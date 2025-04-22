|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Remco Evenepoel
|25:21:34
|2
|Rudy Molard
|+00:21
|3
|Enric Mas
|+00:28
|4
|Primoz Roglic
|+01:01
|5
|Juan Ayuso
|+01:12
|6
|Pavel Sivakov
|+01:27
|7
|Tao Geoghegan
|+01:27
|8
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+01:34
|9
|Simon Yates
|+01:52
|10
|Joao Almeida
|+01:54
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jesús Herrada
|04:30:58
|2
|Samuele Battistella
|m.t.
|3
|Alfred Wright
|m.t.
|4
|Jimmy Janssens
|m.t.
|5
|Harry Sweeny
|m.t.
|6
|Sam Bennett
|+00:29
|7
|Jake Stewart
|+00:29
|8
|Kaden Groves
|+00:29
|9
|Mads Pedersen
|+00:29
|10
|Dan McLay
|+00:25
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Alfred Wright
|20 Puntos
|2
|Harry Sweeny
|17 Puntos
|3
|Samuele Battistella
|15 Puntos
|4
|Jimmy Janssens
|13 Puntos
|5
|Jesús Herrada
|10 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jesús Herrada
|10 Puntos
|2
|Alfred Wright
|6 Puntos
|3
|Jimmy Janssens
|4 Puntos
|4
|Harry Sweeny
|2 Puntos
|5
|Samuele Battistella
|1 Puntos