Etapas

Etapa
7 de julio
Troyes - Troyes
0 Km 199Km

General
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Tadej Pogacar 35:42:42
2 Remco Evenepoel +00:33
3 Jonas Vingegaard +01:15
4 Primoz Roglic +01:36
5 Juan Ayuso +02:16
6 Joao Almeida +02:17
7 Carlos Rodríguez +02:31
8 Mikel Landa +03:35
9 Derek Gee +04:02
10 Matteo Jorgenson +04:03
Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Anthony Turgis 04:19:43
2 Thomas Pidcock m.t.
3 Derek Gee m.t.
4 Alex Aranburu m.t.
5 Ben Healy m.t.
6 Alexey Lutsenko m.t.
7 Javier Romo +00:12
8 Jasper Stuyven +00:18
9 Biniam Ghirmay +01:17
10 Michael Matthews +01:17
¡¡Victoria de etapa para Anthony Turgis!! Se decidió al sprint. Los españoles Romo y Aranburu se quedaron cerca, pero no pudo ser... Km 121
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Thomas Pidcock 1 Puntos
Km 198 Estamos ya en el final de la etapa. Podríamos tener un ganador español. Km 192 Recta final de la etapa y Pogacar no se cansa de intentarlo. Difícilmente le alcance para ganar la etapa, pero quizá puede arañar algo más en la meta... Km 184 Estamos asistiendo de nuevo a un bello duelo entre los líderes de la general. Pogacar no se cansa de agrandar su leyenda y sigue lanzando ataques. Hoy no obtendrá ninguna ventaja definitiva, pero eso no le impide seguir dando espectáculo. Km 166 La etapa se acerca al tramo final. Los corredores están rodando muy rápido, incluso por encima de la previsión. Van der Poel ha lanzado un ataque en busca de acercarse a la cabeza de carrera. Km 130 El ataque de Remco Evenepoel ha provocado la reacción casi inmediata de Pogacar y Vingegaard. Después, los tres se han calmado, pero han regalado un rato emocionante en un momento en que nadie lo esperaba. Menuda generación de ciclistas. Km 122 Remco Evenepoel lanza un ataque en la lifera subida por la gravilla. Tremendo el Tour que se está marcando el belga. Muchos ciclistas con ganas de dar espectáculo en esta edición. Su ataque parece precipitado, pero veremos adonde llega... Km 120 El pelotón se acerca poco a poco a los escapados y ya está a menos de 40 segundos. El grupo podría reunirse en los próximos pasajes de la carrera. Km 107
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Alexey Lutsenko 1 Puntos
Km 96 La etapa tiene trazos de clásica, hecho que posibilita que estemos viendo numerosas alternativas y un bonito espectáculo. ¡La magia del Tour! Km 90 Los españoles Javier Romo y Álex Aranburu se mantienen en la fuga, a 1:40 del pelotón. La etapa se acerca a su ecuador. Km 83
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Anthony Turgis 20 Puntos
2 Javier Romo 17 Puntos
3 Oier Lazkano 15 Puntos
4 Gianni Vermeersch 13 Puntos
5 Thomas Pidcock 11 Puntos
6 Alex Aranburu 10 Puntos
7 Maxim van Gils 9 Puntos
8 Axel Zingle 8 Puntos
9 Alexey Lutsenko 7 Puntos
10 Ben Healy 6 Puntos
11 Jasper Stuyven 5 Puntos
12 Derek Gee 4 Puntos
13 Jake Stewart 3 Puntos
14 Magnus Cort 2 Puntos
15 Stefan Küng 1 Puntos
Km 85 La carrera está fragmentada en numerosos grupos, algo usual en etapas llanas. Roglic ha quedado por debajo del pelotón y podría ser el mayor damnificado. Km 69
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Alex Aranburu 1 Puntos
Km 76 Tenemos ahora tres gurpos escalonados. En el primero, Pidcock es el que maneja el cotarro, mientras que Bardet lidera el grupo perseguidor a más de un minuto. Km 51
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Gianni Vermeersch 1 Puntos
Km 38 El pelotón sigue rodando junto con protagonismo para nombres expertos en llano como Van der Poel, pero sin fugados. Km 18 Se van montando pequeños intentos de fuga que no terminan de cristalizar. Km 0 En breve dará comienzo la salida neutralizada. Día de nubes y claros y temperatura agradable en la localidad gala de Troyes. Km 0 ¡Buenas tardes! Bienvenidos a la etapa 9 del Tour de Francia 2024. La de hoy es una etapa llana por los alrededores de Troyes que en un principio no debería suponer grandes cambios en la general.

Clasificación - Tour de Francia

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
107:13:01
2 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:06:04
3 INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:06:45
4 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:07:41
5 MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:12:41
6 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+00:14:33
7 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:18:34
8 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:23:40
9 LIDL - TREK
+00:33:04
10 UNO
+00:50:05
11 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:53:40
12 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:54:03
13 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+01:07:43
14 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+01:08:34
15 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+01:15:48
16 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+01:19:19
17 TOTAL ENERGIES
+01:29:26
18 COFIDIS
+01:51:10
19 LOTTO DSTNY
+02:15:08
20 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+02:34:10
21 ALPECIN - FENIX
+02:58:35
22 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+03:23:33
1 Tadej Pogacar
35:42:42
2 Remco Evenepoel
+00:00:33
3 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:01:15
4 Primoz Roglic
+00:01:36
5 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:02:16
6 João Almeida
+00:02:17
7 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:02:31
8 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:03:35
9 Derek Gee
+00:04:02
10 Matteo Jorgenson
+00:04:03
11 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:04:36
12 Adam Yates
+00:04:56
13 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:05:25
14 Giulio Ciccone
+00:05:35
15 Santiago Buitrago
+00:05:53
16 Peio Bilbao
+00:05:58
17 Felix Gall
+00:06:06
18 Jai Hindley
+00:06:24
19 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:06:27
20 Ben Healy
+00:07:15
21 Steff Cras
+00:07:23
22 Jack Haig
+00:07:37
23 Guillaume Martin
+00:07:41
24 Laurens de Plus
+00:07:47
25 Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:09:33
26 Javier Romo
+00:11:39
27 Simon Yates
+00:15:57
28 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:16:39
29 Thomas Pidcock
+00:16:41
30 Richard Carapaz
+00:17:53
31 Louis Meintjes
+00:18:53
32 Julien Bernard
+00:20:41
33 Chris Harper
+00:21:11
34 Maxim Van Gils
+00:21:27
35 Tom Skujins
+00:23:43
36 Odd Christian Eiking
+00:25:27
37 Bruno Armirail
+00:26:46
38 Warren Barguil
+00:26:58
39 Wilko Kelderman
+00:27:08
40 Carlos Verona
+00:28:24
41 Romain Bardet
+00:29:28
42 Valentin Madouas
+00:29:45
43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+00:31:22
44 Louis Vervaeke
+00:32:01
45 Frank van den Broek
+00:32:25
46 Pavel Sivakov
+00:35:05
47 Neilson Powless
+00:35:15
48 Davide Formolo
+00:35:19
49 Oscar Onley
+00:35:44
50 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:36:09
51 Nelson Oliveira
+00:37:19
52 Tobias Halland Johannessen
+00:40:54
53 Johannes Kulset
+00:40:58
54 Wout Van Aert
+00:41:22
55 Romain Grégoire
+00:42:24
56 Hugo Houle
+00:42:56
57 Alex Aranburu
+00:43:16
58 Bob Jungels
+00:43:47
59 Michal Kwiatkowski
+00:44:51
60 Jakob Fuglsang
+00:46:34
61 Kobe Goossens
+00:47:41
62 Quentin Pacher
+00:48:57
63 Krists Neilands
+00:49:53
64 Alberto Bettiol
+00:49:57
65 Kevin Geniets
+00:50:21
66 Tiesj Benoot
+00:51:20
67 Marc Soler
+00:51:49
68 Jonas Abrahamsen
+00:54:20
69 Georg Zimmermann
+00:56:11
70 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:56:30
71 Harold Tejada
+00:56:52
72 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:57:49
73 Jordan Jegat
+00:58:24
74 Stefan Küng
+00:59:14
75 Paul Lapeira
+00:59:33
76 Nicolas Prodhomme
+01:00:57
77 Victor Campenaerts
+01:01:48
78 Mike Teunissen
+01:01:53
79 Nans Peters
+01:02:05
80 Jasper Stuyven
+01:03:33
81 Gianni Moscon
+01:04:35
82 Jan Tratnik
+01:04:43
83 Stephen Williams
+01:06:14
84 Ryan Gibbons
+01:07:18
85 Wout Poels
+01:07:19
86 Thomas Gachignard
+01:07:54
87 Dorian Godon
+01:08:10
88 David Gaudu
+01:08:14
89 Kévin Vauquelin
+01:09:25
90 Nico Denz
+01:09:50
91 Bart Lemmen
+01:10:11
92 Axel Laurance
+01:12:13
93 Søren Kragh Andersen
+01:12:24
94 Oliver Naesen
+01:13:12
95 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+01:13:14
96 Tim Wellens
+01:13:31
97 Gregor Mühlberger
+01:13:35
98 Christophe Laporte
+01:13:48
99 Nils Politt
+01:13:50
100 Matteo Sobrero
+01:13:55
101 Magnus Cort
+01:14:29
102 Brent Van Moer
+01:16:06
103 Stefan Bissegger
+01:17:01
104 Michael Matthews
+01:17:11
105 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
+01:17:16
106 Gianni Vermeersch
+01:17:29
107 Hugo Page
+01:17:32
108 Luka Mezgec
+01:18:36
109 Simon Geschke
+01:19:10
110 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+01:19:13
111 Oier Lazkano
+01:19:37
112 Sean Quinn
+01:19:46
113 Anthony Turgis
+01:20:30
114 Clément Champoussin
+01:21:29
115 Christopher Juul Jensen
+01:21:43
116 Pascal Ackermann
+01:22:03
117 Jesús Herrada López
+01:22:14
118 Marco Haller
+01:22:14
119 Biniam Girmay
+01:22:50
120 Marijn van den Berg
+01:23:31
121 Bryan Coquard
+01:23:37
122 Matej Mohoric
+01:23:52
123 Piet Allegaert
+01:23:56
124 Jan Hirt
+01:24:25
125 Jake Stewart
+01:25:26
126 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+01:25:46
127 Cédric Beullens
+01:26:26
128 Raúl García Pierna
+01:26:28
129 Fabien Grellier
+01:27:16
130 Ben Turner
+01:28:28
131 Alfred Wright
+01:29:35
132 Clément Russo
+01:30:24
133 Guillaume Boivin
+01:30:27
134 Luke Durbridge
+01:30:46
135 Nikias Arndt
+01:31:12
136 Harm Vanhoucke
+01:32:12
137 John Degenkolb
+01:32:35
138 Tim Declercq
+01:33:30
139 Yves Lampaert
+01:33:35
140 Axel Zingle
+01:34:12
141 Danny van Poppel
+01:35:32
142 Arnaud Démare
+01:36:13
143 Arnaud de Lie
+01:36:52
144 Jasper Philipsen
+01:37:34
145 Sébastien Grignard
+01:38:07
146 Silvan Dillier
+01:38:28
147 Luca Mozzato
+01:38:35
148 Laurenz Rex
+01:38:40
149 Sandy Dujardin
+01:38:46
150 Daniel McLay
+01:41:19
151 Alexander Kristoff
+01:42:16
152 Robbe Ghys
+01:42:54
153 Sam Bennett
+01:43:33
154 Mattéo Vercher
+01:43:51
155 Amaury Capiot
+01:43:55
156 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+01:43:55
157 Alexis Renard
+01:45:19
158 Dylan Groenewegen
+01:45:53
159 Elmar Reinders
+01:45:54
160 Lenny Martinez
+01:46:23
161 Søren Wærenskjold
+01:48:29
162 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+01:48:59
163 Jarrad Drizners
+01:50:03
164 Michael Morkov
+01:51:48
165 Cees Bol
+01:51:55
166 Phil Bauhaus
+01:52:07
167 Mark Cavendish
+01:52:33
168 Jonas Rickaert
+01:52:57
169 Gerben Thijssen
+01:56:25
170 Davide Ballerini
+01:57:31
171 Nils Eekhoff
+01:58:54
172 Bram Welten
+02:11:43
173 Fabio Jakobsen
+02:12:44
1 Jonas Abrahamsen
33
2 Tadej Pogacar
20
3 Valentin Madouas
16
4 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
15
5 Remco Evenepoel
12
6 Stephen Williams
10
7 Carlos Rodríguez
10
8 Frank van den Broek
9
9 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
8
10 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
8
11 João Almeida
6
12 Warren Barguil
5
13 Mikel Landa Meana
4
14 Romain Bardet
3
15 Carlos Rodríguez
3
16 Kévin Vauquelin
2
17 Primoz Roglic
2
18 Tobias Halland Johannessen
2
19 Thomas Pidcock
1
20 Alex Aranburu
1
21 Alexei Lutsenko
1
22 Matteo Sobrero
1
23 Gianni Vermeersch
1
24 Fabien Grellier
1
25 Clément Russo
1
26 Neilson Powless
1
27 Hugo Houle
1
28 Jordan Jegat
1
29 Matej Mohoric
1
1 Biniam Girmay
224
2 Jasper Philipsen
128
3 Jonas Abrahamsen
107
4 Anthony Turgis
96
5 Arnaud de Lie
92
6 Bryan Coquard
86
7 Arnaud Démare
73
8 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
73
9 Dylan Groenewegen
71
10 Kévin Vauquelin
70
11 Tadej Pogacar
63
12 Remco Evenepoel
60
13 Sam Bennett
54
14 Alex Aranburu
51
15 Thomas Pidcock
48
16 Ryan Gibbons
43
17 Pascal Ackermann
42
18 Mark Cavendish
40
19 Wout Van Aert
36
20 Quentin Pacher
35
21 Alexander Kristoff
35
22 Gerben Thijssen
34
23 Frank van den Broek
33
24 Harold Tejada
33
25 Marijn van den Berg
33
26 Mike Teunissen
32
27 Sandy Dujardin
31
28 Romain Bardet
30
29 Primoz Roglic
30
30 Fabio Jakobsen
30
31 Ben Healy
29
32 Javier Romo
29
33 Carlos Rodríguez
29
34 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
28
35 Nelson Oliveira
27
36 Derek Gee
26
37 Maxim Van Gils
26
38 Clément Russo
22
39 Oier Lazkano
21
40 Alexei Lutsenko
20
41 Hugo Houle
19
42 Jasper Stuyven
19
43 Axel Laurance
19
44 Phil Bauhaus
19
45 Mattéo Vercher
17
46 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
16
47 João Almeida
16
48 Victor Campenaerts
14
49 Matteo Jorgenson
13
50 Valentin Madouas
13
51 Gianni Vermeersch
13
52 Jordan Jegat
12
53 Matej Mohoric
11
54 Carlos Rodríguez
10
55 Richard Carapaz
10
56 Mathieu Van Der Poel
10
57 Clément Champoussin
10
58 Alfred Wright
10
59 Laurenz Rex
10
60 Yevgeniy Fedorov
10
61 Davide Ballerini
10
62 Mikel Landa Meana
9
63 Giulio Ciccone
9
64 Peio Bilbao
9
65 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
9
66 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
8
67 Louis Vervaeke
8
68 Axel Zingle
8
69 Ilan Van Wilder
7
70 Alberto Bettiol
7
71 Georg Zimmermann
7
72 Stefan Küng
7
73 Michael Matthews
7
74 Piet Allegaert
7
75 Nils Eekhoff
7
76 Santiago Buitrago
6
77 Jai Hindley
6
78 Oscar Onley
6
79 Dorian Godon
6
80 Søren Kragh Andersen
6
81 Oliver Naesen
6
82 Jonas Rickaert
6
83 Aleksandr Vlasov
5
84 Felix Gall
5
85 Stefan Bissegger
5
86 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
5
87 Danny van Poppel
5
88 Daniel McLay
5
89 Carlos Verona
4
90 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
4
91 Magnus Cort
4
92 Marco Haller
4
93 John Degenkolb
4
94 Jakob Fuglsang
3
95 Jake Stewart
3
96 Nikias Arndt
3
97 Cees Bol
3
98 Adam Yates
2
99 David Gaudu
2
100 Geraint Howell Thomas
1
101 Pavel Sivakov
1
102 Tim Wellens
1
1 Anthony Turgis
04:19:43
2 Thomas Pidcock
+00:00:00
3 Derek Gee
+00:00:00
4 Alex Aranburu
+00:00:00
5 Ben Healy
+00:00:02
6 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:00:02
7 Javier Romo
+00:00:12
8 Jasper Stuyven
+00:00:18
9 Biniam Girmay
+00:01:17
10 Michael Matthews
+00:01:17
11 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:01:17
12 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
+00:01:17
13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+00:01:17
14 Jakob Fuglsang
+00:01:17
15 David Gaudu
+00:01:17
16 Pascal Ackermann
+00:01:46
17 Hugo Page
+00:01:46
18 Mike Teunissen
+00:01:46
19 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:01:46
20 Luka Mezgec
+00:01:46
21 Jonas Abrahamsen
+00:01:46
22 Quentin Pacher
+00:01:46
23 Marijn van den Berg
+00:01:46
24 Giulio Ciccone
+00:01:46
25 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:01:46
26 Clément Champoussin
+00:01:46
27 Nelson Oliveira
+00:01:46
28 Krists Neilands
+00:01:46
29 Stefan Bissegger
+00:01:46
30 João Almeida
+00:01:46
31 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:01:46
32 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:01:46
33 Peio Bilbao
+00:01:46
34 Santiago Buitrago
+00:01:46
35 Juan Ayuso Pesquera
+00:01:46
36 Matteo Jorgenson
+00:01:46
37 Primoz Roglic
+00:01:46
38 Jai Hindley
+00:01:46
39 Guillaume Martin
+00:01:46
40 Johannes Kulset
+00:01:46
41 Hugo Houle
+00:01:46
42 Kevin Geniets
+00:01:46
43 Maxim Van Gils
+00:01:46
44 Tadej Pogacar
+00:01:46
45 Remco Evenepoel
+00:01:46
46 Adam Yates
+00:01:46
47 Louis Vervaeke
+00:01:46
48 Jack Haig
+00:01:46
49 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:01:46
50 Michal Kwiatkowski
+00:01:46
51 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:01:46
52 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:01:46
53 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:01:46
54 Wout Van Aert
+00:01:46
55 Oliver Naesen
+00:01:46
56 Felix Gall
+00:01:46
57 Warren Barguil
+00:01:46
58 Christophe Laporte
+00:01:46
59 Julien Bernard
+00:01:46
60 Steff Cras
+00:01:46
61 Marc Soler
+00:01:46
62 Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:01:46
63 Laurens de Plus
+00:01:46
64 Davide Formolo
+00:01:46
65 Nico Denz
+00:01:46
66 Frank van den Broek
+00:01:46
67 Tom Skujins
+00:01:46
68 Nils Politt
+00:02:18
69 Piet Allegaert
+00:02:27
70 Dorian Godon
+00:02:38
71 Thomas Gachignard
+00:03:04
72 Wilko Kelderman
+00:06:10
73 Tim Wellens
+00:08:10
74 Jake Stewart
+00:09:18
75 Bryan Coquard
+00:09:18
76 Alfred Wright
+00:09:18
77 Alberto Bettiol
+00:09:18
78 Bob Jungels
+00:09:18
79 Pavel Sivakov
+00:09:18
80 Kobe Goossens
+00:11:42
81 Louis Meintjes
+00:11:42
82 Jan Tratnik
+00:11:42
83 Silvan Dillier
+00:11:42
84 Clément Russo
+00:11:42
85 Valentin Madouas
+00:11:42
86 Tiesj Benoot
+00:11:42
87 Tim Declercq
+00:11:42
88 Yves Lampaert
+00:11:42
89 Romain Grégoire
+00:11:42
90 Bart Lemmen
+00:11:42
91 Kévin Vauquelin
+00:11:42
92 Søren Wærenskjold
+00:11:42
93 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:11:42
94 Cédric Beullens
+00:11:42
95 Stefan Küng
+00:11:42
96 Ben Turner
+00:11:42
97 Ryan Gibbons
+00:11:42
98 Odd Christian Eiking
+00:11:42
99 Luca Mozzato
+00:11:42
100 Matteo Sobrero
+00:11:42
101 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:11:42
102 John Degenkolb
+00:11:42
103 Nans Peters
+00:11:42
104 Romain Bardet
+00:11:42
105 Carlos Verona
+00:11:42
106 Victor Campenaerts
+00:11:42
107 Brent Van Moer
+00:11:42
108 Jasper Philipsen
+00:11:42
109 Georg Zimmermann
+00:11:42
110 Laurenz Rex
+00:11:42
111 Axel Zingle
+00:11:42
112 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:11:42
113 Bruno Armirail
+00:11:42
114 Richard Carapaz
+00:11:42
115 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:11:42
116 Jordan Jegat
+00:11:42
117 Fabien Grellier
+00:11:42
118 Paul Lapeira
+00:11:42
119 Sébastien Grignard
+00:11:42
120 Arnaud Démare
+00:11:42
121 Daniel McLay
+00:11:42
122 Marco Haller
+00:11:42
123 Guillaume Boivin
+00:11:42
124 Mark Cavendish
+00:11:42
125 Michael Morkov
+00:11:42
126 Yevgeniy Fedorov
+00:11:42
127 Jesús Herrada López
+00:11:42
128 Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:11:42
129 Søren Kragh Andersen
+00:11:42
130 Axel Laurance
+00:11:42
131 Wout Poels
+00:11:42
132 Oscar Onley
+00:11:42
133 Chris Harper
+00:11:42
134 Stephen Williams
+00:11:42
135 Magnus Cort
+00:11:42
136 Cees Bol
+00:11:42
137 Simon Geschke
+00:11:42
138 Simon Yates
+00:11:42
139 Harold Tejada
+00:11:42
140 Jan Hirt
+00:11:42
141 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+00:11:42
142 Oier Lazkano
+00:11:42
143 Neilson Powless
+00:11:42
144 Arnaud de Lie
+00:11:42
145 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:11:42
146 Mattéo Vercher
+00:12:01
147 Gianni Moscon
+00:12:01
148 Lenny Martinez
+00:12:01
149 Sandy Dujardin
+00:14:19
150 Sean Quinn
+00:15:03
151 Luke Durbridge
+00:15:35
152 Alexis Renard
+00:18:05
153 Amaury Capiot
+00:18:05
154 Nikias Arndt
+00:18:05
155 Danny van Poppel
+00:18:05
156 Matej Mohoric
+00:18:05
157 Phil Bauhaus
+00:18:05
158 Harm Vanhoucke
+00:18:05
159 Elmar Reinders
+00:18:05
160 Dylan Groenewegen
+00:18:05
161 Robbe Ghys
+00:18:05
162 Alexander Kristoff
+00:18:05
163 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:18:05
164 Jonas Rickaert
+00:18:05
165 Sam Bennett
+00:18:05
166 Raúl García Pierna
+00:18:05
167 Tobias Halland Johannessen
+00:18:05
168 Davide Ballerini
+00:18:05
169 Jarrad Drizners
+00:18:05
170 Nils Eekhoff
+00:27:24
171 Bram Welten
+00:27:24
172 Fabio Jakobsen
+00:27:24
173 Gerben Thijssen
+00:27:24