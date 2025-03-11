Etapas

Etapa
15 de julio
Bourg d'Oisans - Saint-Etienne
0 Km192Km

Muchas gracias por habernos acompañado en la retransmisión de esta 13ª etapa del Tour de Francia. Ha sido un placer. Les esteramos mañana. No nos fallen !!! Hasta entonces, reciban un cordial saludo. Mañana tenemos por delante otra etapa de media montaña, propicia para ver ataques y emboscadas, en la que una consistente fuga podría tener muchas opciones de llegar en solitario a la recta de meta. Se subirán cinco puertos puntuables, cuatro de ellos de tercera categoría y otro de segunda prácticamente al final del recorrido. Tampoco se han producido cambios significativos en la clasificación de la montaña. A pesar de no haber sumado ninguno punto en las tres últimas etapas, Simon Geschke conserva el maillot de lunares con 43 puntos, con cuatro de ventaja sobre Louis Meintjes y siete con respecto a Jonas Vingegaard. Wout van Aert ha conseguido 20 puntos en la etapa de hoy y se sigue reforzando al frente de la clasificación de la regularidad. El belga cuenta con 333 puntos, 169 más que Tadej Pogacar, su inmediato perseguidor en este ranking. DATO. Mads Pedersen ha logrado tres de las seis últimas victorias del equipo Trek - Segafredo en carreras del UCI World Tour. Asimismo, el equipo Trek - Segafredo ha conseguido dos victorias de etapa en las tres Grandes Vueltas (Giulio Ciccone en el Giro de Italia y Mads Pedersen en el Tour de Francia), algo que no conseguían desde 2017 (tres, una de Bauke Mollema en el Tour y dos de Alberto Contador en LaVuelta). No ha habido cambio alguno en la clasificación general. Jonas Vingegaard continúa al frente de la misma con 2' 22'' de ventaja sobre Tadej Pogacar y 2' 35'' sobre Geraint Thomas. General
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Jonas Vingegaard50:47:34
2Tadej Pogacar+02:22
3Geraint Thomas+02:26
4Romain Bardet+02:35
5Adam Yates+03:44
6Nairo Quintana+03:58
7David Gaudu+04:07
8Thomas Pidcock+07:39
9Enric Mas+09:32
10Aleksandr Vlasov+10:06
 Meta
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Mads Pedersen04:13:03
2Alfred Wrightm.t.
3Hugo Houlem.t.
4Stefan Küng+00:30
5Matteo Jorgenson+00:30
6Filippo Ganna+00:30
7Wout van Aert+05:45
8Florian Sénéchal+05:45
9Luca Mozzato+05:45
10Andrea Pasqualon+05:45
 Km 192 Wout van Aert lidera el sprint del grupo principal en la recta de meta. Prácticamente sin oposición, por lo que el ciclista belga continúa acumulando puntos y asegurando el maillot verde de la regularidad. Km 192 Ya se acerca el grupo de los favoritos a la recta de meta. Todo indica que no habrá hoy diferencias entre los candidatos a la victoria final en los Campos Elíseos de París. Km 192 DATO. Mads Pedersen podría ser el tercer ciclista danés que logra una victoria de etapa este año en el Tour de Francia después de Magnus Cort y Jonas Vingegaard. Solo una vez en la historia tres ciclistas daneses diferentes distintos habían logrado tres victorias en una misma edición de la ronda francesa. Fue en 1994 por medio de Bo Hamburger, Bjarne Riis y Rolf Sørensen. Km 192 Mads Pedersen ha conseguido su primera victoria de etapa en el Tour de Francia y la primera en el marco de las tres Grandes Vueltas por etapas. Km 192 VICTORIA DE MADS PEDERSEN !!! Se ha cumplido el guión previsto y no ha habido casi pelea en el sprint final. Km 191 Arranca Mads Pedersen !!! A 300 metros para el final !!! Km 191 Llegan ya los tres ciclistas escapados a la recta final !!! Cierto parón ahora esperando a que arranque alguno de ellos. Mads Pedersen es el gran favorito, pero veremos... Km 189 Mads Pedersen podría ser el tercer ciclista danés que logre una victoria de etapa en el Tour de Francia después de Magnus Cort y Jonas Vingegaard. Solo una vez en la historia tres ciclistas daneses diferentes distintos habían logrado tres victorias en una misma edición de la ronda francesa. Fue en 1994 por medio de Bo Hamburger, Bjarne Riis y Rolf Sørensen. Km 188 En principio, Mads Pedersen es el ciclista más rápido de los tres que marchan en cabeza de carrera. Sería la primera victoria para el danés no solo en el Tour de Francia si no en cualquiera de las tres Grandes Vueltas por etapas. Km 187 CINCO KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Se mantienen las diferencias entre los dos grupos de cabeza de carrera y todo indica que Alfred Wright, Mads Pedersen y Hugo Houle se disputarán la gloria en esta 13ª etapa del Tour de Francia. Km 186 La victoria está en la escapada !!! Ganna, Jorgenson y Küng redoblan esfuerzos para cerrar el gap que mantienen con respecto a sus excompañeros de fuga. Por delante, sigue tirando Mads Pedersen y habrá que ver si no paga al final el tremendo esfuerzo que está realizando. Km 183 Solo Fred Wright y Hugo Houle han podido seguir el ritmo de Mads Pedersen. Ganna, Jorgenson y Küng marchan con unos diez segundos de desventaja. Km 182 DIEZ KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Lo intenta desde lejos el danés buscando sorprender a sus compañeros de fuga. Km 179 Se van consumiendo rápidamente los kilómetros y el pelotón apenas logra recortar la desventaja que mantiene con respecto a los seis ciclistas fugados. Km 176 Ha vuelto Enric Mas al pelotón !!! Recordemos que el ciclista balear es el mejor de los españoles en la clasificación general: 9º a 9' 32'' del maillot amarillo. Km 174 Atención porque Enric Mas ha sufrido un problema mecánico. Esperemos que se puede reincorporar rápidamente al pelotón porque la carrera va lanzada en estos momentos. Km 173 La ventaja de los seis escapados ha ido bajando en los últimos kilómetros, aunque se mantiene en todo momento por encima de los dos minutos. En principio, podría ser suficiente como para que alcanzaran en solitario la recta de meta, aunque no pueden bajar el ritmo en ningún momento. Km 170 Ninguno de los ciclistas que forman parte de la escapada sabe lo que es ganar una etapa hasta ahora en el Tour de Francia, por lo que de llegar en solitario, será el bautismo de fuego para alguno de ellos. Mads Pedersen y Stefan Küng han rozado la victoria y han firmado sendos segundos puestos hasta ahora en la ronda francesa. Km 164 Menos de 30 kilómetros para el final de la etapa !!! La escapada tiene cada vez más opciones de poder llegar en solitario hasta la meta, aunque no lo tienen ni mucho menos asegurado porque el pelotón marcha ahora a un alto ritmo, con mucho nerviosismo debido a los cortes que se están produciendo por el viento. Km 159 El viento está haciendo estragos y se van formando pequeños cortes especialmente en la zona trasera del pelotón. También se ha quedado descolgado Simon Geschke, el actual líder de la clasificación de la montaña. Km 155 Quinn Simmons acaba de ser neutralizado por el pelotón. Recordemos que son seis los ciclistas que marchan por delante, con algo más de tres minutos de ventaja con respecto al pelotón. Km 151 Se vuelve a cortar el pelotón y ojo porque la carrera se está fragmentando por detrás y cada vez parace más remota una llegada al sprint. Caleb Ewan parece que ha abandonado ya cualquier esperanza de enlazar con el pelotón. Peter Sagan también se ha quedado descolgado y Fabio Jakobsen también ha estado a punto de perder la estela del grupo de los favoritos aunque ahora parece que vuelve a contactar. Km 148
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Mads Pedersen2 Puntos
2Stefan Küng1 Puntos
 Km 149 Mads Pedersen corona en primera posición en la cumbre de la Côte de Saint-Romain-en-Gal. Ya no hay más puertos puntuables en esta 13ª etapa de la ronda francesa, pero eso no quiere decir que el terreno deje de ser un auténtico sube y baja hasta encontrar la recta de meta en Saint-Etienne. Km 146 La fuga lo tenía complicado, pero parece que la caída de Caleb WEwan lo ha cambiado todo. El Lotto Soudal dejó de tirar y el Alpecin Deceuninck no puede tampoco en solitario, por lo que ahora no hay ninguna formación trabajando de forma decidida por derribar al grupo de cabeza de carrera. En consecuencia, la ventaja de los escapados lleva varios kilómetros creciendo de forma sostenida. Km 145 Quinn Simmons marcha ahora con bastantes dificultades y pierde contacto con el grupo de cabeza de carrera. Km 143 Caleb Ewan no ha conseguido enlazar con el pelotón y ahora se le está atragantando enormemente el terreno ascendente. La etapa se está convirtiendo en una auténtica tortura para el ciclista australiano. Km 141 Tenemos constancia de un abandono. Se trata de Victor Lafay, del equipo Cofidis. Km 138 Comienza ya la ascensión a la Côte de Saint-Romain-en-Gal. Se trata de un puerto de tercera categoría, con 7,3 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 4,7% Km 136 El grupo de los escapados está muy cerca ya de llegar al inicio de la Côte de Saint-Romain-en-Gal, el último de los tres puertos puntuables de esta 13ª etapa de la Grande Boucle. Km 131 El grupo de Caleb Ewan está consiguiendo recuperar el terreno perdido y ya se encuentra a menos de un minuto de un pelotón en el que tira ahora el equipo Alpecin Deceuninck. Km 124 Caleb Ewan ha vuelto a la carrera, pero está perdiendo casi dos minutos con respecto al grupo principal. No sabemos si volverá a enlazar de nuevo, pero el desgaste extra que va a tener que asumir después de su caída va a ser tremendo. Km 122 CAIDA DE CALEB EWAN !!! Contratiempo tremendo para el Lotto Soudal, uno de los equipos que trabajaba con más intensidad para tratar de asegurar una llegada al sprint y precisamente su velocista más puntero se va al suelo. Km 121 DATO. Tres ciclistas daneses han coronado en primera posición puertos puntuables este año en el Tour de Francia (Magnus Cort, Jonas Vingegaard y Mads Pedersen), los mismos que en las tres ediciones anteriores de la carrera (Lars Bak en 2019 y Christopher Juul y Mikkel Bjerg en 2021). Km 119 Han incrementado la ventaja sensiblemente los escapados y cuentan ahora con más de dos minutos con respecto a un pelotón en el que vuelven a rodar todos juntos. Km 116 Los equipos de los sprinters no descartan una llegada masiva hoy en Saint-Etienne, pero viendo el recorrido de la etapa, propicio para emboscadas y ataques, no parece demasiado fácil que puedan llegar a controlar la carrera. Km 112 Se vuelven a producir algunos cortes en el pelotón fruto del viento. Cierta tensión en el seno del grupo principal y esto está provocando que el ritmo sea cada vez más rápido, por lo que el devenir de la fuga se encuentra ciertamente comprometido. Km 106 Con los ocho puntos que ha conseguido Wout van Aert en el Sprint Intermedio de La Côte-Saint-André, ya acumula 321, 159 más que Tadej Pogacar, el segundo clasificado en el ranking de la regularidad. Km 101
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Mads Pedersen20 Puntos
2Filippo Ganna17 Puntos
3Hugo Houle15 Puntos
4Quinn Simmons13 Puntos
5Alfred Wright11 Puntos
6Stefan Küng10 Puntos
7Matteo Jorgenson9 Puntos
8Wout van Aert8 Puntos
9Christophe Laporte7 Puntos
10Edward Planckaert6 Puntos
11Philippe Gilbert5 Puntos
12Guillaume van Keirsbulck4 Puntos
13Brent Van Moer3 Puntos
14Frederik Frison2 Puntos
15Florian Vermeersch1 Puntos
 Km 103 Wout van Aert ha ocupado la primera plaza del pelotón en el paso por el Sprint Intermedio. Sin oposición, y es que el belga no tiene rival alguno de cara a la consecución del maillot verde de la regularidad. Km 102 Mads Pedersen coronó el puerto anterior y ha superado también en primera posición el Sprint Intermedio de La Côte-Saint-André. Tremendo el protagonismo de los ciclistas daneses en este Tour de Francia 2022. Km 93 Menos de diez kilómetros para que el grupo de los escapados alcance el Sprint Intermedio de La Côte-Saint-André. Puntuaron los siete primeros y es previsible que Wout van Aert, el actual líder de la clasificación de la regularidad, pueda conseguir algún punto adicional para continuar reforzando ese primer puesto. Km 90 Tras unos instantes de ciertos nervios en el seno del grupo principal, parece que los ciclistas que se vuelven a reagrupar. Parece que el corte se ha producido debido al fuerte viento de costado y será uno de los aspectos a tener en cuenta en esta 13ª etapa de la ronda francesa. Km 86 Atención porque se están produciendo algunos cortes en el pelotón y hay ciclistas como Peter Sagan o Michael Morkov que se han quedado ligeramente descolgados. Km 79
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Mads Pedersen5 Puntos
2Stefan Küng3 Puntos
3Filippo Ganna2 Puntos
4Quinn Simmons1 Puntos
 Km 80 Mads Pedersen ha coronado en primera posición en la Col de Parménie-. Teniendo en cuenta que ninguno de los ciclistas que pelean por ganar en la clasificación de la montaña marcha por delante, Simon Geschke ha superado el tránsito por los Alpes como líder y hoy también seguirá manteniendo el maillot de lunares. Km 78 El septeto de cabeza de carrera está muy cerca ya de coronar el Col de Parmenie. No hay ataques en ninguno de los dos grupos y ninguno de los ciclistas que marchan por delante se ha quedado descolgado. Km 74 Arranca ya la subida a la Col de Parmenie. Los siete ciclistas escapados manejan una ventaja ligeramente superior al minuto y medio. Km 65 El pelotón tampoco está dejando que la fuga dispare la diferencia y los siete de cabeza no han llegado a tener en ningún momento más de dos minutos. Km 60 Los siete escapados se aproximan ya a la Col de Parmenie, la dificultad montañosa de mayor exigencia de la etapa de hoy. Se trata de una cota de segunda categoría, con 5,2 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 7,1% Km 57 Ninguno de los siete escapados presenta una especial inquietud de cara a la clasificación general y todos ellos cuentan con más de una hora de desventaja con respecto al líder de la clasifcación general. Km 54 Tenemos ya la fuga consolidada. Siete ciclistas en cabeza de carrera y Owain Doull, que marchaba intercalado, acaba de ser neutralizado por el pelotón. Algo más de un minuto para la fuga. Km 49 Siguen saltando ciclistas del pelotón y hay varios de ellos que han conseguido enlazar con el grupo de cabeza de carrera. Se trata de Alfred Wright, Matteo Jorgensonn, Mads Pedersen, Hugo Houle y Quinn Simmons. Km 43 El pelotón no está nada contento con esta situación de carrera y terminar por derribar al grupo de 19 corredores que estaba intercalado. Solo permanecen por delante Filippo Ganna, Matteo Jorgenson y Stefan Küng, pero tienen apenas 20 segundos de ventaja, una renta tremendamente escasa. Km 40 El Alpecin Deceuninck no ha conseguido meter a ninguno de sus ciclistas en la fuga y está tirando ahora con mucha fuerza en la zona delantera del pelotón tratando de anular este movimiento. Km 38 Filippo Ganna, Matteo Jorgenson y Stefan Küng están consiguiendo consolidar la fuga. Por detrás, hay un numeroso grupo que ha conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja y habrá que ver si consiguen enlazar con los tres corredores de cabeza de carrera. Km 35 Filippo Ganna, Matteo Jorgenson y Stefan Küng le tratan de dar continuidad a un ataque que comenzó justo antes de coronar en el puerto anterior. Aunque vemos ahora a otros corredores tratando de abandonar el pelotón. Veremos porque esta todo todavía muy incierto. Km 30
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Filippo Ganna2 Puntos
2Stefan Küng1 Puntos
 Km 31 Filippo Ganna corona en primera posición en la cima de la Côte de Brié y se lleva los dos puntos que se otorgan en este puerto de tercera categoría. Km 29 Lo intentan Victor Lafay, Peter Sagan y Mikkel Bjerg en pleno terreno de subida, pero tienen al pelotón pegado y tampoco parece que vaya a prosperar este movimiento. Km 28 Comienza ya la ascensión a la Côte de Brié, la primera de las tres dificultades montañosas de la etapa de hoy. Se trata de una cima de tercera categoría, con 1,9 kilómetros a un desnivel medio de 8,2% Km 24 Se vuelve a formar otro grupo de cinco y figura de nuevo allí un Taco Van Der Hoorn que es el ciclista que está buscando con más insistencia la escapada en este primer tramo de la etapa. Km 21 Los ciclistas que marchaban por delante han sido capturados y todos ruedan juntos de nuevo muy cerca ya de completar el terreno de descenso y afrontar la subida a la Côte de Brié. Km 18 Nada. Esta fuga no va a prosperar tampoco. No lo consiente un pelotón que marcha tremendamente estirado, prácticamente en fila de a uno. Km 12 Matis Louvel y Nils Politt se han unido a la fuga y son cinco ciclistas los que marcan en estos momentos la cabeza de carrera, aunque apenas tienen diez segundos de diferencia con respecto al grupo de los favoritos. Km 11 Se marchan por delante por delante Kamil Gradek, Taco Van Der Hoorn y Jérémy Lecroq. Km 9 El terreno es prácticamente de descenso antes de que los ciclistas afronten la primera ascensión de la etapa, el Côte de Brié. Km 4 Ritmo alto. No se forma de momento la fuga y, como en otras tantas etapas en la presente edición de la Grande Boucle, seguramente haya que tener paciencia y transcurran bastantes kilómetros antes de ver a ciclistas destacados por delante. Km 2 Se producen ya los primeros movimientos. El primero en moverse ha sido Mads Pedersen !!! Km 1 COMIENZA LA 13ª ETAPA DEL TOUR DE FRANCIA !!! Km 0 En esta etapa hay previstos tres puertos puntuables. El primero es la Côte de Brié, de tercera categoría, en el kilómetro 30. Posteriormente se subirá la Col de Parménie, de segunda, en el punto kilométrico 79. La última cima de la jornada será la Côte de Saint-Romain-en-Gal, de tercera categoría, en el kilómetro 148. Km 0 En el ranking de la montaña la situación se presenta mucho más ajustada con Simon Geschke ocupando la primera posición con 43 puntos, con cuatro de ventaja sobre Louis Meintjes y siete con respecto a Jonas Vingegaard. Km 0 En la clasificación de la regularidad, Wout van Aert cuenta con una ventaja inmensa de 154 puntos con respecto a Tadej Pogacar, el segundo clasificado. El corredor belga tendrá hoy oportunidad de añadir más puntos a su cuenta tanto en la línea de meta en Saint-Etienne como en el Sprint Intermedio ubicado en La Côte-Saint-André, en el kilómetro 101 de la etapa. Km 0 Así las cosas, Jonas Vingegaard cuenta con una ventaja de 2' 22'' con respecto a Tadej Pogacar y 2' 26'' sobre Geraint Thomas. Romain Bardet perdió tiempo ayer en la recta de meta y cayó a la cuerta posición, a 2' 35'' del líder. Km 0 El esloveno buscó venganza en la etapa de ayer en la ascensión a Alpe D´Huez, aunque lanzó dos ataques sin excesiva convicción respondidos por solvencia por un Jonas Vingegaard que hoy afronta su segunda etapa vistiendo el maillot amarillo. Km 0 El periplo por los Alpes ha supuesto un giro enorme con respecto a lo visto en la primera semana de competición y es que la asensión al Col du Granon puede marcar un antes y después tras el demoledor ataque de Jonas Vingegaard y los evidentes síntomas de debilidad ofrecidos por Tadej Pogacar. Km 0 Después de las dos jornadas de alta montaña en las que se han subido algunos de los míticos puertos de la ronda francesa, hoy el recorrido será algo más confortable para los ciclistas, típico de media montaña con tres cotas puntuables y final incierto, puesto que podría triunfar una escapado, aunque tampoco se podría descartar una llegada al sprint. Km 0 Buenos días !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la 13ª etapa del Tour de Francia, con recorrido de 192 kilómetros entre Bourg d'Oisans y Saint-Etienne. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

Clasificación - Tour de Francia

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1INEOS GRENADIERS
152:21:50
2VISMA - LEASE A BIKE
+00:20:59
3GROUPAMA - FDJ
+00:44:33
4UAE TEAM EMIRATES - XRG
+01:05:17
5RED BULL - BORA - HANSGROHE
+01:35:42
6MOVISTAR TEAM
+01:42:17
7TEAM ARKÉA - SAMSIC
+01:43:01
8BAHRAIN - VICTORIOUS
+01:48:07
9TEAM PICNIC POSTNL
+02:02:40
10XDS ASTANA TEAM
+02:21:39
11COFIDIS
+02:22:36
12INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX
+02:29:02
13LIDL - TREK
+02:32:16
14EF EDUCATION - NIPPO
+02:36:02
15ISRAEL START-UP NATION
+02:36:12
16DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE
+02:38:53
17B&B HOTELS P/B KTM
+03:42:16
18TOTAL ENERGIES
+04:39:36
19TEAM JAYCO ALULA
+04:46:57
20ALPECIN - FENIX
+04:47:56
21SOUDAL QUICK-STEP
+05:48:42
22LOTTO DSTNY
+06:07:44
1Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
50:47:34
2Tadej Pogacar
+00:02:22
3Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:02:26
4Romain Bardet
+00:02:35
5Adam Yates
+00:03:44
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:03:58
7David Gaudu
+00:04:07
8Thomas Pidcock
+00:07:39
9Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:09:32
10Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:10:06
11Alexei Lutsenko
+00:10:33
12Steven Kruijswijk
+00:14:50
13Louis Meintjes
+00:15:46
14Valentin Madouas
+00:17:54
15Primoz Roglic
+00:21:50
16Bob Jungels
+00:22:00
17Sepp Kuss
+00:24:55
18Neilson Powless
+00:27:29
19Rafal Majka
+00:31:48
20Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:38:37
21Thibaut Pinot
+00:39:52
22Damiano Caruso
+00:42:07
23Patrick Konrad
+00:42:28
24Dylan Teuns
+00:43:50
25Tiesj Benoot
+00:48:07
26Tony Gallopin
+00:51:11
27Lennard Kämna
+00:54:34
28Christopher Froome
+00:54:42
29Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:56:33
30Brandon Mcnulty
+00:56:33
31Matteo Jorgenson
+00:57:11
32Aurélien Paret-Peintre
+00:57:12
33Nick Schultz
+00:57:12
34Wout Van Aert
+01:03:39
35Hugo Houle
+01:06:09
36Bauke Mollema
+01:06:20
37Andreas Leknessund
+01:06:55
38Carlos Verona
+01:07:17
39Simone Velasco
+01:09:45
40Rigoberto Uran Uran
+01:10:26
41Sebastian Schönberger
+01:12:06
42Kevin Geniets
+01:16:54
43Lukasz Owsian
+01:16:56
44Stefan Küng
+01:16:56
45Michael Storer
+01:20:03
46Andrey Zeits
+01:20:18
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+01:20:27
48Dylan van Baarle
+01:21:26
49Georg Zimmermann
+01:22:50
50Chris Hamilton
+01:23:13
51Simon Geschke
+01:23:16
52Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+01:23:28
53Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+01:24:22
54Pierre-Roger Latour
+01:24:58
55Maximilian Schachmann
+01:25:27
56Andrea Pasqualon
+01:25:28
57Silvan Dillier
+01:27:17
58Maxime Bouet
+01:28:09
59Edvald Boasson Hagen
+01:28:47
60Jakob Fuglsang
+01:29:13
61Alberto Bettiol
+01:29:21
62Michael Woods
+01:30:41
63Benjamin Thomas
+01:31:21
64Marc Soler
+01:32:39
65Gregor Mühlberger
+01:33:05
66Franck Bonnamour
+01:35:30
67Mikaël Cherel
+01:35:58
68Alfred Wright
+01:36:05
69Martijn Tusveld
+01:36:13
70Kobe Goossens
+01:37:09
71Nils Politt
+01:38:16
72Simon Clarke
+01:39:31
73Nelson Oliveira
+01:40:55
74Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+01:45:31
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+01:48:14
76Jan Tratnik
+01:50:56
77Pierre Rolland
+01:51:00
78Anthony Perez
+01:52:53
79Kristian Sbaragli
+01:53:10
80Mattia Cattaneo
+01:54:10
81Matej Mohoric
+01:55:27
82Matis Louvel
+01:55:52
83Stan Dewulf
+01:56:24
84Christophe Laporte
+01:57:35
85Filippo Ganna
+01:57:46
86Felix Grosschartner
+01:58:12
87Connor Swift
+02:00:00
88Owain Doull
+02:00:45
89Tom Skujins
+02:01:41
90Imanol Erviti
+02:01:46
91Antoine Duchesne
+02:01:49
92Guy Niv
+02:03:17
93Sven Erik Bystrom
+02:04:11
94Krists Neilands
+02:04:26
95Michael Matthews
+02:04:45
96Philippe Gilbert
+02:05:09
97Marco Haller
+02:05:17
98Jasper Stuyven
+02:05:29
99Giulio Ciccone
+02:06:22
100Hugo Hofstetter
+02:06:26
101Quinn Simmons
+02:06:41
102Andreas Lorentz Kron
+02:07:26
103Andrea Bagioli
+02:07:57
104Mads Pedersen
+02:09:13
105John Degenkolb
+02:10:19
106Magnus Cort
+02:11:35
107Benoit Cosnefroy
+02:12:48
108Jasper Philipsen
+02:15:03
109Amaury Capiot
+02:15:50
110Fabio Felline
+02:17:09
111Adrien Petit
+02:18:45
112Jonas Rutsch
+02:19:41
113Alexis Gougeard
+02:21:40
114Alexandr Riabushenko
+02:21:54
115Olivier Le Gac
+02:22:28
116Luka Mezgec
+02:22:48
117Nathan Van Hooydonck
+02:22:56
118Stefan Bissegger
+02:23:11
119Cyril Lemoine
+02:23:54
120Alexander Krieger
+02:24:57
121Cyril Barthe
+02:25:43
122Alberto Dainese
+02:26:17
123Jack Bauer
+02:26:18
124Mathieu Burgaudeau
+02:27:14
125Alexander Kristoff
+02:27:43
126Luca Mozzato
+02:28:19
127Luke Rowe
+02:32:16
128Kamil Gradek
+02:32:43
129Florian Sénéchal
+02:34:05
130Yves Lampaert
+02:34:52
131Tim Wellens
+02:34:56
132Taco Van Der Hoorn
+02:35:05
133Dmitriy Gruzdev
+02:36:23
134Guillaume Boivin
+02:36:34
135Nils Eekhoff
+02:38:30
136Mikkel Honoré
+02:38:51
137Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+02:42:09
138Edward Planckaert
+02:43:14
139Danny van Poppel
+02:44:11
140Dylan Groenewegen
+02:46:08
141Florian Vermeersch
+02:47:35
142Peter Sagan
+02:48:38
143Max Walscheid
+02:49:45
144Brent Van Moer
+02:50:04
145Maciej Bodnar
+02:50:20
146Jérémy Lecroq
+02:52:45
147Fabio Jakobsen
+03:00:53
148Marc Hirschi
+03:03:31
149Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+03:05:08
150Frederik Frison
+03:06:59
151Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+03:07:29
152Christopher Juul Jensen
+03:07:41
153Albert Torres Barcelo
+03:11:34
154Michael Morkov
+03:16:19
155Mikkel Bjerg
+03:18:44
156Caleb Ewan
+03:19:47
157Anthony Turgis
+03:21:05
158Mikkel Bjerg
+03:11:16
159Anthony Turgis
+03:13:30
1Simon Geschke
43
2Louis Meintjes
39
3Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
36
4Giulio Ciccone
35
5Pierre-Roger Latour
35
6Neilson Powless
35
7Thomas Pidcock
28
8Anthony Perez
26
9Tadej Pogacar
26
10Christopher Froome
22
11Bob Jungels
18
12Wout Van Aert
17
13Geraint Howell Thomas
16
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
15
15Thibaut Pinot
14
16Romain Bardet
12
17Magnus Cort
11
18David Gaudu
10
19Dylan Teuns
9
20Sebastian Schönberger
8
21Kobe Goossens
8
22Nelson Oliveira
8
23Mads Pedersen
7
24Jon Izaguirre Inausti
7
25Carlos Verona
7
26Adam Yates
6
27Primoz Roglic
6
28Lennard Kämna
6
29Hugo Houle
6
30Luis León Sanchez Gil
5
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
5
32Stefan Küng
5
33Filippo Ganna
4
34Mikaël Cherel
4
35Pierre Rolland
3
36Mattia Cattaneo
3
37Nick Schultz
3
38Quinn Simmons
2
39Frederik Frison
2
40Enric Mas Nicolau
2
41Alexei Lutsenko
2
42Matteo Jorgenson
2
43Matis Louvel
2
44Patrick Konrad
1
45Dylan van Baarle
1
46Jakob Fuglsang
1
47Michael Matthews
1
1Wout Van Aert
333
2Tadej Pogacar
164
3Fabio Jakobsen
155
4Mads Pedersen
132
5Magnus Cort
129
6Christophe Laporte
121
7Jasper Philipsen
116
8Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
96
9Peter Sagan
86
10Alfred Wright
76
11Simon Clarke
72
12Michael Matthews
68
13Matteo Jorgenson
63
14David Gaudu
61
15Dylan Groenewegen
60
16Geraint Howell Thomas
56
17Neilson Powless
55
18Edvald Boasson Hagen
52
19Michael Morkov
51
20Thomas Pidcock
50
21Taco Van Der Hoorn
50
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
48
23Hugo Houle
48
24Caleb Ewan
45
25Filippo Ganna
44
26Bob Jungels
43
27Primoz Roglic
43
28Luis León Sanchez Gil
43
29Lennard Kämna
43
30Romain Bardet
42
31Benjamin Thomas
42
32Adam Yates
39
33Danny van Poppel
38
34Luca Mozzato
37
35Alberto Bettiol
36
36Enric Mas Nicolau
35
37Stefan Küng
35
38Nick Schultz
33
39Alexander Kristoff
33
40Anthony Perez
30
41Alberto Dainese
30
42Dylan Teuns
29
43Simon Geschke
27
44Nils Politt
27
45Hugo Hofstetter
27
46Kobe Goossens
25
47Sven Erik Bystrom
24
48Jérémy Lecroq
24
49Brent Van Moer
23
50Yves Lampaert
22
51Pierre-Roger Latour
22
52Christopher Froome
21
53Jasper Stuyven
21
54Steven Kruijswijk
20
55Dylan van Baarle
20
56Frederik Frison
19
57Aleksandr Vlasov
18
58Louis Meintjes
18
59Nelson Oliveira
18
60Andreas Lorentz Kron
18
61Alexis Gougeard
18
62Thibaut Pinot
17
63Jakob Fuglsang
17
64Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
17
65Patrick Konrad
16
66Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
16
67Giulio Ciccone
16
68Carlos Verona
15
69Georg Zimmermann
15
70Mattia Cattaneo
15
71Matis Louvel
15
72Stan Dewulf
15
73Cyril Barthe
15
74Jack Bauer
15
75Sepp Kuss
14
76Sebastian Schönberger
13
77Andrea Pasqualon
13
78Imanol Erviti
13
79Max Walscheid
12
80Mikkel Bjerg
12
81Andreas Leknessund
11
82Maximilian Schachmann
11
83Jan Tratnik
11
84Benoit Cosnefroy
11
85Florian Sénéchal
11
86Tiesj Benoot
10
87Marc Soler
10
88Silvan Dillier
9
89Marco Haller
9
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
9
91Alexei Lutsenko
8
92Guy Niv
8
93Adrien Petit
8
94Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
8
95Bauke Mollema
7
96Nathan Van Hooydonck
7
97Florian Vermeersch
7
98Jon Izaguirre Inausti
6
99Rigoberto Uran Uran
6
100Jonas Rutsch
6
101Edward Planckaert
6
102Christopher Juul Jensen
6
103Damiano Caruso
5
104Simone Velasco
5
105Philippe Gilbert
5
106Pierre-Luc Perrichon
4
107Tim Wellens
4
108Anthony Turgis
4
109Rafal Majka
3
110Kevin Geniets
3
111Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
3
112Michael Woods
3
113Connor Swift
3
114Owain Doull
3
115Cyril Lemoine
3
116Valentin Madouas
2
117Amaury Capiot
2
118Alexander Krieger
2
119Maciej Bodnar
2
120Brandon Mcnulty
1
121Marc Hirschi
1
1Mads Pedersen
04:13:03
2Alfred Wright
+00:00:00
3Hugo Houle
+00:00:00
4Stefan Küng
+00:00:30
5Matteo Jorgenson
+00:00:30
6Filippo Ganna
+00:00:32
7Wout Van Aert
+00:05:45
8Florian Sénéchal
+00:05:45
9Luca Mozzato
+00:05:45
10Andrea Pasqualon
+00:05:45
11Alberto Dainese
+00:05:45
12Tadej Pogacar
+00:05:45
13Marco Haller
+00:05:45
14Alexander Kristoff
+00:05:45
15Amaury Capiot
+00:05:45
16Tiesj Benoot
+00:05:45
17Guillaume Boivin
+00:05:45
18Edvald Boasson Hagen
+00:05:45
19Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen
+00:05:45
20Christophe Laporte
+00:05:45
21Aleksandr Vlasov
+00:05:45
22Jonas Rutsch
+00:05:45
23Mathieu Burgaudeau
+00:05:45
24Andreas Lorentz Kron
+00:05:45
25Geraint Howell Thomas
+00:05:45
26Mikkel Honoré
+00:05:45
27Adam Yates
+00:05:45
28Stan Dewulf
+00:05:45
29David Gaudu
+00:05:45
30Romain Bardet
+00:05:45
31Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas
+00:05:45
32Andrey Zeits
+00:05:45
33Alexei Lutsenko
+00:05:45
34Steven Kruijswijk
+00:05:45
35Thomas Pidcock
+00:05:45
36Valentin Madouas
+00:05:45
37Nils Politt
+00:05:45
38Sepp Kuss
+00:05:45
39Imanol Erviti
+00:05:45
40Enric Mas Nicolau
+00:05:45
41Simone Velasco
+00:05:45
42Bob Jungels
+00:05:45
43Olivier Le Gac
+00:05:45
44Georg Zimmermann
+00:05:45
45Louis Meintjes
+00:05:45
46Lukasz Owsian
+00:05:45
47Gregor Mühlberger
+00:05:45
48Tony Gallopin
+00:05:55
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski
+00:05:55
50Thibaut Pinot
+00:05:55
51Luis León Sanchez Gil
+00:05:55
52Patrick Konrad
+00:05:55
53Luke Rowe
+00:05:55
54Cyril Lemoine
+00:05:55
55Aurélien Paret-Peintre
+00:05:58
56Owain Doull
+00:05:58
57Damiano Caruso
+00:05:58
58Primoz Roglic
+00:05:58
59Maxime Bouet
+00:05:58
60Cyril Barthe
+00:05:58
61Alexandr Riabushenko
+00:05:58
62Neilson Powless
+00:05:58
63Antoine Duchesne
+00:06:03
64Dylan Teuns
+00:06:03
65Rafal Majka
+00:06:03
66Carlos Verona
+00:06:03
67Tom Skujins
+00:06:03
68Michael Storer
+00:06:03
69Mikaël Cherel
+00:06:03
70Dylan van Baarle
+00:06:07
71Nelson Oliveira
+00:06:07
72John Degenkolb
+00:06:07
73Pierre-Luc Perrichon
+00:06:07
74Bauke Mollema
+00:06:07
75Hugo Hofstetter
+00:06:11
76Kamil Gradek
+00:06:11
77Jan Tratnik
+00:06:11
78Brandon Mcnulty
+00:06:11
79Chris Hamilton
+00:06:11
80Nick Schultz
+00:06:11
81Christopher Froome
+00:06:11
82Jakob Fuglsang
+00:06:11
83Dylan Groenewegen
+00:06:11
84Michael Matthews
+00:06:11
85Andreas Leknessund
+00:06:15
86Connor Swift
+00:06:15
87Nathan Van Hooydonck
+00:06:15
88Alberto Bettiol
+00:06:15
89Jasper Stuyven
+00:06:17
90Lennard Kämna
+00:06:17
91Felix Grosschartner
+00:06:17
92Luka Mezgec
+00:06:17
93Matej Mohoric
+00:06:17
94Marc Hirschi
+00:06:17
95Gorka Izagirre Insausti
+00:06:17
96Alexander Krieger
+00:06:17
97Michael Woods
+00:06:17
98Jon Izaguirre Inausti
+00:06:17
99Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás
+00:06:17
100Sven Erik Bystrom
+00:06:17
101Adrien Petit
+00:06:17
102Andrea Bagioli
+00:06:17
103Simon Clarke
+00:06:17
104Marc Soler
+00:06:36
105Jasper Philipsen
+00:09:53
106Franck Bonnamour
+00:11:45
107Stefan Bissegger
+00:13:13
108Silvan Dillier
+00:13:13
109Dmitriy Gruzdev
+00:13:13
110Max Walscheid
+00:13:13
111Jack Bauer
+00:13:13
112Alexis Gougeard
+00:13:13
113Giulio Ciccone
+00:13:13
114Quinn Simmons
+00:13:13
115Mattia Cattaneo
+00:13:13
116Krists Neilands
+00:13:13
117Sebastian Schönberger
+00:13:13
118Yves Lampaert
+00:13:13
119Rigoberto Uran Uran
+00:13:13
120Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda
+00:13:13
121Amund Grøndahl Jansen
+00:13:13
122Simon Geschke
+00:13:13
123Magnus Cort
+00:13:13
124Mikkel Bjerg
+00:13:13
125Taco Van Der Hoorn
+00:13:13
126Kevin Geniets
+00:13:13
127Danny van Poppel
+00:13:13
128Martijn Tusveld
+00:13:13
129Maximilian Schachmann
+00:13:13
130Nils Eekhoff
+00:13:13
131Kobe Goossens
+00:13:13
132Guy Niv
+00:13:13
133Fabio Felline
+00:13:13
134Pierre Rolland
+00:13:13
135Matis Louvel
+00:13:13
136Pierre-Roger Latour
+00:13:13
137Anthony Perez
+00:13:13
138Anthony Turgis
+00:13:20
139Florian Vermeersch
+00:20:05
140Kristian Sbaragli
+00:20:05
141Benoit Cosnefroy
+00:20:05
142Jérémy Lecroq
+00:20:05
143Philippe Gilbert
+00:20:05
144Frederik Frison
+00:20:05
145Albert Torres Barcelo
+00:20:05
146Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
+00:20:05
147Peter Sagan
+00:20:05
148Tim Wellens
+00:20:05
149Brent Van Moer
+00:20:05
150Christopher Juul Jensen
+00:20:05
151Maciej Bodnar
+00:20:05
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
+00:20:05
153Edward Planckaert
+00:20:05
154Fabio Jakobsen
+00:20:05
155Michael Morkov
+00:20:05
156Caleb Ewan
+00:20:05
157Benjamin Thomas
+00:20:12