|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Tadej Pogacar
|35:42:42
|2
|Remco Evenepoel
|+00:33
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+01:15
|4
|Primoz Roglic
|+01:36
|5
|Juan Ayuso
|+02:16
|6
|Joao Almeida
|+02:17
|7
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+02:31
|8
|Mikel Landa
|+03:35
|9
|Derek Gee
|+04:02
|10
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+04:03
|1
|Anthony Turgis
|04:19:43
|2
|Thomas Pidcock
|m.t.
|3
|Derek Gee
|m.t.
|4
|Alex Aranburu
|m.t.
|5
|Ben Healy
|m.t.
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko
|m.t.
|7
|Javier Romo
|+00:12
|8
|Jasper Stuyven
|+00:18
|9
|Biniam Ghirmay
|+01:17
|10
|Michael Matthews
|+01:17
|1
|Thomas Pidcock
|1 Puntos
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko
|1 Puntos
|1
|Anthony Turgis
|20 Puntos
|2
|Javier Romo
|17 Puntos
|3
|Oier Lazkano
|15 Puntos
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch
|13 Puntos
|5
|Thomas Pidcock
|11 Puntos
|6
|Alex Aranburu
|10 Puntos
|7
|Maxim van Gils
|9 Puntos
|8
|Axel Zingle
|8 Puntos
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko
|7 Puntos
|10
|Ben Healy
|6 Puntos
|11
|Jasper Stuyven
|5 Puntos
|12
|Derek Gee
|4 Puntos
|13
|Jake Stewart
|3 Puntos
|14
|Magnus Cort
|2 Puntos
|15
|Stefan Küng
|1 Puntos
|1
|Alex Aranburu
|1 Puntos
|1
|Gianni Vermeersch
|1 Puntos