|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Tadej Pogacar
|00:00:00
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+03:34
|3
|Remco Evenepoel
|+05:19
|4
|Joao Almeida
|+10:54
|5
|Mikel Landa
|+11:21
|6
|Carlos Rodríguez
|+11:27
|7
|Adam Yates
|+13:38
|8
|Giulio Ciccone
|+15:48
|9
|Derek Gee
|+16:12
|10
|Santiago Buitrago
|+16:32
|1
|Jasper Philipsen
|00:00:00
|2
|Phil Bauhaus
|m.t.
|3
|Alexander Kristoff
|m.t.
|4
|Sam Bennett
|m.t.
|5
|Wout van Aert
|m.t.
|1
|Thomas Gachignard
|1 Puntos
|1
|Bryan Coquard
|20 Puntos