|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Wout Van Aert
|09:01:17
|2
|Yves Lampaert
|+00:07
|3
|Tadej Pogacar
|+00:14
|4
|Mads Pedersen
|+00:18
|5
|Mathieu Van Der Poel
|+00:20
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+00:22
|7
|Primoz Roglic
|+00:23
|8
|Adam Yates
|+00:30
|9
|Stefan Küng
|+00:30
|10
|Thomas Pidcock
|+00:31
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen
|04:11:33
|2
|Wout Van Aert
|m.t.
|3
|Jasper Philipsen
|m.t.
|4
|Peter Sagan
|m.t.
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen
|m.t.
|6
|Christophe Laporte
|m.t.
|7
|Alberto Dainese
|m.t.
|8
|Hugo Hofstetter
|m.t.
|9
|Caleb Ewan
|m.t.
|10
|Danny van Poppel
|m.t.
|1
|Magnus Cort
|1 Puntos
|1
|Magnus Cort
|20 Puntos
|1
|Magnus Cort
|1 Puntos
|1
|Magnus Cort
|1 Puntos