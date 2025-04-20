|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Rudy Molard
|16:07:22
|2
|Alfred Wright
|+00:02
|3
|Nikias Arndt
|+01:09
|4
|Lawson Craddock
|+02:27
|5
|Primoz Roglic
|+04:09
|6
|Sepp Kuss
|+04:22
|7
|Pavel Sivakov
|+04:35
|8
|Tao Geoghegan
|+04:35
|9
|Remco Evenepoel
|+04:36
|10
|Richard Carapaz
|+04:42
|11
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+04:42
|15
|Enric Mas
|+05:01
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Marc Soler
|04:15:23
|2
|Daryl Impey
|+00:04
|3
|Alfred Wright
|+00:04
|4
|Rudy Molard
|+00:04
|5
|Lawson Craddock
|+00:04
|6
|Nikias Arndt
|+00:04
|7
|Victor Langellotti
|+00:04
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy
|+00:04
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger
|+00:04
|10
|Roger Adrià
|+00:04
|11
|Fausto Masnada
|+00:04
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Marc Soler
|5 Puntos
|2
|Rudy Molard
|3 Puntos
|3
|Victor Langellotti
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Victor Langellotti
|20 Puntos
|2
|Marc Soler
|17 Puntos
|3
|Fausto Masnada
|15 Puntos
|4
|Nikias Arndt
|13 Puntos
|5
|Vadim Pronskiy
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Lawson Craddock
|3 Puntos
|2
|Victor Langellotti
|2 Puntos
|3
|Fausto Masnada
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Victor Langellotti
|3 Puntos
|2
|Roger Adrià
|2 Puntos
|3
|Daryl Impey
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Victor Langellotti
|3 Puntos
|2
|Roger Adrià
|2 Puntos
|3
|Ibai Azurmendi
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Victor Langellotti
|3 Puntos
|2
|Roger Adrià
|2 Puntos
|3
|Rudy Molard
|1 Puntos