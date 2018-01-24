La banda de thrash metal estadounidense Slayer dice adiós
El último concierto tendrá lugar el 20 de junio en Austin
La banda de thrash metal estadounidense Slayer anunció el martes que se retirará de los escenarios después de su última gira tras casi 37 años de carrera. "La era de Slayer, una de las mejores bandas de thrash/metal/punk de todos los tiempos, dice adiós", explicó en Instagram el grupo, cuyo vocalista y principal bajista es el chileno Tom Araya.
Su gira de despedida comenzará el 10 de mayo en San Diego y le llevará por Estados Unidos y Canadá. El último concierto tendrá lugar el 20 de junio en Austin (Texas).
After making some of the most brutal, breathtakingly aggressive, all-hell’s-a-breaking-loose music ever created, being one of the four bands that defined an entire musical genre and being the band that other heavy acts are measured against and aspire to…after nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades…having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding brother, and even appearing on “The Tonight Show,” the age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/ metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end. Slayer will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all the support over the years. N. American tickets public on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10AM local. Ltd Slayer onstage + meet & greet + exclusive merch packages at slayer.net. MAY 10 Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA 11 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA 13 Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA 16 PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC 17 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC 19 Big Four, Calgary, AB 20 Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB 22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB 24 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN 25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL 27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI 29 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON 30 Place Bell, Montreal, PQ JUNE 1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT 2 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ 4 Santander Arena, Reading, PA 6 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH 7 Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH 9 KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA 10 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA 12 VUHL Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA 14 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC 15 Orlando Amphitheater, Orlando, FL 17 Smart Financial Centre, Houston, TX 19 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX 20 Austin 360 Amphitheater, Austin, TX
Nacida en Los Ángeles al inicio de la década de 1980, Slayer se caracterizó por hacer un metal donde destacan los intensos y melancólicos acordes de guitarra.
El grupo levantó más de una polémica por sus canciones y llegaron a ser acusados de simpatía por el nazismo por su canción 'Angel of Death', que habla sobre experimentos humanos en un campo de concrentración. Los músicos lo negaron. Su tema 'Jihad' también sacudió la industria, al contar los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001 desde el punto de vista de los miembros de Al Qaida que los perpetraron. En 2015 publicaron lo que indica es su último álbum, 'Repentless'.
Su miembro fundador y principal compositor, Jeff Hanneman, murió en 2013.
Instagram, Los Angeles, Texas, Austin, Canada (País), Estados Unidos
