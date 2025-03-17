Etapas

Etapa
4 de septiembre
Arnuero - Santander
0 Km143Km

General
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Ben O' Connor68:41:14
2Primoz Roglic+00:05
3Enric Mas+01:25
4Richard Carapaz+01:46
5Mikel Landa+02:18
6David Gaudu+03:48
7Carlos Rodríguez+03:53
8Mattias Skjelmose+04:00
9Florian Lipowitz+04:27
10Pavel Sivakov+05:19
 Meta
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Kaden Groves03:32:14
2Pavel Bittnerm.t.
3Vito Braetm.t.
4Pau Miquelm.t.
5Corbin Strongm.t.
6Victor Campenaertsm.t.
7Edward Planckaertm.t.
8Mathis le Berrem.t.
9Arjen Livynsm.t.
10Xabier Berasategim.t.
 Km 142 ¡¡GANA KADEN GROVES AL SPRINT!! Tercera victoria para el australiano, que prácticamente asegura el maillot a la regularidad. Km 141 FIN A LA FUGA. A 2km de meta, el pelotón caza a los fugados. Se termina la aventura. Km 137 El pelotón ya está a menos de 20 segundos. En breve cazará a los fugados... la meta está a apenas 6km... Km 132 La lluvia vuelve a hacer acto de presencia y se hace complicado alcanzar a los escapados. El asfalto ahora mismo representa muchos riesgos... Km 125 El pelotón sigue recortando la distancia con los cuatro escapados y ya roza el minuto de desventaja. En el pelotón, Groves ha pasado primero para amarrar 10 puntos en el sprint bonificado. Km 117
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Thomas Champion20 Puntos
2Jonas Gregaard17 Puntos
3Thibault Guernalec15 Puntos
4Xabier Isasa13 Puntos
5Kaden Groves10 Puntos
 Km 112 Apenas 30km para la meta en Santander y el pelotón aprieta para cazar a los escapados. En breve llegaremos al sprint bonificado Km 92 Quedan 50km para la meta. La lluvia del inicio de la etapa ha dado paso al sol. Los cuatro espacados, Gregaard, Champions, Isasa y Guernalec, siguen con una ventaja que ronda entre los tres y los cuatro minutos. Km 84 Ascendidos ya los dos puertos de la jornada, lo que resta de etapa es llano o cuesta abajo. La prueba de hoy se decidirá al sprint... Km 70
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Jonas Gregaard5 Puntos
2Thibault Guernalec3 Puntos
3Thomas Champion1 Puntos
 Km 54
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Thomas de Gendt5 Puntos
2Thibault Guernalec3 Puntos
3Thomas Champion1 Puntos
 Km 0 Lluvia intensa ahora por el recorrido de la etapa. Ese jarreo lo aprovechan los escapados para abrir brecha con el pelotón. Km 0 Guernalec, Isasa Larraña, Champions y Gregaard tienen 15 segundos de ventaja sobre el pelotón, pero habrá que ver si logran mantener esa distancia mucho rato... Km 0 Se empiezan a formar los primeros intentos de fuga. Veamos si alguno se confirma... Km 0 Recordemos que la ventaja de Ben O'Connor sobre Primoz Roglic es ya de sol ocinco segundos tras haber llegado a ser de casi cuatro minutos. El australiano suma ya 11 días con el maillot rojo, pero quizá no son suficientes para la victoria final... Km 0 ¡¡ARRANCA LA ETAPA!! Km 0 Los corredores ya están en la salida neutralizada. Michael Woods y Sander De Pestel no han tomado la salida. Tampoco Wout Van Aert, que ayer sufrió una aparatosa caída que le obliga a la retirada cuando lideraba con holgura las clasificaciones de montaña y de puntos. Una verdadera lástima... Km 0 Hoy tenemos un etapa de media montaña con escalada a dos puertos de segunda categoría y final llano. No debería haber cambios en la general, pero las distancias son cada vez más cortas entre los favoritos. Km 0 ¡¡Buenas tardes!! Sean bienvenidos a la etapa 17 de LaVuelta. Quedan cinco etapas para terminar con tres semanas que habrán sido de los más intenso.

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
205:35:17
2RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:43:00
3DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+01:20:18
4VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+01:30:39
5SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+01:50:28
6GROUPAMA - FDJ
+01:59:52
7LIDL - TREK
+02:08:53
8INEOS GRENADIERS
+02:20:26
9ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+02:30:02
10MOVISTAR TEAM
+02:35:35
11EKP
+02:46:02
12TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+03:06:11
13TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+03:27:38
14XDS ASTANA TEAM
+03:30:05
15COFIDIS
+03:43:33
16EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+03:47:35
17EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+03:58:10
18BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+04:17:29
19INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+04:31:55
20TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+04:36:40
21LOTTO DSTNY
+05:37:20
22ALPECIN - FENIX
+06:39:46
1Ben O'Connor
68:41:14
2Primoz Roglic
+00:00:05
3Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:01:25
4Richard Carapaz
+00:01:46
5Mikel Landa Meana
+00:02:18
6David Gaudu
+00:03:48
7Carlos Rodríguez
+00:03:53
8Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:04:00
9Florian Lipowitz
+00:04:27
10Pavel Sivakov
+00:05:19
11Adam Yates
+00:05:20
12Sepp Kuss
+00:06:25
13Cristian Rodríguez
+00:10:42
14Edward Dunbar
+00:12:25
15Guillaume Martin
+00:17:47
16Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:18:21
17Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:23:52
18Jack Haig
+00:25:00
19José Félix Parra
+00:29:26
20Clément Berthet
+00:45:42
21Louis Meintjes
+00:50:51
22Óscar Rodríguez
+00:51:22
23Steven Kruijswijk
+00:54:40
24Mattia Cattaneo
+00:55:33
25Attila Valter
+00:55:35
26Quentin Pacher
+00:59:03
27Mikel Bizkarra
+01:00:46
28Matthew Riccitello
+01:02:45
29George Bennett
+01:06:55
30Sam Oomen
+01:08:15
31Felix Gall
+01:11:08
32Max Poole
+01:16:11
33Einer Augusto Rubio
+01:23:09
34Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+01:25:16
35Carlos Verona
+01:25:28
36Harold Tejada
+01:25:34
37Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+01:26:05
38Giovanni Aleotti
+01:26:44
39Stefan Küng
+01:28:08
40Isaac del Toro
+01:30:42
41Marc Soler
+01:31:00
42Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+01:32:33
43Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+01:33:12
44Rein Taaramae
+01:35:39
45Valentin Paret Peintre
+01:35:57
46Brandon Mcnulty
+01:37:07
47Mauri Vansevenant
+01:37:28
48William Junior Lecerf
+01:40:41
49Louis Vervaeke
+01:46:16
50Jhonatan Narváez
+01:47:10
51Gotzon Martin Sanz
+01:47:16
52Xandro Meurisse
+01:47:58
53Simon Guglielmi
+01:50:22
54Martijn Tusveld
+01:50:32
55Marco Frigo
+01:52:41
56Roger Adrià
+01:54:28
57Filippo Zana
+01:55:07
58Gianmarco Garofoli
+01:57:00
59Torstein Træen
+01:57:43
60Urko Berrade
+02:01:16
61Robert Gesink
+02:01:27
62Tao Geoghegan Hart
+02:02:17
63Jay Vine
+02:02:26
64Luis Angel Mate
+02:07:32
65James Knox
+02:12:52
66Mathias Vacek
+02:15:11
67Darren Rafferty
+02:19:32
68Pablo Castrillo
+02:21:17
69Mathis le Berre
+02:23:07
70Bruno Armirail
+02:23:19
71Chris Hamilton
+02:24:53
72Pau Miquel Delgado
+02:25:40
73Nelson Oliveira
+02:26:20
74Dylan Teuns
+02:26:29
75Mauro Schmid
+02:27:34
76Carlos Canal
+02:28:16
77Quinten Hermans
+02:28:25
78Filippo Baroncini
+02:29:02
79Gijs Leemreize
+02:30:58
80Laurens Huys
+02:32:33
81Vito Braet
+02:37:35
82Joan Bou
+02:38:09
83Jonas Gregaard
+02:40:00
84Unai Iribar Jauregi
+02:40:35
85Fran Miholjevic
+02:45:14
86Lukasz Owsian
+02:46:20
87Corbin Strong
+02:47:01
88Harry Sweeny
+02:47:38
89Thomas Champion
+02:52:54
90Simone Petilli
+02:52:59
91Otto Vergaerde
+02:53:09
92Brandon Smith Rivera
+02:55:03
93Arjen Livyns
+02:58:28
94Victor Campenaerts
+02:58:36
95Jesús Herrada López
+02:58:38
96Juri Hollmann
+03:00:09
97Eduardo Sepúlveda
+03:00:42
98Felix Engelhardt
+03:02:17
99Lorenzo Germani
+03:04:08
100Luca Vergallito
+03:04:56
101Thomas de Gendt
+03:06:29
102Xabier Isasa
+03:07:11
103James Shaw
+03:07:58
104Xabier Berasategi
+03:10:23
105Nico Denz
+03:13:58
106Oier Lazkano
+03:14:10
107Reuben Thompson
+03:15:30
108Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+03:18:05
109Kaden Groves
+03:18:10
110Kim Alexander Heiduk
+03:18:11
111Geoffrey Bouchard
+03:19:37
112Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+03:20:56
113Sylvain Moniquet
+03:23:51
114Jorge Gutiérrez
+03:25:46
115Nadav Raisberg
+03:26:49
116Txomin Juaristi
+03:27:08
117Edward Planckaert
+03:27:14
118Victor Lafay
+03:29:03
119Kasper Asgreen
+03:29:53
120Pavel Bittner
+03:30:04
121Antonio Jesús Soto
+03:30:10
122Edoardo Affini
+03:33:10
123Jorge Arcas
+03:34:51
124Sven Erik Bystrom
+03:37:59
125Patrick Gamper
+03:38:22
126Arne Marit
+03:42:03
127Owain Doull
+03:42:18
128Riley Sheehan
+03:45:34
129Gleb Brussenskiy
+03:45:55
130Alessandro De Marchi
+03:47:50
131Maurice Ballerstedt
+03:50:28
132Jasha Sütterlin
+03:51:30
133Oscar Riesebeek
+03:53:42
134Julius Van Den Berg
+03:53:49
135Casper Phillip Pedersen
+03:54:35
136Nicolas Vinokurov
+03:55:38
137Enzo Leijnse
+03:58:51
138Thibault Guernalec
+04:00:29
139Ide Schelling
+04:04:51
140Kamil Gradek
+04:07:15
141Tim Naberman
+04:16:06
1Jay Vine
56
2Marc Soler
42
3Pablo Castrillo
37
4Filippo Zana
27
5Marco Frigo
26
6Adam Yates
22
7Aleksandr Vlasov
19
8Max Poole
19
9Primoz Roglic
18
10David Gaudu
18
11Sylvain Moniquet
17
12Pavel Sivakov
16
13Enric Mas Nicolau
14
14Xandro Meurisse
13
15Mauro Schmid
13
16Jonas Gregaard
10
17William Junior Lecerf
10
18Richard Carapaz
10
19Luis Angel Mate
9
20Ben O'Connor
9
21Bruno Armirail
8
22Mattia Cattaneo
6
23Quentin Pacher
6
24Thibault Guernalec
6
25Mikel Landa Meana
5
26Isaac del Toro
5
27Cristian Rodríguez
4
28Urko Berrade
4
29Gijs Leemreize
4
30Carlos Verona
3
31Sepp Kuss
3
32Mikel Bizkarra
3
33Jon Izaguirre Inausti
3
34Mathis le Berre
3
35Juri Hollmann
3
36Xabier Isasa
3
37Ibon Ruiz Sedano
3
38Stefan Küng
2
39Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
2
40Guillaume Martin
2
41Sam Oomen
2
42Mauri Vansevenant
2
43Thomas Champion
2
44Florian Lipowitz
1
45Felix Gall
1
46Jhonatan Narváez
1
47Fran Miholjevic
1
48Felix Engelhardt
1
49Luca Vergallito
1
50Victor Campenaerts
1
51Victor Lafay
-1
52Julius Van Den Berg
-2
53Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
-3
54Roger Adrià
-3
55Nico Denz
-3
1Kaden Groves
222
2Pavel Bittner
106
3Harold Tejada
95
4Pablo Castrillo
93
5Max Poole
86
6Marc Soler
82
7Corbin Strong
81
8Primoz Roglic
78
9Pau Miquel Delgado
78
10Stefan Küng
74
11Ben O'Connor
73
12Marco Frigo
72
13Jhonatan Narváez
71
14Mathias Vacek
70
15Enric Mas Nicolau
66
16Mauro Schmid
64
17Pavel Sivakov
55
18Richard Carapaz
54
19Xabier Isasa
53
20Aleksandr Vlasov
53
21Mikel Landa Meana
51
22Quentin Pacher
51
23Ibon Ruiz Sedano
51
24Jay Vine
49
25Mauri Vansevenant
48
26Edward Dunbar
46
27Florian Lipowitz
45
28Filippo Zana
45
29Bruno Armirail
44
30Adam Yates
43
31Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
42
32Quinten Hermans
42
33David Gaudu
41
34Jon Izaguirre Inausti
41
35Xandro Meurisse
40
36George Bennett
39
37Carlos Verona
39
38Nico Denz
37
39Cristian Rodríguez
36
40Isaac del Toro
36
41Luis Angel Mate
35
42Gijs Leemreize
35
43Clément Berthet
34
44Victor Campenaerts
32
45Mathis le Berre
32
46Sam Oomen
30
47Arjen Livyns
30
48Brandon Mcnulty
29
49William Junior Lecerf
29
50Felix Gall
29
51Arne Marit
29
52Vito Braet
28
53Urko Berrade
28
54Carlos Rodríguez
26
55Juri Hollmann
24
56Simon Guglielmi
24
57Edward Planckaert
23
58Martijn Tusveld
22
59Louis Meintjes
22
60Luca Vergallito
22
61Antonio Jesús Soto
22
62Thomas Champion
20
63Matthew Riccitello
20
64Filippo Baroncini
20
65Carlos Canal
19
66Kasper Asgreen
18
67Sepp Kuss
17
68Jonas Gregaard
17
69Gianmarco Garofoli
17
70Roger Adrià
15
71Thibault Guernalec
15
72Xabier Berasategi
14
73Unai Iribar Jauregi
13
74Edoardo Affini
11
75José Félix Parra
10
76Jorge Arcas
10
77Txomin Juaristi
10
78Mikel Bizkarra
8
79Brandon Smith Rivera
8
80Gotzon Martin Sanz
8
81Jack Haig
7
82Óscar Rodríguez
7
83Guillaume Martin
6
84Attila Valter
6
85Joan Bou
6
86Louis Vervaeke
5
87Nadav Raisberg
5
88Nelson Oliveira
5
89Lorenzo Fortunato
3
90Sylvain Moniquet
3
91Felix Engelhardt
3
92Kim Alexander Heiduk
2
93Dylan Teuns
1
94Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
-4
95Julius Van Den Berg
-4
96Victor Lafay
-6
1Kaden Groves
03:32:14
2Pavel Bittner
+00:00:00
3Vito Braet
+00:00:00
4Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:00:00
5Corbin Strong
+00:00:00
6Victor Campenaerts
+00:00:00
7Edward Planckaert
+00:00:00
8Mathis le Berre
+00:00:00
9Arjen Livyns
+00:00:00
10Xabier Berasategi
+00:00:00
11Mauro Schmid
+00:00:00
12Max Poole
+00:00:00
13Jhonatan Narváez
+00:00:00
14Filippo Baroncini
+00:00:00
15Carlos Canal
+00:00:00
16Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:00:00
17Gianmarco Garofoli
+00:00:00
18Mathias Vacek
+00:00:00
19Antonio Jesús Soto
+00:00:00
20Edoardo Affini
+00:00:00
21Guillaume Martin
+00:00:00
22Simon Guglielmi
+00:00:00
23Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:00
24Kim Alexander Heiduk
+00:00:00
25Roger Adrià
+00:00:00
26David Gaudu
+00:00:00
27Harry Sweeny
+00:00:00
28Ben O'Connor
+00:00:00
29Luis Angel Mate
+00:00:00
30Dylan Teuns
+00:00:00
31Attila Valter
+00:00:00
32Richard Carapaz
+00:00:00
33Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
+00:00:00
34Otto Vergaerde
+00:00:00
35Primoz Roglic
+00:00:00
36Mikel Landa Meana
+00:00:00
37Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:00
38Sepp Kuss
+00:00:00
39Florian Lipowitz
+00:00:00
40Edward Dunbar
+00:00:00
41Óscar Rodríguez
+00:00:00
42Valentin Paret Peintre
+00:00:00
43José Félix Parra
+00:00:00
44Abner Santiago Umba Lopez
+00:00:00
45Pavel Sivakov
+00:00:00
46Isaac del Toro
+00:00:00
47Cristian Rodríguez
+00:00:00
48Torstein Træen
+00:00:00
49Stefan Küng
+00:00:00
50Jack Haig
+00:00:00
51Nelson Oliveira
+00:00:00
52Adam Yates
+00:00:00
53Lorenzo Fortunato
+00:00:00
54Clément Berthet
+00:00:00
55Lukasz Owsian
+00:00:00
56Lorenzo Germani
+00:00:00
57Nico Denz
+00:00:00
58Marco Frigo
+00:00:00
59Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:00:00
60Quentin Pacher
+00:00:00
61Maurice Ballerstedt
+00:00:00
62Giovanni Aleotti
+00:00:32
63Steven Kruijswijk
+00:00:36
64Martijn Tusveld
+00:00:36
65Mattia Cattaneo
+00:00:36
66Louis Vervaeke
+00:00:36
67Darren Rafferty
+00:00:36
68Sam Oomen
+00:00:36
69Tim Naberman
+00:00:36
70Robert Gesink
+00:01:17
71Xandro Meurisse
+00:01:34
72Quinten Hermans
+00:01:34
73Thibault Guernalec
+00:01:34
74Jonas Gregaard
+00:01:34
75Xabier Isasa
+00:01:34
76Brandon Mcnulty
+00:02:07
77Carlos Verona
+00:02:11
78Mauri Vansevenant
+00:02:11
79Owain Doull
+00:02:44
80Chris Hamilton
+00:02:44
81Jasha Sütterlin
+00:02:47
82Kasper Asgreen
+00:03:11
83Juri Hollmann
+00:03:11
84Urko Berrade
+00:03:11
85Thomas Champion
+00:03:11
86Julius Van Den Berg
+00:03:11
87Alessandro De Marchi
+00:04:04
88James Shaw
+00:04:20
89Jefferson Alexander Cepeda
+00:04:24
90Harold Tejada
+00:04:55
91Matthew Riccitello
+00:05:14
92Mikel Bizkarra
+00:05:14
93Oscar Riesebeek
+00:05:14
94Louis Meintjes
+00:06:46
95Enzo Leijnse
+00:07:21
96Kamil Gradek
+00:07:37
97Reuben Thompson
+00:07:37
98Eduardo Sepúlveda
+00:07:37
99Pablo Castrillo
+00:07:37
100Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:07:37
101James Knox
+00:07:37
102Gijs Leemreize
+00:07:37
103Oier Lazkano
+00:07:37
104Joan Bou
+00:10:02
105Jay Vine
+00:10:02
106Gleb Brussenskiy
+00:10:02
107Unai Iribar Jauregi
+00:10:02
108Ibon Ruiz Sedano
+00:10:02
109Thomas de Gendt
+00:12:46
110Riley Sheehan
+00:12:46
111William Junior Lecerf
+00:12:46
112Arne Marit
+00:13:49
113Simone Petilli
+00:13:49
114Fran Miholjevic
+00:13:49
115Felix Engelhardt
+00:13:49
116Laurens Huys
+00:13:49
117Bruno Armirail
+00:13:49
118Jorge Arcas
+00:13:49
119Patrick Gamper
+00:13:49
120Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:13:49
121Nadav Raisberg
+00:13:49
122Filippo Zana
+00:13:49
123Einer Augusto Rubio
+00:13:49
124Victor Lafay
+00:13:49
125Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:13:49
126Jesús Herrada López
+00:13:49
127Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:13:49
128George Bennett
+00:13:49
129Sylvain Moniquet
+00:13:49
130Luca Vergallito
+00:13:49
131Brandon Smith Rivera
+00:13:49
132Txomin Juaristi
+00:13:49
133Ide Schelling
+00:13:49
134Casper Phillip Pedersen
+00:13:49
135Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:13:49
136Marc Soler
+00:13:49
137Rein Taaramae
+00:16:59
138Felix Gall
+00:16:59
139Nicolas Vinokurov
+00:16:59
140Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:19:13