|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Primoz Roglic
|76:43:36
|2
|Ben O' Connor
|+01:54
|3
|Enric Mas
|+02:20
|4
|Richard Carapaz
|+02:54
|5
|David Gaudu
|+04:33
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+04:47
|7
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+04:55
|8
|Florian Lipowitz
|+05:55
|9
|Mikel Landa
|+06:40
|10
|Pavel Sivakov
|+07:39
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Primoz Roglic
|10 Puntos
|2
|David Gaudu
|6 Puntos
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose
|4 Puntos
|4
|Enric Mas
|2 Puntos
|5
|Mikel Landa
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Primoz Roglic
|03:54:55
|2
|David Gaudu
|+00:46
|3
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+00:46
|4
|Enric Mas
|+00:50
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Fran Miholjevic
|3 Puntos
|2
|Isaac del Toro
|2 Puntos
|3
|Edward Planckaert
|1 Puntos