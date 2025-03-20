Etapas

Concluye la el Tour de Francia 2022. Ha sido un placer acompañarles en la retransmisión en directo de todas las etapas en una edición realmente espectacular de la ronda francea. Gloria a Jonas Vingegaard, merecido maillot amarillo. Hasta la próxima. Reciban un cordial saludo. Jasper Philipsen ha conseguido su segunda victoria de etapa en el Tour de Francia, las dos en la presente edición, y siendo el único que ha conseguido dos triunfos al sprint.
Meta
Km 115 Jasper Philipsen se ha impuesto en el sprint final en París por delante de Dylan Groenewegen y Alexander Kristoff. Km 114 VICTORIA DE JASPER PHILIPSEN !!! Km 114 ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO !!! Sagan, Ewan bien colocados de momento. También Dylan Groenewegen !!! No aparece van Aert. Km 113 Los últimos ataques han desorganizado bastante el pelotón y no se ve a Wout van Aert en las primeras posiciones del grupo. Km 112 TODO LISTO YA PARA EL SPRINT !!! Los grandes sprinters comienzan a tomar posiciones y en unos instantes conoceremos al último ganador de etapa del Tour de Francia 2022. Km 109 ATACA TADEJ POGACAR !!! Tremendo. Trataba de darle continuidad a un movimiento de Filippo Ganna. Pero nada, no va a ningún sitio... En cualquier caso, espectáculo hasta el final por parte del ganador del Tour en 2020 y 2021. Km 109 Maximilian Schachmann y Jonas Rutsch ya han sido neutralizados. El pelotón rueda agrupado !!! Km 107 Solo quedan ya los dos alemanes ligeramente destacados. Se trata, recordemos, de Maximilian Schachmann y Jonas Rutsch. Km 105 DIEZ KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! El pelotón está muy cerca de neutralizar a los ciclistas que se mantenían ligeramente escapados. Km 103 Olivier Le Gac tampoco puede mantener el ritmo. Poco más de diez kilómetros para el final !!! Se mantienen ligeramente destacados Maximilian Schachmann. Antoine Duchesne y Jonas Rutsch, pero parece que su suerte está echada. Km 98 La maquinaría del pelotón comienza a engrasarse camino de la recta de meta. Owain Doull se descuelga del grupo de cabeza y solo hay cuatro ciclistas ya con unos metros de ventaja. Km 95 20 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Maximilian Schachmann, Antoine Duchesne, Olivier Le Gac, Owain Doull y Jonas Rutsch mantienen una ventaja ligeramente superior a los diez segundos. Km 89 DATO. Por primera vez desde 1999, no hay ningún ciclista español entre los diez primeros de la clasificación general en el Tour de Francia. Por tanto, se trunca una racha de 24 años. El mejor en la presente edición ha sido Luis León Sánchez, en la 14º posición de la general. Km 87 Menos de 30 kilómetros para el final de este Tour de Francia 2022. Apenas cuatro vueltas faltan por completar en el circuito de los Campos Elíseos parisinos. Km 83 Reacciona el pelotón y captura ya a los atacantes, pero acto seguido lo intenta Maximilian Schachmann. Son intentos estériles porque lo más normal es ver una resolución al sprint, como es tradición en esta postrímera etapa de la Grande Boucle. Km 79 Hay un pequeño grupo de seis ciclistas en cabeza de carrera, pero lo cierto es que la ventaja que tienen es mínima. Km 75
Rank Ciclistas Puntos / Diferencia
1 Stefan Bissegger 20 Puntos
2 Jan Tratnik 17 Puntos
3 Mathieu Burgaudeau 15 Puntos
4 Daniel Martínez 13 Puntos
5 Stan Dewulf 11 Puntos
6 Alexis Gougeard 10 Puntos
7 Philippe Gilbert 9 Puntos
8 Chris Hamilton 8 Puntos
9 Andreas Kron 7 Puntos
10 Yves Lampaert 6 Puntos
11 Guillaume van Keirsbulck 5 Puntos
12 Owain Doull 4 Puntos
13 Alberto Bettiol 3 Puntos
14 Andrea Bagioli 2 Puntos
15 Neilson Powless 1 Puntos
Km 76 Stefan Bissegger ha cruzado en primera posición por el Sprint Intermedio en los Campos Elíseos de París. Wout van Aert, el líder de la clasificación de la regularidad, no ha disputado este sprint, reservando fuerzas para el final de la etapa. Km 71 Los ciclistas se acercan ya al paso por el Sprint Intermedio. Los puntos que se otorguen son irrelevantes a efectos de la clasificaciónd e la regularidad porque Wout van Aert ya tiene asegurado el maillot verde independienyemente de lo que suceda hoy. Km 65 50 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Se han sucedido ya varios ataques, pero ninguno de ellos ha prosperado hasta el momento. Km 60 COMIENZA LA PELEA !!! Primeros ataques en pleno circuito ya en los Campos Elíseos de París. Ha sido Jan Tratnik el primero en intentarlo. Km 57 Llegamos al ecuador de la etapa. Jonas Vingegaard va a entrar primero en los Campos Elíseos acompañado de sus compañeros del Jumbo Visma. Las tradiciones hay que cumplirlas. Luego, la batallla... Km 50 El Sprint Intermedio de la etapa de hoy está ubicado ya en pleno circuito en los Campos Elíseos, concretamente en el kilómetro 75 del recorrido. Faltan 25 para que lleguen a este segundo hito de la etapa una vez superada ya la Côte du Pavé des Gardes. Km 45 El pelotón ya está en las afueras de París. En breve ingresarán ya en la 'Ciudad de la Luz' y el ritmo aumentará sustancialmente, con la pelea por la victoria en esta etapa final del Tour de Francia 2022. Km 43
Km 39 El pelotón está muy cerca de afrontar ya la ascensión a la Côte du Pavé des Gardes, el único puerto puntuable de la etapa de hoy. Se trata de una cima de cuarta categoría y será Simon Geschke el ciclista que la corone en primera posición. El alemán viste de prestado el maillot de lunares de líder de la clasificación de la montaña, aunque realmente él es segundo y esta clasificación la ha ganado Jonas Vingegaard. Km 35 Este Tour también será recordado como el de los daneses. Además del triunfo en la clasificación general de Jonas Vingegaard, han conseguido cuatro victorias de etapa (Magnus Cort, Mads Pedersen y Jonas Vingegaard -2-), la mejor cifra histórica en esta carrera. Km 25 Dylan Groenewegen, en 2017; Caleb Ewanm en 2019 y Wout van Aert, el año pasado, ya saben lo que es ganar la etapa final del Tour de Francia en los Campos Elíseos. El belga podría ser el primer ciclista que repite victoria en París en dos años consecutivos desde Mark Cavendish (cuatro seguidas entre 2009 y 2012. Km 23 DATO. El Jumbo - Visma ha conseguido cinco victorias de etapa este año en el Tour de Francia. Desde 2020, ningún equipo ha conseguido más victorias de etapa que el Jumbo - Visma en el Tour de Francia (13), tres más que el Quick-Step y el UAE Team Emirates (10 cada uno). Km 22 En cuanto a equipos, este ha sido sin duda el Tour de Francia del Jumbo - Visma. Con Jonas Vingegaard y Wout van Aert como puntas de lanza, supo sobreponerse a los abandonos de Primoz Roglic y Steven Kruijswijk en la segunda semana de competición. Sin mebargo, el rendimiento de otros ciclistas como Sepp Kuss o Christophe Laporte ha sido realmente sobresaliente. Km 20 Lo cierto es que ha sido un Tour realmente complicado para algunos de los sprinters que llegan a esta última etapa sin haber brillado demasiado. Es el caso de Caleb Ewan, el farolillo rojo de la clasificación general o Peter Sagan, siete veces campeón del maillot verde y ganador de 12 etapas en la carrera francesa a lo largo de su carrera. Aunque ha firmado cuatro top10 este año, no ha estado realmente cerca de las victorias. Km 19 De cara a la victoria de hoy, además de Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen y Jasper Philipsen, hay otros candidatos, caso de Caleb Ewan, Wout van Aert o Peter Sagan. Km 17 Como decíamos, la resolución de esta última etapa será, en principio, al sprint. Solo ha habido tres volattas puras en la actual edición de la Grande Bouclé, con Fabio Jaconsen imponiéndose en la primera, Dylan Groenewegen en la segunda y Jasper Philipsen en la tercera. Km 11 Otra historia diferente será cuando los corredores entren ya en el tradicional circuito que se disputa en los Campos Elíseos de la ciudad parisina y ahí el ritmo se incrementa ya sustancialmente. Km 7 En estos primeros kilómetros de la etapa final, el ritmo es siempre tranquilo. Fotos y reconocimiento para el ganador del Tour de Francia y el resto de los ciclistas que se han impuesto en el resto de clasificaciones. Km 2 Humor y buen rollo entre los ciclistas porque al 'ataque' de Wout van Aert respondieron Jonas Vingegaard y Tadej Pogacar. Los tres, entre risas y conversaciones, marchan ligeramente destacados. Km 1 COMIENZA LA ETAPA !!! Y lo hace con un ataque en broma de Wout van Aert, tal y como ha sucedido en muchas etapas en la presente edición de la ronda francesa. Km 0 Michael Woods y Gorka Izagirre no han tomado la salida en esta última etapa, por tanto son 136 los ciclistas que concluirán este Tour de Francia. Km 0 El recorrido de hoy es eminentemente llano. Solo hay una cota de cuarta categoría y lo previsible es que se resuelva al sprint en un Tour que ha concedido escasísimas oportunidades a los velocistas. Km 0 Por último, Tadej Pogacar ha conseguido la victoria en la clasificación de los jóvenes por tercer año consecutivo, un hito que solo habían conseguido previamente Jan Ullrich (1996, 1997 y 1998) y Andy Schleck (2008, 2009 y 2010). Km 0 Jonas Vingegaard se ha impuesto en la clasificación de la montaña, con 72 puntos. Se ha convertido en el segundo ciclista danés en obtener el maillot de lunares tras Michael Rasmussen, que se impuso en las ediciones de 2005 y 2006. Km 0 Lo cierto es que Wout van Aert ha sido uno de los grandes protagonistas en la presente edición de la Grande Boucle tras mostrar una versatilidad enorme en todos los terrenos. Ayer se impuso en la contrarreloj y logró su tercera victoria de etapa este año en la carrera, la novena a lo largo de su trayectoria. Desde 2019, ningún otro ciclista ha conseguido más victorias de etapa que Wout van Aert en el Tour de Francia (nueve, igual que Tadej Pogacar). Km 0 En cuanto al resto de las clasificaciones, Wout van Aert ha ganado el ranking de la regularidad del Tour de Francia con 480 puntos, logrando el segundo récord histórico de puntuación en manos de Peter Sagan desde 2018 (477). El primero es de André Darrigade en 1959 (613). Km 0 Por su parte, Geraint Thomas completa el podio y ha terminado en el cajón en tres de sus cuatro últimas participaciones en el Tour de Francia tras ser primero en 2018, segundo en 2019 y tercero en 2022. Km 0 Tadej Pogacar ha sido segundo en la clasificación general. El ciclista esloveno ha terminado en el podio en sus cuatro participaciones en las tres Grandes Vueltas (tercero en LaVuelta 2019; primero en el Tour de Francia en 2020 y 2021 y segundo en 2022). Km 0 Jonas Vingegaard ha terminado en el podio en sus dos participaciones hasta ahora en el Tour de Francia (segundo en 2021 y primero en 2022). Km 0 Jornada hoy de reconocimiento y homenaje a Jonas Vingegaard, el merecido ganador de la actual edición del Tour de Francia. El ciclista danés ha conseguido su primera victoria en el Tour de Francia y se ha convertido en el segundo ciclista de Dinamarca que logra la victoria en el Tour de Francia, el primero tras Bjarne Riis en 1996. Km 0 Buens tardes !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la última etapa del Tour de Francia 2022 con recorrido de 115 kilómetros entre París La Défense y la tradicional llegada en los Campos Elíseos de la capital francesa. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos…

1 INEOS GRENADIERS
239:03:03
2 GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:37:33
3 VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:44:54
4 RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+01:48:45
5 MOVISTAR TEAM
+02:11:22
6 UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+02:19:54
7 BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+02:58:32
8 TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+03:26:08
9 TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+03:56:51
10 XDS ASTANA TEAM
+03:59:00
11 EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+04:02:45
12 ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+04:06:24
13 LIDL - TREK
+04:17:39
14 INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+04:21:37
15 DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+05:28:20
16 COFIDIS
+05:51:30
17 B&B HOTELS P/B KTM
+06:36:58
18 TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+08:00:37
19 TOTAL ENERGIES
+08:11:13
20 ALPECIN - FENIX
+09:19:09
21 LOTTO DSTNY
+09:35:44
22 SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+10:43:13
1 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
79:33:20
2 Tadej Pogacar
+00:02:43
3 Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:07:22
4 David Gaudu
+00:13:39
5 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:15:46
6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:16:33
7 Romain Bardet
+00:18:11
8 Louis Meintjes
+00:18:44
9 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:22:56
10 Adam Yates
+00:24:52
11 Valentin Madouas
+00:35:59
12 Bob Jungels
+00:45:23
13 Neilson Powless
+00:46:57
14 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:49:18
15 Thibaut Pinot
+00:50:25
16 Patrick Konrad
+00:56:54
17 Thomas Pidcock
+01:01:15
18 Sepp Kuss
+01:02:29
19 Dylan Teuns
+01:11:30
20 Brandon Mcnulty
+01:31:19
21 Matteo Jorgenson
+01:33:57
22 Wout Van Aert
+01:35:55
23 Nick Schultz
+01:39:41
24 Hugo Houle
+01:42:14
25 Bauke Mollema
+01:45:57
26 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+01:48:18
27 Carlos Verona
+01:53:03
28 Andreas Leknessund
+01:57:31
29 Gregor Mühlberger
+01:59:03
30 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+02:00:55
31 Simone Velasco
+02:04:24
32 Dylan van Baarle
+02:15:34
33 Stefan Küng
+02:15:46
34 Sebastian Schönberger
+02:16:55
35 Michael Storer
+02:23:15
36 Tiesj Benoot
+02:23:34
37 Tony Gallopin
+02:25:11
38 Chris Hamilton
+02:25:38
39 Andrey Zeits
+02:26:22
40 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+02:30:08
41 Alberto Bettiol
+02:34:44
42 Lukasz Owsian
+02:37:48
43 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+02:37:51
44 Georg Zimmermann
+02:39:40
45 Simon Geschke
+02:41:23
46 Maximilian Schachmann
+02:44:04
47 Kobe Goossens
+02:46:07
48 Kevin Geniets
+02:48:08
49 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+02:51:34
50 Maxime Bouet
+02:51:56
51 Andrea Pasqualon
+02:56:22
52 Nelson Oliveira
+02:57:39
53 Felix Grosschartner
+02:58:15
54 Benjamin Thomas
+03:03:38
55 Alfred Wright
+03:04:08
56 Nils Politt
+03:10:29
57 Pierre-Roger Latour
+03:12:06
58 Edvald Boasson Hagen
+03:12:58
59 Giulio Ciccone
+03:16:44
60 Silvan Dillier
+03:17:17
61 Tom Skujins
+03:17:28
62 Antoine Duchesne
+03:18:18
63 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+03:25:32
64 Martijn Tusveld
+03:28:03
65 Stan Dewulf
+03:29:18
66 Franck Bonnamour
+03:30:36
67 Quinn Simmons
+03:30:44
68 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+03:32:06
69 Pierre Rolland
+03:34:33
70 Connor Swift
+03:35:05
71 Kristian Sbaragli
+03:36:18
72 Jan Tratnik
+03:37:31
73 Andreas Lorentz Kron
+03:37:37
74 Matis Louvel
+03:40:06
75 Christophe Laporte
+03:40:10
76 Philippe Gilbert
+03:41:54
77 Guy Niv
+03:44:22
78 Michael Matthews
+03:45:59
79 Krists Neilands
+03:46:16
80 Cyril Barthe
+03:48:34
81 Jasper Stuyven
+03:49:28
82 Hugo Hofstetter
+03:49:57
83 Stefan Bissegger
+03:51:46
84 Anthony Perez
+03:52:20
85 Amaury Capiot
+03:52:55
86 Matej Mohoric
+03:52:57
87 Marco Haller
+03:53:05
88 Olivier Le Gac
+03:56:05
89 Alexis Gougeard
+03:58:15
90 Owain Doull
+03:58:19
91 Benoit Cosnefroy
+03:58:31
92 Jasper Philipsen
+03:59:10
93 Sven Erik Bystrom
+03:59:19
94 Jonas Rutsch
+03:59:21
95 Filippo Ganna
+04:03:31
96 Mattia Cattaneo
+04:03:52
97 Alexandr Riabushenko
+04:04:20
98 Andrea Bagioli
+04:10:00
99 Mads Pedersen
+04:11:50
100 Alberto Dainese
+04:14:14
101 Luka Mezgec
+04:16:13
102 Alexander Kristoff
+04:17:14
103 Luca Mozzato
+04:18:54
104 Alexander Krieger
+04:19:42
105 John Degenkolb
+04:23:05
106 Luke Rowe
+04:26:40
107 Florian Sénéchal
+04:28:14
108 Florian Vermeersch
+04:28:53
109 Danny van Poppel
+04:30:28
110 Edward Planckaert
+04:33:44
111 Adrien Petit
+04:35:05
112 Mikkel Honoré
+04:36:55
113 Cyril Lemoine
+04:37:29
114 Dmitriy Gruzdev
+04:37:36
115 Maciej Bodnar
+04:39:32
116 Peter Sagan
+04:39:48
117 Dylan Groenewegen
+04:40:55
118 Kamil Gradek
+04:42:46
119 Nils Eekhoff
+04:42:46
120 Yves Lampaert
+04:46:14
121 Brent Van Moer
+04:49:07
122 Jack Bauer
+04:51:05
123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+04:54:12
124 Mikkel Bjerg
+05:00:13
125 Taco Van Der Hoorn
+05:02:34
126 Jérémy Lecroq
+05:13:49
127 Marc Hirschi
+05:15:09
128 Christopher Juul Jensen
+05:15:26
129 Anthony Turgis
+05:20:17
130 Fabio Jakobsen
+05:23:38
131 Frederik Frison
+05:30:19
132 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+05:31:25
133 Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+05:31:27
134 Albert Torres Barcelo
+05:36:33
135 Caleb Ewan
+05:40:42
1 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
72
2 Simon Geschke
65
3 Giulio Ciccone
61
4 Tadej Pogacar
61
5 Wout Van Aert
59
6 Thibaut Pinot
52
7 Louis Meintjes
39
8 Neilson Powless
37
9 Pierre-Roger Latour
35
10 Geraint Howell Thomas
32
11 Alexei Lutsenko
29
12 Thomas Pidcock
28
13 Anthony Perez
26
14 Bob Jungels
18
15 Brandon Mcnulty
18
16 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
18
17 David Gaudu
18
18 Hugo Houle
16
19 Valentin Madouas
15
20 Romain Bardet
13
21 Carlos Verona
13
22 Matteo Jorgenson
12
23 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
11
24 Dylan Teuns
9
25 Michael Matthews
8
26 Quinn Simmons
8
27 Sebastian Schönberger
8
28 Nelson Oliveira
8
29 Tiesj Benoot
8
30 Kobe Goossens
8
31 Mads Pedersen
7
32 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
7
33 Luis León Sanchez Gil
6
34 Adam Yates
6
35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
5
36 Stefan Küng
5
37 Filippo Ganna
4
38 Pierre Rolland
3
39 Mattia Cattaneo
3
40 Alexis Gougeard
3
41 Alberto Bettiol
3
42 Nick Schultz
3
43 Sepp Kuss
3
44 Nils Politt
2
45 Benjamin Thomas
2
46 Stefan Bissegger
2
47 Frederik Frison
2
48 Matis Louvel
2
49 Matej Mohoric
1
50 Chris Hamilton
1
51 Christopher Juul Jensen
1
52 Dylan van Baarle
1
53 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
1
54 Patrick Konrad
1
55 Michael Storer
1
56 Mikkel Honoré
1
1 Wout Van Aert
480
2 Jasper Philipsen
286
3 Tadej Pogacar
250
4 Christophe Laporte
171
5 Fabio Jakobsen
159
6 Mads Pedersen
158
7 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
157
8 Michael Matthews
133
9 Peter Sagan
120
10 Dylan Groenewegen
116
11 Alfred Wright
98
12 Geraint Howell Thomas
98
13 Hugo Houle
82
14 Matteo Jorgenson
82
15 David Gaudu
81
16 Nils Politt
80
17 Alberto Bettiol
77
18 Neilson Powless
74
19 Danny van Poppel
66
20 Taco Van Der Hoorn
65
21 Filippo Ganna
63
22 Simon Geschke
60
23 Luis León Sanchez Gil
59
24 Alexander Kristoff
59
25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
55
26 Alberto Dainese
55
27 Aleksandr Vlasov
53
28 Thibaut Pinot
53
29 Stefan Küng
53
30 Luca Mozzato
53
31 Romain Bardet
52
32 Benjamin Thomas
52
33 Edvald Boasson Hagen
52
34 Caleb Ewan
52
35 Thomas Pidcock
51
36 Nick Schultz
51
37 Andreas Lorentz Kron
49
38 Hugo Hofstetter
47
39 Bob Jungels
46
40 Mikkel Honoré
45
41 Louis Meintjes
44
42 Jasper Stuyven
44
43 Dylan Teuns
42
44 Adam Yates
41
45 Florian Sénéchal
41
46 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
40
47 Jérémy Lecroq
38
48 Stan Dewulf
37
49 Alexis Gougeard
35
50 Jan Tratnik
34
51 Philippe Gilbert
34
52 Patrick Konrad
33
53 Valentin Madouas
31
54 Anthony Perez
30
55 Alexei Lutsenko
29
56 Michael Storer
29
57 Amaury Capiot
29
58 Yves Lampaert
28
59 Felix Grosschartner
28
60 Matej Mohoric
28
61 Giulio Ciccone
27
62 Kobe Goossens
25
63 Christopher Juul Jensen
25
64 Sven Erik Bystrom
24
65 Dylan van Baarle
24
66 Andrea Pasqualon
24
67 Mattia Cattaneo
24
68 Stefan Bissegger
23
69 Mathieu Burgaudeau
23
70 Brent Van Moer
23
71 Quinn Simmons
22
72 Sepp Kuss
22
73 Brandon Mcnulty
22
74 Maximilian Schachmann
22
75 Pierre-Roger Latour
22
76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
21
77 Nils Eekhoff
20
78 Edward Planckaert
20
79 Rigoberto Uran Uran
19
80 Carlos Verona
19
81 Frederik Frison
19
82 Tony Gallopin
18
83 Nelson Oliveira
18
84 Marco Haller
18
85 Bauke Mollema
17
86 Georg Zimmermann
17
87 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
17
88 Krists Neilands
17
89 Mikkel Bjerg
17
90 Tiesj Benoot
16
91 Benoit Cosnefroy
16
92 Matis Louvel
15
93 Cyril Barthe
15
94 Jack Bauer
15
95 Chris Hamilton
14
96 Gregor Mühlberger
13
97 Sebastian Schönberger
13
98 Alexander Krieger
13
99 Florian Vermeersch
13
100 Guy Niv
12
101 Andreas Leknessund
11
102 Maxime Bouet
11
103 Silvan Dillier
9
104 Luka Mezgec
8
105 Adrien Petit
8
106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
8
107 Franck Bonnamour
7
108 Owain Doull
7
109 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
6
110 Jonas Rutsch
6
111 Simone Velasco
5
112 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
4
113 Anthony Turgis
4
114 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
3
115 Kevin Geniets
3
116 Connor Swift
3
117 Cyril Lemoine
3
118 Andrea Bagioli
2
119 Maciej Bodnar
2
120 Marc Hirschi
1
1 Jasper Philipsen
02:58:32
2 Dylan Groenewegen
+00:00:00
3 Alexander Kristoff
+00:00:00
4 Jasper Stuyven
+00:00:00
5 Peter Sagan
+00:00:00
6 Jérémy Lecroq
+00:00:00
7 Danny van Poppel
+00:00:00
8 Caleb Ewan
+00:00:00
9 Hugo Hofstetter
+00:00:00
10 Alfred Wright
+00:00:00
11 Luca Mozzato
+00:00:00
12 Alberto Dainese
+00:00:00
13 Fabio Jakobsen
+00:00:00
14 Andrea Pasqualon
+00:00:00
15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:00:00
16 Stefan Küng
+00:00:00
17 Alexei Lutsenko
+00:00:00
18 Andrey Zeits
+00:00:00
19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+00:00:00
20 Tadej Pogacar
+00:00:00
21 Cyril Barthe
+00:00:00
22 Simone Velasco
+00:00:00
23 Romain Bardet
+00:00:00
24 Matteo Jorgenson
+00:00:00
25 Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:00:00
26 Tony Gallopin
+00:00:00
27 Edvald Boasson Hagen
+00:00:00
28 Luka Mezgec
+00:00:00
29 Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:00:00
30 Valentin Madouas
+00:00:00
31 Alberto Bettiol
+00:00:00
32 Krists Neilands
+00:00:00
33 Tom Skujins
+00:00:00
34 Adam Yates
+00:00:00
35 Gregor Mühlberger
+00:00:00
36 Sebastian Schönberger
+00:00:00
37 Andreas Leknessund
+00:00:00
38 Lukasz Owsian
+00:00:00
39 Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:00:00
40 Nelson Oliveira
+00:00:00
41 Connor Swift
+00:00:00
42 Nick Schultz
+00:00:00
43 Bob Jungels
+00:00:00
44 Alexandr Riabushenko
+00:00:00
45 Martijn Tusveld
+00:00:00
46 Neilson Powless
+00:00:00
47 Franck Bonnamour
+00:00:00
48 Maciej Bodnar
+00:00:00
49 Amaury Capiot
+00:00:23
50 Georg Zimmermann
+00:00:23
51 Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:00:23
52 Silvan Dillier
+00:00:23
53 Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:00:23
54 Dylan van Baarle
+00:00:23
55 Thibaut Pinot
+00:00:23
56 Mads Pedersen
+00:00:23
57 Matej Mohoric
+00:00:23
58 Dmitriy Gruzdev
+00:00:23
59 Kevin Geniets
+00:00:23
60 Florian Sénéchal
+00:00:23
61 Kristian Sbaragli
+00:00:23
62 Kobe Goossens
+00:00:23
63 Louis Meintjes
+00:00:23
64 Michael Matthews
+00:00:23
65 John Degenkolb
+00:00:34
66 Nils Eekhoff
+00:00:34
67 David Gaudu
+00:00:34
68 Maxime Bouet
+00:00:34
69 Stefan Bissegger
+00:00:34
70 Adrien Petit
+00:00:34
71 Benjamin Thomas
+00:00:42
72 Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:00:45
73 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:00:45
74 Albert Torres Barcelo
+00:00:45
75 Brent Van Moer
+00:00:48
76 Christophe Laporte
+00:00:51
77 Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:00:51
78 Wout Van Aert
+00:00:51
79 Sepp Kuss
+00:00:51
80 Tiesj Benoot
+00:00:51
81 Edward Planckaert
+00:00:51
82 Patrick Konrad
+00:00:53
83 Brandon Mcnulty
+00:00:53
84 Guy Niv
+00:00:53
85 Michael Storer
+00:00:53
86 Antoine Duchesne
+00:00:53
87 Olivier Le Gac
+00:00:53
88 Hugo Houle
+00:00:53
89 Dylan Teuns
+00:00:53
90 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+00:00:53
91 Pierre Rolland
+00:00:57
92 Anthony Turgis
+00:00:57
93 Pierre-Roger Latour
+00:00:57
94 Thomas Pidcock
+00:00:58
95 Marco Haller
+00:01:00
96 Florian Vermeersch
+00:01:02
97 Matis Louvel
+00:01:06
98 Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:01:10
99 Carlos Verona
+00:01:12
100 Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:01:12
101 Kamil Gradek
+00:01:12
102 Owain Doull
+00:01:16
103 Yves Lampaert
+00:01:31
104 Alexis Gougeard
+00:01:31
105 Cyril Lemoine
+00:01:31
106 Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+00:01:31
107 Simon Geschke
+00:01:31
108 Stan Dewulf
+00:01:31
109 Alexander Krieger
+00:01:47
110 Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+00:01:49
111 Frederik Frison
+00:01:49
112 Nils Politt
+00:01:49
113 Felix Grosschartner
+00:01:49
114 Quinn Simmons
+00:01:52
115 Philippe Gilbert
+00:02:08
116 Filippo Ganna
+00:02:14
117 Luke Rowe
+00:02:14
118 Giulio Ciccone
+00:02:14
119 Bauke Mollema
+00:02:27
120 Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:02:32
121 Jan Tratnik
+00:02:49
122 Marc Hirschi
+00:02:49
123 Mikkel Bjerg
+00:02:49
124 Chris Hamilton
+00:02:55
125 Benoit Cosnefroy
+00:03:01
126 Jack Bauer
+00:03:10
127 Anthony Perez
+00:03:10
128 Mattia Cattaneo
+00:03:32
129 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+00:04:02
130 Andrea Bagioli
+00:04:14
131 Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:04:29
132 Maximilian Schachmann
+00:05:24
133 Jonas Rutsch
+00:05:24
134 Mikkel Honoré
+00:06:44
135 Andreas Lorentz Kron
+00:06:44