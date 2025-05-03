Etapas

16 de julio
Gruissan - Nimes
¡Y esto ha sido todo por hoy! Victoria para Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) que acrudente la competencia por el maillot verde tras la caída de Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). Regresamos mañana donde la montaña vuelve a ser protagonista, con una primera etapa en la que poco a poco abandonaremos el llano a través de un recorrido de 177,8 kilómetros entre Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux y SuperDévoluy que derivará, en su segunda mitad, en el ascenso de tres puertos de 1ª, 2ª y 3ª categoría, que concluirá con el ascenso al último de ellos.
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Tadej Pogacar 00:00:00
2 Jonas Vingegaard +03:34
3 Remco Evenepoel +05:19
4 Joao Almeida +10:54
5 Mikel Landa +11:21
6 Carlos Rodríguez +11:27
7 Adam Yates +13:38
8 Giulio Ciccone +15:48
9 Derek Gee +16:12
10 Santiago Buitrago +16:32
Veremos en qué deriva la caída de un Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) que llegaba dolorido al paso por la línea de meta y cuya continuidad en el circuito podría quedar compromete. Una malísima noticia tanto para su equipo como para él mismo cuando parecía tener muy aferrado su liderato en la clasificación por puntos. A escasos metros para la línea de meta de Nîmes, y con el sprint masivo a la vuelta de la esquina, saltaba la noticia con la caída de Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), quien afrontaba una de las últimas curvas y se marchaba contra las vallas. Esta circunstancia fue más que aprovecha por el equipo de Alpecin-Deceuninck, con Mathieu Van der Poel liderando el sprint hasta los últimos 300 metros en donde lanzaba a Jasper Philipsen, de forma incontestable, a por la victoria, encendiendo la lucha por el maillot verde gracias al infortunio del eritreo. Tras esto, y cerca del paso por el Côte de Fambetou, Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) iba a protagonizar la única fuga del día, llevándose el punto por el paso de montaña y abriendo una brecha por encima de los dos minutos respecto al grueso de corredores. Sin embargo, su aventura, con la proximidad de Nîmes en el horizonte, se fue apagando con el paso de los kilómetros y un pelotón que mantuvo la correa firme sobre el ciclista francés, preparando el sprint masivo en el que concluiría nuevamente la etapa en llano. La etapa transcurrió en su mayoría con una gran tranquilidad, con los ciclistas lidiando con el primer tramo de carrera hasta Les Matellettes sin apenas alteraciones, sin que hubiera ataques en el pelotón que derivarán en una especial atención por parte de sus miembros. Solo una vez alcando el punto del sprint intermedio iba a animarse el camino por el asfalto francés, con los velocistas tomando posiciones para luchar por los puntos en un arco en el que pasó en cabeza Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) por delante de un Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) que, pese a su empeño, solo conseguía recortarle cuatro puntos a Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), 4º. ¡¡Victoria para Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)!! Trabajo enorme por parte de Mathieu Van de Poel que lanzó con ventaja a su compañero de equipo para que este impusiera su velocidad en el llano por delante de sus perseguidores y, sobre todo, aprovechando la ausencia de Intermarché-Wanty con Biniam Girmay a la cabeza. Meta
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Jasper Philipsen 00:00:00
2 Phil Bauhaus m.t.
3 Alexander Kristoff m.t.
4 Sam Bennett m.t.
5 Wout van Aert m.t.
Km 188 ¡¡CAÍDA DE BINIAM GIRMAY!! En las últimas curvas antes de la meta, el ciclista eritreo se ha ido al suelo, imposibilitándole la lucha por el sprint ifnal en Nîmes. Qué mala noticia para Intermarché-Wanty. Km 187 Imponiendo el ritmo a falta de 2 kilómetros Uno-X Mobility y Arkéa-B&B Hotels. Alexander Kristoff es la gran baza de los primeros. Se palpa la tensión en la cabeza de carrera que ataca las últimas curvas. Km 186 Rimto muy alto en este último tramo de carrera que empieza a dejar a varios ciclistas rezagados, dejando cada vez más ubicados a los corredores que se van a prestar para los últimos metros hacia la meta. Km 184 ¡Menos de 5 kilómetros! Formadas varias filas en el pelotón donde los equipos están protegiendo a sus especialistas de cara al esperado sprint masivo en las calles de Nîmes. Km 182 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a por su tercera victoria de etapa en este Tour de Francia 2024 y Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), a por la curta. El eritreo ya se llevó la 3ª, 8ª y 12ª etapa, mientras que el belga hizo lo propio en la 10ª y 13ª. Km 179 ¡10 kilómetros! Terna de favoritos para Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team), Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Wout van Aerts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) o Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). Km 176 Premio a la Combatividad para Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies). El joven ciclista francés de 23 años se llevará la recompensa por su pequeña fuga, subiendo al podium gracias a este galardón. Km 174 ¡15 kilómetros para meta! Preparados los trenos a sus especialistas de cara al sprint final masivo. Alpecin-Deceuninck, Astana Qazaqstan Team, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Intermarché-Wanty, Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Movistar Team... preparando a sus hombres. Km 164 Superado Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) que regresa junto al bloque de corredores, donde el equipo Groupama-FDJ comparece al frente marcando el ritmo, aunque son varios los equipos que se están alternando a la cabeza. Km 163 Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) afronta los últimos segundos de duración de su escapada en solitario. Al ciclista francés ya solo le quedan 20 segundos de renta por encima del pelotón. Km 161 Problemas en el pelotón para dos miembros del equipo Uno-X Mobility. En concreto, primero sufría un pinchazo Søren Wærenskjold al que seguidamente le sucedía con problemas en su bici Johannes Kulset, quedándose ambos rezagados del bloque grueso de corredores. Km 159 ¡Menos de 30 kilómetros para la meta! La velocidad media de la carrera ha subido hasta los 44 km/h y falta muy poco para que alcancemos la zona que más puede afectar a los ciclistas con el viento. Los últimos 25 kilómetros son propensos para que este factor, que azota desde el noroeste y que figura con ráfagas de hasta 18 km/h, moleste a los corredores Km 155 A la marca de 155 kilómetros, los corredores visitan Vérgeze, en plena región de Languedoc-Rosellón, en el departamento de Gard. Esta pequeña localidad de poco más de 5.000 habitantes se encuentra en la encrucijada de las grandes ciudades como Lyon, Niza y Toulouse. Km 146 En 19 ocasiones ha acogido Nîmes el final de una etapa del Tour de Francia, ocurriendo por última vez en 2021. En aquella edición, se impuso en la etapa 12 Nils Politt, entonces corredor de Bora-Hansgrohe y hoy participando como miembro de UAE Team Emirates. Precisamente, su actual compañero, Tadej Pogacar, fue quien ganaría ese año. Km 137 Mantiene el pelotón a raya la ventaja de Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies), al que no quieren dar el margen suficiente para que pueda irse con convicción a la victoria de etapa. Rondando los 2 minutos la máxima ventaja permitida para el corredor francés. Km 124 Desde el 2000, solo cuatro ciclistas han perdido el Tour de Francia tras vestir el maillot amarillo una vez superada la 15ª etapa de su edición: Primož Roglič (2020), Julian Alaphilippe (2019), Thomas Voeckler (2011) y Fränk Schleck (2008). Km 115 Superado el Côte de Fambetou, 76 kilómetros les separan a los corredores de la meta en Nîmes, donde tras el descenso del puerto, y un pequeño tramo irregular del terreno, tendrán un periplo final de absoluta llanura para el desenlace. Km 112 Conquista en primera posición el Côte de Fambetou Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies), quien continúa con su aventura en solitario con una ventaja de más de dos minutos sobre el pelotón. Km 112
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Thomas Gachignard 1 Puntos
Km 110 Tras el paso por Les Matellettes, y unos kilómetros de descenso, los corredores afrontan el único puerto de montaña en liza en esta etapa, el Côte de Fambetou. Con un leve ascenso que se prolonga durante 1,2 kilómetros y una pendiente media del 5%, el pico se sitúa a los 242 metros de altura. Km 101 Traspasados los 100 kilómetros, los ciclista atravesarán Saint-Martin-de-Londres, una pequeña villa de apenas 500 habitantes flanqueada de murallas a medio camino entre Montpellier y las Cévennes. Un completo rincón medieval en la geografía francesa. Km 99 Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) realiza el primer ataque tras el paso por Les Matellettes. El ciclista francés abre la primera brecha de la jornada con un espacio de 20 segundos sobre el pelotón. Km 97 ¡Pasa en cabeza Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)! El ciclista francés se impone en el sprint lejano que lanzó Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Km 96
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Bryan Coquard 20 Puntos
Km 95 ¡Último kilómetro hasta Les Matellettes! Se posicionan al frente los equipos de Intermarché-Wanty respaldando al maillot verde de Biniam Girmay. El Alpecin-Deceuninck de Jasper Philipsen y Movistar Team, con Fernando Gaviria, tratan de abrirse paso hasta el frente. Km 91 Tras superar las cuestas de Puéchabon, los ciclistas afrontan los últimos 5 kilómetros hacia Les Matellettes, donde tendrá lugar el primer punto de interés de la etapa, con la disputa del sprint intermedio. 20, 17, 15, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 y 1 punto en juego. Km 81 La penalización por el sprint de Marignac en la última etapa no impidió a Binian Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) reforzar su posición con el maillot verde (363 puntos). El ciclista eritreo se llevó finalmente un tercer puesto. Es decir, 13 puntos más que un Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) que no compareció en el grupo de cabeza para competir la marca para los velocistas (277 puntos). Km 74 En esta etapa podríamos ver el último duelo en la meta entre Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) y Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), con la montaña marcando las siguientes etapas hasta la contrarreloj final entre Mónaco y Niza. Si el eritreo consigue la victoria, ataría prácticamente el maillot verde si no hay ningún imprevisto, por lo que ambos son los máximos favoritos de hoy para pelear por el triunfo. Km 67 Se espera la aparición de fuertes rachas de viento por el noroeste, es decir, por el costado de los corredores que podría llegar a intimidar a los ciclistas, pudiendo formarse abanicos que rompieran el pelotón. Especial atención en particular a los últimos 25 kilómetros de recorrido, en un tramo propenso para que aparezcan. Km 58 Tadej Pogacar rompió un nuevo récord en la montaña tras su reciente conquista del Plateau de Beille. El ciclista de UAE completó la subida parando el crono en 39'47", más de tres minutos más rápido que la mejor marca establecida en este ascenso, fijada por el legendario Marco Pantani en 1998 (43'28"). Km 51 Circulan los ciclistas sin novedades al frente de carrera, con Alpecin-Deceuninck y Team Jayco AlUla marcando el ritmo a la cabeza. No se esperan grandes movimientos hasta los últimos metros hasta Les Matellettes. Km 37 UAE Team Emirates, de otro universo. El aplastante triunfo que está constatando el equipo de Emiratos se está viendo etapa a etapa, pasando de tener 31'41" sobre Soudal Quick-Step, 2º tras la etapa 14, a 55'03" sobre Team Visma | Lease a Bike, quien ahora ocupa dicha posición. Km 30 Los ciclistas se están tomando esta etapa como un proceso de transición, todavía recuperando fuerzas en sus piernas tras la exigencia de las dos anteriores carreras de montaña. Velocidad media que apenas supera los 37 km/h y el grupo muy junto, sin que apenas hayan acontecido ataques en esta casi primera hora. Km 26 Tras su triunfo el pasado domingo, Tadej Pogacar consolidó su posición como líder de la clasificación de montaña, elevando su cuenta de puntos hasta los 77. Sin embargo, y como portador del maillot amarillo, continua cediendo la vestimenta de lunares a su último dueño, Jonas Vingegaard, desmarcado también con 58 puntos. Oier Lazkano es 5º con 35. Km 20 Alcanzados los primeros 20 kilómetros de etapa, los corredores visitarán, a orillas del río Orb, la ciudad de Béziers, famosa por la catedral de San Nazario, construida en el siglo XIII. Aquí, fue donde Pierre Pépézuc salvó a la ciudad de los invasores durante la guerra de los Cien Años. Km 17 A pesar de sus intentos por mantenerse a la cola de Tadej Pogacar y Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) no pudo mantenerse a la estela de dos ciclistas que mostraron de nuevo su fortaleza en la montaña. Eso sí, el belga marcó la diferencia frente al resto, pasando en 3ª posición y aumentando su ventaja con el maillot blanco, a 6'08" sobre Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers). Km 12 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) afianzó su posición con el maillot amarillo con una contundente victoria en Plateau de Beille. El esloveno manda en la clasificación con 3'09" sobre Jonas Vingegaard, quien pasó por la línea de meta del puerto de esquí a 1'08" del corredor del UAE. Km 8 ¡Cambio de ritmo al frente del pelotón! Varios corredores se ponen en la cabeza de carrera, donde toma especial importancia la pedaleada de un Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) que agita el bloque de corredores. Sin embargo, no se permite la fuga. Km 6 Una vez iniciada la etapa, los ciclistas afrontarán un primer tramo de recorrido de 80 kilómetros, con varias oscilaciones en el terreno en el ecuador de esta parte que concluirán con el comienzo de un leve ascenso a partir de la comuna francesa de Gignac. Km 3 Por primera vez en la historia del Tour de Francia, una etapa arranca desde Gruissan. De esta población, reconocida por ser un centro de producción vinícola de vinos del país, zarpará la que promete ser el último gran desafío para los sprinters, con la oportunidad para ellos de conquistar la meta en la recta final de esta 'Grande Boucle'. Km 1 ¡Comienza la 16ª etapa del Tour de Francia 2024! Kilómetro cero alcanzando y los corredores ya afrontan el primero de los 188,6 kilómetros de recorrido de la carrera de hoy, con un desnivel positivo de 1.200 metros. Km 0 Problemas antes del inicio oficial de la etapa para Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Wanty) y Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco AlUla). El primero ha necesitado un cambio de bicicleta, mientras que el australiano ha tenido un pequeño accidente cuando marchaba en el pelotón. Km 0 Y aún hay más, puesto qu el Covid-19 se ha cobrado dos nuevas víctimas en este Tour de Francia. Esta vez, les tocó el turno a Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla) y Maxim Van Gils (Lotty Dstny), con este último dando positivo en un test realizado el día de ayer al presentar síntomas leves de la enfermedad, por lo que no estará en la salida de hoy. Km 0 Dos bajas tras la última etapa. En concreto, se trata de los casos de Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty), quien abandonó la carrera en su transcurso, y Bram Welten (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), quien cruzó la línea de meta una vez traspasado el límite establecido de llegada. Km 0 Salida neutralizada lanzada con los ciclistas dando las primeras pedaleadas del día por Gruissan. Primer tramo de 12'5 kilómetros hasta que tenga lugar el inicio oficial de la etapa, sobre las 13:30h. Km 0 La 15ª jornada del Tour de Francia se fue rompiendo por tramos, desgranándose desde el comienzo y notándose, de una forma mucho más evidente, tras Marignac. La fuga, que tuvo como protagonistas especial a Tobias Johannesen (Uno-X Mobility), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Enric Mas (Movistar Team) y Laurens De Plus (INEOS Grenadiers), consiguiendo conquistar los tres puertos intermedios de la etapa, pero sus fuerzas se desgastaron al alcanzar el Plateau de Beille, donde los favoritos entraron en acción y cimentaron el acto final en el que brilló el maillot amarillo un día más. Km 0 En la anterior etapa, asistimos a una nueva exhibición de Tadej Pogacar. En la segunda carrera consecutiva de montaña, y tras haber forzado a Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) a ir al ataque, el ciclista esloveno se mantuvo siempre a la estela del danés, sobre el que asestó un golpe definitivo a 4 kilómetros de la cima de Plateau de Beille.. Km 0 La salida neutralizada está establecida que tenga lugar a las 13:05h del horario peninsular por las calles de la localidad de Gruissan, situada en el departamento del Aude en la región de Languedoc-Rosellón. 25 minutos después, a las 13:30h, está prevista la salida oficial. Km 0 Una vez superado este, seguidamente afrontarán el único puerto puntuable de la etapa, de 4ª categoría, que precede a los últimos 76 kilómetros de recorrido hasta la meta en Nîmes, con la antigua colonia romana acogiendo el desenlace de esta etapa en el que podría tener lugar un nuevo sprint masivo. Km 0 La pequeña localidad de Gruissan acoge la salida de esta etapa que comenzará en un tramo llano, con un par de leves rampas que apenas alcanzarán los 20 metros de ascensión, hasta alcanzar la marca de los 86 kilómetros, donde el terreno presenta una elevación hacia uno de los picos que presenta la carreara que, sin embargo, no es puntuable, y que derivará en el primer punto en jaque de la etapa, el sprint intermedio de Les Matellettes. Km 0 ¡Buenos días y bienvenidos a la 16ª etapa de la 111ª edición del Tour de Francia! Tras la jornada de descanso, regresan los corredores a la lucha sobre el asfalto francés con una etapa llana y de escasa exigencia para las piernas, arrancando en Gruissan y concluyendo en Nîmes tras 188,6 kilómetros de recorrido, en el que los ciclistas solo tendrán un desnivel positivo de 1.200 metros.

Clasificación - Tour de Francia

Pos Ciclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
198:48:20
2 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:54:16
3 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:59:43
4 INEOS GRENADIERS
+01:20:03
5 LIDL - TREK
+02:03:58
6 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+02:23:01
7 MOVISTAR TEAM
+02:23:36
8 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+02:26:00
9 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+02:29:56
10 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+03:09:58
11 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+03:10:20
12 UNO
+03:34:49
13 TOTAL ENERGIES
+03:51:00
14 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+03:55:01
15 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+04:05:20
16 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+04:28:50
17 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+04:51:04
18 COFIDIS
+05:22:50
19 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+06:55:22
20 LOTTO DSTNY
+07:10:42
21 ALPECIN - FENIX
+07:58:07
22 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+08:39:39
1 Tadej Pogacar
66:07:51
2 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:03:09
3 Remco Evenepoel
+00:05:19
4 João Almeida
+00:10:54
5 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:11:21
6 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:11:27
7 Adam Yates
+00:13:38
8 Giulio Ciccone
+00:15:48
9 Derek Gee
+00:16:12
10 Santiago Buitrago
+00:16:32
11 Felix Gall
+00:17:01
12 Matteo Jorgenson
+00:20:15
13 Ben Healy
+00:29:26
14 Simon Yates
+00:35:09
15 Steff Cras
+00:37:33
16 Guillaume Martin
+00:38:28
17 Laurens de Plus
+00:38:56
18 Jai Hindley
+00:45:51
19 Javier Romo
+00:48:05
20 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:59:12
21 Richard Carapaz
+00:59:22
22 Wilko Kelderman
+01:03:55
23 Enric Mas Nicolau
+01:04:06
24 Louis Meintjes
+01:04:57
25 Carlos Verona
+01:10:46
26 Ilan Van Wilder
+01:14:41
27 Julien Bernard
+01:17:40
28 Jack Haig
+01:17:42
29 Odd Christian Eiking
+01:21:22
30 Tobias Halland Johannessen
+01:26:58
31 Pavel Sivakov
+01:35:23
32 Valentin Madouas
+01:39:12
33 Romain Bardet
+01:43:57
34 Warren Barguil
+01:46:49
35 Jordan Jegat
+01:48:23
36 Jakob Fuglsang
+01:48:29
37 Geraint Howell Thomas
+01:50:54
38 Bruno Armirail
+01:53:23
39 Carlos Rodríguez
+01:54:51
40 Bob Jungels
+01:54:52
41 Romain Grégoire
+01:55:18
42 Oscar Onley
+01:55:52
43 Tom Skujins
+01:58:48
44 Marc Soler
+02:04:53
45 Michal Kwiatkowski
+02:07:07
46 Tiesj Benoot
+02:11:09
47 Nelson Oliveira
+02:15:02
48 Nicolas Prodhomme
+02:15:12
49 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+02:20:03
50 Davide Formolo
+02:26:43
51 Frank van den Broek
+02:27:12
52 Johannes Kulset
+02:27:30
53 Neilson Powless
+02:30:03
54 Hugo Houle
+02:30:23
55 Wout Van Aert
+02:31:38
56 Harold Tejada
+02:31:41
57 Quentin Pacher
+02:32:33
58 Wout Poels
+02:32:35
59 Kevin Geniets
+02:34:11
60 Matteo Sobrero
+02:35:03
61 Jonas Abrahamsen
+02:38:33
62 Stefan Küng
+02:40:34
63 David Gaudu
+02:41:05
64 Krists Neilands
+02:41:49
65 Gregor Mühlberger
+02:44:56
66 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+02:45:13
67 Gianni Moscon
+02:45:54
68 Paul Lapeira
+02:46:28
69 Jan Tratnik
+02:46:41
70 Jasper Stuyven
+02:48:58
71 Kobe Goossens
+02:49:32
72 Nils Politt
+02:49:38
73 Alex Aranburu
+02:50:18
74 Oliver Naesen
+02:50:55
75 Tim Wellens
+02:51:50
76 Nans Peters
+02:52:27
77 Ryan Gibbons
+02:53:33
78 Mike Teunissen
+02:53:51
79 Oier Lazkano
+02:54:42
80 Georg Zimmermann
+02:57:14
81 Brent Van Moer
+02:57:55
82 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+02:58:04
83 Stephen Williams
+02:58:26
84 Victor Campenaerts
+02:58:33
85 Sean Quinn
+02:59:27
86 Magnus Cort
+02:59:51
87 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+03:00:55
88 Jan Hirt
+03:03:48
89 Christophe Laporte
+03:04:16
90 Bart Lemmen
+03:04:48
91 Stefan Bissegger
+03:05:08
92 Kévin Vauquelin
+03:07:26
93 Dorian Godon
+03:08:42
94 Michael Matthews
+03:09:10
95 Axel Laurance
+03:10:02
96 Fabien Grellier
+03:10:57
97 Marco Haller
+03:11:33
98 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
+03:12:08
99 Gianni Vermeersch
+03:12:30
100 Simon Geschke
+03:13:35
101 Thomas Gachignard
+03:13:53
102 Bryan Coquard
+03:17:33
103 Anthony Turgis
+03:19:50
104 Alexei Lutsenko
+03:20:00
105 Jake Stewart
+03:20:24
106 Nico Denz
+03:20:37
107 Christopher Juul Jensen
+03:21:15
108 Clément Russo
+03:22:03
109 Biniam Girmay
+03:23:11
110 Marijn van den Berg
+03:23:12
111 Nikias Arndt
+03:23:26
112 Axel Zingle
+03:23:32
113 Pascal Ackermann
+03:23:47
114 Luka Mezgec
+03:26:04
115 Clément Champoussin
+03:26:31
116 Hugo Page
+03:27:41
117 Piet Allegaert
+03:28:49
118 John Degenkolb
+03:29:04
119 Raúl García Pierna
+03:30:25
120 Laurenz Rex
+03:30:58
121 Mattéo Vercher
+03:32:40
122 Arnaud de Lie
+03:36:01
123 Danny van Poppel
+03:36:22
124 Cédric Beullens
+03:38:49
125 Yves Lampaert
+03:40:19
126 Luke Durbridge
+03:40:30
127 Jasper Philipsen
+03:40:44
128 Silvan Dillier
+03:43:42
129 Matej Mohoric
+03:44:33
130 Ben Turner
+03:44:40
131 Søren Kragh Andersen
+03:47:58
132 Alexander Kristoff
+03:51:25
133 Arnaud Démare
+03:51:28
134 Sandy Dujardin
+03:52:52
135 Lenny Martinez
+03:54:23
136 Sébastien Grignard
+03:54:34
137 Robbe Ghys
+03:57:33
138 Daniel McLay
+03:58:19
139 Harm Vanhoucke
+03:59:39
140 Luca Mozzato
+04:02:33
141 Sam Bennett
+04:03:17
142 Dylan Groenewegen
+04:04:00
143 Elmar Reinders
+04:04:01
144 Nils Eekhoff
+04:05:40
145 Cees Bol
+04:07:22
146 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+04:09:33
147 Phil Bauhaus
+04:10:48
148 Jarrad Drizners
+04:17:20
149 Mark Cavendish
+04:20:46
150 Davide Ballerini
+04:21:11
1 Tadej Pogacar
77
2 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
58
3 Remco Evenepoel
42
4 Jonas Abrahamsen
36
5 Oier Lazkano
35
6 David Gaudu
30
7 Carlos Rodríguez
24
8 Richard Carapaz
22
9 Ben Healy
21
10 Javier Romo
18
11 Tobias Halland Johannessen
17
12 Valentin Madouas
16
13 Mikel Landa Meana
14
14 João Almeida
14
15 Laurens de Plus
12
16 Bruno Armirail
12
17 Stephen Williams
10
18 Santiago Buitrago
10
19 Enric Mas Nicolau
10
20 Adam Yates
10
21 Frank van den Broek
9
22 Romain Bardet
9
23 Giulio Ciccone
9
24 Louis Meintjes
8
25 Alex Aranburu
7
26 Michal Kwiatkowski
7
27 Bob Jungels
6
28 Jai Hindley
6
29 Alexei Lutsenko
5
30 Warren Barguil
5
31 Marc Soler
4
32 Carlos Rodríguez
3
33 Kévin Vauquelin
2
34 Felix Gall
2
35 Mathieu Van Der Poel
2
36 Fabien Grellier
1
37 Matteo Sobrero
1
38 Gianni Vermeersch
1
39 Clément Russo
1
40 Thomas Gachignard
1
41 Hugo Houle
1
42 Oscar Onley
1
43 Jakob Fuglsang
1
44 Matej Mohoric
1
45 Jordan Jegat
1
46 Julien Bernard
1
47 Simon Yates
1
48 Neilson Powless
1
1 Biniam Girmay
376
2 Jasper Philipsen
344
3 Bryan Coquard
179
4 Anthony Turgis
156
5 Arnaud de Lie
153
6 Tadej Pogacar
136
7 Jonas Abrahamsen
133
8 Wout Van Aert
130
9 Pascal Ackermann
118
10 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
118
11 Remco Evenepoel
112
12 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
92
13 Sam Bennett
91
14 Dylan Groenewegen
87
15 Kévin Vauquelin
81
16 Ryan Gibbons
74
17 Arnaud Démare
73
18 Phil Bauhaus
71
19 Alexander Kristoff
69
20 Mike Teunissen
54
21 Alex Aranburu
51
22 Quentin Pacher
50
23 Magnus Cort
49
24 João Almeida
46
25 Frank van den Broek
46
26 Marijn van den Berg
45
27 Clément Russo
42
28 Derek Gee
41
29 Oier Lazkano
41
30 Carlos Rodríguez
40
31 Giulio Ciccone
40
32 Carlos Rodríguez
39
33 Mikel Landa Meana
38
34 Adam Yates
37
35 Michael Matthews
35
36 Jasper Stuyven
35
37 Mathieu Van Der Poel
35
38 Axel Zingle
34
39 Harold Tejada
33
40 Javier Romo
32
41 Sandy Dujardin
31
42 Santiago Buitrago
31
43 Nelson Oliveira
31
44 Romain Bardet
30
45 Richard Carapaz
30
46 Ben Healy
29
47 Mark Cavendish
28
48 Valentin Madouas
26
49 Axel Laurance
26
50 Hugo Houle
25
51 Laurenz Rex
25
52 Romain Grégoire
23
53 Mattéo Vercher
23
54 Louis Meintjes
21
55 Kobe Goossens
20
56 Felix Gall
20
57 Matteo Jorgenson
20
58 John Degenkolb
20
59 Alexei Lutsenko
20
60 Michal Kwiatkowski
19
61 Nikias Arndt
19
62 Matej Mohoric
19
63 Harm Vanhoucke
17
64 Jai Hindley
17
65 Julien Bernard
17
66 Gianni Vermeersch
17
67 Søren Kragh Andersen
17
68 Tom Skujins
15
69 Paul Lapeira
15
70 Victor Campenaerts
14
71 Davide Ballerini
14
72 Tobias Halland Johannessen
13
73 Bob Jungels
13
74 Jordan Jegat
12
75 Danny van Poppel
12
76 Oliver Naesen
11
77 Stefan Bissegger
11
78 Jakob Fuglsang
10
79 Jake Stewart
10
80 Nico Denz
10
81 Clément Champoussin
10
82 Silvan Dillier
10
83 Nils Eekhoff
10
84 Stephen Williams
9
85 Raúl García Pierna
9
86 Daniel McLay
9
87 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
8
88 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
8
89 Cédric Beullens
8
90 Simon Yates
7
91 Ilan Van Wilder
7
92 Stefan Küng
7
93 Gregor Mühlberger
7
94 Georg Zimmermann
7
95 Piet Allegaert
7
96 Oscar Onley
6
97 Luka Mezgec
6
98 Davide Formolo
5
99 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
5
100 Cees Bol
5
101 Sean Quinn
5
102 Carlos Verona
4
103 Nans Peters
4
104 Marco Haller
4
105 Enric Mas Nicolau
3
106 Lenny Martinez
3
107 Tim Wellens
3
108 Laurens de Plus
2
109 David Gaudu
2
110 Brent Van Moer
2
111 Fabien Grellier
2
112 Robbe Ghys
2
113 Geraint Howell Thomas
1
114 Bruno Armirail
1
115 Tiesj Benoot
1
116 Pavel Sivakov
1
1 Jasper Philipsen
04:11:27
2 Phil Bauhaus
+00:00:00
3 Alexander Kristoff
+00:00:00
4 Sam Bennett
+00:00:00
5 Wout Van Aert
+00:00:00
6 Pascal Ackermann
+00:00:00
7 Bryan Coquard
+00:00:00
8 Søren Kragh Andersen
+00:00:00
9 Ryan Gibbons
+00:00:00
10 Danny van Poppel
+00:00:00
11 Stefan Bissegger
+00:00:00
12 Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:00:00
13 Mike Teunissen
+00:00:00
14 Fernando Gaviria Rendón
+00:00:00
15 Axel Zingle
+00:00:00
16 Clément Russo
+00:00:00
17 Mark Cavendish
+00:00:00
18 Arnaud Démare
+00:00:00
19 Dylan Groenewegen
+00:00:00
20 John Degenkolb
+00:00:00
21 Piet Allegaert
+00:00:00
22 Anthony Turgis
+00:00:00
23 Laurenz Rex
+00:00:00
24 Davide Ballerini
+00:00:00
25 Daniel McLay
+00:00:00
26 Oliver Naesen
+00:00:00
27 Arnaud de Lie
+00:00:00
28 Robbe Ghys
+00:00:00
29 Jonas Abrahamsen
+00:00:00
30 Jake Stewart
+00:00:15
31 Cédric Beullens
+00:00:15
32 Christophe Laporte
+00:00:15
33 Jasper Stuyven
+00:00:15
34 Nikias Arndt
+00:00:15
35 Rasmus Fossum Tiller
+00:00:31
36 Nils Politt
+00:00:31
37 Tadej Pogacar
+00:00:31
38 Derek Gee
+00:00:31
39 Hugo Houle
+00:00:31
40 Guillaume Martin
+00:00:31
41 Dorian Godon
+00:00:31
42 Luka Mezgec
+00:00:40
43 Krists Neilands
+00:00:40
44 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:49
45 Elmar Reinders
+00:00:49
46 Gianni Vermeersch
+00:00:49
47 Axel Laurance
+00:00:49
48 Yves Lampaert
+00:00:49
49 Louis Meintjes
+00:00:49
50 Steff Cras
+00:00:49
51 Magnus Cort
+00:00:49
52 Nils Eekhoff
+00:00:57
53 Cees Bol
+00:00:57
54 Stefan Küng
+00:00:57
55 Julien Bernard
+00:00:57
56 Giulio Ciccone
+00:00:57
57 Nans Peters
+00:00:57
58 Carlos Rodríguez
+00:00:57
59 Romain Grégoire
+00:00:57
60 Valentin Madouas
+00:00:57
61 Jordan Jegat
+00:00:57
62 Tobias Halland Johannessen
+00:00:57
63 Jarrad Drizners
+00:00:57
64 Quentin Pacher
+00:00:57
65 Jai Hindley
+00:00:57
66 Michal Kwiatkowski
+00:00:57
67 Odd Christian Eiking
+00:00:57
68 Remco Evenepoel
+00:00:57
69 Oscar Onley
+00:00:57
70 Ilan Van Wilder
+00:00:57
71 João Almeida
+00:00:57
72 Silvan Dillier
+00:00:57
73 Alex Aranburu
+00:00:57
74 Bruno Armirail
+00:00:57
75 Carlos Verona
+00:00:57
76 Matteo Jorgenson
+00:00:57
77 Frank van den Broek
+00:00:57
78 Kevin Geniets
+00:00:57
79 Mikel Landa Meana
+00:00:57
80 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:00:57
81 Davide Formolo
+00:00:57
82 Marco Haller
+00:00:57
83 Adam Yates
+00:00:57
84 Santiago Buitrago
+00:00:57
85 Gianni Moscon
+00:00:57
86 Tom Skujins
+00:00:57
87 Nicolas Prodhomme
+00:00:57
88 Brent Van Moer
+00:00:57
89 Paul Lapeira
+00:00:57
90 Felix Gall
+00:00:57
91 Jakob Fuglsang
+00:00:57
92 Wilko Kelderman
+00:00:57
93 Nelson Oliveira
+00:00:57
94 Simon Yates
+00:00:57
95 Johannes Kulset
+00:00:57
96 Ben Healy
+00:00:57
97 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa
+00:00:57
98 Stephen Williams
+00:00:57
99 Laurens de Plus
+00:00:57
100 Simon Geschke
+00:00:57
101 Raúl García Pierna
+00:00:57
102 Javier Romo
+00:00:57
103 Oier Lazkano
+00:00:57
104 Matteo Sobrero
+00:00:57
105 Bob Jungels
+00:00:57
106 Kévin Vauquelin
+00:00:57
107 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:00:57
108 Nico Denz
+00:00:57
109 Georg Zimmermann
+00:00:57
110 Warren Barguil
+00:00:57
111 Wout Poels
+00:00:57
112 Pavel Sivakov
+00:00:57
113 Thomas Gachignard
+00:00:57
114 Michael Matthews
+00:01:12
115 Fabien Grellier
+00:01:18
116 Jack Haig
+00:01:18
117 Ben Turner
+00:01:18
118 Mattéo Vercher
+00:01:18
119 Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:01:18
120 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:01:18
121 Luke Durbridge
+00:01:28
122 Luca Mozzato
+00:01:38
123 Clément Champoussin
+00:01:38
124 Victor Campenaerts
+00:01:47
125 Sébastien Grignard
+00:01:47
126 Jan Tratnik
+00:01:55
127 Matej Mohoric
+00:01:55
128 Marc Soler
+00:02:00
129 Tiesj Benoot
+00:02:00
130 Sandy Dujardin
+00:02:00
131 David Gaudu
+00:02:00
132 Lenny Martinez
+00:02:00
133 Bart Lemmen
+00:02:00
134 Romain Bardet
+00:02:00
135 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:02:00
136 Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:02:00
137 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez
+00:02:00
138 Jan Hirt
+00:02:30
139 Harm Vanhoucke
+00:02:45
140 Hugo Page
+00:02:56
141 Biniam Girmay
+00:02:56
142 Kobe Goossens
+00:02:56
143 Marijn van den Berg
+00:02:56
144 Neilson Powless
+00:02:56
145 Sean Quinn
+00:02:56
146 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:02:56
147 Richard Carapaz
+00:02:56
148 Harold Tejada
+00:02:56
149 Tim Wellens
+00:03:05
150 Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:03:05