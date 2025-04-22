Etapas

Etapa
26 de agosto
Camargo - Cistierna
0 Km 190Km

General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Remco Evenepoel 25:21:34
2 Rudy Molard +00:21
3 Enric Mas +00:28
4 Primoz Roglic +01:01
5 Juan Ayuso +01:12
6 Pavel Sivakov +01:27
7 Tao Geoghegan +01:27
8 Carlos Rodríguez +01:34
9 Simon Yates +01:52
10 Joao Almeida +01:54
Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Jesús Herrada 04:30:58
2 Samuele Battistella m.t.
3 Alfred Wright m.t.
4 Jimmy Janssens m.t.
5 Harry Sweeny m.t.
6 Sam Bennett +00:29
7 Jake Stewart +00:29
8 Kaden Groves +00:29
9 Mads Pedersen +00:29
10 Dan McLay +00:25
Km 190 ¡Gracias por seguir esta etapa con nosotros! ¡Esperamos que hayan disfrutado del encuentro y de su retransmisión! ¡Que pasen buena tarde y hasta mañana! Km 190 Dos de las últimas tres victorias en La Vuelta han sido para ciclistas españoles, tantas en grandes vueltas como en las 183 etapas anteriores. Km 190 Segunda victoria que consigue Jesús Herrada en una gran vuelta, las dos en La Vuelta España, tras la primera que logró en 2019 (etapa 6). Km 190 ¡Llora de la emoción Jesús Herrada! ¡Victoria para el ciclista español de Cofidis! Km 190 ¡VICTORIA PARA JESÚS HERRADAAAAAAAA! ¡QUÉ SPRINT HA HECHO EL CICLISTA DE COFIDIS PARA GANARLE LA PARTIDA A SUS COMPAÑEROS EN EL ÚLTIMO MOMENTO! Km 189 ¡ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO! ¡LOS FUGADOS GANAN EL PULSO Y VAN A PASAR EN PRIMERA POSICIÓN! ¡NO PUDO EL PELOTÓN! Km 185 ¡ÚLTIMOS 5KM CON 40 SEGUNDOS DE DIFERENCIA! ¡Los fugados pierden fuerza pero siguen manteniendo el puslo ante un pelotón que aprieta! Km 180 ¡10 KM PARA EL FINAL! ¡Se reduce la diferencia a un minuto! ¡Podemos tener neutralización en el último km si sigue apretando el pelotón! Km 174 ¡Alfred Wright pasa primero por el sprint intermedio y se lleva los 20 puntos! 16 kilómetros para la meta y la distancia se sigue reduciendo. ¡Poco más de un minuto! Km 168
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Alfred Wright 20 Puntos
2 Harry Sweeny 17 Puntos
3 Samuele Battistella 15 Puntos
4 Jimmy Janssens 13 Puntos
5 Jesús Herrada 10 Puntos
Km 168 ¡Baja la diferencia de dos minutos! ¡Bora coge las riendas a falta de 22 kilómetros para alcanzar la meta! Km 165 Cerca de alcanzar el punto del sprint intermedio, la diferencia se mantiene estable en algo más de dos minutos y cada vez parece más difícil que el pelotón pueda ganar ventaja y neutralizar a la fuga. Km 158 Con Arkea y BikeExchange, el pelotón coge de nuevo ritmo y vuelve a reducir la diferencia con los fugados. Ya son casi dos minutos de nuevo. Km 154 Casi 35km para la meta y los fugados siguen avanzando. Parece que no va a haber cambios, al menos, en el sprint intermedio. Km 149 ¡Vuelve a abrirse brecha! Ineos no acaba por aguantar las acometidas y se vuelven a efectuar cambios en la cabeza del pelotón con los fugados de nuevo a cerca de tres minutos. Km 145 45 kilómetros hasta llegar a meta con un pelotón estirado con Ineos Grenadiers liderando el grupo para dar alcance a los fugados, que ya están a casi 2 minutos. Km 141 ¡Menos de 50km para llegar a la meta! Algo más rápido, se espera que alcancen el punto y final del día de hoy en algo más de una hora. Km 134 ¡Coge ritmo ahora la carrera tras el ascenso! ¡Ahora es un ligero descenso hasta la meta, con el sprint intermedio de Las Salas de camino! Km 130 ¡JESÚS HERRADA CORONA EL PUERTO DE SAN GLORIO! Km 125
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Jesús Herrada 10 Puntos
2 Alfred Wright 6 Puntos
3 Jimmy Janssens 4 Puntos
4 Harry Sweeny 2 Puntos
5 Samuele Battistella 1 Puntos
Km 128 ¡Sam Bennett en problemas! El portador del maillot verde se descuelga del pelotón y se queda atrás como rezagado. Km 126 ¡2KM PARA LA CIMA! Km 124 ¡Goldstein es engullido por el pelotón a falta de 66 km para la meta! Los cinco fugados restantes se mantienen a casi tres minutos cuando ya están cerca de coronar el Puerto de San Glorio. Km 120 ¡Se descuelga Goldstein en la escapada! ¡Se queda atrás y Wright, Sweeny, Herrada, Battistella y Janssens se mantienen juntos! Km 117 Se sigue reduciendo la diferencia entre pelotón y fugados cuando ya se ha subido la mitad del puerto. La cima está cerca y veremos quién lo corona... Km 114 El Trek-Segafredo se pone a la cabeza de pelotón para marcar el ritmo de alcance de los fugados. Ya se ha disminuido la diferencia a menos de tres minutos. Km 112 ¡Aprieta el pelotón! ¡Ya se ha reducido la distancia casi un minuto! Ya son tres de diferencia y bajando. Km 107 ¡Evenepoel de nuevo en el pelotón! Km 105 ¡COMIENZA EL ASCENSO! ¡Evenepoel se queda algo rezagado junto a Vervaeke, quien le ayudará a tratar de unirse de nuevo al pelotón! Km 100 ¡100KM PARA EL FINAL! El pelotón empieza a alargarse con vistas a separarse y buscar ataques. Km 97 Superamos el ecuador de la etapa con el comienzo del ascenso a la vuelta de la esquina. Durísima subida por delante con una inclinación de 5.5% durante 22.4km. Km 90 ¡100 kilómetros para el final! Poco a poco el pelotón suma distancia cuando superamos las dos horas de etapa. El comienzo del puerto está cerca. Km 85 Los líderes del pelotón no pueden encontrar el ritmo para reducir la diferencia. Será en el ascenso cuando los fugados acaben de nuevo engullidos por el grupo salvo sorpresa. Km 80 El pelotón se mantiene a cuatro minutos de los fugados. Los seis valientes siguen su curso cuando ya queda menos para el inicio del ascenso del Puerto de San Glorio. Km 75 Tras 75km de etapa, comienza el ascenso a la llegada del inicio dle puerto. ¡Entramos en el momento clave del día de hoy! Km 68 122 km hasta la meta. Todo sigue igual en el camino entre Camargo y Cistierna. La diferencia aumenta ligeramente de los cuatro minutos sin que haya aún movimientos de ataque del pelotón sobre los fugados. Km 63 La situación de carrera se mantiene. Se espera que haya más movimientos cuando nos vayamos acercando más y más al comienzo del puerto y el ascenso del mismo. Km 58 ¡Se supera la barrera de los cuatro minutos de diferencia entre pelotón y fugados! Km 56 ¡Se cae Fedorov! El ciclista de Astana ha caído al suelo estando en el pelotón y sigue en carrera, pero atendido por el médico. Km 53 Superamos la primera hora de etapa en el día de hoy. El Puerto de San Glorio se alza delante de los ciclistas, al cual llegarán en algo menos de otra hora al ascenso de esta primera categoría. Km 45 DATO. Juan Ayuso, portador del maillot blanco en el día de hoy, es el primer participante con menos de 20 años en una edición de La Vuelta a España desde Paulo Jorge Silva en 1988 y el primer español desde Eduardo Chozas en 1980. Km 45 Los fugados superan ya los tres minutos de diferencia pasados 45 km de etapa. Estamos a mitad de camino de comenzar el ascenso del Puerto de San Glorio. Km 40 150km hasta la meta. La brecha entre fugados y pelotón ya casi alcanza los tres minutos. BikeExchange se pone en la cabeza del grupo principal para tratar de reducir la diferencia. Km 33 ¡APRIETAN LOS FUGADOS! ¡Aumentan el ritmo ed velocidad y abren ya una brecha de dos minutos! Km 30 DATO. Remco Evenepoel es el primer ciclista líder de la clasificación general con menos de 23 años desde que Janez Brajkovic lo lograra en la edición de 2006. Km 29 Los seis fugados siguen peleando contra viento y marea para mantenerse en la cabeza delante de un pelotón que no se separa demasiado. No supera nunca la diferencia el minuto de tiempo. Km 20 Con 20 kilómetros recorridos, todo sigue igual. Ahora Azparren quiere atrapar a los fugados, que no se alejan demasiado del pelotón y están a poco más de 30 segundos del grupo principal. Km 13 El intento de fuga de Lutsenko y Van den Berg se ve totalmente frustrado y acaban engullidos por el pelotón. Ahora son otros seis corredores quienes lo intentan sin pillar mucha ventaja: Battistella, Fred Wright, Jesús Herrada, OmerGoldstein, Harry Sweeny y Jimmy Janssens. Km 6 Julius van den Berg también se separa del pelotón para tratar de unirse a Lutsenko, que no está a más de cinco segundos del grupo. La escapada no acaba de conformarse. Km 4 Tras los primeros kilómetros con el pelotón unido, el ciclista de Astana, Alexey Lutsenko, es el primer valiente que se intenta abrir hueco. Km 0 ¡COMIENZA LA ETAPA! Km 0 Ya se encuentran los corredores cerca del KM 0. ¡Esto está a punto de comenzar! Km 0 ¡Ya ruedan los 176 ciclistas por Camargo! ¡Ya tiene lugar la salida neutralizada de esta etapa! Km 0 Tras la etapa de hoy, La Vuelta de España se despide de Cantabria para dar entrada a Castilla y León, donde veremos también mucha emoción. Km 0 Es la primera vez que una etapa de La Vuelta a España comienza en Camargo y es la primera vez que va a ver un final en Cistierna. Km 0 Por equipos, UAE lidera la clasificación con muy poca diferencia con Bahrain e Ineos. Movistar presiona para intentar hacer un mejor papel en su país. Km 0 Remco Evenepoel también lidera la clasificación de jóvenes, pero el belga cede el maillot blanco a Juan Ayuso Pesquera con Pavel Sivakov y Carlos Rodríguez Cano cerca del flamenco y del español. Km 0 El polaco Victor Langellotti, de Burgos-BH, es quien porta el maillot de lunares con 13 puntos. Hoy, lo más seguro, es que el maillot cambie de dueño con el primera categoría que hay por delante. Km 0 El ciclista de Bora - Hansgrohe, Sam Bennett es quien parte con el maillot verde con Mads Pedersen a la caza tras solo nueve puntos de diferencia entre ambos. Km 0 Remco Evenepoel viste de rojo en el día de hoy, siendo el sexto ciclista diferente que lidera la clasificación general tras las seis etapas ya disputadas. Km 0 Con un sprint intermedio entre la cima y el final de etapa en Cistierna, nos esperan 190 kilómetros de emoción en el día de hoy. Km 0 Hoy tenemos por delante una etapa de media montaña idónea para los escapados. Solo un puerto que subir: el Puerto de San Glorio, con casi 23 kilómetros de ascenso. Km 0 ¡Buenos días a todos! ¡Bienvenidos a otra etapa de La Vuelta a España! ¡Ya es la séptima de la edición de 2022!

Clasificación - Vuelta a España

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
75:18:43
2 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+00:00:19
3 INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:00:34
4 MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:00:53
5 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:01:29
6 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:04:44
7 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:06:14
8 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+00:09:04
9 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+00:11:44
10 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:17:13
11 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:19:51
12 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+00:25:14
13 BBH
+00:27:45
14 LIDL - TREK
+00:28:19
15 COFIDIS
+00:34:37
16 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:36:03
17 EKP
+00:40:10
18 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:48:29
19 ALPECIN - FENIX
+00:49:42
20 EUSKALTEL - EUSKADI
+00:50:08
21 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+01:01:35
22 LOTTO DSTNY
+01:39:20
23 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+01:41:46
1 Remco Evenepoel
25:21:34
2 Rudy Molard
+00:00:21
3 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:28
4 Primoz Roglic
+00:01:01
5 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:01:12
6 Pavel Sivakov
+00:01:27
7 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:01:27
8 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:01:34
9 Simon Yates
+00:01:52
10 João Almeida
+00:01:54
11 Jai Hindley
+00:01:55
12 Wilko Kelderman
+00:01:55
13 Gino Mäder
+00:02:03
14 Sepp Kuss
+00:02:09
15 Ben O'Connor
+00:02:09
16 Thymen Arensman
+00:02:14
17 Miguel Angel López Moreno
+00:02:20
18 Sergio Andrés Higuita García
+00:02:22
19 Richard Carapaz
+00:02:56
20 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:03:09
21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:03:10
22 Hugh Carthy
+00:03:16
23 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+00:03:45
24 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:03:45
25 Mark Padun
+00:03:52
26 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:03:59
27 Kenny Elissonde
+00:04:19
28 Louis Meintjes
+00:04:26
29 Wout Poels
+00:05:35
30 Elie Gesbert
+00:06:26
31 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:06:33
32 Jan Bakelants
+00:06:49
33 Óscar Cabedo Cardá
+00:07:07
34 Davide Villella
+00:07:14
35 Jan Polanc
+00:07:17
36 Jay Vine
+00:08:06
37 Nelson Oliveira
+00:08:37
38 Chris Harper
+00:09:41
39 Callum Scotson
+00:11:27
40 Sam Oomen
+00:13:24
41 José Félix Parra
+00:14:03
42 Quentin Pacher
+00:14:05
43 Carlos Verona
+00:14:17
44 Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:14:22
45 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
+00:14:53
46 Thibaut Pinot
+00:14:58
47 Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:15:57
48 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:16:06
49 Julian Alaphilippe
+00:19:53
50 Santiago Buitrago
+00:20:24
51 Alfred Wright
+00:21:21
52 Juan Pedro López
+00:21:34
53 Mikel Bizkarra
+00:21:41
54 Marc Soler
+00:22:51
55 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:22:57
56 Nikias Arndt
+00:23:04
57 José Joaquín Rojas
+00:23:10
58 Clément Champoussin
+00:23:16
59 Rein Taaramae
+00:23:22
60 Robert Stannard
+00:24:15
61 Harry Sweeny
+00:24:40
62 Julien Bernard
+00:24:54
63 Anthony Delaplace
+00:25:04
64 Fausto Masnada
+00:26:02
65 Xandro Meurisse
+00:26:06
66 Matteo Fabbro
+00:26:29
67 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:26:57
68 Jesús Herrada López
+00:26:58
69 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+00:27:42
70 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
+00:27:51
71 Roger Adrià
+00:28:07
72 Vadim Pronskiy
+00:28:25
73 Urko Berrade
+00:29:43
74 Lucas Hamilton
+00:30:15
75 Edoardo Zambanini
+00:30:48
76 Robert Gesink
+00:32:06
77 Luke Plapp
+00:32:11
78 Bruno Armirail
+00:32:32
79 Luis Angel Mate
+00:32:44
80 Jonathan Caicedo
+00:32:47
81 Mark Donovan
+00:32:55
82 Dylan van Baarle
+00:36:26
83 Carl Fredrik Hagen
+00:37:06
84 Raúl García Pierna
+00:37:34
85 Bob Jungels
+00:37:48
86 Omer Goldstein
+00:37:57
87 Dries Devenyns
+00:38:21
88 Maxim Van Gils
+00:38:22
89 Jake Stewart
+00:39:29
90 Samuele Battistella
+00:39:59
91 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:40:12
92 Ethan Hayter
+00:40:30
93 Louis Vervaeke
+00:41:33
94 Rohan Dennis
+00:41:34
95 José Herrada
+00:42:18
96 Pieter Serry
+00:42:35
97 Joan Bou
+00:43:22
98 Simon Guglielmi
+00:44:10
99 Daniel Navarro García
+00:44:26
100 Nans Peters
+00:45:01
101 Carlos Canal
+00:45:07
102 Daryl Impey
+00:45:14
103 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:45:23
104 Jetse Bol
+00:45:51
105 Mads Pedersen
+00:46:12
106 Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:46:45
107 Francisco Galván Fernandez
+00:46:54
108 Marco Brenner
+00:46:58
109 Lukasz Owsian
+00:47:30
110 Luke Durbridge
+00:47:44
111 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+00:48:05
112 José Manuel Díaz
+00:49:30
113 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:49:59
114 Ander Okamika
+00:50:09
115 Kaden Groves
+00:50:11
116 Miles Scotson
+00:50:19
117 Jonas Koch
+00:51:02
118 Xabier Mikel Azparren
+00:51:46
119 Edoardo Affini
+00:52:08
120 Thibault Guernalec
+00:53:22
121 Filippo Conca
+00:53:40
122 Rémi Cavagna
+00:54:25
123 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:55:14
124 Antonio Tiberi
+00:55:59
125 Ben Turner
+00:55:59
126 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:57:48
127 Héctor Carretero
+00:58:07
128 Daniel McLay
+00:59:02
129 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:59:05
130 Jimmy Janssens
+00:59:13
131 Vojtech Repa
+00:59:19
132 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:59:49
133 Dario Cataldo
+01:00:05
134 Antoine Raugel
+01:00:27
135 Thomas de Gendt
+01:00:50
136 Harold Tejada
+01:01:15
137 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
+01:03:02
138 Mike Teunissen
+01:03:54
139 Michael Hepburn
+01:04:12
140 Danny van Poppel
+01:04:57
141 Patrick Bevin
+01:05:40
142 Victor Langellotti
+01:05:45
143 Alex Kirsch
+01:06:30
144 Mikel Iturria
+01:06:37
145 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+01:06:44
146 Cédric Beullens
+01:06:58
147 Sam Bennett
+01:08:03
148 Juan Sebastián Molano
+01:08:30
149 Clément Russo
+01:08:42
150 Joris Nieuwenhuis
+01:09:00
151 Pascal Ackermann
+01:09:37
152 James Shaw
+01:09:48
153 Bryan Coquard
+01:10:10
154 Christopher Froome
+01:10:55
155 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
+01:12:29
156 Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen
+01:13:14
157 Thomas Champion
+01:14:13
158 Fabian Lienhard
+01:14:22
159 John Degenkolb
+01:15:56
160 Jarrad Drizners
+01:16:01
161 Kelland O'Brien
+01:18:40
162 Ivo Emanuel Alves Oliveira
+01:19:15
163 Kamil Malecki
+01:20:43
164 Julius Van Den Berg
+01:21:11
165 Lionel Taminiaux
+01:22:29
166 Tim Merlier
+01:26:08
167 Julius Johansen
+01:27:14
168 Ryan Mullen
+01:27:35
169 Davide Cimolai
+01:28:11
170 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet
+01:29:56
171 Boy Van Poppel
+01:34:14
172 Gerben Thijssen
+01:34:17
173 Itamar Einhorn
+01:34:50
174 Henri Vandenabeele
+01:34:59
175 Floris De Tier
+01:43:51
176 Itamar Einhorn
+01:10:23
177 Henri Vandenabeele
+01:14:17
178 Floris De Tier
+01:19:24
1 Victor Langellotti
13
2 Jay Vine
11
3 Rubén Fernández Andújar
11
4 Mark Padun
10
5 Jesús Herrada López
10
6 Remco Evenepoel
6
7 Alfred Wright
6
8 Roger Adrià
6
9 Marc Soler
5
10 Gregory Lawson Craddock
5
11 Joan Bou
5
12 Fausto Masnada
5
13 Primoz Roglic
4
14 Rudy Molard
4
15 Enric Mas Nicolau
4
16 Jimmy Janssens
4
17 Julius Van Den Berg
3
18 Dario Cataldo
3
19 Jarrad Drizners
3
20 Thomas de Gendt
2
21 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
2
22 Nelson Oliveira
2
23 Julian Alaphilippe
2
24 Harry Sweeny
2
25 Jan Bakelants
1
26 Samuele Battistella
1
27 Daryl Impey
1
28 Ander Okamika
1
29 Xabier Mikel Azparren
1
30 Thibault Guernalec
1
31 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
1
1 Sam Bennett
142
2 Mads Pedersen
127
3 Alfred Wright
64
4 Marc Soler
47
5 Primoz Roglic
41
6 Remco Evenepoel
41
7 Daniel McLay
41
8 Jesús Herrada López
40
9 Samuele Battistella
40
10 Enric Mas Nicolau
37
11 Fausto Masnada
36
12 Ethan Hayter
35
13 Harry Sweeny
34
14 Pascal Ackermann
34
15 Tim Merlier
34
16 Victor Langellotti
33
17 Jake Stewart
33
18 Nikias Arndt
32
19 Jimmy Janssens
32
20 Kaden Groves
30
21 Pavel Sivakov
27
22 Daryl Impey
25
23 Vadim Pronskiy
21
24 Jay Vine
20
25 Mark Padun
20
26 Thomas de Gendt
20
27 James Shaw
20
28 Rudy Molard
19
29 Jan Bakelants
19
30 Quentin Pacher
19
31 Mike Teunissen
18
32 Bryan Coquard
18
33 Rubén Fernández Andújar
17
34 Gregory Lawson Craddock
17
35 Pau Miquel Delgado
17
36 Alessandro De Marchi
17
37 Ben O'Connor
16
38 Fabian Lienhard
16
39 Tao Geoghegan Hart
15
40 Jai Hindley
15
41 Alexei Lutsenko
15
42 Cédric Beullens
15
43 Itamar Einhorn
15
44 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
13
45 Julian Alaphilippe
13
46 Ander Okamika
13
47 Wilko Kelderman
12
48 Danny van Poppel
11
49 Simon Yates
10
50 Julius Van Den Berg
10
51 Gregor Mühlberger
9
52 John Degenkolb
8
53 Carlos Rodríguez
7
54 Roger Adrià
7
55 Carlos Canal
6
56 Gianni Vermeersch
6
57 Lionel Taminiaux
6
58 João Almeida
5
59 Sepp Kuss
5
60 Gino Mäder
4
61 José Joaquín Rojas
3
62 Robert Gesink
3
63 Carl Fredrik Hagen
3
64 Thymen Arensman
2
65 Chris Harper
2
66 Xandro Meurisse
2
67 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
2
68 Gotzon Martin Sanz
2
69 Gerben Thijssen
2
1 Jesús Herrada López
04:30:58
2 Samuele Battistella
+00:00:00
3 Alfred Wright
+00:00:00
4 Jimmy Janssens
+00:00:00
5 Harry Sweeny
+00:00:00
6 Sam Bennett
+00:00:29
7 Jake Stewart
+00:00:29
8 Kaden Groves
+00:00:29
9 Mads Pedersen
+00:00:29
10 Daniel McLay
+00:00:29
11 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:00:29
12 Ethan Hayter
+00:00:29
13 Nikias Arndt
+00:00:29
14 José Joaquín Rojas
+00:00:29
15 Xandro Meurisse
+00:00:29
16 Francisco Galván Fernandez
+00:00:29
17 Pau Miquel Delgado
+00:00:29
18 Quentin Pacher
+00:00:29
19 Gotzon Martin Sanz
+00:00:29
20 Maxim Van Gils
+00:00:29
21 Carlos Canal
+00:00:29
22 Miles Scotson
+00:00:29
23 Danny van Poppel
+00:00:29
24 Mark Donovan
+00:00:29
25 Robert Stannard
+00:00:29
26 Jetse Bol
+00:00:29
27 Pavel Sivakov
+00:00:29
28 Filippo Conca
+00:00:29
29 Edoardo Affini
+00:00:29
30 Richard Carapaz
+00:00:29
31 Primoz Roglic
+00:00:29
32 Luis Angel Mate
+00:00:29
33 Sam Oomen
+00:00:29
34 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:29
35 Marc Soler
+00:00:29
36 Remco Evenepoel
+00:00:29
37 Sepp Kuss
+00:00:29
38 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:00:29
39 Jai Hindley
+00:00:29
40 Nans Peters
+00:00:29
41 Jasha Sütterlin
+00:00:29
42 Gino Mäder
+00:00:29
43 Edoardo Zambanini
+00:00:29
44 Vincenzo Nibali
+00:00:29
45 Miguel Angel López Moreno
+00:00:29
46 Thymen Arensman
+00:00:29
47 Wilko Kelderman
+00:00:29
48 Davide Villella
+00:00:29
49 Robert Gesink
+00:00:29
50 Rein Taaramae
+00:00:29
51 Chris Harper
+00:00:29
52 Domenico Pozzovivo
+00:00:29
53 Louis Meintjes
+00:00:29
54 Hugh Carthy
+00:00:29
55 Tao Geoghegan Hart
+00:00:29
56 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
+00:00:29
57 Nelson Oliveira
+00:00:29
58 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:29
59 Ander Okamika
+00:00:29
60 Vadim Pronskiy
+00:00:29
61 David de la Cruz Melgarejo
+00:00:29
62 Simon Yates
+00:00:29
63 Ben O'Connor
+00:00:29
64 Jay Vine
+00:00:29
65 Raúl García Pierna
+00:00:29
66 João Almeida
+00:00:29
67 Julian Alaphilippe
+00:00:29
68 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:00:29
69 Roger Adrià
+00:00:29
70 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:00:29
71 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte
+00:00:29
72 Ben Turner
+00:00:29
73 Carlos Verona
+00:00:29
74 Jan Polanc
+00:00:29
75 Rudy Molard
+00:00:29
76 Óscar Cabedo Cardá
+00:00:29
77 Carl Fredrik Hagen
+00:00:29
78 Callum Scotson
+00:00:29
79 Dylan van Baarle
+00:00:29
80 Rubén Fernández Andújar
+00:00:29
81 Sergio Andrés Higuita García
+00:00:29
82 Mark Padun
+00:00:29
83 Wout Poels
+00:00:29
84 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:00:29
85 Jonathan Caicedo
+00:00:29
86 Antonio Tiberi
+00:00:29
87 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:00:29
88 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:00:29
89 Elie Gesbert
+00:00:29
90 Thomas de Gendt
+00:00:29
91 Daryl Impey
+00:00:29
92 Fausto Masnada
+00:00:29
93 Thibaut Pinot
+00:00:29
94 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:00:29
95 Sebastien Reichenbach
+00:00:29
96 Bruno Armirail
+00:00:29
97 Anthony Delaplace
+00:00:29
98 Jan Bakelants
+00:00:29
99 Bob Jungels
+00:00:29
100 Mikel Bizkarra
+00:00:29
101 Rohan Dennis
+00:00:29
102 Rémi Cavagna
+00:00:29
103 Matteo Fabbro
+00:00:29
104 José Félix Parra
+00:00:29
105 Daniel Navarro García
+00:00:29
106 Lukasz Owsian
+00:00:29
107 Kenny Elissonde
+00:00:29
108 José Herrada
+00:00:29
109 Xabier Mikel Azparren
+00:00:29
110 Héctor Carretero
+00:00:29
111 Clément Champoussin
+00:00:29
112 Dries Devenyns
+00:00:29
113 Pieter Serry
+00:00:29
114 Luke Plapp
+00:00:29
115 Omer Goldstein
+00:00:29
116 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:00:29
117 Simon Guglielmi
+00:00:52
118 Jonas Koch
+00:01:09
119 Louis Vervaeke
+00:01:41
120 Juan Pedro López
+00:01:44
121 Alessandro De Marchi
+00:02:05
122 Luke Durbridge
+00:03:49
123 Gregory Lawson Craddock
+00:03:49
124 Lucas Hamilton
+00:03:49
125 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:04:41
126 Thibault Guernalec
+00:10:13
127 Cédric Beullens
+00:15:38
128 Harold Tejada
+00:15:38
129 Vojtech Repa
+00:15:38
130 Michael Hepburn
+00:15:38
131 Patrick Bevin
+00:15:38
132 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg
+00:15:38
133 Jesús Ezquerra Muela
+00:15:38
134 Antoine Raugel
+00:15:38
135 Thomas Champion
+00:15:38
136 Clément Russo
+00:15:38
137 Christopher Froome
+00:15:38
138 Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen
+00:15:38
139 Bryan Coquard
+00:15:38
140 Alex Kirsch
+00:15:38
141 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhim
+00:15:38
142 Santiago Buitrago
+00:15:38
143 Julien Bernard
+00:15:38
144 Joan Bou
+00:15:38
145 Juan Sebastián Molano
+00:15:38
146 Mike Teunissen
+00:15:38
147 Joris Nieuwenhuis
+00:15:38
148 John Degenkolb
+00:15:38
149 Pascal Ackermann
+00:15:38
150 James Shaw
+00:15:38
151 Ivo Emanuel Alves Oliveira
+00:15:38
152 Victor Langellotti
+00:21:11
153 Kamil Malecki
+00:21:11
154 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+00:21:11
155 José Manuel Díaz
+00:21:11
156 Henri Vandenabeele
+00:21:11
157 Marco Brenner
+00:21:11
158 Urko Berrade
+00:21:11
159 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza
+00:21:11
160 Jarrad Drizners
+00:21:11
161 Ryan Mullen
+00:21:11
162 Fabian Lienhard
+00:23:32
163 Davide Cimolai
+00:23:32
164 Dario Cataldo
+00:23:32
165 Mikel Iturria
+00:23:32
166 Julius Van Den Berg
+00:23:32
167 Boy Van Poppel
+00:24:56
168 Kelland O'Brien
+00:24:56
169 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet
+00:24:56
170 Itamar Einhorn
+00:24:56
171 Tim Merlier
+00:24:56
172 Floris De Tier
+00:24:56
173 Julius Johansen
+00:24:56
174 Gerben Thijssen
+00:24:56
175 Lionel Taminiaux
+00:24:56