|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard
|50:47:34
|2
|Tadej Pogacar
|+02:22
|3
|Geraint Thomas
|+02:26
|4
|Romain Bardet
|+02:35
|5
|Adam Yates
|+03:44
|6
|Nairo Quintana
|+03:58
|7
|David Gaudu
|+04:07
|8
|Thomas Pidcock
|+07:39
|9
|Enric Mas
|+09:32
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|+10:06
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mads Pedersen
|04:13:03
|2
|Alfred Wright
|m.t.
|3
|Hugo Houle
|m.t.
|4
|Stefan Küng
|+00:30
|5
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+00:30
|6
|Filippo Ganna
|+00:30
|7
|Wout van Aert
|+05:45
|8
|Florian Sénéchal
|+05:45
|9
|Luca Mozzato
|+05:45
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon
|+05:45
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mads Pedersen
|2 Puntos
|2
|Stefan Küng
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mads Pedersen
|20 Puntos
|2
|Filippo Ganna
|17 Puntos
|3
|Hugo Houle
|15 Puntos
|4
|Quinn Simmons
|13 Puntos
|5
|Alfred Wright
|11 Puntos
|6
|Stefan Küng
|10 Puntos
|7
|Matteo Jorgenson
|9 Puntos
|8
|Wout van Aert
|8 Puntos
|9
|Christophe Laporte
|7 Puntos
|10
|Edward Planckaert
|6 Puntos
|11
|Philippe Gilbert
|5 Puntos
|12
|Guillaume van Keirsbulck
|4 Puntos
|13
|Brent Van Moer
|3 Puntos
|14
|Frederik Frison
|2 Puntos
|15
|Florian Vermeersch
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mads Pedersen
|5 Puntos
|2
|Stefan Küng
|3 Puntos
|3
|Filippo Ganna
|2 Puntos
|4
|Quinn Simmons
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Filippo Ganna
|2 Puntos
|2
|Stefan Küng
|1 Puntos