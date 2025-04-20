Etapas

Etapa
24 de agosto
Irún - Bilbao
0 Km 187Km

Nosotros nos despedimos ya tras haberles contado todo lo sucedido en esta emocionante quinta etapa, gracias por habernos acompañado, hasta mañana. Mañana, etapa de montaña, los corredores tomarán la salida en Bilbao y terminarán en la ascensión al Pico Jano, en San Miguel de Aguayo. Un puerto de segunda categoría y dos de primera, incluido el de la llegada a meta. Wright es además segundo en la general a dos segundos de Molard. Primoz Roglic ha bajado hasta el quinto puesto, a cuatro minutos y nuevo segundos del nuevo líder. Además del nuevo cambio de líder en la general, también lo ha habido en la clasificación de los jóvenes, el nuevo es Alfred Wright. General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Rudy Molard 16:07:22
2 Alfred Wright +00:02
3 Nikias Arndt +01:09
4 Lawson Craddock +02:27
5 Primoz Roglic +04:09
6 Sepp Kuss +04:22
7 Pavel Sivakov +04:35
8 Tao Geoghegan +04:35
9 Remco Evenepoel +04:36
10 Richard Carapaz +04:42
11 Carlos Rodríguez +04:42
15 Enric Mas +05:01
Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Marc Soler 04:15:23
2 Daryl Impey +00:04
3 Alfred Wright +00:04
4 Rudy Molard +00:04
5 Lawson Craddock +00:04
6 Nikias Arndt +00:04
7 Victor Langellotti +00:04
8 Vadim Pronskiy +00:04
9 Gregor Mühlberger +00:04
10 Roger Adrià +00:04
11 Fausto Masnada +00:04
Km 187 El pelotón ha llegado a más de cinco minutos de la fuga y el nuevo líder de la general es Rudy Molard, con dos segundos sobre Alfred Wright. Km 187 Marc Soler es además el primer ciclista español que logra una victoria en una Gran Vuelta desde Ion Izaguirre en 2020, también en La Vuelta (Aramón Formigal). Km 187 Es la segunda victoria de etapa en La Vuelta para Marc Soler que ya ganó una en la edición de 2020. Km 187 Gran etapa del ciclista catalán que entró en la fuga cuando ya estaba formada, lanzó el ataque en los kilómetros finales y ha sabido aguantar hasta la llegada a meta. Km 187 VICTORIA DE MARC SOLER. Km 186 Último kilómetro, es lo que le queda a Marc Soler para poder ganar la etapa pero siente mucha presión de sus perseguidores. Km 183 También entra en él Fausto Masnada. Km 183 Mühlberg, Arndt, Adriá e Impey vuelve a recupera el contacto con el grupo perseguidor. Km 182 A Marc Soler solo le quedan cinco kilómetros por delante para hacerse con el triunfo en esta quinta etapa. Km 179 No aguanta Jake Stewart y se queda descolgado del grupo de cinco corredores que va a intentar alcanzar a Marc Soler. Km 177 A falta de 10 kilómetros, Marc Soler rueda en primera posición para buscar el triunfo de etapa y ahora mismo Rudly Molard sería el nuevo líder de la general. Km 175 Marc Soler corona en primera posición, Rudy Molard es segundo y Victor Langellotti tercero. Km 173
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Marc Soler 5 Puntos
2 Rudy Molard 3 Puntos
3 Victor Langellotti 1 Puntos
Km 172 ¡Ahi va Marc Soler! Sale de la fuga y se lanza a por Stewart. Km 171 Unos 20 segundos de ventaja para Jake Stewart. Km 169 Ataques en la parte delantera de la escapada, ahora es Roger Adria quien trata de dar alcance a Jake Stewart. Km 167 La diferencia con el pelotón es de cinco minutos por lo que está claro que la victoria de etapa será para uno de los hombres que componen la fuga, los que aguanten la subida a este último puerto. Km 165 Ahora es Jake Stewart quien ataca en la parte delantera del grupo de escapados. Km 162 Victor Langellotti también ha sido el primero en pasar por el sprint intermedio y suma 20 puntos. Km 158
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Victor Langellotti 20 Puntos
2 Marc Soler 17 Puntos
3 Fausto Masnada 15 Puntos
4 Nikias Arndt 13 Puntos
5 Vadim Pronskiy 10 Puntos
Km 158 Los corredores pasan por Bilbao donde estará situada la meta y se dirigen de nuevo para subir el Alto del Vivero. Km 149 Tras sumar los puntos del puerto, Craddock y Langellotti vuelven al grupo de escapados. Km 147 Lawson Craddock corona en primera posición el Alto del Vivero, de 2ª categoría, y suma tres puntos. También puntúa el nuevo líder de la montaña, Víctor Langellotti con dos puntos, y Fausto Masnada con uno. Km 144
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Lawson Craddock 3 Puntos
2 Victor Langellotti 2 Puntos
3 Fausto Masnada 1 Puntos
Km 146 Cradoock y Langellotti ruedan en primera posición por delante del grupo que queda de escapados. Km 144 Se van quedando hombres de la fuga en la primera subida al Alto del Vivero. Km 142 Ataca Lawson Craddock en plena subida al Alto del Vivero. Km 137 Restan 50 kilómetros para la meta y va a comenzar la primera subida al Alto del Vivero. Km 133 Alessandro de Marchi se ha metido en la escapada en las dos últimas etapas. El italiano ha ganado tres etapas en La Vuelta, en 2014, 2015 y 2018. Km 129 Jumbo-Visma en cabeza de pelotón que consigue reducir un poco la ventaja de los escapados, recordemos que la fuga de hoy está compuesta por 18 corredores. Km 125 Víctor Langellotti vuelve a coronar en primera posición también el tercer puerto del día, el Alto de Morga, y suma tres puntos más para reforzar su recién estrenado liderato de la montaña. Km 125
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Victor Langellotti 3 Puntos
2 Roger Adrià 2 Puntos
3 Daryl Impey 1 Puntos
Km 123 Ya más de cinco minutos para los corredores en cabeza en el último tramo de subida al Alto de Morga. Km 117 A punto de comenzar la subida al tercer puerto del día, el Alto de Morga de 3ª categoría que consta de 8.6 kilómetros con un desnivel medio del 3.5%. Km 110 La ventaja de los escapados está por encima de los tres minutos y medio. Es, con diferencia, la fuga más numerosa de la actual edición de La Vuelta. Km 107 Victor Langellotti también corona en primera posición Balcón de Bizkaia y se sitúa de forma provisional como líder de la montaña con seis puntos, uno más que Joan Bou. Km 102
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Victor Langellotti 3 Puntos
2 Roger Adrià 2 Puntos
3 Ibai Azurmendi 1 Puntos
Km 105 Entra en el grupo de cabeza también Marc Soler, son 18 los corredores que van por delante del pelotón. Km 104 Tras dos horas de carrera la velocidad media sigue siendo alta, 47.5 km/h. Km 103 Víctor Langellotti ha coronado el puerto de Gontzagarigana en primera posición. Km 95
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Victor Langellotti 3 Puntos
2 Roger Adrià 2 Puntos
3 Rudy Molard 1 Puntos
Km 99 Entran más corredores en el grupo de la fuga, Jonathan Caicedo, Daryl Impey, Kamil Malecki e Ibai Azurmendi. Km 95 En las primeras rampas del puerto de Gontzangarigana ataca Marc Soler. Km 92 Jaakko Hanninen se ha ido al suelo, era uno de los hombres de la fuga, y ha sido atrapado por el pelotón. Km 88 Va a comenzar la subida al primer puerto del dia, restan ya menos de 100 kilómetros para meta. Km 80 Jaakko Hänninen (AG2R Citroën), Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Rudy Molard y Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar Team), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team), Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Roger Adrià (Kern Pharma) y Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) son los ciclistas que se han metido en la fuga aunque su ventaja de momento es mínima. Km 78 El grupo perseguidor consigue alcanzar al que rodaba en primera posición y se forma una escapa de 14 corredores. Km 73 Nueve corredores en cabeza de carrera y cinco tratando de darles alcance para formar una fuga mayor. Km 70 Un grupo de corredores intenta marcharse junto con Pedersen cuando se han recorrido ya 70 kilómetros. Km 63 Vuelve al ataque Pedersen que es noveno en la general a 34 segundos de Primoz Roglic. Km 59 Los intentos del corredor del Trek Segafredo tampoco tienen frutos, el pelotón sigue unido y se va acercando al inicio del ascenso al primer puerto puntuable del día. Km 55 Mads Pedersen, el principal rival ayer de Primoz Roglic en la lucha por la victoria de etapa, trata de marcharse ahora en solitario. Km 51 Superados los primeros 50 kilómetros y sin cambios en el grupo, se mantienen todos los corredores juntos a un ritmo bastante alto. Km 44 Los corredores tendrán por delante ahora un ascenso, no puntuable, y después un terreno favorable que les llevará hasta el inicio de la subida del Puerto de Gontzagarinaga. Km 39 La carrera transcurre con el grupo unido y una velocidad altísima, 50,1 km/h. Hoy la mejor previsión de hora de llegada estimada por la organización son las 17:18 horas. Km 35 En cuanto a Bilbao, ha sido meta de La Vuelta en más ocasiones, esta es la tercera vez desde 2016. La anterior fue en 2012, la 12ª etapa que comenzó en Los Arcos. Ese día la victoria fue para Phillippe Gilbert y, al igual que hoy, Primoz Roglic era el líder en la general. Km 33 Esta es la cuarta ocasión en que una etapa de LaVuelta comienza en Irún, la anterior se remonta a1969, la 16ª etapa con final en San Sebastián, una crono en la que se llevó el triunfo Luis Ocaña. Km 30 Se completan los primeros 30 kilómetros y el grupo sigue rodando unido. Se dirigen ahora a la localidad de Zarautz. Km 24 Lucha intensa en este tramo inicial de la etapa para tratar de montar la fuga pero de momento nadie lo ha conseguido. Km 20 El pelotón ha anulado el intento de escapada de Ethan Hayter y compañía y el grupo vuelve a rodar unido. Km 17 Un pequeño grupo de corredores sale para tratar de unirse a Hayter. Son Rein Taaramäe, Mark Donovan, Ibai Azurmendi y Simon Guglielmi. Km 13 Ahora el que ataca es el líder de los jóvenes, Ethan Hayter, del Ineos Grenadiers, que es tercero en la general a 26 segundos de Roglic. Km 11 Ataca Alessandro De Marchi, uno de los hombres que se metió en la fuga en el día de ayer. Km 8 Siguen los ataques pero de momento ninguno consigue cuajar, con ocho kilómetros ya recorridos. Km 3 Primeros ataques en los kilómetros iniciales, seis corredores intentan marcharse en solitario. Km 1 Comienza la etapa, han tomado la salida 179 corredores debido a la baja de Daan Hoole que ha dado positivo por coronavirus. Km 0 Los ciclistas han tomado ya la salida neutralizada, tienen por delante 5.5 kilómetros hasta que se dé la salida real. Km 0 La tercera subida puntuable del día es el Alto de Morga, también de 3ª, en el kilómetro 125. Y lo mejor se queda para el final con dos ascensos al Alto del Vivero que seleccionarán el grupo que llegue en cabeza a la meta en Bilbao. Km 0 El perfil de esta cuarta etapa presenta hasta cinco puertos en una exigente segunda mitad del recorrido. El primero de ellos será el Puerto de Gontzagarigana, de 3ª categoría, en el kilómetro 95.6. Sin descanso y nada más descenderlo, otro más también de 3ª categoría, Balcón de Bizkaia. Km 0 El día de ayer dejó un nuevo cambio de líder con la exhibición final de Primoz Roglic que hoy lucirá el maillot rojo en la salida de Irún. Km 0 Buenos días y bienvenidos a esta cuarta etapa de La Vuelta en la que los corredores completarán un total de 187.2 kilómetros entre Irún y Bilbao.

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 GROUPAMA - FDJ
47:40:10
2 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+00:01:27
3 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+00:01:29
4 MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:01:34
5 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+00:01:40
6 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:02:12
7 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+00:02:22
8 EKP
+00:02:56
9 BBH
+00:03:34
10 INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:05:55
11 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:06:30
12 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:06:31
13 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+00:06:37
14 LIDL - TREK
+00:06:38
15 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:07:22
16 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:08:00
17 COFIDIS
+00:09:17
18 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:09:47
19 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+00:22:40
20 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+00:26:28
21 EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+00:35:17
22 ALPECIN - FENIX
+00:41:27
23 LOTTO DSTNY
+00:45:30
1 Rudy Molard
16:07:22
2 Alfred Wright
+00:00:02
3 Nikias Arndt
+00:01:09
4 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+00:02:27
5 Primoz Roglic
+00:04:09
6 Sepp Kuss
+00:04:22
7 Pavel Sivakov
+00:04:35
8 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:04:35
9 Remco Evenepoel
+00:04:36
10 Richard Carapaz
+00:04:42
11 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:04:42
12 Simon Yates
+00:05:00
13 Lucas Hamilton
+00:05:00
14 Quentin Pacher
+00:05:00
15 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:05:01
16 Jan Bakelants
+00:05:02
17 João Almeida
+00:05:02
18 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:05:02
19 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:05:02
20 Jai Hindley
+00:05:03
21 Wilko Kelderman
+00:05:03
22 Sergio Andrés Higuita García
+00:05:10
23 Gino Mäder
+00:05:11
24 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:05:11
25 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:05:11
26 Sam Oomen
+00:05:11
27 Kenny Elissonde
+00:05:11
28 Juan Pedro López
+00:05:11
29 Santiago Buitrago
+00:05:11
30 Carlos Verona
+00:05:12
31 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:05:12
32 Miguel Angel López Moreno
+00:05:15
33 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+00:05:15
34 Ben O'Connor
+00:05:17
35 Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:05:17
36 Thymen Arensman
+00:05:22
37 Urko Berrade
+00:05:26
38 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:05:29
39 Jan Polanc
+00:05:30
40 Carl Fredrik Hagen
+00:05:33
41 Clément Champoussin
+00:05:37
42 Wout Poels
+00:05:39
43 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
+00:05:48
44 Hugh Carthy
+00:05:48
45 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:05:48
46 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:05:53
47 Louis Meintjes
+00:05:54
48 Rein Taaramae
+00:05:54
49 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:05:54
50 Raúl García Pierna
+00:06:01
51 Mark Padun
+00:06:01
52 Roger Adrià
+00:06:12
53 Rémy Rochas
+00:06:19
54 Elie Gesbert
+00:06:22
55 José Félix Parra
+00:06:22
56 Julien Bernard
+00:06:23
57 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
+00:06:27
58 Vadim Pronskiy
+00:06:30
59 Nelson Oliveira
+00:06:50
60 José Manuel Díaz
+00:06:53
61 Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:07:15
62 Davide Villella
+00:07:25
63 José Joaquín Rojas
+00:08:02
64 Óscar Cabedo Cardá
+00:08:22
65 Jaakko Hanninen
+00:08:28
66 Jesús Herrada López
+00:08:39
67 Chris Harper
+00:08:40
68 Ethan Hayter
+00:08:47
69 Julian Alaphilippe
+00:09:40
70 Luke Plapp
+00:10:16
71 Callum Scotson
+00:10:18
72 Bruno Armirail
+00:10:37
73 Jonathan Caicedo
+00:10:52
74 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+00:11:01
75 Thibaut Pinot
+00:11:14
76 Matteo Fabbro
+00:11:21
77 Jay Vine
+00:13:01
78 Marc Soler
+00:13:46
79 Harry Sweeny
+00:14:18
80 Dylan van Baarle
+00:14:31
81 Robert Gesink
+00:14:38
82 Mads Pedersen
+00:14:39
83 Edoardo Zambanini
+00:15:40
84 Bob Jungels
+00:15:53
85 Anthony Delaplace
+00:15:59
86 Omer Goldstein
+00:16:02
87 Marco Brenner
+00:16:03
88 Dries Devenyns
+00:16:26
89 Maxim Van Gils
+00:16:27
90 Xandro Meurisse
+00:17:01
91 Jake Stewart
+00:17:34
92 Harold Tejada
+00:17:36
93 Simon Guglielmi
+00:17:44
94 Mark Donovan
+00:17:47
95 Dario Cataldo
+00:18:04
96 Fausto Masnada
+00:18:10
97 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:18:17
98 Samuele Battistella
+00:18:29
99 Daryl Impey
+00:18:40
100 Victor Langellotti
+00:19:34
101 Pieter Serry
+00:20:40
102 Mikel Bizkarra
+00:20:40
103 Mikel Iturria
+00:21:39
104 Thibault Guernalec
+00:21:43
105 Joan Bou
+00:22:01
106 Vojtech Repa
+00:22:15
107 Luke Durbridge
+00:22:29
108 Louis Vervaeke
+00:22:53
109 Nans Peters
+00:23:06
110 Antoine Raugel
+00:23:23
111 Andrea Vendrame
+00:23:28
112 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:23:28
113 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:23:52
114 Robert Stannard
+00:23:54
115 Jetse Bol
+00:23:56
116 Patrick Bevin
+00:23:57
117 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+00:24:07
118 Carlos Canal
+00:24:33
119 Ander Okamika
+00:24:40
120 Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:24:50
121 Francisco Galván Fernandez
+00:24:59
122 Lukasz Owsian
+00:25:35
123 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
+00:25:58
124 Rohan Dennis
+00:26:26
125 Mike Teunissen
+00:26:50
126 Michael Hepburn
+00:27:08
127 Ben Turner
+00:27:29
128 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:27:32
129 Miles Scotson
+00:28:24
130 Kaden Groves
+00:28:30
131 José Herrada
+00:29:05
132 Luis Angel Mate
+00:29:09
133 Christopher Froome
+00:29:12
134 Alex Kirsch
+00:29:13
135 Daniel Navarro García
+00:29:18
136 Fabian Lienhard
+00:29:24
137 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
+00:29:52
138 Cédric Beullens
+00:29:54
139 Edoardo Affini
+00:30:13
140 Antonio Tiberi
+00:30:38
141 Juan Sebastián Molano
+00:31:13
142 Clément Russo
+00:31:38
143 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:31:39
144 Filippo Conca
+00:31:45
145 Joris Nieuwenhuis
+00:31:56
146 Kelland O'Brien
+00:32:18
147 Rémi Cavagna
+00:32:30
148 Pascal Ackermann
+00:32:33
149 Ivo Emanuel Alves Oliveira
+00:32:33
150 Jonas Koch
+00:32:43
151 Xabier Mikel Azparren
+00:32:48
152 Bryan Coquard
+00:33:06
153 Jarrad Drizners
+00:33:11
154 James Shaw
+00:33:13
155 Jimmy Janssens
+00:33:39
156 Julius Johansen
+00:33:46
157 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet
+00:33:56
158 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:34:40
159 Danny van Poppel
+00:35:20
160 Ryan Mullen
+00:35:20
161 Tim Merlier
+00:35:38
162 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:35:42
163 Lionel Taminiaux
+00:35:54
164 Julius Van Den Berg
+00:36:00
165 Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen
+00:36:10
166 Héctor Carretero
+00:36:12
167 Jan Hirt
+00:36:16
168 Itamar Einhorn
+00:36:28
169 Sam Bennett
+00:36:30
170 Davide Cimolai
+00:36:38
171 Daniel McLay
+00:37:07
172 Thomas Champion
+00:37:09
173 Kamil Malecki
+00:38:06
174 Boy Van Poppel
+00:38:14
175 Gerben Thijssen
+00:38:17
176 John Degenkolb
+00:38:52
177 Henri Vandenabeele
+00:42:44
178 Thomas de Gendt
+00:43:22
179 Floris De Tier
+00:53:21
1 Victor Langellotti
13
2 Roger Adrià
6
3 Gregory Lawson Craddock
5
4 Marc Soler
5
5 Joan Bou
5
6 Rudy Molard
4
7 Primoz Roglic
3
8 Julius Van Den Berg
3
9 Jarrad Drizners
3
10 Thomas de Gendt
2
11 Julian Alaphilippe
2
12 Jay Vine
1
13 Fausto Masnada
1
14 Daryl Impey
1
15 Thibault Guernalec
1
16 Ander Okamika
1
17 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
1
1 Sam Bennett
127
2 Mads Pedersen
118
3 Marc Soler
47
4 Pascal Ackermann
34
5 Tim Merlier
34
6 Daniel McLay
34
7 Victor Langellotti
33
8 Primoz Roglic
30
9 Ethan Hayter
30
10 Nikias Arndt
28
11 Daryl Impey
25
12 Alfred Wright
22
13 Enric Mas Nicolau
22
14 Vadim Pronskiy
21
15 Fausto Masnada
21
16 James Shaw
20
17 Thomas de Gendt
20
18 Jake Stewart
20
19 Rudy Molard
19
20 Quentin Pacher
19
21 Jan Bakelants
19
22 Kaden Groves
19
23 Mike Teunissen
18
24 Bryan Coquard
18
25 Gregory Lawson Craddock
17
26 Pavel Sivakov
17
27 Pau Miquel Delgado
17
28 Alessandro De Marchi
17
29 Fabian Lienhard
16
30 Ben O'Connor
15
31 Alexei Lutsenko
15
32 Cédric Beullens
15
33 Itamar Einhorn
15
34 Remco Evenepoel
14
35 Ander Okamika
13
36 Danny van Poppel
11
37 Julius Van Den Berg
10
38 Wilko Kelderman
9
39 Gregor Mühlberger
9
40 John Degenkolb
8
41 Jai Hindley
7
42 Roger Adrià
7
43 Tao Geoghegan Hart
6
44 Carlos Canal
6
45 Lionel Taminiaux
6
46 Sepp Kuss
5
47 Simon Yates
4
48 Carl Fredrik Hagen
3
49 Robert Gesink
3
50 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
2
51 Chris Harper
2
52 Gotzon Martin Sanz
2
53 Gerben Thijssen
2
1 Marc Soler
04:15:23
2 Daryl Impey
+00:00:04
3 Alfred Wright
+00:00:04
4 Rudy Molard
+00:00:04
5 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+00:00:04
6 Nikias Arndt
+00:00:04
7 Victor Langellotti
+00:00:04
8 Vadim Pronskiy
+00:00:04
9 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:00:04
10 Roger Adrià
+00:00:04
11 Fausto Masnada
+00:00:04
12 Jake Stewart
+00:03:30
13 Jan Bakelants
+00:04:18
14 Robert Gesink
+00:05:09
15 Chris Harper
+00:05:09
16 Callum Scotson
+00:05:09
17 Ander Okamika
+00:05:09
18 Lucas Hamilton
+00:05:09
19 Simon Yates
+00:05:09
20 Nelson Oliveira
+00:05:09
21 Sepp Kuss
+00:05:09
22 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
+00:05:09
23 Primoz Roglic
+00:05:09
24 Carlos Verona
+00:05:09
25 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:05:09
26 Carlos Canal
+00:05:09
27 José Manuel Díaz
+00:05:09
28 Pavel Sivakov
+00:05:09
29 Davide Villella
+00:05:09
30 Kenny Elissonde
+00:05:09
31 Quentin Pacher
+00:05:09
32 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:05:09
33 Richard Carapaz
+00:05:09
34 Jai Hindley
+00:05:09
35 Julien Bernard
+00:05:09
36 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:05:09
37 Raúl García Pierna
+00:05:09
38 Clément Champoussin
+00:05:09
39 José Félix Parra
+00:05:09
40 Wout Poels
+00:05:09
41 Rein Taaramae
+00:05:09
42 Thymen Arensman
+00:05:09
43 Gino Mäder
+00:05:09
44 Harry Sweeny
+00:05:09
45 Juan Pedro López
+00:05:09
46 Jan Polanc
+00:05:09
47 Rémy Rochas
+00:05:09
48 Maxim Van Gils
+00:05:09
49 Robert Stannard
+00:05:09
50 Carl Fredrik Hagen
+00:05:09
51 Elie Gesbert
+00:05:09
52 Louis Meintjes
+00:05:09
53 Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:05:09
54 Ben O'Connor
+00:05:09
55 Jaakko Hanninen
+00:05:09
56 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:05:09
57 Sam Oomen
+00:05:09
58 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:05:09
59 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:05:09
60 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:05:09
61 Urko Berrade
+00:05:09
62 Sergio Andrés Higuita García
+00:05:09
63 Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:05:09
64 Santiago Buitrago
+00:05:09
65 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+00:05:09
66 João Almeida
+00:05:09
67 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
+00:05:09
68 Miguel Angel López Moreno
+00:05:09
69 Wilko Kelderman
+00:05:09
70 Thibaut Pinot
+00:05:09
71 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:05:09
72 Remco Evenepoel
+00:05:09
73 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:05:09
74 Hugh Carthy
+00:05:09
75 Mark Padun
+00:05:09
76 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:05:09
77 Mikel Bizkarra
+00:05:09
78 Óscar Cabedo Cardá
+00:05:09
79 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:05:09
80 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:05:09
81 Dries Devenyns
+00:05:09
82 José Herrada
+00:05:09
83 Jesús Herrada López
+00:05:09
84 José Joaquín Rojas
+00:07:03
85 Joan Bou
+00:07:03
86 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+00:07:03
87 Matteo Fabbro
+00:07:03
88 Anthony Delaplace
+00:09:07
89 Luke Plapp
+00:09:07
90 Louis Vervaeke
+00:09:07
91 Ethan Hayter
+00:09:21
92 Mikel Iturria
+00:09:47
93 Xandro Meurisse
+00:09:47
94 Jay Vine
+00:09:47
95 Edoardo Zambanini
+00:09:47
96 Miles Scotson
+00:09:47
97 Bruno Armirail
+00:09:47
98 Luis Angel Mate
+00:09:47
99 Pieter Serry
+00:09:47
100 Bob Jungels
+00:09:47
101 Julian Alaphilippe
+00:09:47
102 Daniel Navarro García
+00:09:47
103 Omer Goldstein
+00:09:47
104 Mark Donovan
+00:09:47
105 Jonathan Caicedo
+00:09:47
106 Jimmy Janssens
+00:10:32
107 Dylan van Baarle
+00:10:32
108 Cédric Beullens
+00:10:32
109 Antonio Tiberi
+00:10:32
110 Vojtech Repa
+00:10:32
111 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
+00:10:47
112 Filippo Conca
+00:11:39
113 Julius Johansen
+00:11:39
114 Jonas Koch
+00:11:39
115 Kamil Malecki
+00:11:39
116 Dario Cataldo
+00:11:39
117 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
+00:11:39
118 Harold Tejada
+00:11:39
119 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:13:24
120 Marco Brenner
+00:13:24
121 Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:13:24
122 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:13:24
123 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:13:24
124 Andrea Vendrame
+00:13:24
125 Thibault Guernalec
+00:13:24
126 Patrick Bevin
+00:13:24
127 Joris Nieuwenhuis
+00:13:24
128 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:13:24
129 Lukasz Owsian
+00:13:24
130 Ben Turner
+00:13:24
131 Christopher Froome
+00:13:24
132 Mike Teunissen
+00:13:24
133 Rohan Dennis
+00:13:24
134 Xabier Mikel Azparren
+00:13:24
135 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+00:13:24
136 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:13:24
137 Fabian Lienhard
+00:15:03
138 Alex Kirsch
+00:15:05
139 Mads Pedersen
+00:15:05
140 Tim Merlier
+00:16:47
141 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:16:47
142 John Degenkolb
+00:16:47
143 Clément Russo
+00:16:47
144 Nans Peters
+00:16:47
145 Samuele Battistella
+00:16:47
146 Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen
+00:16:47
147 Antoine Raugel
+00:16:47
148 Thomas Champion
+00:16:47
149 Jetse Bol
+00:16:47
150 Julius Van Den Berg
+00:16:47
151 Floris De Tier
+00:16:47
152 Itamar Einhorn
+00:16:47
153 Thomas de Gendt
+00:16:47
154 Lionel Taminiaux
+00:16:47
155 Simon Guglielmi
+00:16:47
156 Rémi Cavagna
+00:16:47
157 Ivo Emanuel Alves Oliveira
+00:16:47
158 Juan Sebastián Molano
+00:16:47
159 Ryan Mullen
+00:16:47
160 James Shaw
+00:16:47
161 Francisco Galván Fernandez
+00:16:47
162 Michael Hepburn
+00:16:47
163 Pascal Ackermann
+00:16:47
164 Daniel McLay
+00:16:47
165 Danny van Poppel
+00:16:47
166 Luke Durbridge
+00:16:47
167 Kaden Groves
+00:16:47
168 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet
+00:16:47
169 Héctor Carretero
+00:16:47
170 Kelland O'Brien
+00:16:47
171 Sam Bennett
+00:16:47
172 Gerben Thijssen
+00:16:47
173 Henri Vandenabeele
+00:16:47
174 Boy Van Poppel
+00:16:47
175 Davide Cimolai
+00:16:47
176 Bryan Coquard
+00:16:47
177 Jarrad Drizners
+00:16:47
178 Edoardo Affini
+00:16:47
179 Jan Hirt
+00:16:47