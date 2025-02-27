Etapas

Etapa
3 de julio
Vejle - Sønderborg
0 Km182Km

Nosotros ponemos punto y final por hoy, regresaremos el próximo martes para contarles todo lo que suceda en la cuarta etapa, gracias por habernos acompañado. La etapa del martes, de media montaña, saldrá les levará a Calais a lo largo de 171.5 kilómetros. El Tour de Francia 2022 pone fin a su andadura en Dinamarca y mañana llega la jornada de descanso. El martes los corredores tomarán la salida ya en Francia, en Dunkerque. El cambio más relevante en la general es que Filippo Ganna ha perdido la cuarta posición, de hecho se queda fuera del Top 10, ahora es 30º tras quedarse cortado tras la caída en los últimos kilómetros. Wout van Aert se mantiene como líder del Tour de Francia con siete segundos sobre el segundo clasificado, Yves Lampaert, y 13 segundos sobre el tercero, Tadej Pogacar. General
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Wout Van Aert09:01:17
2Yves Lampaert+00:07
3Tadej Pogacar+00:14
4Mads Pedersen+00:18
5Mathieu Van Der Poel+00:20
6Jonas Vingegaard+00:22
7Primoz Roglic+00:23
8Adam Yates+00:30
9Stefan Küng+00:30
10Thomas Pidcock+00:31
 Meta
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Dylan Groenewegen04:11:33
2Wout Van Aertm.t.
3Jasper Philipsenm.t.
4Peter Saganm.t.
5Fabio Jakobsenm.t.
6Christophe Laportem.t.
7Alberto Dainesem.t.
8Hugo Hofstetterm.t.
9Caleb Ewanm.t.
10Danny van Poppelm.t.
 Groenewegen consigue así su quinta victoria de etapa en el Tour de Francia en la que es su quinta participación, tras ganar una en 2017, dos en 2018 y una en 2019. Km 182 Wout van Aert ha cruzado la meta en segunda posición, tercero ha sido Jasper Philipsen, cuarto Peter Sagan y quinto Fabio Jakobsen. Km 182 El neerlandés ha batido a Van Aert sobre la línea de meta y se lleva el triunfo en esta 3ª etapa. Km 182 VICTORIA DE DYLAN GROENEWEGEN. Km 182 ¡Ahí van! Enfilan la meta, últimos metros. Km 181 Último kilómetro, los corredore se miran entre ellos a ver en qué momento se lanzan para buscar el triunfo de etapa. Km 180 Lucha de titanes en las primeras posiciones, Mathieu van der Poel tira para Alpecin y los hombres del Quick Step defienden los intereses de Fabio Jakobsen. Km 177 Ganna, Pinot, Jack Haig y Mohoric son algunos de los ciclistas que se han quedado enel grupo de atrás. Km 177 Últimos cinco minutos con los hombres en cabeza apretando para buscar posiciones en la llegada a meta y el grupo que ha quedado algo rezagado intentando reintegrarse. Km 174 Este incidente ha provocado un corte en el pelotón y algunos hombres se han quedado algo descolgados. Km 172 ¡Caída en el grupo a 10 kilómetros de meta! El estrechamiento de la calzada ha provocado una caída masiva en el grupo aunque parece que no ha sido nada importante, los corredores afectados se levantan y vuelven a subirse a su bicicleta. Km 166 Ahora es el corredor del Movistar Team, Gregor Mühlberger el que se ve obligado a cambiar de bici tras tener un problema mecánico. Km 162 Caída de Maxime Bouet a 20 kilómetros de la llegada a Sonderborg, se ve obligado a cambiar de bicicleta. Km 157 La velocidad de carrera ha subido hasta los 48 km/h en estos últimos kilómetros. Km 154 El pelotón ha aumentado la velocidad en este último tramo de carrera aunque va a llegar después de la hora prevista. Km 150 Los ciclistas ya llevan en sus piernas 150 kilómetros en el día de hoy, cada vez queda menos para que se acerquen a la meta en Sonderborg y los velocistas busquen la victoria de etapa. Km 148 La carrera transcurre sin sobresaltos, el grupo rueda unido con 34 kilómetros por delante, ya se han superado los tres puertos puntuables de hoy y el sprint intermedio. Km 144 A 38 kilómetros de meta Cofidis rueda en la parte delantera del pelotón mientras que Jumbo-Visma e Ineos tratan de ubicarse en ella. Km 139 El grupo, ya unido, se dirige a Felsted. La hora estimada de llegada en el día de hoy son las 17:12 horas. Km 135 Neilson Powless pincha por segunda vez en esta tercera etapa. Km 133 Viento lateral que complica un poco la situación y aumenta la tensión en la parte delantera del pelotón con los corredores tratando de tomar posiciones. Km 130 El pelotón atrapa a Magnus Cort a 52 kilómetros de meta. Km 129 El grupo principal se empieza a echar encima de Magnus Cort que ve como su ventaja se va diluyendo. Km 128 Poco más de 50 kilómetros para que los corredores lleguen a Sonderborg, el pelotón está a menos de un minuto y medio de Cort. Km 125 Magnus Cort corona en primera posición la Cote de Genner Strand y suma también este punto. De momento ha hecho pleno, coronando el primero los seis puertos hasta el momento en la actual edición. Km 123
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Magnus Cort1 Puntos
 Km 122 Ya ha comenzado el ascenso a este puerto, 1.7 kilómeteros de subida al 3.4% de pendiente media. Km 118 A punto de comenzar el ascenso a la Cote de Genner Strand con Cort manteniéndose a un minuto y medio del grupo. Km 110 Peter Sagan ha tenido un problema mecánico y ha tenido que parar para recibir asistencia de su equipo pero consigue regresar al pelotón. Km 107 La Organización ha corregido el reparto de puntos en Christiansfeld, finalmente Fabio Jakobsen ha sido tercero y Christophe Laporte cuarto. Km 104 El pelotón se ha vuelto a relajar y la renta de Cort vuelve a subir hasta acercarse a los dos minutos. Km 99 Parece que la aventura en solitario de Magnus Cort está llegando a su fin, solo un minuto de ventaja. Km 95 Wout van Aert se afianza al frente de la clasificación de los puntos con 77, seguido de Fabio Jakobsen con 72. Km 90
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Magnus Cort20 Puntos
 Km 93 Magnus Cort pasa por el sprint intermedio en primera posición cuando se ha superado ya el ecuador de la etapa de hoy. Km 90 Vuelve a reducirse la ventaja de Magnus Cort, dos minutos y medio para el danés del Education First. Km 85 Solo cinco kilómetros para el sprint intermedio de Christiansfeld donde se repartirán 20 puntos para la clasificación por Puntos. Km 85 El danés Cort corona Cote de Hejlsminde Strand en primera posición y suma otro punto más en la clasificación de la montaña que lidera. Km 82
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Magnus Cort1 Puntos
 Km 83 Menos de 100 kilómetros ya para la meta con Magnus Cort subiendo el segundo puerto. Km 78 En los útimos kilómetros la ventaja de Magnus Cort se ha mantenido estable, algo inferior a los cuatro minutos. Km 73 Menos de dos kilómetros ya para coronar el segundo puerto puntuable del día y todo parece indicar que Magnus Cort se va a llevar también el punto en él. Km 68 Magnus Cort se dirige hacia Sjolund y tras pasar por esa localidad tendrá muy cerca el segundo ascenso del día, Cote de Hejlsminde Strand. Km 59 Risas entre Fabio Jakobsen y Kasper Asgreen, del Quick Step, en la parte delantera del pelotón, todavía con mas de 120 kilómetros por delante. Km 55 Entre los favoritos hoy, el ganador de la etapa de ayer, Fabio Jakobsen, junto con Caleb Ewan, Wout van Aert, Dylan Groenewegen, Jasper Philipsen, Mads Pedersen o incluso Peter Sagan. Km 51 Los velocistas se disputarán la etapa de hoy en la llegada a Sonderborg como comentábamos en la previa. La curva final está en el último kilómetro donde los corredores tendrán que tener muy claro donde lanzarse para poder pelear por la victoria. Km 43 Se han completado 39.7 kilómetros en la primera hora de carrera y sigue bajando lentamenta la ventaja de Magnus Cort. Km 40 El pelotón rueda estirado en una zona en que la calzada no es muy ancha. Cort sigue en cabeza de carrera con cinco minutos sobre el grupo. Recordemos que el siguiente puerto no se coronará hasta el kilómetro 82.8. Km 35 Magnus Cort está a punto de pasar por la localidad de Odsted, su ventaja se ha reducido pero todavía es de cinco minutos y medio. Km 30 Ahora veremos los movimientos de Magnus Cort tras lograr su objetivo, si se dejará atrapar por el pelotón o intentará mantener su ventaja. Km 28 Tras coronar la Cote de Koldingvej en primera posición y sumar un punto, Magnus Cort se confirma como líder de la montaña con cuatro puntos ya que solo quedan dos en juego en el día de hoy. Km 27
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Magnus Cort1 Puntos
 Km 26 Ya por encima de los seis minutos Magnus Cort con respecto al grupo y muy cerca de coronar el primer puerto del día. Km 22 Varios corredores del BikeExhange, Quick-Step y Lotto Soudal se colocan en la parte delantera del grupo principal mientras la ventaja de Cort sigue en aumento. Km 20 La ventaja de Magnus Cort sube hasta los cinco minutos cuando se han completado los primeros 20 kilómetros. Km 13 El danés Cort es un veterano en las Grandes Vueltas, ha disputado cuatro veces la Vuelta a España, una el Giro de Italia y esta es su cuarta presencia en el Tour de Francia. Ha ganado seis etapas en La Vuelta y se llevó una en el Tour en la edición de 2018. Km 13 Magnus Cort cada vez más cerca del ascenso a la Cote de Koldingvej y con casi tres minutos sobre el pelotón donde reina la calma. Km 6 Sigue aumentando su ventaja el corredor danés que ya está a casi un minuto y medio del resto. Km 4 Con sumar los puntos de uno de los puertos Magnus Cort mantendría el liderato de la montaña y nadie en el pelotón está tratando de evitarlo. Km 3 Por el momento nadie reacciona al tempranero ataque de Magnus Cort que se adelanta al grupo. Km 1 Comienza la tercera etapa y a las primeras de cambio Magnus Cort se intenta marchar en solitario. Km 0 En el día de ayer Magnus Cort se hizo con el maillot de puntos al coronar en primera posición los tres puertos puntuables. Hoy el objetivo es defender su liderato en la montaña. Km 0 Se ha dado ya la salida neutralizada y en unos minutos dará comienzo la etapa de hoy. Km 0 El segundo puerto es Cote de Hejlsminde Strand, kilómetro 82.8, y el tercero Cote de Genner Strand en el 123.3. Entre estos dos pasarán por el sprint intermedio de Christiansfeld en el kilómetro 90.5. Km 0 El perfil de hoy no presenta dificultad en el que es un día propio para los esprinters. Hay tres puertos de cuarta categoría, el primero en la parte inicial del recorrido, Cote de Koldingvej que cronarán en el kilómetro 27.3. Km 0 Mañana el Tour de Francia vivirá su primera jornada de descanso en la actual edición en la que los cicilistas se trasladarán ya a Francia para comenzar en Dunkerque la 4ª etapa el próximo martes. Km 0 Tras el triunfo en el día de ayer de Jakobsen y el cambio en el maillot amarillo, ahora el líder es Wout van Aert, llega hoy un recorrido de 1982 kilómetros entre Vejle y Sonderborg. Km 0 Buenos días y bienvenidos a vivir con nosotros esta 3ª etapa del Tour de Francia 2022, la última que transcurre por tierras danesas.

Clasificación - Tour de Francia

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
27:04:48
2INEOS GRENADIERS
+00:00:21
3LIDL - TREK
+00:00:37
4SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+00:00:42
5RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+00:00:57
6UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+00:01:20
7TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+00:01:35
8GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:01:35
9TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+00:01:44
10INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+00:01:48
11DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+00:01:48
12EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+00:02:01
13ALPECIN - FENIX
+00:02:10
14TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+00:02:11
15MOVISTAR TEAM
+00:02:28
16LOTTO DSTNY
+00:02:29
17B&B HOTELS P/B KTM
+00:02:29
18TOTAL ENERGIES
+00:02:33
19XDS ASTANA TEAM
+00:02:44
20BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+00:02:49
21COFIDIS
+00:03:21
22ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+00:03:27
1Wout Van Aert
09:01:17
2Yves Lampaert
+00:00:07
3Tadej Pogacar
+00:00:14
4Mads Pedersen
+00:00:18
5Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:00:20
6Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:00:22
7Primoz Roglic
+00:00:23
8Adam Yates
+00:00:30
9Stefan Küng
+00:00:30
10Thomas Pidcock
+00:00:31
11Michael Matthews
+00:00:32
12Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:00:32
13Lennard Kämna
+00:00:32
14Mattia Cattaneo
+00:00:37
15Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:00:38
16Florian Vermeersch
+00:00:40
17Christophe Laporte
+00:00:43
18Maximilian Schachmann
+00:00:44
19Patrick Konrad
+00:00:46
20Tom Skujins
+00:00:48
21Brandon Mcnulty
+00:00:50
22Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:00:51
23Alexei Lutsenko
+00:00:52
24Romain Bardet
+00:00:52
25Nils Eekhoff
+00:00:54
26Neilson Powless
+00:00:55
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:00:56
28Connor Swift
+00:00:56
29Jasper Stuyven
+00:00:56
30Filippo Ganna
+00:00:56
31David Gaudu
+00:00:57
32Nathan Van Hooydonck
+00:00:59
33Tiesj Benoot
+00:01:01
34Quinn Simmons
+00:01:01
35Alexis Gougeard
+00:01:01
36Jack Bauer
+00:01:01
37Jakob Fuglsang
+00:01:02
38Edvald Boasson Hagen
+00:01:02
39Bauke Mollema
+00:01:03
40Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:01:03
41Michael Morkov
+00:01:04
42Alexander Kristoff
+00:01:04
43Kevin Geniets
+00:01:05
44Andreas Leknessund
+00:01:06
45Dylan Teuns
+00:01:06
46Aurélien Paret-Peintre
+00:01:07
47John Degenkolb
+00:01:08
48Ben O'Connor
+00:01:08
49Jérémy Lecroq
+00:01:09
50Bob Jungels
+00:01:09
51Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:01:10
52Felix Grosschartner
+00:01:11
53Mikkel Bjerg
+00:01:13
54Simone Velasco
+00:01:13
55Florian Sénéchal
+00:01:14
56Sepp Kuss
+00:01:14
57Amaury Capiot
+00:01:16
58Tim Wellens
+00:01:16
59Stefan Bissegger
+00:01:19
60Warren Barguil
+00:01:19
61Hugo Hofstetter
+00:01:19
62Andrea Pasqualon
+00:01:20
63Louis Meintjes
+00:01:21
64Luke Durbridge
+00:01:22
65Matej Mohoric
+00:01:29
66Jasper Philipsen
+00:01:29
67Fabio Jakobsen
+00:01:29
68Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+00:01:30
69Danny van Poppel
+00:01:30
70Nils Politt
+00:01:31
71Tony Gallopin
+00:01:31
72Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:01:31
73Steven Kruijswijk
+00:01:32
74Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+00:01:32
75Brent Van Moer
+00:01:32
76Hugo Houle
+00:01:33
77Martijn Tusveld
+00:01:34
78Matteo Jorgenson
+00:01:34
79Kasper Asgreen
+00:01:34
80Alberto Bettiol
+00:01:35
81Marc Soler
+00:01:35
82Olivier Le Gac
+00:01:36
83Gianni Moscon
+00:01:36
84Nelson Oliveira
+00:01:37
85Jack Haig
+00:01:37
86Marco Haller
+00:01:38
87Kobe Goossens
+00:01:38
88Andrea Bagioli
+00:01:38
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+00:01:39
90Andreas Lorentz Kron
+00:01:39
91Peter Sagan
+00:01:39
92Giulio Ciccone
+00:01:41
93Damiano Caruso
+00:01:41
94Jonas Rutsch
+00:01:41
95Georg Zimmermann
+00:01:45
96Benjamin Thomas
+00:01:47
97Owain Doull
+00:01:47
98Guillaume Martin
+00:01:49
99Krists Neilands
+00:01:49
100Mikkel Honoré
+00:01:51
101Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:01:53
102Fabio Felline
+00:01:55
103Albert Torres Barcelo
+00:01:55
104Maxime Bouet
+00:01:56
105Alexander Krieger
+00:01:57
106Simon Geschke
+00:01:57
107Nick Schultz
+00:01:58
108Pierre-Roger Latour
+00:01:59
109Imanol Erviti
+00:02:00
110Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:02:00
111Maciej Bodnar
+00:02:00
112Christopher Froome
+00:02:02
113Caleb Ewan
+00:02:04
114Luka Mezgec
+00:02:04
115Dylan van Baarle
+00:02:04
116Mikaël Cherel
+00:02:05
117Thibaut Pinot
+00:02:07
118Benoit Cosnefroy
+00:02:08
119Dylan Groenewegen
+00:02:08
120Matis Louvel
+00:02:08
121Philippe Gilbert
+00:02:09
122Cyril Lemoine
+00:02:09
123Alexandr Riabushenko
+00:02:09
124Valentin Madouas
+00:02:11
125Alfred Wright
+00:02:12
126Guillaume Boivin
+00:02:12
127Stan Dewulf
+00:02:14
128Michael Woods
+00:02:15
129Sebastian Schönberger
+00:02:18
130Oliver Naesen
+00:02:18
131Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+00:02:19
132Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:02:20
133Michael Gogl
+00:02:27
134Cyril Barthe
+00:02:27
135Alexis Villermoz
+00:02:29
136Carlos Verona
+00:02:30
137Andrey Zeits
+00:02:31
138Adrien Petit
+00:02:33
139George Bennett
+00:02:33
140Lukasz Owsian
+00:02:34
141Luke Rowe
+00:02:37
142Luca Mozzato
+00:02:41
143Silvan Dillier
+00:02:44
144Kristian Sbaragli
+00:02:53
145Kamil Gradek
+00:03:05
146Frederik Frison
+00:03:11
147Edward Planckaert
+00:03:12
148Dmitriy Gruzdev
+00:03:30
149Jan Tratnik
+00:03:44
150Antoine Duchesne
+00:03:56
151Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:04:10
152Max Walscheid
+00:04:16
153Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+00:04:18
154Michael Storer
+00:04:20
155Gregor Mühlberger
+00:04:33
156Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:04:41
157Franck Bonnamour
+00:04:43
158Chris Hamilton
+00:04:47
159Marc Hirschi
+00:05:16
160Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+00:05:16
161Anthony Perez
+00:05:16
162Rafal Majka
+00:05:17
163Victor Lafay
+00:05:31
164Alex Kirsch
+00:05:58
165Guy Niv
+00:05:59
166Pierre Rolland
+00:06:04
167Daniel Oss
+00:06:57
168Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:07:06
169Simon Clarke
+00:07:19
170Vegard Stake Laengen
+00:10:52
171Magnus Cort
+00:12:10
172Alberto Dainese
+00:12:12
173Kevin Vermaerke
+00:12:25
174Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:13:05
175Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro
+00:16:16
176Anthony Turgis
+00:17:08
1Magnus Cort
6
1Wout Van Aert
107
2Fabio Jakobsen
90
3Dylan Groenewegen
60
4Peter Sagan
54
5Magnus Cort
42
6Christophe Laporte
37
7Caleb Ewan
37
8Jasper Philipsen
36
9Mads Pedersen
35
10Danny van Poppel
26
11Sven Erik Bystrom
24
12Jérémy Lecroq
24
13Yves Lampaert
22
14Hugo Hofstetter
17
15Michael Morkov
16
16Tadej Pogacar
15
17Filippo Ganna
13
18Alexander Kristoff
12
19Alberto Dainese
12
20Mathieu Van Der Poel
11
21Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
9
22Primoz Roglic
8
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
8
24Luca Mozzato
8
25Stefan Küng
7
26Jasper Stuyven
7
27Bauke Mollema
7
28Marc Soler
7
29Max Walscheid
7
30Edvald Boasson Hagen
6
31Dylan Teuns
6
32Mikkel Bjerg
6
33Marco Haller
5
34David Gaudu
4
35Bob Jungels
4
36Adam Yates
3
37Kevin Geniets
3
38Vegard Stake Laengen
3
39Nathan Van Hooydonck
2
40Alexander Krieger
2
41Thomas Pidcock
1
1Dylan Groenewegen
04:11:33
2Wout Van Aert
+00:00:00
3Jasper Philipsen
+00:00:00
4Peter Sagan
+00:00:00
5Fabio Jakobsen
+00:00:00
6Christophe Laporte
+00:00:00
7Alberto Dainese
+00:00:00
8Hugo Hofstetter
+00:00:00
9Caleb Ewan
+00:00:00
10Danny van Poppel
+00:00:00
11Alexander Kristoff
+00:00:00
12Mads Pedersen
+00:00:00
13Jérémy Lecroq
+00:00:00
14Jasper Stuyven
+00:00:00
15Alexander Krieger
+00:00:00
16Michael Morkov
+00:00:00
17Patrick Konrad
+00:00:00
18Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:00:00
19Amaury Capiot
+00:00:00
20Brandon Mcnulty
+00:00:00
21Stefan Bissegger
+00:00:00
22Maximilian Schachmann
+00:00:00
23Marc Soler
+00:00:00
24Felix Grosschartner
+00:00:00
25Mathieu Van Der Poel
+00:00:00
26Tadej Pogacar
+00:00:00
27Michael Matthews
+00:00:00
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+00:00:00
29Simone Velasco
+00:00:00
30Alexei Lutsenko
+00:00:00
31Connor Swift
+00:00:00
32Neilson Powless
+00:00:00
33Tom Skujins
+00:00:00
34Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:00:00
35Albert Torres Barcelo
+00:00:00
36Yves Lampaert
+00:00:00
37Mikaël Cherel
+00:00:00
38Ben O'Connor
+00:00:00
39Kevin Geniets
+00:00:00
40Aurélien Paret-Peintre
+00:00:00
41Nils Eekhoff
+00:00:00
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:00:00
43Quinn Simmons
+00:00:00
44Andrea Pasqualon
+00:00:00
45Romain Bardet
+00:00:00
46David Gaudu
+00:00:00
47Andreas Leknessund
+00:00:00
48Adam Yates
+00:00:00
49Lennard Kämna
+00:00:00
50Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:00:00
51Primoz Roglic
+00:00:00
52Tiesj Benoot
+00:00:00
53Mikkel Bjerg
+00:00:00
54Nathan Van Hooydonck
+00:00:00
55Luca Mozzato
+00:00:00
56Jack Bauer
+00:00:00
57Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:00:00
58Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:00:00
59Jakob Fuglsang
+00:00:00
60Stefan Küng
+00:00:00
61Warren Barguil
+00:00:00
62Steven Kruijswijk
+00:00:00
63Tim Wellens
+00:00:00
64Sepp Kuss
+00:00:00
65Olivier Le Gac
+00:00:00
66Tony Gallopin
+00:00:00
67Alexis Gougeard
+00:00:00
68Kevin Vermaerke
+00:00:00
69Mattia Cattaneo
+00:00:00
70Thomas Pidcock
+00:00:00
71Nils Politt
+00:00:00
72Brent Van Moer
+00:00:00
73Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:00:00
74Maciej Bodnar
+00:00:00
75John Degenkolb
+00:00:00
76Andreas Lorentz Kron
+00:00:00
77Florian Vermeersch
+00:00:00
78Edvald Boasson Hagen
+00:00:00
79Florian Sénéchal
+00:00:13
80Georg Zimmermann
+00:00:23
81Dylan van Baarle
+00:00:23
82Frederik Frison
+00:00:23
83Luke Rowe
+00:00:23
84Luka Mezgec
+00:00:23
85Luke Durbridge
+00:00:23
86Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+00:00:23
87Nick Schultz
+00:00:23
88Adrien Petit
+00:00:26
89Cyril Lemoine
+00:00:26
90Marco Haller
+00:00:31
91Kasper Asgreen
+00:00:39
92Alberto Bettiol
+00:00:39
93Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:00:39
94Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:00:39
95Oliver Naesen
+00:00:39
96Damiano Caruso
+00:00:39
97Kobe Goossens
+00:00:39
98Bob Jungels
+00:00:39
99Dylan Teuns
+00:00:39
100Matej Mohoric
+00:00:39
101Jack Haig
+00:00:39
102Louis Meintjes
+00:00:39
103Nelson Oliveira
+00:00:39
104Hugo Houle
+00:00:39
105Jonas Rutsch
+00:00:39
106Imanol Erviti
+00:00:39
107Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+00:00:39
108Alexis Villermoz
+00:00:39
109Guillaume Martin
+00:00:39
110Benoit Cosnefroy
+00:00:39
111Christopher Froome
+00:00:39
112Matis Louvel
+00:00:39
113Maxime Bouet
+00:00:39
114Krists Neilands
+00:00:39
115Sebastian Schönberger
+00:00:39
116Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+00:00:39
117Kristian Sbaragli
+00:00:39
118Filippo Ganna
+00:00:39
119Bauke Mollema
+00:00:39
120Silvan Dillier
+00:00:39
121Carlos Verona
+00:00:39
122Gianni Moscon
+00:00:39
123Guillaume Boivin
+00:00:39
124Simon Geschke
+00:00:39
125Owain Doull
+00:00:39
126Cyril Barthe
+00:00:39
127Michael Woods
+00:00:39
128Matteo Jorgenson
+00:00:39
129Stan Dewulf
+00:00:39
130Giulio Ciccone
+00:00:39
131Andrea Bagioli
+00:00:39
132Fabio Felline
+00:00:39
133Philippe Gilbert
+00:00:39
134Andrey Zeits
+00:00:39
135Alexandr Riabushenko
+00:00:39
136George Bennett
+00:00:39
137Vegard Stake Laengen
+00:00:39
138Thibaut Pinot
+00:00:39
139Valentin Madouas
+00:00:39
140Pierre-Roger Latour
+00:00:39
141Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:00:39
142Mikkel Honoré
+00:00:39
143Lukasz Owsian
+00:00:39
144Martijn Tusveld
+00:00:39
145Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:00:57
146Benjamin Thomas
+00:01:06
147Edward Planckaert
+00:01:08
148Michael Gogl
+00:01:13
149Alfred Wright
+00:01:16
150Kamil Gradek
+00:01:44
151Dmitriy Gruzdev
+00:01:51
152Antoine Duchesne
+00:02:35
153Michael Storer
+00:02:35
154Geoffrey Bouchard
+00:03:12
155Jan Tratnik
+00:03:12
156Magnus Cort
+00:03:25
157Gregor Mühlberger
+00:03:27
158Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+00:03:27
159Max Walscheid
+00:03:27
160Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+00:03:27
161Rafal Majka
+00:03:27
162Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:03:27
163Pierre Rolland
+00:03:27
164Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro
+00:03:27
165Victor Lafay
+00:03:27
166Anthony Perez
+00:03:27
167Marc Hirschi
+00:03:27
168Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:03:27
169Guy Niv
+00:03:27
170Chris Hamilton
+00:03:27
171Alex Kirsch
+00:03:27
172Franck Bonnamour
+00:03:27
173Anthony Turgis
+00:04:37
174Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:04:37
175Daniel Oss
+00:05:26
176Simon Clarke
+00:05:46