
35
45 Clément Berthet
34
46 Mathis le Berre
32
47 Oier Lazkano
32
48 Victor Campenaerts
32
49 Sam Oomen
30
50 Arjen Livyns
30
51 Brandon Mcnulty
29
52 Felix Gall
29
53 William Junior Lecerf
29
54 Arne Marit
29
55 Sepp Kuss
28
56 Vito Braet
28
57 Simon Guglielmi
27
58 Matthew Riccitello
26
59 Juri Hollmann
24
60 Martijn Tusveld
22
61 Louis Meintjes
22
62 Luca Vergallito
22
63 Antonio Jesús Soto
22
64 Thomas Champion
20
65 Filippo Baroncini
20
66 Carlos Canal
19
67 Kasper Asgreen
18
68 Gianmarco Garofoli
17
69 Jonas Gregaard
17
70 Simone Petilli
17
71 Roger Adrià
15
72 Fran Miholjevic
15
73 Thibault Guernalec
15
74 Xabier Berasategi
14
75 Unai Iribar Jauregi
13
76 Edoardo Affini
11
77 José Félix Parra
10
78 Jorge Arcas
10
79 Txomin Juaristi
10
80 Mikel Bizkarra
8
81 Gotzon Martin Sanz
8
82 Brandon Smith Rivera
8
83 Jack Haig
7
84 Steven Kruijswijk
7
85 Óscar Rodríguez
7
86 Lorenzo Fortunato
6
87 Guillaume Martin
6
88 Attila Valter
6
89 Joan Bou
6
90 Louis Vervaeke
5
91 Nelson Oliveira
5
92 Nadav Raisberg
5
93 Felix Engelhardt
3
94 Sylvain Moniquet
3
95 Jesús Herrada López
2
96 Kim Alexander Heiduk
2
97 Dylan Teuns
1
98 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
-4
99 Julius Van Den Berg
-4
100 Victor Lafay
-6
1 Primoz Roglic
03:54:55
2 David Gaudu
+00:00:46
3 Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:00:46
4 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:50
5 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:00:57
6 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:57
7 Edward Dunbar
+00:01:01
8 Sepp Kuss
+00:01:01
9 Richard Carapaz
+00:01:03
10 Florian Lipowitz
+00:01:23
11 Matthew Riccitello
+00:01:30
12 Ben O'Connor
+00:01:49
13 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:01:49
14 Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:01:49
15 Cristian Rodríguez
+00:01:49
16 Quentin Pacher
+00:02:15
17 Pavel Sivakov
+00:02:15
18 Óscar Rodríguez
+00:02:29
19 Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:02:37
20 Mikel Bizkarra
+00:02:44
21 Clément Berthet
+00:02:51
22 Adam Yates
+00:02:59
23 Steven Kruijswijk
+00:02:59
24 Jorge Gutiérrez
+00:03:28
25 José Félix Parra
+00:03:28
26 Guillaume Martin
+00:03:28
27 Robert Gesink
+00:03:45
28 Mattia Cattaneo
+00:04:03
29 Thomas Champion
+00:04:23
30 Joan Bou
+00:04:40
31 Filippo Baroncini
+00:05:00
32 Simon Guglielmi
+00:06:17
33 Sam Oomen
+00:07:08
34 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:07:26
35 Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:07:26
36 Carlos Verona
+00:07:41
37 Dylan Teuns
+00:07:41
38 Louis Meintjes
+00:07:54
39 Jack Haig
+00:09:04
40 Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+00:09:39
41 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:09:39
42 Jhonatan Narváez
+00:09:39
43 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:09:39
44 Filippo Zana
+00:09:39
45 Bruno Armirail
+00:11:53
46 Victor Lafay
+00:11:53
47 Stefan Küng
+00:11:53
48 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:11:53
49 Lorenzo Germani
+00:11:53
50 Harry Sweeny
+00:11:53
51 Gianmarco Garofoli
+00:11:53
52 Thomas de Gendt
+00:11:53
53 Xandro Meurisse
+00:11:53
54 Arne Marit
+00:11:53
55 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:11:53
56 Lukasz Owsian
+00:11:53
57 Giovanni Aleotti
+00:11:53
58 Martijn Tusveld
+00:11:53
59 Xabier Isasa
+00:11:53
60 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:11:53
61 Roger Adrià
+00:11:53
62 Simone Petilli
+00:11:53
63 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:11:53
64 George Bennett
+00:11:53
65 Isaac del Toro
+00:11:53
66 Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:12:09
67 Attila Valter
+00:12:52
68 Brandon Smith Rivera
+00:13:23
69 Harold Tejada
+00:13:44
70 Urko Berrade
+00:14:45
71 Oier Lazkano
+00:14:45
72 Mauri Vansevenant
+00:14:45
73 Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:14:45
74 Louis Vervaeke
+00:14:45
75 Otto Vergaerde
+00:14:45
76 James Knox
+00:14:45
77 Mathias Vacek
+00:14:45
78 Luis Angel Mate
+00:14:59
79 Jesús Herrada López
+00:14:59
80 Reuben Thompson
+00:14:59
81 Unai Iribar Jauregi
+00:14:59
82 Sylvain Moniquet
+00:14:59
83 Marco Frigo
+00:14:59
84 Laurens Huys
+00:14:59
85 Quinten Hermans
+00:14:59
86 Mauro Schmid
+00:14:59
87 Vito Braet
+00:14:59
88 Owain Doull
+00:15:05
89 Juri Hollmann
+00:15:15
90 Carlos Canal
+00:15:15
91 Nadav Raisberg
+00:15:15
92 Riley Sheehan
+00:15:35
93 Edoardo Affini
+00:15:35
94 Chris Hamilton
+00:15:35
95 Max Poole
+00:15:35
96 Gijs Leemreize
+00:15:35
97 Pavel Bittner
+00:15:35
98 Mathis le Berre
+00:15:35
99 William Junior Lecerf
+00:15:35
100 Darren Rafferty
+00:15:35
101 Torstein Træen
+00:15:35
102 Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:15:35
103 Kim Alexander Heiduk
+00:15:39
104 Maurice Ballerstedt
+00:15:39
105 Felix Engelhardt
+00:15:39
106 Marc Soler
+00:16:05
107 Pablo Castrillo
+00:16:22
108 Jorge Arcas
+00:16:22
109 Nelson Oliveira
+00:16:43
110 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:16:43
111 Xabier Berasategi
+00:16:43
112 Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:17:01
113 Antonio Jesús Soto
+00:17:18
114 Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+00:17:18
115 Arjen Livyns
+00:17:23
116 James Shaw
+00:17:43
117 Kamil Gradek
+00:17:53
118 Felix Gall
+00:17:53
119 Kasper Asgreen
+00:18:19
120 Julius Van Den Berg
+00:18:34
121 Tim Naberman
+00:18:34
122 Casper Phillip Pedersen
+00:18:58
123 Jonas Gregaard
+00:18:58
124 Victor Campenaerts
+00:18:58
125 Jay Vine
+00:18:58
126 Gleb Brussenskiy
+00:18:58
127 Fran Miholjevic
+00:18:58
128 Enzo Leijnse
+00:19:11
129 Txomin Juaristi
+00:19:15
130 Nicolas Vinokurov
+00:19:22
131 Oscar Riesebeek
+00:19:22
132 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:19:23
133 Thibault Guernalec
+00:19:59
134 Kaden Groves
+00:20:26
135 Edward Planckaert
+00:20:26
136 Luca Vergallito
+00:20:26
137 Ide Schelling
+00:21:10
138 Nico Denz
+00:21:41
139 Patrick Gamper
+00:21:41