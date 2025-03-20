|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|79:32:29
|2
|Tadej Pogacar
|+03:34
|3
|Geraint Thomas
|+08:13
|4
|David Gaudu
|+13:56
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|+16:37
|6
|Nairo Quintana
|+17:24
|7
|Romain Bardet
|+19:02
|8
|Louis Meintjes
|+19:12
|9
|Alexei Lutsenko
|+23:47
|10
|Adam Yates
|+25:43
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jasper Philipsen
|02:58:32
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen
|m.t.
|3
|Alexander Kristoff
|m.t.
|4
|Jasper Stuyven
|m.t.
|5
|Peter Sagan
|m.t.
|6
|Jérémy Lecroq
|m.t.
|7
|Danny van Poppel
|m.t.
|8
|Caleb Ewan
|m.t.
|9
|Hugo Hofstetter
|m.t.
|10
|Alfred Wright
|m.t.
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Stefan Bissegger
|20 Puntos
|2
|Jan Tratnik
|17 Puntos
|3
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|15 Puntos
|4
|Daniel Martínez
|13 Puntos
|5
|Stan Dewulf
|11 Puntos
|6
|Alexis Gougeard
|10 Puntos
|7
|Philippe Gilbert
|9 Puntos
|8
|Chris Hamilton
|8 Puntos
|9
|Andreas Kron
|7 Puntos
|10
|Yves Lampaert
|6 Puntos
|11
|Guillaume van Keirsbulck
|5 Puntos
|12
|Owain Doull
|4 Puntos
|13
|Alberto Bettiol
|3 Puntos
|14
|Andrea Bagioli
|2 Puntos
|15
|Neilson Powless
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Simon Geschke
|1 Puntos