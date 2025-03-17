|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Ben O' Connor
|68:41:14
|2
|Primoz Roglic
|+00:05
|3
|Enric Mas
|+01:25
|4
|Richard Carapaz
|+01:46
|5
|Mikel Landa
|+02:18
|6
|David Gaudu
|+03:48
|7
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+03:53
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+04:00
|9
|Florian Lipowitz
|+04:27
|10
|Pavel Sivakov
|+05:19
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Kaden Groves
|03:32:14
|2
|Pavel Bittner
|m.t.
|3
|Vito Braet
|m.t.
|4
|Pau Miquel
|m.t.
|5
|Corbin Strong
|m.t.
|6
|Victor Campenaerts
|m.t.
|7
|Edward Planckaert
|m.t.
|8
|Mathis le Berre
|m.t.
|9
|Arjen Livyns
|m.t.
|10
|Xabier Berasategi
|m.t.
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Thomas Champion
|20 Puntos
|2
|Jonas Gregaard
|17 Puntos
|3
|Thibault Guernalec
|15 Puntos
|4
|Xabier Isasa
|13 Puntos
|5
|Kaden Groves
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jonas Gregaard
|5 Puntos
|2
|Thibault Guernalec
|3 Puntos
|3
|Thomas Champion
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Thomas de Gendt
|5 Puntos
|2
|Thibault Guernalec
|3 Puntos
|3
|Thomas Champion
|1 Puntos