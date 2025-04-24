Volver al inicio

General Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Tadej Pogacar 35:42:42 2 Remco Evenepoel +00:33 3 Jonas Vingegaard +01:15 4 Primoz Roglic +01:36 5 Juan Ayuso +02:16 6 Joao Almeida +02:17 7 Carlos Rodríguez +02:31 8 Mikel Landa +03:35 9 Derek Gee +04:02 10 Matteo Jorgenson +04:03

Meta Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Anthony Turgis 04:19:43 2 Thomas Pidcock m.t. 3 Derek Gee m.t. 4 Alex Aranburu m.t. 5 Ben Healy m.t. 6 Alexey Lutsenko m.t. 7 Javier Romo +00:12 8 Jasper Stuyven +00:18 9 Biniam Ghirmay +01:17 10 Michael Matthews +01:17

¡¡Victoria de etapa para Anthony Turgis!! Se decidió al sprint. Los españoles Romo y Aranburu se quedaron cerca, pero no pudo ser...

Km 121 Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Thomas Pidcock 1 Puntos

Km 198 Estamos ya en el final de la etapa. Podríamos tener un ganador español.

Km 192 Recta final de la etapa y Pogacar no se cansa de intentarlo. Difícilmente le alcance para ganar la etapa, pero quizá puede arañar algo más en la meta...

Km 184 Estamos asistiendo de nuevo a un bello duelo entre los líderes de la general. Pogacar no se cansa de agrandar su leyenda y sigue lanzando ataques. Hoy no obtendrá ninguna ventaja definitiva, pero eso no le impide seguir dando espectáculo.

Km 166 La etapa se acerca al tramo final. Los corredores están rodando muy rápido, incluso por encima de la previsión. Van der Poel ha lanzado un ataque en busca de acercarse a la cabeza de carrera.

Km 130 El ataque de Remco Evenepoel ha provocado la reacción casi inmediata de Pogacar y Vingegaard. Después, los tres se han calmado, pero han regalado un rato emocionante en un momento en que nadie lo esperaba. Menuda generación de ciclistas.

Km 122 Remco Evenepoel lanza un ataque en la lifera subida por la gravilla. Tremendo el Tour que se está marcando el belga. Muchos ciclistas con ganas de dar espectáculo en esta edición. Su ataque parece precipitado, pero veremos adonde llega...

Km 120 El pelotón se acerca poco a poco a los escapados y ya está a menos de 40 segundos. El grupo podría reunirse en los próximos pasajes de la carrera.

Km 107 Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Alexey Lutsenko 1 Puntos

Km 96 La etapa tiene trazos de clásica, hecho que posibilita que estemos viendo numerosas alternativas y un bonito espectáculo. ¡La magia del Tour!

Km 90 Los españoles Javier Romo y Álex Aranburu se mantienen en la fuga, a 1:40 del pelotón. La etapa se acerca a su ecuador.

Km 83 Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Anthony Turgis 20 Puntos 2 Javier Romo 17 Puntos 3 Oier Lazkano 15 Puntos 4 Gianni Vermeersch 13 Puntos 5 Thomas Pidcock 11 Puntos 6 Alex Aranburu 10 Puntos 7 Maxim van Gils 9 Puntos 8 Axel Zingle 8 Puntos 9 Alexey Lutsenko 7 Puntos 10 Ben Healy 6 Puntos 11 Jasper Stuyven 5 Puntos 12 Derek Gee 4 Puntos 13 Jake Stewart 3 Puntos 14 Magnus Cort 2 Puntos 15 Stefan Küng 1 Puntos

Km 85 La carrera está fragmentada en numerosos grupos, algo usual en etapas llanas. Roglic ha quedado por debajo del pelotón y podría ser el mayor damnificado.

Km 69 Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Alex Aranburu 1 Puntos

Km 76 Tenemos ahora tres gurpos escalonados. En el primero, Pidcock es el que maneja el cotarro, mientras que Bardet lidera el grupo perseguidor a más de un minuto.

Km 51 Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia 1 Gianni Vermeersch 1 Puntos

Km 38 El pelotón sigue rodando junto con protagonismo para nombres expertos en llano como Van der Poel, pero sin fugados.

Km 18 Se van montando pequeños intentos de fuga que no terminan de cristalizar.

Km 0 En breve dará comienzo la salida neutralizada. Día de nubes y claros y temperatura agradable en la localidad gala de Troyes.